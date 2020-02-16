Ciccone wins Trofeo Laigueglia
Girmay second and Rosa third in first race of Italian season
Giulio Ciccone (Italy National Team) won the Trofeo Laigueglia, soloing off the front of a late attack group on the hilly closing circuit on the Ligurian coast. The 25-year-old beat Biniam Girmay (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Diego Rosa (Arkéa-Samsic) by 31 seconds to secure the sixth win of his career.
The Italian had made it away with the duo and Marco Tizza (Amore & Vita-Prodir) on the second of four laps in Laigueglia, some 30km from the finish.
The quartet built up a strong lead over the hills, despite the efforts of Vini Zabù-KTM behind.
Ciccone, who usually rides for trade team Trek-Segafredo, took his chance 10km from the line on the final ascent of the Colla Micheri, staying away to the end to clinch victory on his first race day of the season.
"Leaving the mark at the first race of the year is a great feeling," said Ciccone via Trek-Segafredo press release. "Honestly, I knew I was good at training camp, we worked very well there, and in the last few days, I've been fine-tuning the condition to be ready for this race. But having a good feeling and winning, of course, is not mathematical.
"When we started the climb for the last time, I knew it could be the right time to go solo. Rosa was pulling hard to make the selection, and I waited for his drop in speed to make my attack. From there to the finish line, there was still one more KOM and a tricky false flat stretch – that was the point that worried me the most."
How it unfolded
The Trofeo Laigueglia marked the start of the Italian race season and the beginning of the season-long Coppa Italia competition. The 203km semi-classic is also the first one-day race of the newly introduced ProSeries calendar.
With two large hills en route in the form of Cima Paravenna and Testico, plus four laps of a hilly circuit to finish, the race usually sees puncheurs and climbers triumph.
A fast start saw the break of the day form after 33km of racing, with Antonio Di Sante (Sangemini-Trevigiani-MG. K Vis) and Matteo Basseggio (General Store-Essegibi-F.lli Curia) getting away and quickly building an eight-minute gap.
Back in the peloton, the Italian national team (Giulio Ciccone), Arkéa-Samsic (Diego Rosa), and Vini Zabù-KTM (Giovanni Visconti) worked at the front in service of their leaders.
At the 110km mark on Testico, Arkéa took over, swiftly bringing the gap down to three minutes. It would only fall from there, with the descent seeing another minute drop away.
As the leaders began the first of four laps of the final circuit, it was almost over. They were duly caught the first time up the Colla Micheri (2km at 8.2 per cent), while the Capo Mele – a fixture on Milan-San Remo – lay in wait.
Diego Rosa jumped away the second time up the climb, bringing Ciccone, Girmay and Tizza along for the ride.
The quartet enjoyed a 25-second lead as Vini Zabù led the chase. The next time up Micheri, Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-RusVelo) led a small group in pursuit with Lorenzo Rota (Vini Zabù-KTM), Davide Gabburo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R La Mondiale).
Tizza was the first to drop back from the lead group, and soon after there was movement off the front as Ciccone made his move on the final ascent of Micheri with 10km to go. Girmay and Rosa chased hard, but Ciccone enjoyed a 15-second advantage on the Capo Mele.
From there, it was simply a fight for the minor placings as Ciccone soloed home. Girmay out-sprinted Rosa for second, while Vendrame was best of the rest in fourth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy National Team
|5:10:27
|2
|Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
|0:00:32
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea - Samsic
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|5
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|7
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:21
|8
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:01:48
|9
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|10
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|0:02:07
|12
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|16
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence
|19
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko One Provence
|20
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea - Samsic
|21
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|0:02:11
|23
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|0:02:19
|24
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|25
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:03:53
|26
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:05:35
|27
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|28
|Davide Casarotto (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|30
|Daniel Smarzaro (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|31
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|32
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|34
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:38
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|37
|Thomas Pesenti (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|0:08:00
|38
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:57
|39
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|40
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|41
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|42
|Paolo Totò (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|43
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|44
|Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|45
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|46
|Ivan Martinelli (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|47
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
|48
|Raffaele Radice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|49
|Andrea Piccolo (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|50
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Colpack - Ballan
|51
|Alessio Martinelli (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|52
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Riccardo Lucca (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|54
|Marc Oliver Pritzen (RSA) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|55
|Samuele Rubino (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|56
|Michael Belleri (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom - RusVelo
|DNF
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom - RusVelo
|DNF
|Riccardo Bobbo (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mattia Guasco (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Lavrič (Slo) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Marchiori (Ita) NTT Continental Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniele Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Luca Coati (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Niccolò Ferri (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence
|DNF
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Nippo Delko One Provence
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko One Provence
|DNF
|Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Nippo Delko One Provence
|DNF
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) Vini Zabu - KTM
|DNF
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|DNF
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani - CSF - Faizane
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
|DNF
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Matteo Baseggio (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|DNF
|Zahiri Abderrahim (Mar) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|DNF
|Riccardo Tosin (Ita) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|DNF
|Sander Andersen (Den) General Store - Essegibi - F.lli Curia
|DNF
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|DNF
|Nicholas Rinaldi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|DNF
|Daniel Nastasi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|DNF
|Nicolas Nesi (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|DNF
|Orlando Pitzanti (Ita) Area Zero - D'Amico - UM Tools
|DNF
|Matteo Carboni (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|DNF
|Jacopo Menegotto (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|DNF
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|DNF
|Stefano Taglietti (Ita) Biesse Arvedi
|DNF
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|DNF
|Giulio Masotto (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|DNF
|Tommaso Rigatti (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|DNF
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Team Colpack - Ballan
|DNF
|Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Alessandro Marinozzi (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Riccardo Ciuccarelli (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Artur Sowinski (Pol) Sangemini - Trevigiani - Mg.k Vis
|DNF
|Filippo Baroncini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Simone Raccani (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Marco Grendene (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Massimo Orlandi (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Nicolo' Parisini (Ita) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Matúš Štoček (Svk) Beltrami - TSA - Marchiol
|DNF
|Federico Burchio (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Raul Colombo (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Matteo Rotondi (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Francesco Zandri (Ita) Work Service - Dynatek - Vega
|DNF
|Emil Dima (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Matteo Gaido (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Ciprian Ioan Jitaru (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Viktor Filutás (Hun) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Emanuele Onesti (Ita) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Raul-Antonio Sinza (Rom) Giotti Victoria
|DNF
|Yukinori Hishinuma (Jpn) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Andrea Meucci (Ita) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Kristaps Pelcers (Lat) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNF
|Charly Petelin (Lux) Amore & Vita - Prodir
|DNS
|August Jensen (Nor) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
