UAE Tour Stage 2 - Live coverage

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) began his season with a hat-trick of stage wins at the Vuelta a San Juan, and he will hope to carry that form into the UAE Tour, his first WorldTour race of the 2020 campaign. He had to settle for 20th on the opening day but the Colombian will have more opportunities this week. "The team is great. We’ll try every day but yesterday was nothing special. That’s cycling, and it happens sometimes. It was a really complicated finish with a lot of roundabouts in the end but that’s okay," he said. My form is good and I’ve been really happy with my performance. In the next few says we’ll see what happens. We’ve got a number of opportunities left in the race and we’ll try a few more things."

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-86km The peloton is through the feed zone and almost at the mid-point of the day's stage.

Chris Froome returns to action at the UAE Tour for the first time since his crash at last year's Critérium du Dauphiné, but the Ineos general classification challenge this week is being led by Eddie Dunbar. The Banteer man showcased his form with 6th overall at the recent Tour de la Provence, where he rode strongly on the Mont Ventoux stage. "My winter went well and today will be a good test to open up the legs for tomorrow and see where I’m at," Dunbar told Cyclingnews at the start of stage 2. Read the full story here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-93km Rudiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) sets the pace in the peloton. Out in front, the Vini Zabu' KTM pair of Veljko Stojnic and Leonardo Tortomasi continue their Trofeo Baracchi-style effort with a lead of 3 minutes on the bunch.

At the first intermediate sprint, incidentally, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) signalled his intentions for the week - and the day, perhaps - by powering through the claim the bonus second on offer for third place.

Mauro Vegni is present at the UAE Tour, but his thoughts are assuredly back in Italy, where the coronavirus has seen a number of towns in Lombardy and the Veneto placed under lockdown. Many public gatherings, including Serie A football matches, have been postponed or cancelled as a result, and RCS Sport's forthcoming slate of spring racing - and, in particular, Milan-San Remo - could be at risk if the situation does not improve in northern Italy. "Milan-San Remo is the one that worries me the most," Vegni said. "Milan is one of the two key places that has recorded the most number of cases to date. But we will follow all the guidelines from the government and the ministry of public health. For Tirreno, it’s in a different place. It’s not like Venice or Milan but what concerns me the most is around Milan because of the Lombardy situation." Read the full story here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-105km Break: Veljko Stojnic and Leonardo Tortomasi (Vini Zabu' KTM) Peloton at 3:25

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wears the red jersey of race leader after his victory on stage 1, but the man he beat into second place, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), will fancy his chances of revenge today. The uphill finale at Hatta Dam is a special kind of test. Ewan won here a year ago, beating Matteo Moschetti and Primoz Roglic to the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There were two non-starters this morning. Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) has withdrawn due to illness and Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) was also unable to start.