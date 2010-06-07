Brian Jensen (HRRC-Trek Stores) caught the peloton off guard when he attacked a late-race breakaway to capture the victory at Riverside Criterium, the third and final race at the Tulsa Tough Omnium on Sunday.

Jensen attacked his four late-race breakaway companions to take the solo win ahead of teammate Adam Bergman, Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling) in third and Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s) in fourth.

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the Tulsa Tough Omnium title by virtue of winning the opening two events at the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium. Huff’s teammate and lead-out man Sean Muzich place second overall ahead of Jeremy Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling-SCVelo) in third.

It was an aggressive end for the professional men at the Tulsa Tough weekend at the Riverside Criterium, an 80-minute race held on a three-corner circuit. Several teams were on the hunt for a breakaway that included Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s, Texas Road House, HRRC-Trek Stores among others.

The late-race move contained Rothe, Bergman and Jensen, who worked well enough to gain a 10-second lead with 10 laps to go. The breakaway swelled to four when rider Davies successfully made his way across.

The breakaway beat the bunch to the line by a mere eight seconds. Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis) won the field sprint for fifth place.

Rivera gets her Tulsa win; Purcell takes overall title

The young Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) wowed the crowds with a winning sprint from a late-race breakaway at the Riverside Criterium, the third and final round of the women’s National Racing Calendar (NRC) Tulsa Tough Omnium. The junior talent outpaced Amanda Miller (Tibco) who placed second and Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma) in third.

Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) won the overall Tulsa Tough Omnium title by placing on the podium in two of the criteriums. She placed second in both the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium to take top honors ahead of runner up, Coryn Rivera and third placed Christina Gokey-Smith. Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) placed fourth and Amanda Miller (Tibco) placed fifth overall.

The final showdown took place on Sunday afternoon at the Riverside Criterium. The circuits had only three corners, but was warned to be the omnium’s most dangerous circuit. The women’s 60-minute race ignited with a flurry of attacks from teams Kenda, Tibco, Team Type 1 and Vera Bradley Foundation.

A breakaway set sail with 10 laps to go that include Rivera, Miller, Gokey-Smith along with Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), Alison Testroete (Vera Bradley Foundation), Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1), Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) and Magan Gaurnier (Tibco).

Three riders in the breakaway attacked each other several time over the final three laps. The break barreled to the finish line a mere several second ahead of the peloton. Rivera won the sprint to the line as the main field barely caught the remaining breakaway riders.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Jensen (HRRC/Trek Stores) 1:21:01 2 Adam Bergman (HRRC/ Trek Stores) 0:00:05 3 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:00:06 4 Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ) 0:00:08 5 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis) 0:00:09 6 Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro) 7 Chad Cagle (Park Place) 8 Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) 9 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team) 10 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte) 11 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williamscycling p/b SC Velo) 12 Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin) 0:00:10 13 Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek) 14 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA) 15 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly) 16 Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships) 17 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 18 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team) 19 Christopher Hall (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 20 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo) 0:00:11 21 Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ) 22 Eder Frayre 23 Chris Demarchi (Amgen/UBS) 24 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon) 25 Ian Dille (Super Squadra) 26 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 27 Guy East 28 Joseph Schmalz (Mercy) 29 Alexander Hagman (Bahati Foundation Pro) 30 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:12 31 Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) 32 Caley Fretz (Echelon Energy) 33 Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ) 0:00:13 34 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 35 Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) 36 Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 37 Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:14 38 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo) 39 Will Hoffarth 40 Chad Haga (Super Squadra) 41 Clay Murfet (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 42 John David Coppin (Velocity) 0:00:16 43 Jamie Paolinetti 44 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon) 0:00:18 45 Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Raci) 46 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare) 0:00:19 47 Prego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team) 0:00:21 48 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA) 0:00:23 49 Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon) 0:00:27 50 Mat Ankney (Park Plae Dealerships) 0:00:30 51 Barry Lee 0:00:31 52 Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:00:41 53 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:50 54 Geoff Godsey (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin) 55 William Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA) 0:01:05 56 Sterling Magnell (California NCNCA) 57 Leonardo Frayre (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:09 58 Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther p/b Comp Cycling) DNS Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) DNS Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) DNS Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNS Russ Walker (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Randall Coxworth (Amgen / UBS Masters) DNF Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters) DNF Aron Gadhia (Amgen/UBS Elite Masters) DNF Michael Johnson (Amgen/UBS masters elite) DNF Lisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation) DNF Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION) DNF Zack Allison (Echelon Energy) DNF Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange) DNF Joshua Carter (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ) DNF Jesse Dekrey (Kahala-LaGrange) DNF Randy Bramblett (McGuire Cycling Team) DNF Nick Kiernan (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist) DNF Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon) DNF Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p) DNF Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing) DNF Antony Galvan (UBS/AMGEN) DNF Nate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo) DNF Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo) DNF Adam Mills (Mercy) DNF Logan Loader (Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Juan Gotti (Aerocat Cycling Team) DNF Jonathan Sundt (Kendra Pro Cycling) DNF William Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores) DNF Alex Wieseler (Nova ISCorp) DNF Michael Woell (MBRC/Flanders)