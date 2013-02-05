Valverde victorious in Trofeo Deià
Spaniard wins from four-man break
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:04:57
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|6
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:13
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|10
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|14
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:26
|20
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:21
|21
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
|36
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:22
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:41
|38
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:20
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:23
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:09:59
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|49
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|51
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|55
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
|61
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:11:44
|66
|Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|HD
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|HD
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|HD
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|HD
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|HD
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|HD
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:55
|HD
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
|HD
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|HD
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|HD
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|HD
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|HD
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|HD
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|HD
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|HD
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|HD
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|HD
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:09
|HD
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|HD
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|HD
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|HD
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|HD
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:50
|HD
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Madison Genesis
|HD
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|HD
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Oscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|HD
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|HD
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|HD
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Juan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|HD
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|HD
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|HD
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|HD
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|HD
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|HD
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:25:24
|HD
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|HD
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|HD
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:55
|HD
|Juan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:27:40
|HD
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|HD
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Unai Iparraguirre Azpiazu (Spa) Euskadi
|HD
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|HD
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:34
|HD
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:29:44
|HD
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:58
|HD
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|HD
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|0:33:26
|HD
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|HD
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|HD
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|HD
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|3
|5
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|2
|6
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|3
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|6
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|27
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|7
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|8
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|6
|1
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|10:42:49
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|pts
