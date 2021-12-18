Tom Pidcock wins Rucphen World Cup
By Ben Goddard published
Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal duo Eli Iserbyt second and Michael Vanthourenhout third
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) added another piece of history to his growing palmarès by becoming the first British man to win an elite cyclo-cross World Cup.
The Olympic mountain bike champion caught the leading Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal duo of Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout in the closing stages of the final lap.
Jumping the final hurdles on his bike alongside Iserbyt the British rider made his pass and then sprinted to victory.
More to follow...
