Image 1 of 7

Belgian champion Sven Nys races to third place.

Belgian champion Sven Nys races to third place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 7

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) races to a win despite some power-sapping conditions.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) races to a win despite some power-sapping conditions.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 7

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his win.

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 7

A muddy Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)

A muddy Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 7

Zdenek Stybar's fan club was out in force.

Zdenek Stybar's fan club was out in force.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 7

With his ride, Zdenek Stybar(Telenet - Fidea) gets to wear the World Cup leader's jersey.

With his ride, Zdenek Stybar(Telenet - Fidea) gets to wear the World Cup leader's jersey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 7

Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) in second, winner Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in third.

Elite men's podium: Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) in second, winner Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) in third.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) took over the lead in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup from World Champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) by winning the World Cup round in Roubaix on Sunday in grand style. Stybar threw his fists in the air on the famed Paris-Roubaix vélodrome and won ahead of Belgians Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor), Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), Erwin Vervecken and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea). Albert finished on a disappointing eighth place in Roubaix and now trails Stybar by 16 points in the World Cup standings with only one round left in the series.

"This is unbelievable. Of course, I'm happy but I didn't expect it," Stybar said. "I've only just returned from a training week in Majorca, and I was feeling tired. The first few laps were reasonable, but then I was doing worse, and I lost positions."

"At one moment, I was able to move back up, and suddenly I was in the lead," Stybar said, recalling his acceleration during the sixth of nine laps. "It was ideal because I ended up leading the race together with my teammate [Bart] Wellens who was very motivated because he was still fighting for a spot in the Belgian selection for the World Championships."

Besides a minor dropping in places by Belgian champion Nys, who recovered well, the first half of the race, was marked by a natural selection that created an eight-man leaders' group including Stybar, Albert, Vantornout, Nys, Vervecken, Wellens, Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank) and local hero Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom).

Disappointing the local crowds, Chainel fell off the pace of the rest of the group and the first chasers after an acceleration from Stybar and Wellens. However, he Chainel eventually finished as first French rider in ninth place.

After the sixth lap, Stybar and Wellens had 20 seconds on Nys, Vantornout, Vervecken and Albert, who was unable to bring the chasers back to his closest rival in the World Cup standings. Half a lap later, Albert had to say goodbye to the first chase group, too. He would go on to finish in eighth, one spot ahead of Chainel.

"This way it wasn't possible to race. I suffered a lot because of my chest [Albert broke a rib last weekend. - Ed.], and it's very sad that I could not defend my chances in a fair way," Albert said.

Stybar was able to ride the seventh lap 15 seconds faster than anybody else and thus he rode Wellens off his wheel. Nys, Vantornout and Vervecken were trailing Stybar by 25 seconds at that moment in the race.

During the remaining laps, Stybar was never in trouble and the popular Czech got to start celebrating his win before he actually hit the track for the final stretch of the race.

Vantornout had most energy left of the chasers, and he stormed toward second place ahead of Nys, Vervecken and Wellens, who was running on empty during the last lap. Once again it was "close but no cigar" for Vantornout, who never came closer to a World Cup victory this season.

"I'd rather win, and I was not far away from doing so. The first four laps I wasn't feeling good, but in the end I was getting stronger every lap," Vantornout said.

Belgian champion Nys explained that a hectic week kept him from being fresh at the start in Roubaix. "Every day there was something going on that kept me from training on a normal way. Whereas the Czech champion can travel to Majorca the day after the championships, the Belgian champion has to race in Otegem. Then there was also a team presentation... . I simply wasn't fresh enough to win today,."

When Vervecken raced in Roubaix in 2007, he claimed a win over De Knegt. And while he finished fourth today - better than he'd expected, it wasn't quite as good. "I had a good day, but I suffered an awful lot. I'm very happy, and I think I showed that I'm a level above the other two riders who're claiming a spot [in the Belgian selection for the World Championships]," Vervecken said to Cyclingnews.

The American riders didn't have their best day in Roubaix. Before the race, Jonathan Page was expected to go well on the muddy course that includes lots of running, but Page messed up his start and punctured during the third lap, forcing him to ride all along the track and beyond with a flat tyre.

Page got going on the fourth lap. "I'm disappointed that I had that flat tyre and a bad start. Maybe a top-10 result was possible, but I wasn't give the chance to see if that was true. The start was terrible, and I ended up riding on the inside, off the track. That flat tyre soaked a lot of energy even though I tried hard to control damages."

"Eventually I rode my own race and figured I'd better use the race as a good training," said a muddy post-race Page to Cyclingnews.

Compatriot Ryan Trebon rode his first European race of the season in Roubaix; the tall American has a love-hate-relation with the legendary vélodrome. "Last year I said I would never come back and now I remember why. It's so hard, I've never been so f*****d up."

"It was impossible to stay with anybody as everybody's riding at his own speed on this course. There was so much running, and when you got back on the bike the concrete was hard to get through. My bad start didn't help, of course. I blew up my engine before halfway and actually I hoped Stybar would lap me so I wouldn't have to complete another lap," Trebon said to Cyclingnews.

