Trending

Vos takes a win, making it look easy

Compton hangs onto World Cup overall lead despite poor start

Image 1 of 10

Daphny Van Den Brand

Daphny Van Den Brand
(Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)
Image 2 of 10

German Hanka Kupfernagel rode to fourth place

German Hanka Kupfernagel rode to fourth place
(Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)
Image 3 of 10

Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit) on her way to a win in Zolder

Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit) on her way to a win in Zolder
(Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)
Image 4 of 10

The difficult Zolder parcours claims a victim in the women's race.

The difficult Zolder parcours claims a victim in the women's race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 10

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Planet Bike) overcame a bad start to finish second behind Vos.

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Planet Bike) overcame a bad start to finish second behind Vos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 10

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Planet Bike) tackles a run-up.

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Planet Bike) tackles a run-up.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 10

The elite women's podium (l-r): Katie Compton (Planet Bike, 2nd); Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit, 1st); Daphny Van Den Brand (3rd).

The elite women's podium (l-r): Katie Compton (Planet Bike, 2nd); Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit, 1st); Daphny Van Den Brand (3rd).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 10

British national champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA).

British national champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 10

World champion Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit) races alone at the front.

World champion Marianne Vos (DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit) races alone at the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 10

Italian national champion Eva Lechner finished 10th in Zolder.

Italian national champion Eva Lechner finished 10th in Zolder.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marianne Vos won the World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, on Saturday. The World Champion blasted away from the competition during the first lap and was never caught. World Cup overall leader Katie Compton needed time to recover from a poor start, but eventually strengthened her overall lead by finishing second, one spot ahead of Dutch Champion Daphny van den Brand.

"I felt good and got away well," Vos said. The Dutchwoman pulled off the hole shot. After only a few corners, only Van den Brand was left to mark her wheel. The latter didn't have a good day and fell off Vos' pace by the end of the first lap.

"When you notice that there's a gap, then you're going full gas, of course. For me, this is a good confirmation of my form," Vos said to Cyclingnews.

Behind Vos, there was a battle going on for second place between Compton and Van den Brand. After Van den Brand dropped from Vos, Compton had caught her by about the half-way point, and eventually Compton left her behind, too.

Runner-up Compton was relieved that she kept the World Cup lead despite a terrible start. "I missed my pedal, again," Compton said, referring to other poor starts this season.

"My starts are worse this season, but my racing improved, luckily. I'm just off my game at the start, I need to work on that. I was calculating during the race, and I thought it was my last day in the [leader's] jersey. Suddenly I noticed Daphny a little further ahead and from then on, I really got going. The gap with Marianne remained the same but it was too big to close it down," Compton said.

Van den Brand commented that she didn't have a great day. "I didn't feel great today. I had a hard time dealing with the cold water on my legs and couldn't get going. Maybe I didn't train enough this week due to the foul, snowy weather. For the World Cup, I have to hope that the others have a bad day in order to win it," Van den Brand said to Cyclingnews.

Behind the three women who're dominating the women's category, Hanka Kupfernagel finished best of the rest by holding off the two Sanne's. Kupfernagel claimed fourth place ahead of Sanne Van Paassen and Sanne Cant. "I saw that the other two weren't that fresh anymore and had a go during the final lap. I'm happy that I had a gap over them at the finish because the crowds were all cheering for Sanne. I feel good and I hope that I can stay healthy during the next five weeks, then everything is possible at the World Championships," Kupfernagel said to Cyclingnews.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit0:43:27
2Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike0:00:25
3Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)0:01:12
4Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:02:02
5Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:02:08
6Sanne Cant (Bel)0:02:11
7Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vision 1 Racing0:02:41
8Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:05
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:03:07
10Eva Lechner (Ita) Gauss RDZ ORMU - Colnago0:03:16
11Helen Wyman (GBr)0:03:53
12Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:04:02
13Amy Dombroski (USA)0:04:04
14Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:04:12
15Jana Kyptova (Cze)0:04:22
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:04:32
17Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:04:35
18Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)0:04:39
19Nikki Harris (GBr)0:05:10
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)0:05:27
21Reza Hormes (Ned)0:05:39
22Martina Zwick (Ger)0:05:57
23Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:06:09
24Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:06:13
25Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:06:24
26Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss RDZ ORMU - Colnago0:06:26
27Gabriella Day (GBr)0:06:35
28Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:06:58
29Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:07:24
30Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:07:28
31Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:07:56
32Veerle Ingels (Bel)0:08:01
33Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:08:03
34Christine Vardaros (USA)0:08:28
35Nancy Bober (Bel)0:08:32
-1lapEllen Van Loy (Bel)
-1lapNicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
-1lapKaren Verhestraeten (Bel)
-1lapCamille Darcel (Fra)
-1lapRebecca Talen (Ned)
-1lapNicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
-1lapSuzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs
-2lapsVicki Thomas (Can)
-2lapsKatrien Thijs (Bel)
-2lapsDaniela Bresciani (Ita)
DNFPavla Havlikova (Cze)
DNSBirgit Hollmann (Ger)
DNSSusanne Juranek (Ger)

World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike260pts
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)245
3Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - Nederland Bloeit220
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)183
5Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vision 1 Racing157
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)150
7Sanne Cant (Bel)139
8Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope126
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze)104
10Helen Wyman (GBr)92
11Linda Van Rijen (Ned)88
12Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)81
13Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)79
14Gabriella Day (GBr)69
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)64
16Jana Kyptova (Cze)57
17Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)55
18Nikki Harris (GBr)55
19Sophie De Boer (Ned)52
20Arenda Grimberg (Ned)51
21Reza Hormes (Ned)49
22Eva Lechner (Ita) Gauss Rdz Ormu - Colnago48
23Maureen Demaret Guichardot (Fra)40
24Evelyn Staffler (Ita)38
25Katrin Leumann (Swi)37
26Katerina Nash (Cze)35
27Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)29
28Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint29
29Veronica Alessio (Ita) Gauss Rdz Ormu - Colnago29
30Jasmin Achermann (Swi)20
31Martina Zwick (Ger)20
32Amy Dombroski (USA)18
33Nancy Bober (Bel)16
34Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)15
35Susan Butler (USA)14
36Camille Darcel (Fra)11
37Francesca Cucciniello (Ita)10
38Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra)8
39Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenixs7
40Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)6
41Veerle Ingels (Bel)6
42Elke Riedl (Aut)6
43Nikoline Hansen (Den)6
44Rebecca Talen (Ned)4
45Stefania Vecchio (Ita)4
46Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)3
47Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)3
48Birgit Hollmann (Ger)3
49Vicki Thomas (Can)3
50Christine Vardaros (USA)2
51Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)2
52Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)1
53Ellen Van Loy (Bel)1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews