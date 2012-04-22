Giger races to victory ahead of teammate Lindgren
Hurikova wins women's race
Fabien Giger and Tereza Hurikova won the category HC Otztaler Mountain Bike Festival race on Sunday in Austria. It was a wet day on a slippery 4.7km course.
Giger crossed the line in 1:42:27, 11 seconds ahead of his Rabobank-Giant teammate Emil Lindgren and 40 seconds ahead of third placed finisher Jukka Vastaranta.
In the women's race, Tereza Hurikova (Sabine Spitz Haibike) finished in 1:25:41. Elisabeth Osl crossed the line alone in second at 1:16 while Ekaterina Anoshina finished third at 3:13.
After the first of five laps, Hurikova was off the front with Osl and Blaza Klemencic. The Czech leader only extended her lead from then onward.
"It is fantastic after my World Cup frustration of last weekend. This is an important confirmation that my form is right. Conditions were demanding and the course and cold weahter too.
Olympic champion Sabine Spitz had been near the front on lap 1, but a crash after hitting a slippery root and sliding into a tree set her back on what proved to be a tough day. "It took two laps to find my rhythmn, she said. "I'm just glad nothing worse happened to me and I got a few points I can take home with me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Giger (Swi)
|1:42:27
|2
|Emil Lindgren (Swe)
|0:00:11
|3
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin)
|0:00:40
|4
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:01:26
|5
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:01:33
|6
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:03:00
|7
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus)
|0:03:18
|8
|Severin Disch (Swi)
|0:03:42
|9
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:04:12
|10
|Alban Lakata (Aut)
|0:04:30
|11
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|0:05:13
|12
|Adam Craig (USA)
|0:05:28
|13
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|0:05:35
|14
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:05:39
|15
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus)
|0:05:59
|16
|Giancarlo Sax (Swi)
|0:07:04
|17
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|0:07:23
|18
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|0:07:35
|19
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|0:07:55
|20
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:08:08
|21
|Simon Scheiber (Aut)
|0:08:23
|22
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:09:00
|23
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|0:09:14
|24
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:12:25
|25
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|0:13:36
|26
|Tim Wynants (Bel)
|27
|Simon Seehofer (Aut)
|28
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|29
|Martin Foger (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
|1:25:41
|2
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|0:01:16
|3
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|0:03:13
|4
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo)
|0:03:39
|5
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:04:41
|6
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:05:28
|7
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|0:05:59
|8
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|0:08:24
|9
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:14:00
|10
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|0:15:50
|11
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:18:01
|12
|Marion Azam (Fra)
|0:18:53
|13
|Johanne Brustad (Nor)
|14
|Tina Kindlhofer (Aut)
|15
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|1:32:19
|2
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:01:00
|3
|Lukas Loretz (Swi)
|0:01:30
|4
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:04:07
|5
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)
|0:04:43
|6
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel)
|0:05:00
|7
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|0:05:33
|8
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|0:06:01
|9
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:06:23
|10
|Mark Kuyan (Rus)
|0:06:51
|11
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|0:07:29
|12
|Robi Sujevic (Cro)
|0:09:08
|13
|Sturla Aune (Nor)
|0:09:25
|14
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:09:40
|15
|Jonas Loretz (Swi)
|0:10:37
|16
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:11:24
|17
|Rico Von Burg (Swi)
|0:12:02
|18
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)
|0:12:12
|19
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|0:12:27
|20
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:13:32
|21
|Urban Ferencak (Slo)
|0:14:24
|22
|Rok Korosec (Slo)
|0:14:53
|23
|Frantisek Lami (Svk)
|0:15:13
|24
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|0:16:24
|25
|Charly Sibille (Fra)
|0:17:22
|26
|Andreas Fuchs (Aut)
|27
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|28
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|29
|Vitus Wagenbauer (Ger)
|30
|Vadim Arko (Aut)
|31
|Eric Polansek (Aut)
|32
|Roland Gantner (Aut)
|33
|Johannes Ernst (Aut)
|34
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|35
|Simon Plakolb (Aut)
