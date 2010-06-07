Jensen leads team one-two
Rivera overcomes Miller for women's win
Brian Jensen (HRRC-Trek Stores) caught the peloton off guard when he attacked a late-race breakaway to capture the victory at Riverside Criterium, the third and final race at the Tulsa Tough Omnium on Sunday.
Jensen attacked his four late-race breakaway companions to take the solo win ahead of teammate Adam Bergman, Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling) in third and Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s) in fourth.
Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the Tulsa Tough Omnium title by virtue of winning the opening two events at the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium. Huff’s teammate and lead-out man Sean Muzich place second overall ahead of Jeremy Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling-SCVelo) in third.
It was an aggressive end for the professional men at the Tulsa Tough weekend at the Riverside Criterium, an 80-minute race held on a three-corner circuit. Several teams were on the hunt for a breakaway that included Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s, Texas Road House, HRRC-Trek Stores among others.
The late-race move contained Rothe, Bergman and Jensen, who worked well enough to gain a 10-second lead with 10 laps to go. The breakaway swelled to four when rider Davies successfully made his way across.
The breakaway beat the bunch to the line by a mere eight seconds. Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis) won the field sprint for fifth place.
Rivera gets her Tulsa win; Purcell takes overall title
The young Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) wowed the crowds with a winning sprint from a late-race breakaway at the Riverside Criterium, the third and final round of the women’s National Racing Calendar (NRC) Tulsa Tough Omnium. The junior talent outpaced Amanda Miller (Tibco) who placed second and Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma) in third.
Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) won the overall Tulsa Tough Omnium title by placing on the podium in two of the criteriums. She placed second in both the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium to take top honors ahead of runner up, Coryn Rivera and third placed Christina Gokey-Smith. Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) placed fourth and Amanda Miller (Tibco) placed fifth overall.
The final showdown took place on Sunday afternoon at the Riverside Criterium. The circuits had only three corners, but was warned to be the omnium’s most dangerous circuit. The women’s 60-minute race ignited with a flurry of attacks from teams Kenda, Tibco, Team Type 1 and Vera Bradley Foundation.
A breakaway set sail with 10 laps to go that include Rivera, Miller, Gokey-Smith along with Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), Alison Testroete (Vera Bradley Foundation), Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1), Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) and Magan Gaurnier (Tibco).
Three riders in the breakaway attacked each other several time over the final three laps. The break barreled to the finish line a mere several second ahead of the peloton. Rivera won the sprint to the line as the main field barely caught the remaining breakaway riders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Jensen (HRRC/Trek Stores)
|1:21:01
|2
|Adam Bergman (HRRC/ Trek Stores)
|0:00:05
|3
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|4
|Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
|0:00:08
|5
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
|0:00:09
|6
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro)
|7
|Chad Cagle (Park Place)
|8
|Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)
|9
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|10
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte)
|11
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williamscycling p/b SC Velo)
|12
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:10
|13
|Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|14
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)
|15
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
|16
|Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)
|17
|Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|18
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|19
|Christopher Hall (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|20
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|0:00:11
|21
|Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
|22
|Eder Frayre
|23
|Chris Demarchi (Amgen/UBS)
|24
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|25
|Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
|26
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Guy East
|28
|Joseph Schmalz (Mercy)
|29
|Alexander Hagman (Bahati Foundation Pro)
|30
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:12
|31
|Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|32
|Caley Fretz (Echelon Energy)
|33
|Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
|0:00:13
|34
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|35
|Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|36
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|37
|Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|38
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|39
|Will Hoffarth
|40
|Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
|41
|Clay Murfet (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:15
|42
|John David Coppin (Velocity)
|0:00:16
|43
|Jamie Paolinetti
|44
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|0:00:18
|45
|Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)
|46
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare)
|0:00:19
|47
|Prego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|48
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)
|0:00:23
|49
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|0:00:27
|50
|Mat Ankney (Park Plae Dealerships)
|0:00:30
|51
|Barry Lee
|0:00:31
|52
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro)
|0:00:41
|53
|Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|54
|Geoff Godsey (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)
|55
|William Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)
|0:01:05
|56
|Sterling Magnell (California NCNCA)
|57
|Leonardo Frayre (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:01:09
|58
|Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther p/b Comp Cycling)
|DNS
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|DNS
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|DNS
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Russ Walker (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Randall Coxworth (Amgen / UBS Masters)
|DNF
|Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|DNF
|Aron Gadhia (Amgen/UBS Elite Masters)
|DNF
|Michael Johnson (Amgen/UBS masters elite)
|DNF
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation)
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|DNF
|Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
|DNF
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNF
|Joshua Carter (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
|DNF
|Jesse Dekrey (Kahala-LaGrange)
|DNF
|Randy Bramblett (McGuire Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nick Kiernan (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
|DNF
|Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p)
|DNF
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|DNF
|Antony Galvan (UBS/AMGEN)
|DNF
|Nate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|DNF
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|DNF
|Adam Mills (Mercy)
|DNF
|Logan Loader (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|DNF
|Juan Gotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jonathan Sundt (Kendra Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
|DNF
|Alex Wieseler (Nova ISCorp)
|DNF
|Michael Woell (MBRC/Flanders)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|1:00:26
|2
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:01
|5
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:02
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (MSU Cycling)
|7
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:03
|8
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|0:00:27
|9
|Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:43
|10
|Emma Petersen
|0:00:48
|11
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|12
|Jen Mcrae (Chann McRae Coaching)
|0:00:49
|13
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|14
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|15
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
|16
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|17
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|18
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|19
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:00:50
|20
|Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO Pro Cycling)
|21
|Lisa Vetterlein (punk rock cycling)
|0:00:51
|22
|Ashley James (Team Kenda)
|23
|Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
|24
|Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|25
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY12)
|0:00:52
|26
|Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
|27
|Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
|28
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
|29
|Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:00
|30
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:15
|31
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|0:01:43
|32
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|33
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|DNF
|Scotti Wilborne (CARVE)
|DNF
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos)
|DNF
|Lauren Robertson (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Rachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|DNF
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS)
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
|DNF
|Rita Klofta (Pista Elite)
|DNF
|Rheannon Cunningham (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|DNF
|Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Kendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
|DNF
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
|DNF
|Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)
|DNF
|Cathryn Josefina Merla-Watson (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|DNF
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten p/b Kenda)
|DNF
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)
|DNF
|Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
|DNF
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse)
