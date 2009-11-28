Gert-Jan Bosman this morning led a Dutch domination of the second round of the for junior men's International Cycling Union's (UCI) Cyclo-cross World Cup Koksijde, Belgium. Eventual winner Bosman won after he distanced the rest of the field right from the start.

"I had a gap after the first corners and the coach shouted: go. I went for it, although I didn't go flat out right away. It helped that I received special tyres from my club," Bosman told Cyclingnews after his victory. "This is a confirmation for me. We'll see what follows. Hopefully tomorrow I can win as well on home soil in Gieten," Bosman added.

Michiel Van der Heijden came close in the end and took second place, only five seconds behind Bosman. The sprint for third place was won by David Van der Poel, the son of former Cyclo-cross World Champion Adrie Van der Poel.

World Cup leader Emilien Viennet struggled in the sand and finished on an anonymous 16th place. "I knew my form wasn't all that. It should go better from now on, so hopefully it'll be good in Roubaix and during the [National] Championships," Viennet told Cyclingnews.

Winner Bosman finished second in Treviso during the first round and is now comfortably leading the World Cup ranking.

US-starter Chris Wallace didn't have a good day after experiencing mechanical issues and finished 43th.

Results 1 Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands) 0:42:14 2 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) 0:00:05 3 David Van Der Poel (Netherlands) 0:00:18 4 Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium) 5 Bart De Vocht (Belgium) 6 Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic) 0:00:19 7 Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands) 0:00:21 8 Jens Adams (Belgium) 0:00:22 9 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) 0:00:30 10 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) 0:00:37 11 Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic) 12 Diether Sweeck (Belgium) 0:00:50 13 Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands) 0:00:52 14 Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic) 0:01:11 15 Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) 0:01:15 16 Emilien Viennet (France) 0:01:17 17 Xandro Meurisse (Belgium) 0:01:28 18 Michael Boros (Czech Republic) 19 Tim Merlier (Belgium) 0:01:56 20 David Menut (France) 0:02:20 21 Lukas Müller (Switzerland) 0:02:21 22 Floris De Tier (Belgium) 0:02:26 23 Frederik Geerts (Belgium) 0:02:27 24 Matej Lasak (Czech Republic) 0:02:48 25 Joeri Hofman (Belgium) 0:03:06 26 Dries Heylen (Belgium) 0:03:10 27 Clément Venturini (France) 0:03:33 28 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany) 0:03:39 29 Jannick Geisler (Germany) 0:03:40 30 Julian Lehmann (Germany) 0:03:44 31 Andrea Righettini (Italy) 0:03:46 32 Pietro Santini (Italy) 0:03:54 33 Andrea Sottocornola (Italy) 0:04:15 34 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy) 0:04:34 35 Alexis Caresmel (France) 0:04:50 36 Cristian Sonzogni (Italy) 37 Alex Kirsch (Luxembourg) 0:04:57 38 Bastien Duculty (France) 0:05:17 39 Tobias Deprie (Germany) 0:05:38 40 Julien Ehlinger (France) 41 Scott Thiltges (Luxembourg) 0:06:22 42 Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy) 0:06:52 43 Chris Wallace (United States Of America) 0:08:28 44 Felix Rieckmann (Germany) -1 lap 45 Jerome Theis (Luxembourg)