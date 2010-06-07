Trending

Huff leads Jelly Belly one-two

Higgins wins women's sprint

Brad Huff (Jelly Belly-Kenda) won his second consecutive race in a bunch sprint at the Brady Village Criterium, round two of Tulsa Tough on Saturday night. Huff’s last lead-out man Sean Mazich hung on for second place ahead of Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SCVelo).

“It was a great race as a team again,” Huff said. “We have four guys here and we were able to win two days in a row. My last lead-out guy got second today too.

“Sean came from our development team and he is an up and coming sprinter,” he added. “He is kind of a raw type sprinter and all power for about 400-metres. He is so impressive. Our team was able to control the race on the last lap. I jumped off of Sean’s wheel coming out of the last corner and it was one big drag race to the line.”

Some 100 professional men competed on an L-shaped course located in the Brady Arts district of Tulsa. “The atmosphere here is amazing here in Brady Village,” Huff said. “There is a bar here called the SoundPony that is a bike themed bar and has one of my national championship jerseys on the wall. There were tons of people on top of the hill and through the finish line.”

Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s did much of the work to bring back a late-race breakaway of 10 riders. Similar to the previous night’s event, Amgen-Giant Masters and Hotel San Jose-Mellow Johnny’s pushed their riders to the front in an attempt over take the Jelly Belly lead-out train, set in place for Brad Huff.

“Both of those teams have two strong sprinters,” Huff said. “Because we only have four guys in the race it is important for us to have some of the other teams come in and help out. The fact that Hotel San Jose and Amgen are able to come out and help is a great thing for all the amateur teams to show that they can come up, be aggressive and prosper off of it.”

Higgins takes Tulsa two in Brady Village

Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) captured round two of the Tulsa Tough at the Brady Village Criterium on Saturday night. Higgins out-paced Jennifer Purcell (MSU Cycling) for the victory while Christina Gokey-Smith (VeloForma) placed third.

The women’s race ignited early on with a flurry of attacks coming from teams Tibco, Vera Bradley Foundation, Team Type 1 and Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12. A crash on the backside of the course caused several riders to enter the mechanic’s pit for service before jumping back into the ring.

Several breakaways gained a few seconds but there never seemed to be the right mix of riders interested in working together to gain time on the peloton. The evening’s cash primes on offer helped keep the field moving together at a fast pace.

A small group of four riders attempted to escape the field in the final three laps of the race. The group included dangerous sprinters from teams Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 and Tibco.

Team Type 1 made several counter attacks as the peloton blasted through the start-finish line with two laps to go. The heavy-hitting sprinters worked their way into position for a field sprint won by Higgins.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)1:18:29
2Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly)
3Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
4Chris Demarchi (Amgen / Giant Masters)0:00:01
5Chad Cagle (Park Place)
6Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williamscycling p/b SC Velo)
7Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
8Jason Waddell (Park Place Dealerships)
9Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycling Team)
10Stephen Tilford (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
11Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
12Ian Dille (Super Squadra)
13Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jitte)
14Zack Allison (Echelon Energy)
15Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis)
16Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:02
17Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
19Phillip Mann (UCI CT: Bahati Foundation Pro)
20Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
21Jason Short (Matrix/RBM)
22Prego Garavito (Aerocat Cycling Team)0:00:03
23Caley Fretz (Echelon Energy)
24Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
25Brian Jensen (HRRC/Trek Stores)
26Joshua Carter (Hotel San Jose/ Mellow JohnnyG)
27Wade Wolfenbarger (Panther p/b Comp Cycling)0:00:04
28Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
29Christopher Hall (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)0:00:05
30Noah Singer (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
31Mat Ankney (Park Plae Dealerships)
32Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Jon)
33Steen Rose (Athletes on Track)
34Randy Bramblett (McGuire Cycling Team)0:00:06
35Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
36Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:00:07
37Bret Crosby (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
38Guy East0:00:08
39Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B KENDA)0:00:09
40Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion - United Healthcare)0:00:11
41Victor Riquelme (Trisports Cycling/Eclipse Raci)0:00:12
42Nate Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:00:16
43Juan Gotti (Aerocat Cycling Team)0:00:19
44Clay Murfet (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:26
45Leonardo Frayre (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
46William Dickeson (JELLY BELLYP/B KENDA)0:00:27
47Eder Frayre0:00:28
48Randall Coxworth (Amgen / UBS Masters)0:00:29
49Alexander Welch (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
50John David Coppin (Velocity)
51Will Hoffarth
52Zachary Spinhirne-Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
53Joseph Schmalz (Mercy)0:00:30
54Adam Mills (Mercy)
55Geoff Godsey (Kenda)0:00:34
56Ian Burnett (UCI CT: Bahati Foundation Pro)0:00:36
57Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p)
58Jesse Dekrey (Kahala-LaGrange)0:00:39
59Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:00:40
60Alexander Hagman (UCI CT: Bahati Foundation Pro)0:00:41
61Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:00:45
62Mat Stephens (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:01
63Aron Gadhia (Amgen/UBS Elite Masters)0:01:02
64Sterling Magnell (California NCNCA)0:01:16
65Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:51
66Chad Haga (Super Squadra)0:02:11
67Nicholas Coil (TradeWind Energy / Trek Stores)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY12)0:59:25
2Jennifer Purcell (MSU Cycling)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Veloforma)
4Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wh)0:00:01
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
6Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
7Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
8Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
9Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
10Emma Petersen
11Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
12Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
13Jen Mcrae (Chann McRae Coaching)
14Vanessa Drigo (Touchstone Climbing)0:00:02
15Daniela Garcia (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
16Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
17Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)
18Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
19Lauren Robertson (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
20Elis Bradshaw (Touchstone Climbing)
21Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
22Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
23Amity Elliot (Team Kenda)
24Carol Irving (Touchstone Climbing)
25Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
26Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)0:00:03
27Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
28Lisa Vetterlein (punk rock cycling)
29Priscilla Cazer (Tulsa Tough)
30Kristin Wentworth (Team Kenda)
31Rheannon Cunningham (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)0:00:04
32Eric Haynes (Boston Mountain Cyclist)0:00:06
33Ashley James (Team Kenda)0:00:07
34Scotti Wilborne (CARVE)0:00:09
35Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)0:00:13
36Sydney Brown (Treads.com/DFT)0:00:14
37Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:27
38Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)
39Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten p/b Kenda)0:00:42
40Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)0:00:46
41Mary-ellen Ash (Los Gatos)0:00:54
42Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)0:01:05
43Michelle Montoya (ThinkCash Racing)0:01:11
44Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO Pro Cycling)0:01:29
45Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing p/b Kenda)0:03:36

 

