Image 1 of 24 The Koksijde World Cup came down to a sprint of five. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 24 Zdenek Stybar (Fidea Telenet) out-sprints Sven Nys for the World Cup win in Koksijde (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 24 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) sprints to the win in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 24 The Koksijde podium: Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago), Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 24 The podium in Koksijde: Sven Nys, Zdenek Stybar and Klaas Vantornout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 24 Bart Wellens supporters were out en masse for his return. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 24 The mass of riders run up the dunes in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 24 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet Colnago) leads in the sand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 24 Bart Wellens on the run. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 24 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 24 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 24 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb Projob) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 24 The lead group hikes through the sand in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Zdenek Stybar gets a push from a supporter after his World Cup win in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 24 Belgian champion Sven Nys rides the sand in Koksijde (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 24 Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) made his return to racing in Koksijde, finishing 15th. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 24 Enrico Franzoi (Liquigas) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 24 Niels Albert on the run in Koksijde. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 It's a steep one... (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 Erwin Vervecken rides down the sandy hill. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 24 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) chases up the dune. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 Niels Albert just didn't have it today. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 24 Bart Wellens feeling the pain of World Cup 'cross. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 24 Zdenek Stybar in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

After winning two races last weekend, Czech champion Zdenek Stybar added to streak with a spectacular win in the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Koksijde.

The Telenet Fidea rider found himself in a group of five coming to the line, and unleashed a perfectly timed sprint to claim the win over Belgian champion Sven Nys and Klaas Vantornout.

World Champion and World Cup leader Niels Albert took fourth ahead of Frenchman Francis Mourey.

Stybar rode a strong race, occasionally riding up dunes where others were forced to dismount and run. "Unbelievable. I don't have any words for this. I can't believe I've won three races in a row," Stybar said after his win.

The young Czech, who doesn't consider himself to be a sand specialist, finished third in the same race last year and this year defied even his own expectations to win the most important sand race of the season.

"It's not only about the sand in this race. This year it was a little bit easier because it was wet, but form is also an important factor here," said Stybar after proving himself one of the only riders able to ride up certain dunes.

Entering the last sections of the race Stybar sneaked past Nys and into the lead. "Riding in front over there was crucial because last year Nys attacked on that last dune and rode completely to the top where others had to run," Stybar said. "Winning here is very important because it's like breaking through a barrier."

"Of course it's important to race and win in Koksijde. Now I don't have to be afraid of my rivals on these courses," said Stybar, who concluded that if he can win in the sand he can win anywhere.

Gracious in defeat, runner-up Nys congratulated Stybar on his victory. "I had good sensations today and I'm happy about my race. I came in the lead at the right moment during the lap and I wanted to attack on the next dune, but then Stybar passed me; top class from him. The top riders are so close to one another these days, but Stybar's the fastest and he's a deserved winner," Nys said.

Stybar steps up the standings

Niels Albert remains in the lead of the World Cup standings after four rounds, but the World Champion's lead has been narrowed to 15 points over the in-form Stybar.

While the Belgian and Czech rider have forged their positions through World Cup race wins, Francis Mourey has proven that consistency is worth almost as much. The French champion has finished fifth in all four rounds of the World Cup this season, a record that puts him in third overall at 80 points from Albert.

Struck by an apparent mid-season slump, Albert told Cyclingnews his morale has dipped after a dominant start to the season.

"My form is low right now and things are not going my way anymore. Halfway the race I received a gap but I was unable to develop it and keep the others at distance. In reality, I blew up my engine there and I had nothing left for the sprint. Hopefully my form will get better soon," said Albert before heading to the doping control.

One rider who was paying particular attention to the anti-doping controls at the race was the USA's Jonathan Page. The American missed a control at the same race last season after pulling out half-way through the event. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the USADA, but the incident has clearly left its mark on Page. This year, Page was trying to find the list of riders who were to face controls, but was unable to locate the UCI's anti-doping controllers.

"One year it's like this, and then the next it's done in another way. This is how things go wrong," said Page.

Page's frustration was not helped by a 27th place finish. "When is luck going to turn my way? I had two flat tyres today. I tried to stay cool after puncturing and pick it up later [Page rode the second fastest time on lap six – ed.] but it wasn't to be," Page said.

Belgian star Bart Wellens returned to racing in Koksijde and in spite of a back row starting position he finished in a solid thirteenth spot. The riders will return to World Cup action next week in Igorre, Spain for the final round of the series.

Results 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 1:04:23 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago 3 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:00:01 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française des Jeux 0:00:03 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank 0:00:12 7 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:18 8 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 0:00:47 9 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Projob 0:01:11 10 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:28 11 Radomír Šimunek Ml (Cze) BKCP - Power Plus 0:01:38 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 0:01:47 13 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:48 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:51 15 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Liquigas 16 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R LA MONDIALE 0:02:00 17 Christian Heule (Swi) RendementhypoCycling Team 0:02:07 18 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:09 19 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Prodoli Racing Team 0:02:13 20 Marco Bianco (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team 0:02:33 21 Wilant van Gils (Ned) Pro Cycling Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 22 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 0:02:48 23 Mariusz Gil (Pol) LKS Pom Strzelce Krajenskie 0:03:05 24 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Vacansoleil 0:03:17 25 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower Mountainbike-Team 0:03:23 26 Martin Bína (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:03:25 27 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:03:57 28 Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans 0:04:14 29 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel 0:04:17 30 Fabio Ursi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 0:04:19 31 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Differdange 0:04:46 32 Jérôme Chevallier (Fra) AC Besançon 0:05:04 33 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg 0:05:21 34 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/GSI 0:05:28 35 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB 0:05:47 36 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink - BeOne 0:05:57 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) KED Bianchi Berlin 0:05:58 38 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito 0:06:02 39 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Team Král 0:06:13 40 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Arctic - Premier RT 0:06:51 41 Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita Sutter Home -1 lap 42 Ivar Hartogs (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida 43 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 44 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 45 Jonathan Lopez (Fra) VC La Pomme Marseille 46 Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Cyclo crosss Team -2 laps 47 Robert Glajza (Svk) 48 Sascha Wagner (Ger) Stevens Cyclocross Team Hamburg 49 Gusty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl 50 Martin Haring (Svk) -3 laps 51 Mike Garrigan (Can) -4 laps 52 Ariunbold Naranbat (Mgl) -6 laps 53 Boldbaatar Bold-Erdene (Mgl)