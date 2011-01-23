Trending

Sweeck back to winning ways

Belgian beats two French riders in the sprint

Image 1 of 4

Laurens Sweeck and Fabien Doubey do battle in the final round of the World Cup.

Laurens Sweeck and Fabien Doubey do battle in the final round of the World Cup.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 4

Laurens Sweeck sprints to victory.

Laurens Sweeck sprints to victory.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 4

Laurens Sweeck wins the World Cup.

Laurens Sweeck wins the World Cup.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 4

Laurens Sweeck on the podium as World Cup winner.

Laurens Sweeck on the podium as World Cup winner.
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Laurens Sweeck won his third World Cup round of the season thus adding glory to his overall World Cup victory. The Belgian champion sprinted faster than Kevin Bouvard (France) and Fabien Doubey (France) in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands during the last round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup.

After being kept from winning during the two previous World Cup rounds, Sweeck comfortably takes the overall win in the World Cup. The 17-year-old Belgian has a huge margin over three other riders. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) won the battle for second place overall by finishing tenth in Hoogerheide. Lars Forster finished third at two points from Peeters. Previous World Cup winner Clément Venturini missed out on the podium after managing only an 11th place in The Netherlands.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:44:53
2Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France
3Fabien Doubey (Fra) France0:00:01
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany0:00:12
5Loic Doubey (Fra) France0:00:31
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37
7Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland0:00:38
8Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany0:00:41
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
10Daniel Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:50
11Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:00:54
12Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:58
13Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain0:01:15
14Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium0:01:25
15Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium0:01:27
16Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:01:30
17Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:01:36
18Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands0:01:43
19Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium0:01:54
20Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland0:02:00
21Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany0:02:01
22Jaap De Man (Ned) Netherlands0:02:02
23Anthonin Didier (Fra) France0:02:18
24Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland0:02:33
25Andrew Dillman (USA) United States0:02:40
26Tim Ariesen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:02:43
27Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:02:48
28Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy0:02:49
29Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland0:02:59
30Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:03:00
31Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy0:03:11
32Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany0:03:14
33Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:26
34Karl Hoppner (Can) Canada0:03:27
35Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
36Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic0:03:33
37Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:36
38Enrico Scapolan (Ita) Italy0:03:43
39Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark0:03:56
40Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands-B0:03:59
41Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan0:04:00
42Twan Brusselman (Ned) Netherlands0:04:26
43Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:04:30
44Jeff Bahnson (USA) United States0:04:37
45Yohan Patry (Can) Canada0:04:41
46Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:59
47Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland0:05:04
48Marcin Malewicz (Pol) Poland0:05:12
49Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland0:05:13
50Dennis Eikelenboom (Ned) Netherlands-B0:05:43
51Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada0:05:49
52Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:01
53Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Netherlands-B0:06:10
54Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:06:16
55Wojciech Szyniec (Pol) Poland0:06:42
56Pawel Samol (Pol) Poland0:06:54
57Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:18
58 (-1 lap)Ralph Gleis (Lux) Luxembourg
59 (-2 laps)Bjorn Fox (USA) United States
60Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg

Final World Cup standings
1Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)237pts
2Daniel Peeters (Belgium)160
3Lars Forster (Switzerland)158
4Clément Venturini (France)157
5Quentin Jauregui (France)130
6Fabien Doubey (France)129
7Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)120
8Kévin Bouvard (France)119
9Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)118
10Diether Sweeck (Belgium)118
11Silvio Herklotz (Germany)108
12Stan Godrie (Netherlands)106
13Jaap De Man (Netherlands)99
14Yannick Eckmann (Germany)98
15Tomas Medek (Czech Republic)96
16Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)89
17Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)88
18Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)85
19Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)59
20Loic Doubey (France)57
21Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)49
22Federico Zurlo (Italy)44
23Daan Soete (Belgium)35
24Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)34
25Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)34
26Toon Aerts (Belgium)34
27Romain Seigle (France)26
28Tomas Bohata (Czech Republic)23
29Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)23
30Julian Lehmann (Germany)19
31Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)18
32Wout Van Aert (Belgium)16
33Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)14
34Maxim Panis (Belgium)14
35Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)14
36Anthony Turgis (France)13
37Justin Mottier (France)12
38Kevin Ledanois (France)12
39Anthonin Didier (France)11
40Nicolas Rigaud (France)10
41Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)9
42Jan Dieteren (Germany)8
43Andrew Dillman (United States)8
44Twan Brusselman (Netherlands)7
45Tomas Svoboda (Czech Republic)7
46Jorn Claes (Belgium)7
47Victor Koretzky (France)6
48Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)5
49Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)4
50Yannick Gruner (Germany)1
51Wojciech Malec (Poland)1
52Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)1

Latest on Cyclingnews