Facchini edges Cattaneo in tight finish to Trofeo Balestra

Rosa third home

Image 1 of 13

Facchini wins.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

The peloton, with an attentive Cattaneo patrolling the front.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

The peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

Patrick Facchini (Casati Team-MI Impianti)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

The final podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Facchini gets the kisses.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Facchini is greeted by race organiser and media at the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Facchini and Cattaneo arrived together, but it was the Casati Team-MI Impianti who took it.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

The peloton goes under the start-finish banner.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Trofeo podium: Patrick Facchini(Ita) Casati Team-MI Impianti Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Bottoli Rosa Diego (Ita) Palazzago Elledent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Patrick Facchini(Ita) Casati Team-MI Impianti
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Trevigiani Bottoli
3Rosa Diego (Ita) Palazzago Elledent

