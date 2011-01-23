Image 1 of 4 Laurens Sweeck and Fabien Doubey do battle in the final round of the World Cup. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 4 Laurens Sweeck sprints to victory. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 4 Laurens Sweeck wins the World Cup. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 4 Laurens Sweeck on the podium as World Cup winner. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Laurens Sweeck won his third World Cup round of the season thus adding glory to his overall World Cup victory. The Belgian champion sprinted faster than Kevin Bouvard (France) and Fabien Doubey (France) in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands during the last round of the UCI's cyclo-cross World Cup.

After being kept from winning during the two previous World Cup rounds, Sweeck comfortably takes the overall win in the World Cup. The 17-year-old Belgian has a huge margin over three other riders. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) won the battle for second place overall by finishing tenth in Hoogerheide. Lars Forster finished third at two points from Peeters. Previous World Cup winner Clément Venturini missed out on the podium after managing only an 11th place in The Netherlands.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium 0:44:53 2 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France 3 Fabien Doubey (Fra) France 0:00:01 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany 0:00:12 5 Loic Doubey (Fra) France 0:00:31 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:37 7 Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland 0:00:38 8 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany 0:00:41 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France 10 Daniel Peeters (Bel) Belgium 0:00:50 11 Clément Venturini (Fra) France 0:00:54 12 Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:00:58 13 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain 0:01:15 14 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium 0:01:25 15 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium 0:01:27 16 Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:30 17 Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic 0:01:36 18 Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands 0:01:43 19 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium 0:01:54 20 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:00 21 Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany 0:02:01 22 Jaap De Man (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:02 23 Anthonin Didier (Fra) France 0:02:18 24 Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:33 25 Andrew Dillman (USA) United States 0:02:40 26 Tim Ariesen (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:02:43 27 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium 0:02:48 28 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy 0:02:49 29 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:59 30 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium 0:03:00 31 Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy 0:03:11 32 Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany 0:03:14 33 Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:03:26 34 Karl Hoppner (Can) Canada 0:03:27 35 Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany 36 Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic 0:03:33 37 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:03:36 38 Enrico Scapolan (Ita) Italy 0:03:43 39 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark 0:03:56 40 Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:03:59 41 Toki Sawada (Jpn) Japan 0:04:00 42 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:26 43 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy 0:04:30 44 Jeff Bahnson (USA) United States 0:04:37 45 Yohan Patry (Can) Canada 0:04:41 46 Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:59 47 Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland 0:05:04 48 Marcin Malewicz (Pol) Poland 0:05:12 49 Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland 0:05:13 50 Dennis Eikelenboom (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:05:43 51 Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada 0:05:49 52 Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg 0:06:01 53 Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Netherlands-B 0:06:10 54 Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol) Poland 0:06:16 55 Wojciech Szyniec (Pol) Poland 0:06:42 56 Pawel Samol (Pol) Poland 0:06:54 57 Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg 0:07:18 58 (-1 lap) Ralph Gleis (Lux) Luxembourg 59 (-2 laps) Bjorn Fox (USA) United States 60 Jimmy Reinert (Lux) Luxembourg