As if he hasn't suffered enough, the former US national champion also had his wheels stolen from the pit during the race. "Things like that happen at a small race, but you wouldn't expect that at a World Cup event where the pit is only accessible for official pit crew," Trebon said. Other American riders like Jamey Driscoll and Troy Wells were lapped during the penultimate World Cup round.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea1:02:19
2Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:08
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:16
4Erwin Vervecken (Bel)0:00:25
5Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:38
6Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank0:01:00
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank0:01:12
8Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:32
9Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:43
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:55
11Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:03
12Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:02:12
13Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:41
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:02
15Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:03:03
16Wilant Van Gils (Ned)0:03:06
17John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
18Jonathan Page (USA)0:03:20
19Christian Heule (Swi)0:03:26
20Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:03:34
21Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:37
22Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:03:41
23Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)0:03:53
24Thijs Al (Ned)0:04:44
25Nicolas Bazin (Fra)0:04:50
26Arnaud Labbe (Fra)0:05:18
27Martin Bina (Cze)0:05:26
28Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt0:05:27
29Marco Bianco (Ita)0:05:30
30David Derepas (Fra)0:05:31
31Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)0:05:32
32Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:05:43
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:06:22
34Joachim Parbo (Den)0:06:41
35Martin Zlamalik (Cze)0:06:55
36Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:07:04
37Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:07:19
38René Lang (Swi)0:07:33
39Ryan Trebon (USA)0:07:42
40Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:07:56
-1lapOndrej Bambula (Cze)
-1lapVladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
-1lapMagnus Darvell (Swe)
-2lapsJames Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
-2lapsMike Garrigan (Can)
-2lapsRobert Glajza (Svk)
-2lapsAndreas Moser (Swi)
-2lapsIvar Hartogs (Ned)
-2lapsGusty Bausch (Lux)
-3lapsRoy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
-3lapsKeiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
-4lapsMartin Haring (Svk)
-4lapsErik Box (Can)
-5lapsBoldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)
-5lapsAriunbold Naranbat (Mgl)
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFMilan Barenyi (Svk)
DNFIan Field (GBr)
DNFMarco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
DNSVaclav Metlicka (Svk)

Elite men World Cup standings after eight rounds

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea565pts
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus551
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet480
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor457
5Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank380
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea375
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank355
8Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux332
9Erwin Vervecken (Bel)326
10Christian Heule (Swi)313
11Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP - Powerplus312
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom274
13Martin Zlamalik (Cze)268
14Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus267
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus244
16Martin Bina (Cze)243
17Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet - Fidea240
18Mariusz Gil (Pol)237
19Thijs Al (Ned)231
20Jonathan Page (USA)223
21Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea222
22Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned)221
23Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor213
24Marco Bianco (Ita)195
25Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)159
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale150
27Laurent Colombatto (Fra)141
28Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)139
29Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)135
30Wilant Van Gils (Ned)127
31Jan Verstraeten (Bel)126
32Ondrej Bambula (Cze)120
33Nicolas Bazin (Fra)117
34Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)116
35Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus113
36David Derepas (Fra)111
37Alessandro Gambino (Ita)98
38Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Presented By Gear Grinder98
39Fabio Ursi (Ita)96
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof88
41Jérome Chevallier (Fra)86
42Jonathan Lopez (Fra)71
43Ian Field (GBr)71
44Milan Barenyi (Svk)70
45Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea59
46Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)54
47Ivar Hartogs (Ned)54
48Joachim Parbo (Den)49
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange48
50Johannes Sickmueller (Ger)48
51Arnaud Labbe (Fra)47
52James Driscoll (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home46
53Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)43
54Robert Glajza (Svk)43
55Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)41
56Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt40
57Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)37
58Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet - Fidea35
59Lukas Flückiger (Swi)33
60Lukas Kloucek (Cze) Sunweb - Revor30
61Elia Silvestri (Ita)29
62Sascha Weber (Ger)28
63Martin Haring (Svk)28
64Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)27
65Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)26
66Sascha Wagner (Ger)26
67Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)25
68Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)24
69Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)23
70René Lang (Swi)23
71Marco Ponta (Ita)21
72Jan Soetens (Bel)20
73Troy Wells (USA)20
74David Seco Amundarain (Spa)16
75Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)15
76Andreas Moser (Swi)15
77Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof14
78Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)14
79Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)13
80Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)13
81Ryan Trebon (USA)12
82Jody Crawforth (GBr)11
83Tommy Nielsen (Den)11
84Julien Pion (Fra)10
85Jens Westergren (Swe)10
86Gusty Bausch (Lux)10
87David Lozano Riba (Spa)9
88Clément Bourgoin (Fra)9
89Magnus Darvell (Swe)8
90Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)7
91Mike Garrigan (Can)6
92Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram6
93Peter Presslauer (Aut)4
94Marek Canecky (Svk)3
95Zoltan Tisza (Hun)2
96Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
97Rafael Visinelli (Ita)1

 

