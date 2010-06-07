Trending

Jensen leads team one-two

Rivera overcomes Miller for women's win

Brian Jensen (HRRC-Trek Stores) caught the peloton off guard when he attacked a late-race breakaway to capture the victory at Riverside Criterium, the third and final race at the Tulsa Tough Omnium on Sunday.

Jensen attacked his four late-race breakaway companions to take the solo win ahead of teammate Adam Bergman, Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling) in third and Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s) in fourth.

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly) won the Tulsa Tough Omnium title by virtue of winning the opening two events at the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium. Huff’s teammate and lead-out man Sean Muzich place second overall ahead of Jeremy Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling-SCVelo) in third.

It was an aggressive end for the professional men at the Tulsa Tough weekend at the Riverside Criterium, an 80-minute race held on a three-corner circuit. Several teams were on the hunt for a breakaway that included Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s, Texas Road House, HRRC-Trek Stores among others.

The late-race move contained Rothe, Bergman and Jensen, who worked well enough to gain a 10-second lead with 10 laps to go. The breakaway swelled to four when rider Davies successfully made his way across.

The breakaway beat the bunch to the line by a mere eight seconds. Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis) won the field sprint for fifth place.

Rivera gets her Tulsa win; Purcell takes overall title

The young Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) wowed the crowds with a winning sprint from a late-race breakaway at the Riverside Criterium, the third and final round of the women’s National Racing Calendar (NRC) Tulsa Tough Omnium. The junior talent outpaced Amanda Miller (Tibco) who placed second and Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma) in third.

Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) won the overall Tulsa Tough Omnium title by placing on the podium in two of the criteriums. She placed second in both the Blue Dome Criterium and the Brady Village Criterium to take top honors ahead of runner up, Coryn Rivera and third placed Christina Gokey-Smith. Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) placed fourth and Amanda Miller (Tibco) placed fifth overall.

The final showdown took place on Sunday afternoon at the Riverside Criterium. The circuits had only three corners, but was warned to be the omnium’s most dangerous circuit. The women’s 60-minute race ignited with a flurry of attacks from teams Kenda, Tibco, Team Type 1 and Vera Bradley Foundation.

A breakaway set sail with 10 laps to go that include Rivera, Miller, Gokey-Smith along with Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom), Alison Testroete (Vera Bradley Foundation), Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1), Jennifer Purcell (MSU Racing) and Magan Gaurnier (Tibco).

Three riders in the breakaway attacked each other several time over the final three laps. The break barreled to the finish line a mere several second ahead of the peloton. Rivera won the sprint to the line as the main field barely caught the remaining breakaway riders.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Jensen (HRRC/Trek Stores)1:21:01
2Adam Bergman (HRRC/ Trek Stores)0:00:05
3Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:00:06
4Stefan Rothe (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)0:00:08
5Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)0:00:09
6Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro)
7Chad Cagle (Park Place)
8Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships)
9Andrew Crater (Aerocat Cycling Team)
10Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte)
11Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williamscycling p/b SC Velo)
12Chad Burdzilauskas (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)0:00:10
13Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
14Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)
15Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
16Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)
17Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
18Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
19Christopher Hall (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
20Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:00:11
21Ronald Strange (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
22Eder Frayre
23Chris Demarchi (Amgen/UBS)
24Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
25Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
26Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
27Guy East
28Joseph Schmalz (Mercy)
29Alexander Hagman (Bahati Foundation Pro)
30Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:12
31Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
32Caley Fretz (Echelon Energy)
33Carlos Vargas (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)0:00:13
34Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
35Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
36Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
37Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:14
38Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
39Will Hoffarth
40Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
41Clay Murfet (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
42John David Coppin (Velocity)0:00:16
43Jamie Paolinetti
44Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)0:00:18
45Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)
46Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare)0:00:19
47Prego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)0:00:21
48Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)0:00:23
49Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)0:00:27
50Mat Ankney (Park Plae Dealerships)0:00:30
51Barry Lee0:00:31
52Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro)0:00:41
53Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:50
54Geoff Godsey (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)
55William Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)0:01:05
56Sterling Magnell (California NCNCA)
57Leonardo Frayre (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:09
58Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther p/b Comp Cycling)
DNSBen Kersten (Fly V Australia)
DNSDarren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
DNSTyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNSRuss Walker (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFRandall Coxworth (Amgen / UBS Masters)
DNFThurlow Rogers (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
DNFAron Gadhia (Amgen/UBS Elite Masters)
DNFMichael Johnson (Amgen/UBS masters elite)
DNFLisban Quintero (CRCA/ Foundation)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
DNFZack Allison (Echelon Energy)
DNFDanny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFJoshua Carter (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow Johnnyâ)
DNFJesse Dekrey (Kahala-LaGrange)
DNFRandy Bramblett (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFNick Kiernan (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFZachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFTucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
DNFJeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p)
DNFBrian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
DNFAntony Galvan (UBS/AMGEN)
DNFNate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
DNFJoshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
DNFAdam Mills (Mercy)
DNFLogan Loader (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFJuan Gotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)
DNFJonathan Sundt (Kendra Pro Cycling)
DNFWilliam Stolte (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)
DNFAlex Wieseler (Nova ISCorp)
DNFMichael Woell (MBRC/Flanders)

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1:00:26
2Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:01
5Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:02
6Jennifer Purcell (MSU Cycling)
7Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:00:03
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)0:00:27
9Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)0:00:43
10Emma Petersen0:00:48
11Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
12Jen Mcrae (Chann McRae Coaching)0:00:49
13Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
14Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
15Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)
16Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
17Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
18Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
19Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:00:50
20Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO Pro Cycling)
21Lisa Vetterlein (punk rock cycling)0:00:51
22Ashley James (Team Kenda)
23Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
24Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
25Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY12)0:00:52
26Jill Kislia (Team Kenda)
27Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)
28Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
29Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:01:00
30Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:15
31Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)0:01:43
32Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
33Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
DNFScotti Wilborne (CARVE)
DNFMary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos)
DNFLauren Robertson (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFRachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFJulia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
DNFJenna Kowalski (NOW-MS)
DNFRuth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
DNFRita Klofta (Pista Elite)
DNFRheannon Cunningham (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
DNFCatherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
DNFKendi Thomas (Team Kenda)
DNFElizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda)
DNFMorgan Patton (Team Type 1)
DNFCarol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFVanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFElis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
DNFPriscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)
DNFCathryn Josefina Merla-Watson (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
DNFAnna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing p/b Kenda)
DNFStarla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten p/b Kenda)
DNFJennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)
DNFMichelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)
DNFBianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews