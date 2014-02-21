Serpa wins Trofeo Laigueglia
Lampre man out-sprints Sinkewitz in Liguria
José Serpa continued Lampre-Merida's fine start to the 2014 season by winning the Trofeo Laigueglia, beating Patrik Sinkewitz (Meridiana-Kamen) in a two-up sprint, while Andrea Pasqualon (Team Area Zero) led the chasers home in 3rd place.
Serpa laid the foundations for his victory by following Sinkewitz's attack on the day's final major climb, the Cima Paravenna, in the company of Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo). The pace soon proved too much for Rabottini, but Sinkewitz's forcing helped to pull Serpa away from the reduced main peloton.
"Sinkewitz was the strongest on the climb, and Rabottini and I struggled to hold his wheel," Serpa admitted afterwards.
By the summit of the Paravenna, with over 35 kilometres still to race, they held a 34-second margin over Rabottini, while Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) led the bunch over the top a further 14 seconds back.
On the long, sweeping descent back towards the coast, Serpa and Sinkewitz extended their advantage over the bunch still further, and they led by some 1:08 with 25 kilometres to go.
At the base of the descent, the chasing group, which now contained 26 riders, finally began to arrange itself into some semblance of cohesion, with the Cannondale team of Marco Marcato and Davide Villella making particular efforts to peg back the two leaders. By contrast, with Serpa up the road, Lampre-Merida’s two leaders Cunego and Diego Ulissi were able to comfortably in the chasing group, poised in the event of a catch.
Try as they might, however, the pursuers could not make sufficient inroads into Serpa and Sinkewitz's lead. With 8 kilometres remaining, their lead was down to 45 seconds, but they put up fierce resistance over the final hillock, the Capo Santa Croce, to maintain almost 30 seconds of that margin by the time they entered the final kilometre.
In a tense sprint in Laigueglia, Serpa had just too much for Sinkewitz, thus claiming Lampre’s second win in the race in as many years after Filippo Pozzato’s victory twelve months ago.
Andrea Pasqualon won the sprint for third, 13 seconds later, holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF), Ulissi and Villella.
The race took place on a route that was slightly altered from the traditional parcours due to a recent landslide on the Capo Mele, but in general terms, the character of the ambient Ligurian race maintained unchanged.
The early exchanges were enlivened by a break featuring Robinson Chalapud (Colombia), Simone Petilli (Zero Pro), Songezo Jim (MTN-Qhubeka) and Christophe Laborie (Bretagne-Séché), who went clear on the Balestrino. Once their lead hit the 7-minute mark, Neri Sottoli-YellowFluo and Cannondale began to take up the chase in earnest, and their 105km-long escape was brought to an end on the run-in to the foot of the Parvenna.
Once on the climb proper, Serpa and Sinkewitz picked up the baton and began to force the issue, and the pair would go on to decide the race in Laigueglia.
"I was even dropped with two kilometres to go, but fortunately Sinkewitz didn't realise and even lowered the pace," Serpa admitted, according to Tuttobici. “"When I got back on I didn't collaborate because I had a big responsibility to Ulissi behind, who could have won. The sprint was easy, because Sinkewitz was very tired."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|6:17:43
|2
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Meridiana Kamen Team
|3
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|10
|Franco Pelizzotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|17
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|22
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col) Colombia
|26
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:18
|27
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:00:20
|28
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:39
|29
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|0:02:37
|30
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|32
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corred (Col) Colombia
|34
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|35
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Yellow Fluo
|36
|Stefano Tonin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|37
|Matteo Collodel (Ita) Team Idea
|38
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|39
|Mads Christensen (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|40
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|41
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord
|42
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) VIN
|43
|Daniel Paulus (Aut) VIN
|44
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|47
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) VIN
|48
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
|49
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|50
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Stake Vegard Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|Pierre Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea
|56
|Lorenzo Di Remigio (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|57
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
|61
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|62
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|64
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|65
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|67
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|69
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:45
|70
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Team Idea
|0:02:50
|71
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|72
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
|74
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
|75
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
|0:06:40
|76
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodr (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:07:43
|77
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:08:05
|78
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea
|79
|Gennaro Maddaluno (Ita) Utensilnord
|80
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierr (Spa) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Marc Garby (Den) Christina Watches Powered By Dana
|83
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|84
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|85
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|86
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) Rusvelo
|87
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|88
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|89
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|90
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|91
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|92
|Michael Woods (Can) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|93
|Alessio Camilli (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|94
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Cult Energy Vital Water
|95
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|96
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Team Idea
|97
|Alessandro Riccardi (Ita) Vega - Hotsand
|98
|Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gome (Col) Colombia
|99
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita) Team Idea
|100
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis - Trevigiani
