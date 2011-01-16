Trending

Clément Venturini (France) captured his first victory in a round of the UCI's World Cup on home soil in Pontchâteau, France, as six French riders filled the top-ten of the Junior Men category race.

The only French World Cup round of the cyclo-cross season kicked off with a splendid start for the local fans as the French riders performed at their best in Pontchâteau. Venturini rode near the front of a large leading group all race long. Then after a blistering fast final lap, he held off a combative Danny van Poppel (The Netherlands) and compatriot Quentin Jauregui (France). Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic), Kévin Bouvard (France) and Silvio Herklotz (Germany) finished just off the podium.

World Cup leader Laurens Sweeck and the other Belgians who were seemingly unbeatable up until this stage of the season failed to crack the top-10 in Pontchâteau. Sweeck finished 14th at more than half a minute from winner Venturini. Nevertheless Sweeck remains comfortably in the lead of the World Cup rankings. Daniel Peeters (Belgium) moved up from third to second place overall because Lars Forster (Switzerland) skipped the Pontchâteau race. Peeters' 12th place was just enough to stay one point ahead of Venturini, who moved up from sixth to third place. Laurens Sweeck's twin brother Diether failed to score any points in Pontchâteau and he tumbled from fourth to sixth place overall.

The results mean next week's last World Cup race in Hoogerheide, in the Netherlands, will be fiercely contested. Laurens Sweeck has to score points to secure his World Cup victory. Peeters, Venturini and Forster look the favourites to fight for the podium places in the overall rankings.

Full Results
1Clément Venturini (Fra) France0:41:11
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands0:00:03
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:00:04
4Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
5Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France0:00:05
6Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany0:00:06
7Fabien Doubey (Fra) France0:00:11
8Romain Seigle (Fra) France-B0:00:13
9Jaap De Man (Ned) Netherlands
10Loic Doubey (Fra) France0:00:14
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium0:00:23
12Daniel Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:00:26
13Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands0:00:30
14Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:00:33
15Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:35
16Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium0:00:40
17Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:43
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) France-B0:00:46
19Justin Mottier (Fra) France-B0:00:57
20Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain0:00:58
21Nicolas Rigaud (Fra) France-B0:00:59
22Kevin Ledanois (Fra) France-B0:01:03
23Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany0:01:07
24Twan Brusselman (Ned) Netherlands0:01:28
25Victor Koretzky (Fra) France-B0:01:34
26Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany0:01:36
27Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany0:01:47
28Anthonin Didier (Fra) France0:01:54
29Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:02:12
30Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
31Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium0:02:24
32Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium0:02:27
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy0:02:29
34Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands0:02:42
35Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:03:39
36Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:04:24
37Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:35

World Cup standings after round 4
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium177pts
2Daniel Peeters (Bel) Belgium138
3Clément Venturini (Fra) France137
4Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland130
5Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic118
6Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium114
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France106
8Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands91
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands90
10Jaap De Man (Ned) Netherlands90
11Fabien Doubey (Fra) France84
12Tomas Medek (Cze) Czech Republic77
13Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic75
14Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium73
15Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany72
16Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium71
17Kévin Bouvard (Fra) France69
18Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany68
19Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium48
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy41
21Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain41
22Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium35
23Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy34
24Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium34
25Romain Seigle (Fra) France26
26Tomas Bohata (Cze) Czech Republic23
27Loic Doubey (Fra) France22
28Douwe Verberne (Ned) Netherlands21
29Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium18
30Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Netherlands14
31Maxim Panis (Bel) Belgium14
32Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium14
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) France13
34Justin Mottier (Fra) France12
35Kevin Ledanois (Fra) France12
36Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Switzerland12
37Nicolas Rigaud (Fra) France10
38Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany9
39Jan Dieteren (Ger) Germany8
40Twan Brusselman (Ned) Netherlands7
41Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic7
42Jorn Claes (Bel) Belgium7
43Victor Koretzky (Fra) France6
44Anthonin Didier (Fra) France3
45Andrew Dillman (USA) United States2
46Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland2
47Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland2
48Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany1
49Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland1
50Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark1

