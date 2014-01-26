Vos claims Nommay World Cup victory
Compton drops out with asthma, but takes home overall series
One week ahead of the cyclo-cross world championships in Hoogerheide, the final round of the World Cup was held in Nommay, France. World champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) displayed her splendid form with a nearly faultless performance on the muddy Brognard course. It's the second World Cup victory of the season for Vos.
World Cup leader Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) was already certain of the overall victory in the World Cup before the start of the race. She had a good start but quickly faded back. After the first lap she rode in third place at half a minute from Vos and soon after that she pulled out of the race.
"It was a fun course but it's too bad that Katie abandoned as I'd loved to have seen how well I was going against her," Vos told BN De Stem.
As in most of Western Europe there hasn't been much of a winter. Compton suffered from asthma due to her grass pollen allergy.
"I could hardly breathe in the field and the course was so hard that I couldn't recover on the road. My body sputtered and I had to stop," Compton told cyclo-cross.info. "Of course I'm worried about the world championships but I have suffered from my allergy before. I hope I don't struggle with it next week. I'll rest a lot and take my meds."
With Compton out of the race there wasn't much of a race left. Vos struggled at the first run up the stairs, losing some spots but then cruised at high speed to the win on the demanding course in Nommay.
British and European champion Helen Wyman (Kona) showed she's ready in time for next week's world championships with undoubtedly her best World Cup ride of the season. Wyman led early on, was soon overtaken by Vos but then stood her ground to take second.
Italian champion Eva Lechner (Centro Sportivo Esercito) was her direct rival but she never managed to close the gap on quick starter Wyman.
Further back there was Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP), Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and briefly American rider Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Berry Farms – Specialized). Cant and Harris battled for second place in the World Cup and fourth place in the race. Cant had a good start but then got stuck in the fencing in the first lap. After that she struggled to get back into her rhythm. Halfway into the race she bridged back up to Harris and in the final lap she powered away from her. Nevertheless Harris' fifth place was enough to hold on to second place in the overall standings of the World Cup, holding off Vos and Cant.
A little further back Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) held off young Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) for sixth place. It was the third top-10 result in the World Cup of the season for the 22 year-old American rider, also cracking the top-15 in her other World Cup participations. Hanka Kupfernagel finished eighth.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:44:16
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|3
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|0:01:46
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:08
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:19
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:46
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:02:54
|8
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|0:03:33
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|10
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit
|0:03:40
|11
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|0:03:50
|12
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|0:04:07
|13
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:04:08
|14
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:04:10
|15
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team
|0:04:11
|16
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:16
|17
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|18
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|0:04:32
|19
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|20
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team
|0:04:34
|21
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:43
|22
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|0:05:09
|23
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|0:05:21
|24
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Dncs / Towereye Ct
|0:05:36
|25
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea
|0:05:58
|26
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:06:17
|27
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam
|0:06:21
|28
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube
|0:06:32
|29
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|0:06:41
|30
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|31
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|32
|Sina Frei (Swi)
|0:07:10
|33
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel) Morgan Blue Ct
|0:07:12
|34
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store
|0:07:37
|35
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|36
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
|0:07:40
|37
|Agnes Naumann (Ger) Focus Cx Ladies Team
|0:07:46
|38
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:07:54
|39
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|40
|Emeline Gaultier (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:08:36
|41
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|42
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:08:59
|43
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) Pedale Semuroise
|44
|Mara Schwager (Ger) Lp Muhlenbach
|45
|Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
|46
|Marlene Petit (Fra) Chambery C. Competition
|47
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
|48
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|350
|pts
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet - Fidea
|284
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|270
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|261
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|214
|6
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea
|190
|7
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|150
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) Ec Stephanois
|145
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) KDL Cycling Team
|144
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet - Fidea
|139
|11
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.Com
|115
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|110
|13
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Focus Xc Team
|99
|14
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Tj Stadion Louny
|97
|15
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|92
|16
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha - Focus
|90
|17
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet - Fidea
|80
|18
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|80
|19
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) Vcc Morteau Montbenoit
|77
|20
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|76
|21
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|75
|22
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh - Clement
|68
|23
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|64
|24
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
|61
|25
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - Kmc Trade Team
|61
|26
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling
|44
|27
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|28
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|34
|29
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|30
|30
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|28
|31
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|27
|32
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms - Specialized
|26
|33
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|26
|34
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Vzw Lotto - Ladiescycling
|24
|35
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Kc Kooperativa Sg Jablonec
|24
|36
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23
|37
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Stevens - 1A - Crossteam
|23
|38
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team
|22
|39
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs Mtb / Cube
|17
|40
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Rlm Wien
|15
|41
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) Drc De Mol
|15
|42
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Team Bmc Concept Store
|15
|43
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Zp Sport
|13
|44
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|13
|45
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|12
|46
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|10
|47
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|48
|Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point
|10
|49
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Vc - Racingteam
|10
|50
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|9
|51
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill P/B Seven Cycles
|8
|52
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin - Spy
|8
|53
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Dncs / Towereye Ct
|7
|54
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Gruppo Sportivo Forestale
|7
|55
|Giovanna Michieletto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|6
|56
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|6
|57
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|5
|58
|Martina Kukulova (Cze) Stevens Bikes - Emilio Sport
|4
|59
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Rtc Buitenlust
|4
|60
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|3
|61
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|3
|62
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) Ck Epic Dohnany
|3
|63
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) Wrv De Peddelaars
|3
|64
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Stevens Cycling Team
|2
|65
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) Ck Banska Bystrica
|2
|66
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book - Hrs - Rock Lobster
|1
|67
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze) Remerx - Merida Team Kolin
|1
