Pozzo wins in Italy
Averin, Locatelli round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita)
|3:48:20
|2
|Maxim Averin (Ukr)
|3
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|0:00:03
|4
|Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu)
|0:00:10
|5
|Siarhei Papok (Blr)
|0:00:15
|6
|Nicola Boem (Ita)
|7
|Luigi Miletta (Ita)
|8
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)
|0:00:16
|9
|Michele Simoni (Ita)
|10
|Andrea Lupori (Ita)
|11
|Matthias Krizek (Aut)
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita)
|0:00:23
|13
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
|14
|Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
|15
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
|16
|Vincenzo Ianniello (Ita)
|17
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)
|18
|Gian Luca Remondi (Ita)
|19
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|20
|Daniele Ferraresso (Ita)
|21
|Romain Beney (Swi)
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita)
|23
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)
|24
|Stefano Agostini (Ita)
|25
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
|26
|Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
|27
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
|28
|Luca Donella (Ita)
|29
|Mauro Vicini (Ita)
|30
|Victor Pechkarev (Rus)
|31
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
|32
|Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
|33
|Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
|34
|Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
|35
|Diego Zanco (Ita)
|36
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
|37
|Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
|38
|Davide Mucelli (Ita)
|39
|Teo Grandi (Bra)
|0:00:45
|40
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|41
|Davide Bolzonello (Ita)
|42
|Corrado Gallo (Ita)
|43
|Andrea Menapace (Ita)
|44
|Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr)
|0:01:30
|45
|Massimo Graziato (Ita)
|46
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita)
|0:02:00
|47
|Tanner Putt (USA)
|48
|Isaia Modena (Ita)
|49
|Matteo Piazza (Ita)
|50
|Davide Foresti (Ita)
|51
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
|52
|Francesco Figini (Ita)
|53
|Matteo Gozzi (Ita)
|54
|Alessandro Vannacci (Ita)
|0:02:45
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
|56
|Marco Canola (Ita)
|57
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus)
|58
|Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
|59
|Michele Torri (Ita)
|60
|Luca Orlandi (Ita)
|61
|Marino Palandri (Ita)
|62
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
|63
|Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
|64
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
|65
|Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
|66
|Matteo Tonni (Ita)
|67
|Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
|68
|Daniele Angelini (Ita)
