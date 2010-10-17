Image 1 of 26 World champion Zdenek Stybar put his formidable technical skills on display as he rode a sand section most had to run. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 26 The calm before the storm. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 26 The elite men charge off the start line for the season's first World Cup competition. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 26 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) resplendent in his rainbow skinsuit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 26 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team) leads Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 26 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) put in a solid ride to finish fifth. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 26 Zdenek Stybar sets up to bunny hop the barriers. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 26 Zdenek Stybar sets the pace, followed by Belgium's Sven Nys. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 26 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) shoulders his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 26 Former world champion Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) bounced back from injury a month ago to finish second place in only his third race of the season. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 26 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) finished just shy of the podium in fourth place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 26 Belgian champion Sven Nys crosses the finish line in ninth place, not the result he was looking for. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 26 Roland Liboton, Dird Craen, UCI president Pat McQuaid, Albert van Damme and Robert Vermeire take in the 'cross action. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 26 Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 26 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) won the first World Cup of the season in Aigle, Switzerland. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 26 The opening round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup took place at the UCI headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 26 Belgian champion Sven Nys leads world champion Zdenek Stybar early in the race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 26 Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) runs the stairs en route to an eighth place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 26 Not a good day for Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) as he stumbles on the stairs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 26 Belgium's Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) opened his World Cup campaign with a 10th place result. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 26 Tijmen Eising (Sunweb - Revor) comes to grief on the steps as he leads US champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 26 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld) in action in Aigle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 26 Sven Nys awaits the start of the season's first World Cup. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 26 Sven Nys takes a swig of water prior to the start. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 26 Bart Aernouts (Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team) gets ready to start. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 26 A proud Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) stands atop the podium after his World Cup victory in Aigle. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) continued his early season domination with a victory today at the first round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Aigle, Switzerland. Stybar attacked halfway into the one-hour race and the 24-year-old Czech soloed to victory, remaining unbeaten this season with his sixth straight win.

"The form is really good," Stybar said. "Every race is difficult so I have to enjoy every win in this world champion's jersey because the form can fade. I still have some margin on my top form, though. I trained a lot during the last few weeks and now I'm going to recover from all those efforts in order to stay fresh."

Behind Stybar two young Belgians captured the remaining podium spots as Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) claimed second and third respectively.

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) won the sprint for fourth place ahead of surprisingly strong Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus). Four Belgians finished in the top five but they couldn't keep the Czech from winning on the course next to the UCI's headquarters in Aigle.

French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) showed grit and fought his way to a solid sixth place, outsprinting Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Revor) and Steve Chainel (Bouygues Telecom).

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) faded halfway into the race and finished in a disappointing ninth place. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) was dropped from the lead group due to a mechanical issue with his chain and ended the day in 10th place.

The four American representatives were never in contention for a top 10 result. Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) was the highest placed finisher in 19th while Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) finished seconds later in 20th, having moved up six positions on the last lap. Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) finished in 24th and US champion Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) crossed the line in 26th, 3:02 down on Stybar.

The race turned out to be a tactical battle for the opening half hour. Both Nys and Stybar led a large group over the fast and technical course but no major gaps were created. After five laps of racing 11 men remained in the lead group, but Stybar would soon pounce as he noticed some of his key rivals dropping back to the rear of the paceline. The Czech powerhouse set a furious tempo and slowly but surely whittled down his opposition until he found himself alone in the lead on the seventh of 11 laps.

The world champion gained 20 seconds on a chase group comprised of Vantornout, teammates Pauwels and Dieter Vanthourenhout and former world champion, 24-year-old Niels Albert. The latter struggled early in the race to keep up with the leaders but he steadily improved each lap; it was only his third race of the season after being troubled with a knee injury in September.

Albert gapped the rest of the chasers on the penultimate lap to secure second place, but Stybar remained just out of reach in the finale. Stybar won the season's first World Cup with a nine-second advantage over Albert, while Pauwels completed the podium five seconds later.

Full Results 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1:03:48 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:09 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:14 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:20 5 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:28 6 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 7 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 8 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:31 9 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 10 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:54 11 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:57 12 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Offroad Team 0:01:33 13 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 0:01:41 14 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 15 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:02:33 16 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:02:39 17 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:40 18 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:02:41 19 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 20 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0:02:44 21 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:02:45 22 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:49 23 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:51 24 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0:02:52 25 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:53 26 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0:03:02 27 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:03:24 28 Marco Bianco (Ita) 29 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 30 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) 0:03:26 31 David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor 0:03:33 32 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 0:03:40 33 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:03:41 34 Ian Field (GBr) 0:03:42 35 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) 0:03:43 36 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:03:51 37 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:03:59 38 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:01 39 Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) 0:04:04 40 Jirí Polnický (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:04:11 41 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 0:04:12 42 Florian Le Corre (Fra) 0:04:13 43 Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team -1lap 44 Marco Ponta (Ita) 45 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 46 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 47 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 48 Kenneth Hansen (Den) 49 Václav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 50 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team -2laps 51 David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 52 Mik Garrigan (Can) 53 Andreas Moser (Swi) -3laps 54 René Lang (Swi) 55 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 56 Daniele Mensi (Ita) 57 Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls Aš Mb 58 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 59 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) -4laps 60 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 61 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) -5laps