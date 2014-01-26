Trending

Vos claims Nommay World Cup victory

Compton drops out with asthma, but takes home overall series

Image 1 of 4

Marianne Vos takes the win

Marianne Vos takes the win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 4

Marianne Vos wins the final world cup in Nommay

Marianne Vos wins the final world cup in Nommay
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 4

The 2014 world cup overall: Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos

The 2014 world cup overall: Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 4

The Nommay podium: Helen Wyman, Marianne Vos and Eva Lechner

The Nommay podium: Helen Wyman, Marianne Vos and Eva Lechner
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

One week ahead of the cyclo-cross world championships in Hoogerheide, the final round of the World Cup was held in Nommay, France. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) displayed her splendid form with a nearly faultless performance on the muddy Brognard course. It's the second World Cup victory of the season for Vos.

World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was already certain of the overall victory in the World Cup before the start of the race. She had a good start but quickly faded back. After the first lap she rode in third place at half a minute from Vos and soon after that she pulled out of the race.

"It was a fun course but it's too bad that Katie abandoned as I'd loved to have seen how well I was going against her," Vos told BN De Stem.

As in most of Western Europe there hasn't been much of a winter. Compton suffered from asthma due to her grass pollen allergy.

"I could hardly breathe in the field and the course was so hard that I couldn't recover on the road. My body sputtered and I had to stop," Compton told cyclo-cross.info.  "Of course I'm worried about the world championships but I have suffered from my allergy before. I hope I don't struggle with it next week. I'll rest a lot and take my meds."

With Compton out of the race there wasn't much of a race left. Vos struggled at the first run up the stairs, losing some spots but then cruised at high speed to the win on the demanding course in Nommay.

British and European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) showed she's ready in time for next week's world championships with undoubtedly her best World Cup ride of the season. Wyman led early on, was soon overtaken by Vos but then stood her ground to take second.

Italian champion Eva Lechner (Centro Sportivo Esercito) was her direct rival but she never managed to close the gap on quick starter Wyman.

Further back there was Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and briefly American rider Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms – Specialized). Cant and Harris battled for second place in the World Cup and fourth place in the race. Cant had a good start but then got stuck in the fencing in the first lap. After that she struggled to get back into her rhythm. Halfway into the race she bridged back up to Harris and in the final lap she powered away from her. Nevertheless Harris' fifth place was enough to hold on to second place in the overall standings of the World Cup, holding off Vos and Cant.

A little further back Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) held off young Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) for sixth place. It was the third top-10 result in the World Cup of the season for the 22 year-old American rider, also cracking the top-15 in her other World Cup participations. Hanka Kupfernagel finished eighth.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:44:16
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:32
3Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:01:46
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:08
5Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea0:02:19
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea0:02:46
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com0:02:54
8Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)0:03:33
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team0:03:37
10Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit0:03:40
11Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement0:03:50
12Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized0:04:07
13Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:04:08
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:04:10
15Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team0:04:11
16Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea0:04:16
17Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:23
18Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized0:04:32
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:33
20Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team0:04:34
21Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:43
22Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:05:09
23Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust0:05:21
24Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Dncs / Towereye Ct0:05:36
25Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea0:05:58
26Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:06:17
27Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam0:06:21
28Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube0:06:32
29Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus0:06:41
30Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:54
31Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:07:08
32Sina Frei (Swi)0:07:10
33Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Morgan Blue Ct0:07:12
34Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store0:07:37
35Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
36Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam0:07:40
37Agnes Naumann (Ger) Focus Cx Ladies Team0:07:46
38Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:07:54
39Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:08:28
40Emeline Gaultier (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:08:36
41Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:08:49
42Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi0:08:59
43Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise
44Mara Schwager (Ger) Lp Muhlenbach
45Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
46Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition
47Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
48Suzie Godart (Lux)

Elite Women World Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective350pts
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea284
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team270
4Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP261
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing214
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea190
7Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito150
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Ec Stephanois145
9Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team144
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea139
11Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com115
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team110
13Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus Xc Team99
14Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny97
15Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized92
16Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus90
17Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea80
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team80
19Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit77
20Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team76
21Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)75
22Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement68
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti64
24Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)61
25Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team61
26Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling44
27Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies42
28Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team34
29Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust30
30Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti28
31Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team27
32Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized26
33Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies26
34Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling24
35Nikola Noskova (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec24
36Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo23
37Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam23
38Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team22
39Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube17
40Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien15
41Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol15
42Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store15
43Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport13
44Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team13
45Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
46Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi10
47Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
48Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point10
49Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam10
50Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)9
51Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles8
52Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy8
53Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Dncs / Towereye Ct7
54Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale7
55Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon6
56Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team6
57Suzie Godart (Lux)5
58Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport4
59Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust4
60Béatrice Godart (Lux)3
61Stephanie De Croock (Bel)3
62Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany3
63Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Wrv De Peddelaars3
64Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team2
65Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica2
66Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster1
67Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin1

 

