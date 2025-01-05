Wout van Aert storms through heavy mud for dominant win at Dendermonde World Cup

elgian Wout van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 05 January 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) strong-armed the mud and the field to win World Cup Dendermonde with a solo effort on Sunday.

Van Aert, who has now a trio of wins in Dendermonde, minced his way through heavy mud and a slow start in the opening two laps to ride away for his second victory of his abbreviated 'cross season.

Emile Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) held on for second place, 1:10 back, with his teammate Joran Wyseure in third.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling