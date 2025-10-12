Trofeo Tessile & Moda: Adam Yates wins uphill finale atop Oropa climb

Mathys Rondel second, Jay Vine third as UAE Team Emirates-XRG bag yet another win

LISSONE, ITALY - OCTOBER 05: Adam Yates of Great Britain and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 78th Coppa Agostoni - Giro Delle Brianze 2025 a 166.7km one day race from Lissone to Lissone on October 05, 2025 in Lissone, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling) to win the Trofeo Tessile & Moda, triumphing atop the climb to the Santuario di Oropa.

Rondel settled for second after being one of the first attackers on the final climb, whilst Yates' teammate Jay Vine picked up third.

