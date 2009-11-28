Trending

Bosman is the boss man in Koksijde

Dutch dominate junior podium at Belgian World Cup

Gert-Jan Bosman this morning led a Dutch domination of the second round of the for junior men's International Cycling Union's (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup Koksijde, Belgium. Eventual winner Bosman won after he distanced the rest of the field right from the start.

"I had a gap after the first corners and the coach shouted: go. I went for it, although I didn't go flat out right away. It helped that I received special tyres from my club," Bosman told Cyclingnews after his victory. "This is a confirmation for me. We'll see what follows. Hopefully tomorrow I can win as well on home soil in Gieten," Bosman added.

Michiel Van der Heijden came close in the end and took second place, only five seconds behind Bosman. The sprint for third place was won by David Van der Poel, the son of former Cyclo-cross World Champion Adrie Van der Poel.

World Cup leader Emilien Viennet struggled in the sand and finished on an anonymous 16th place. "I knew my form wasn't all that. It should go better from now on, so hopefully it'll be good in Roubaix and during the [National] Championships," Viennet told Cyclingnews.

Winner Bosman finished second in Treviso during the first round and is now comfortably leading the World Cup ranking.

US-starter Chris Wallace didn't have a good day after experiencing mechanical issues and finished 43th.

Results
1Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:42:14
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:05
3David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:00:18
4Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
5Bart De Vocht (Belgium)
6Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:00:19
7Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:00:21
8Jens Adams (Belgium)0:00:22
9Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:00:30
10Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:37
11Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
12Diether Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:50
13Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)0:00:52
14Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)0:01:11
15Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:01:15
16Emilien Viennet (France)0:01:17
17Xandro Meurisse (Belgium)0:01:28
18Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
19Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:01:56
20David Menut (France)0:02:20
21Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:02:21
22Floris De Tier (Belgium)0:02:26
23Frederik Geerts (Belgium)0:02:27
24Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)0:02:48
25Joeri Hofman (Belgium)0:03:06
26Dries Heylen (Belgium)0:03:10
27Clément Venturini (France)0:03:33
28Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)0:03:39
29Jannick Geisler (Germany)0:03:40
30Julian Lehmann (Germany)0:03:44
31Andrea Righettini (Italy)0:03:46
32Pietro Santini (Italy)0:03:54
33Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)0:04:15
34Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)0:04:34
35Alexis Caresmel (France)0:04:50
36Cristian Sonzogni (Italy)
37Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg)0:04:57
38Bastien Duculty (France)0:05:17
39Tobias Deprie (Germany)0:05:38
40Julien Ehlinger (France)
41Scott Thiltges (Luxembourg)0:06:22
42Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)0:06:52
43Chris Wallace (United States Of America)0:08:28
44Felix Rieckmann (Germany)-1 lap
45Jerome Theis (Luxembourg)

Junior men standings after 2 rounds
1Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands110pts
2Emilien Viennet (Fra) France75
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands72
4Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium70
5Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Netherlands68
6David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands53
7Matej Lasak (Cze) Czech Republic52
8Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands52
9Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium43
10David Menut (Fra) France37
11Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic37
12Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Netherlands37
13Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium36
14Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium36
15Bart De Vocht (Bel) Belgium35
16Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Italy35
17Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic31
18Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic30
19Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic29
20Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium28
21Lukas Müller (Swi) Switzerland25
22Andrea Righettini (Ita) Italy18
23Frederik Geerts (Bel) Belgium18
24Michael Casagrande (Ita) Italy16
25Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Belgium14
26Rudy Lorenzon (Ita) Italy13
27Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium12
28Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium9
29Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) Italy7
30Joeri Hofman (Bel) Belgium6
31Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland6
32Dries Heylen (Bel) Belgium5
33Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy5
34Clément Venturini (Fra) France4
35Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic4
36Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Germany3
37Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) Italy3
38Jannick Geisler (Ger) Germany2
39Enrico Scapolan (Ita) Italy2
40Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany1
41Luca Guerrini (Ita) Italy1

