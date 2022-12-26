Mathieu van der Poel prevails in big three battle at Gavere World Cup

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came out on top in a battle of the 'big three' at the UCI World Cup in Gavere to take his third win of the season.

The Dutchman beat out long-time rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a back-and-forth race, with the Belgian taking second at 27 seconds. World champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) rounded out the podium at 54 seconds.

"I just really wanted to win. Like I said in Mol [second place – Ed.] I wasn't really satisfied. I was determined to do a good result today," Van der Poel said after his win.

"I think a lot of factors. I think this course is really hard and also technical. I think for me at least it was a pretty nice race. I enjoyed it, lots of people, and I'm happy with my victory."

Van der Poel had hit the front of the race along with Pidcock inside the first two minutes of the race, though it wouldn't be a straightforward win for the Dutchman, even if Van Aert was stuck further back after the start.

He and Pidcock made their way into the lead two spots through the opening lap, while Van Aert eventually battled his way through the pack into third place. But early on lap two, it was Pidcock solo in the lead after Van der Poel suffered a puncture.

The Briton enjoyed a 10-second lead heading into lap three as Van der Poel and Van Aert co-operated in the chase. He wouldn't be racing off into the distance, though, as his decision to ride up the mid-lap hill while his rivals ran saw him shed time and – on the third lap – lose his lead as the two chasers caught back up.

It wasn't long before Van der Poel was out in front on his own again, the former four-time world champion edging away from Van Aert and Pidcock to go solo.

At the start of lap four of six, Van der Poel was 15 seconds up the road, though the chasing pair were able to close to within a handful of seconds as they looked to set up a big, late battle for the win.

Pidcock did manage to make it across briefly, though Van der Poel discovered a second wind late on to distance both him and Van Aert for good. Pidcock faded late to cede second place to Van Aert, while outside the 'big three' battle it was Michael Vanthourenhout (Pawels Sauzen-Bingoal) who was best of the rest, albeit almost two minutes down.