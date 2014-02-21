Trending

Serpa wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Lampre man out-sprints Sinkewitz in Liguria

Image 1 of 25

Patrik Sinkewitz leads Jose Serpa

Patrik Sinkewitz leads Jose Serpa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 25

The peloton passes Lake Lac Meer

The peloton passes Lake Lac Meer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 25

Simone Petilli talking with his ds

Simone Petilli talking with his ds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 25

Simone Petilli launches an attack

Simone Petilli launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 25

Matteo Rabottini (Yellow Fluo) cornering

Matteo Rabottini (Yellow Fluo) cornering
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 25

Andrea Pasqualon

Andrea Pasqualon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 25

Yellow Fluo in action

Yellow Fluo in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 25

Matteo Rabottini on a descent

Matteo Rabottini on a descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 25

Matteo Rabottini (Yellow Fluo)

Matteo Rabottini (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 25

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 25

Cannondale leading the bunch

Cannondale leading the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 25

Simone Petilli (Area Zero Pro Team)

Simone Petilli (Area Zero Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 25

Champagne for the podium placers

Champagne for the podium placers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 25

Andrea Pasqualon won the sprint for third place

Andrea Pasqualon won the sprint for third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 25

The peloton enjoying a dry day out

The peloton enjoying a dry day out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 25

The race went through the Montagnes Bergen

The race went through the Montagnes Bergen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 25

Francesco Faili (Yellow Fluo)

Francesco Faili (Yellow Fluo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 25

Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana Kamen Team)

Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana Kamen Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) takes the win

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) opens his account for the season

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) opens his account for the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 25

On the podium at the Trofeo Laigueglia 2014

On the podium at the Trofeo Laigueglia 2014
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) opens his account for the season

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) opens his account for the season
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) holds off Patrick Sinkewitz

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) holds off Patrick Sinkewitz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) holds off Patrick Sinkewitz

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) holds off Patrick Sinkewitz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 25

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) takes the win

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

José Serpa continued Lampre-Merida's fine start to the 2014 season by winning the Trofeo Laigueglia, beating Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana-Kamen) in a two-up sprint, while Andrea Pasqualon (Team Area Zero) led the chasers home in 3rd place.

Serpa laid the foundations for his victory by following Sinkewitz's attack on the day's final major climb, the Cima Paravenna, in the company of Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo). The pace soon proved too much for Rabottini, but Sinkewitz's forcing helped to pull Serpa away from the reduced main peloton.

"Sinkewitz was the strongest on the climb, and Rabottini and I struggled to hold his wheel," Serpa admitted afterwards.

By the summit of the Paravenna, with over 35 kilometres still to race, they held a 34-second margin over Rabottini, while Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) led the bunch over the top a further 14 seconds back.

On the long, sweeping descent back towards the coast, Serpa and Sinkewitz extended their advantage over the bunch still further, and they led by some 1:08 with 25 kilometres to go.

At the base of the descent, the chasing group, which now contained 26 riders, finally began to arrange itself into some semblance of cohesion, with the Cannondale team of Marco Marcato and Davide Villella making particular efforts to peg back the two leaders. By contrast, with Serpa up the road, Lampre-Merida’s two leaders Cunego and Diego Ulissi were able to comfortably in the chasing group, poised in the event of a catch.

Try as they might, however, the pursuers could not make sufficient inroads into Serpa and Sinkewitz's lead. With 8 kilometres remaining, their lead was down to 45 seconds, but they put up fierce resistance over the final hillock, the Capo Santa Croce, to maintain almost 30 seconds of that margin by the time they entered the final kilometre.

In a tense sprint in Laigueglia, Serpa had just too much for Sinkewitz, thus claiming Lampre’s second win in the race in as many years after Filippo Pozzato’s victory twelve months ago.

Andrea Pasqualon won the sprint for third, 13 seconds later, holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Ulissi and Villella.

The race took place on a route that was slightly altered from the traditional parcours due to a recent landslide on the Capo Mele, but in general terms, the character of the ambient Ligurian race maintained unchanged.

The early exchanges were enlivened by a break featuring Robinson Chalapud (Colombia), Simone Petilli (Zero Pro), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) and Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché), who went clear on the Balestrino. Once their lead hit the 7-minute mark, Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo and Cannondale began to take up the chase in earnest, and their 105km-long escape was brought to an end on the run-in to the foot of the Parvenna.

Once on the climb proper, Serpa and Sinkewitz picked up the baton and began to force the issue, and the pair would go on to decide the race in Laigueglia.

"I was even dropped with two kilometres to go, but fortunately Sinkewitz didn't realise and even lowered the pace," Serpa admitted, according to Tuttobici. “"When I got back on I didn't collaborate because I had a big responsibility to Ulissi behind, who could have won. The sprint was easy, because Sinkewitz was very tired."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida6:17:43
2Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
3Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:00:12
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
10Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
11Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
17Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
22Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
24Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
25Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
26Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:18
27Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:00:20
28Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:39
29Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team0:02:37
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
32Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
33Jeffry Johan Romero Corred (Col) Colombia
34Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
35Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
36Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
37Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
38Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
39Mads Christensen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
40Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
41Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord
42Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) VIN
43Daniel Paulus (Aut) VIN
44Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
45Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
47Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) VIN
48Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
49Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
50Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Stake Vegard Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Pierre Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
55Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
56Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
57Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
58Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
60Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
61Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
62Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
64Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
65Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
67Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
69Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:45
70Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea0:02:50
71Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
72Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
74Enrico Rossi (Ita) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
75Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero0:06:40
76Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodr (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:43
77Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:08:05
78Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
79Gennaro Maddaluno (Ita) Utensilnord
80Constantino Zaballa Gutierr (Spa) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
82Marc Garby (Den) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
83Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
84Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
85Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
86Ivan Balykin (Ita) Rusvelo
87Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
88Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
89Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
90Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
91Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
92Michael Woods (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
93Alessio Camilli (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
94Lasse Bochmann (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
95Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
96Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Team Idea
97Alessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
98Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia
99Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
100Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani

 

