Sweeck back to winning ways
Belgian beats two French riders in the sprint
Laurens Sweeck won his third World Cup round of the season thus adding glory to his overall World Cup victory. The Belgian champion sprinted faster than Kevin Bouvard (France) and Fabien Doubey (France) in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands during the last round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup.
After being kept from winning during the two previous World Cup rounds, Sweeck comfortably takes the overall win in the World Cup. The 17-year-old Belgian has a huge margin over three other riders. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) won the battle for second place overall by finishing tenth in Hoogerheide. Lars Forster finished third at two points from Peeters. Previous World Cup winner Clément Venturini missed out on the podium after managing only an 11th place in The Netherlands.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:44:53
|2
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France
|3
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) France
|0:00:01
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:12
|5
|Loic Doubey (Fra) France
|0:00:31
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37
|7
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:38
|8
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
|0:00:41
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|10
|Daniel Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:50
|11
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|0:00:54
|12
|Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:58
|13
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain
|0:01:15
|14
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:25
|15
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:27
|16
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:30
|17
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:01:36
|18
|Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:43
|19
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:54
|20
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:00
|21
|Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany
|0:02:01
|22
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:02
|23
|Anthonin Didier (Fra) France
|0:02:18
|24
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:33
|25
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States
|0:02:40
|26
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:02:43
|27
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:48
|28
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|0:02:49
|29
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:59
|30
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:00
|31
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy
|0:03:11
|32
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany
|0:03:14
|33
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:26
|34
|Karl Hoppner (Can) Canada
|0:03:27
|35
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|36
|Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:33
|37
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:36
|38
|Enrico Scapolan (Ita) Italy
|0:03:43
|39
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark
|0:03:56
|40
|Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:03:59
|41
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:00
|42
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:26
|43
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:30
|44
|Jeff Bahnson (USA) United States
|0:04:37
|45
|Yohan Patry (Can) Canada
|0:04:41
|46
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:59
|47
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland
|0:05:04
|48
|Marcin Malewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:05:12
|49
|Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland
|0:05:13
|50
|Dennis Eikelenboom (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:05:43
|51
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|0:05:49
|52
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:01
|53
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Netherlands-B
|0:06:10
|54
|Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:06:16
|55
|Wojciech Szyniec (Pol) Poland
|0:06:42
|56
|Pawel Samol (Pol) Poland
|0:06:54
|57
|Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:18
|58 (-1 lap)
|Ralph Gleis (Lux) Luxembourg
|59 (-2 laps)
|Bjorn Fox (USA) United States
|60
|Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|237
|pts
|2
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|160
|3
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|158
|4
|Clément Venturini (France)
|157
|5
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|130
|6
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|129
|7
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|120
|8
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|119
|9
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|118
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|118
|11
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|108
|12
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|106
|13
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|99
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|98
|15
|Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)
|96
|16
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|89
|17
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|88
|18
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|85
|19
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|59
|20
|Loic Doubey (France)
|57
|21
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|49
|22
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|44
|23
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|35
|24
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|34
|25
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|34
|26
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|34
|27
|Romain Seigle (France)
|26
|28
|Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)
|23
|29
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|23
|30
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|19
|31
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|18
|32
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|16
|33
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|14
|34
|Maxim Panis (Belgium)
|14
|35
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|14
|36
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|13
|37
|Justin Mottier (France)
|12
|38
|Kevin Ledanois (France)
|12
|39
|Anthonin Didier (France)
|11
|40
|Nicolas Rigaud (France)
|10
|41
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|9
|42
|Jan Dieteren (Germany)
|8
|43
|Andrew Dillman (United States)
|8
|44
|Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)
|7
|45
|Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|7
|46
|Jorn Claes (Belgium)
|7
|47
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|6
|48
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|5
|49
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|4
|50
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|1
|51
|Wojciech Malec (Poland)
|1
|52
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|1
