Tom Pidcock wins Rucphen World Cup

Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal duo Eli Iserbyt second and Michael Vanthourenhout third

British Thomas Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens elite race at the Cyclocross World Cup cyclocross event in Rucphen The Netherlands Saturday 18 December 2021 the ninth stage out of 16 in the World Cup of the 20212022 season
British Thomas Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the mens elite race at the Cyclocross World Cup cyclocross event in Rucphen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) added another piece of history to his growing palmarès by becoming the first British man to win an elite cyclo-cross World Cup. 

The Olympic mountain bike champion caught the leading Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal duo of Eli Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout in the closing stages of the final lap. 

Jumping the final hurdles on his bike alongside Iserbyt the British rider made his pass and then sprinted to victory. 

More to follow...

