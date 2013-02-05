Trending

Valverde victorious in Trofeo Deià

Spaniard wins from four-man break

Image 1 of 23

The finish line location made celebrating a little difficult for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The finish line location made celebrating a little difficult for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 23

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gives the thumbs up after taking his first win of the year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) gives the thumbs up after taking his first win of the year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 23

Nick Nuyens in his fresh Garmin Sharp colours

Nick Nuyens in his fresh Garmin Sharp colours
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) didn't seem too impressed toward the day's end
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) didn't seem too impressed toward the day's end
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) rolls it in to the finish at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) rolls it in to the finish at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) heads back to the bus after a tough day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Merida) heads back to the bus after a tough day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes his team's first win of 2013 at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes his team's first win of 2013 at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Przemylaw Niemec (Lampre-Merida) puts his feet up

Przemylaw Niemec (Lampre-Merida) puts his feet up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was just outside the tight time limit having dropped off the main field on the final Col de Puig Major
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was just outside the tight time limit having dropped off the main field on the final Col de Puig Major
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

Segio Henao (Sky) finding comfort at Trofeo Deia

Segio Henao (Sky) finding comfort at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp) makes sure every last bit of his energy gel is used
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin Sharp) makes sure every last bit of his energy gel is used
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Bram Tankink (Blanco) has been riding well since his season debut at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bram Tankink (Blanco) has been riding well since his season debut at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a special gold colour SRM head unit at Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a special gold colour SRM head unit at Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Cunego (Lampre Merida) heads to the start line

Cunego (Lampre Merida) heads to the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

Trofeo Deia podium: Robert Gesink (Blanco), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Trofeo Deia podium: Robert Gesink (Blanco), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes to the podium for the first time in 2013 at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) takes to the podium for the first time in 2013 at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took the inside line over Sergio Henao (Sky) to win Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) took the inside line over Sergio Henao (Sky) to win Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) wasn't far off the leaders in 8th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) wasn't far off the leaders in 8th place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) had something to say during Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) had something to say during Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

"Excuse me I have a question", Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

"Excuse me I have a question", Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Filippo Pozzato doing his work at the front to control the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Filippo Pozzato doing his work at the front to control the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in full race mode at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was in full race mode at Trofeo Deia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

Damino Cunego (Lampre-Merida) crossed the line in 32nd-place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damino Cunego (Lampre-Merida) crossed the line in 32nd-place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:04:57
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
5Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:51
6Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:13
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:15
10Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
14David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:01:26
20Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:02:21
21Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:33
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
26Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Marc Goos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
31Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural
36Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:22
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:41
38Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:20
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:23
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
44Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:09:59
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
48Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
49Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
51Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
52Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
53Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
54Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
55Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
57Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
59Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
60Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
61Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
64Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:11:44
66Darío Hernández (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:12:48
HDBradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDMikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi
HDMiguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
HDThomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDHaritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
HDCarlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
HDIgor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Euskadi
HDGianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
HDSteve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDDries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
HDEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
HDIke Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDJavier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
HDDanny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
HDEduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
HDSvein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:55
HDIan Boswell (USA) Sky Procycling
HDJonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Sky Procycling
HDStuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
HDSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
HDAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
HDChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
HDSergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo
HDJuan Manuel Garate (Spa) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
HDJuan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
HDAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
HDBjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
HDPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
HDAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
HDFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
HDAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
HDPablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDAritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi
HDChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDJohan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:17:09
HDTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
HDJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
HDRuben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
HDJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
HDDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
HDAntonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
HDRoy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:50
HDJuan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Madison Genesis
HDEfren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi
HDAlex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
HDRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
HDTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDMoises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDOscar Santamaria Munoz (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
HDMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
HDYelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
HDKarol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural
HDCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
HDJuan Carlos Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
HDKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
HDJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
HDNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
HDJos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
HDCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
HDMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
HDKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
HDMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
HDYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
HDNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
HDAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
HDMitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
HDBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:25:24
HDSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
HDAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
HDSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
HDEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:55
HDJuan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:27:40
HDIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
HDBrennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
HDMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
HDIllart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
HDUnai Iparraguirre Azpiazu (Spa) Euskadi
HDAlexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
HDViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
HDSergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
HDSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
HDJack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis0:29:34
HDSebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis0:29:44
HDPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:30:58
HDAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
HDIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo0:33:26
HDTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
HDGennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
HDNikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
HDKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFederico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFDominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
DNFChris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team

Mountain 1 - Coll de Can Costa (Cat. 2) 8.1km
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural5
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha3
5Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis2
6Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Coll de Claret (Cat 3) 14.2km
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
3Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Coll des Tords (Cat. 3) 68.1km
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6pts
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 4 - Coll de Soller (Cat. 2) 109.4km
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
4Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
6Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha1

Mountain 5 - Coll del Puig Major (Cat. 1) 133.7km
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling12
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
5Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 1 - Establiments, 84.9km
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
3Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis1

Sprint 2 - Bunyola, 100.3km
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint 1 - Calvia, 60.8km
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint 2 - Soller, 117.9km
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha3pts
2Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
3Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountains classification
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge27pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling12
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team10
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
6Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
7Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
8Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha6

Sprint classification
1Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Special sprint classification
1Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha3pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Local rider classification
1Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol10:42:49

Combination classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18pts

