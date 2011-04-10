Trending

Pozzo wins in Italy

Averin, Locatelli round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Pozzo (Ita)3:48:20
2Maxim Averin (Ukr)
3Alfio Locatelli (Ita)0:00:03
4Edgaras Kovaliovas (Ltu)0:00:10
5Siarhei Papok (Blr)0:00:15
6Nicola Boem (Ita)
7Luigi Miletta (Ita)
8Thomas Tiozzo (Ita)0:00:16
9Michele Simoni (Ita)
10Andrea Lupori (Ita)
11Matthias Krizek (Aut)
12Andrea Palini (Ita)0:00:23
13Christian Delle Stelle (Ita)
14Daniele Aldegheri (Ita)
15Gianluca Leonardi (Ita)
16Vincenzo Ianniello (Ita)
17Alexander Serebryakov (Rus)
18Gian Luca Remondi (Ita)
19Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
20Daniele Ferraresso (Ita)
21Romain Beney (Swi)
22Davide Villella (Ita)
23Alessandro Mazzi (Ita)
24Stefano Agostini (Ita)
25Piotr Gawronski (Pol)
26Daniele Bazzana (Ita)
27Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
28Luca Donella (Ita)
29Mauro Vicini (Ita)
30Victor Pechkarev (Rus)
31Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra)
32Mattia Costantino Bedin (Ita)
33Marco Prodigioso (Ita)
34Mikhail Akimov (Rus)
35Diego Zanco (Ita)
36Winner Anacona Gomez (Col)
37Ricardo Pichetta (Ita)
38Davide Mucelli (Ita)
39Teo Grandi (Bra)0:00:45
40Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
41Davide Bolzonello (Ita)
42Corrado Gallo (Ita)
43Andrea Menapace (Ita)
44Anatoliy Kashtan (Ukr)0:01:30
45Massimo Graziato (Ita)
46Stefano Locatelli (Ita)0:02:00
47Tanner Putt (USA)
48Isaia Modena (Ita)
49Matteo Piazza (Ita)
50Davide Foresti (Ita)
51Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita)
52Francesco Figini (Ita)
53Matteo Gozzi (Ita)
54Alessandro Vannacci (Ita)0:02:45
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita)
56Marco Canola (Ita)
57Dmitry Sokolov (Rus)
58Leandro Cotesta (Ita)
59Michele Torri (Ita)
60Luca Orlandi (Ita)
61Marino Palandri (Ita)
62Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
63Matteo Azzolini (Ita)
64Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr)
65Eldar Dzhebraylov (Ukr)
66Matteo Tonni (Ita)
67Massimo Pirrera (Ita)
68Daniele Angelini (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews