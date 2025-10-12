Trofeo Tessile & Moda: Adam Yates wins uphill finale atop Oropa climb
Mathys Rondel second, Jay Vine third as UAE Team Emirates-XRG bag yet another win
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling) to win the Trofeo Tessile & Moda, triumphing atop the climb to the Santuario di Oropa.
Rondel settled for second after being one of the first attackers on the final climb, whilst Yates' teammate Jay Vine picked up third.
After the peloton brought back the day's breakaway, Rondel and Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked with 5.3km to go on the climb, with Rondel then going solo before being joined by Yates with less than 4km to go.
The pair rode together to the top, but with the finish line in sight, the British rider accelerated on the cobbled finishing stretch and took the win. This is Yates' second Italian one-day win of the month after winning the Coppa Agostoni last weekend, and marks UAE Team Emirates' 94th win of the season.
"It's been a good way to end the season," he said after the race. "Obviously yesterday in Lombardia was a super hard race but we managed to win there and winning is a little bit contagious, so we were all super motivated today to try and win. Luckily it was with me, so it's a super way to end the season."
The new race started in Valdengo and was largely flat for the first 150km, before finishing with an ascent of the 6.7km climb to Oropa, with average gradients of 7.9%.
A breakaway had been away for most of the day, but when the race hit the final decisive climb, the big names were lured into action, and the leaders were caught, with the decisive attacks starting in the final 6km.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
