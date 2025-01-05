Wout van Aert storms through heavy mud for dominant win at Dendermonde World Cup
Emiel Verstrynge takes career-best elite result in second as Joran Wyseure nets third in Belgium
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) strong-armed the mud and the field to win World Cup Dendermonde with a solo effort on Sunday.
Van Aert, who has now a trio of wins in Dendermonde, minced his way through heavy mud and a slow start in the opening two laps to ride away for his second victory of his abbreviated 'cross season.
Emile Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) held on for second place, 1:10 back, with his teammate Joran Wyseure in third.
More to come...
Results
