Wout van Aert storms through heavy mud for dominant win at Dendermonde World Cup

By
published

Emiel Verstrynge takes career-best elite result in second as Joran Wyseure nets third in Belgium

elgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 05 January 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
elgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 05 January 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) strong-armed the mud and the field to win World Cup Dendermonde with a solo effort on Sunday.

Van Aert, who has now a trio of wins in Dendermonde, minced his way through heavy mud and a slow start in the opening two laps to ride away for his second victory of his abbreviated 'cross season.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews