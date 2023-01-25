Rui Costa wins Trofeo Calvia, the Challenge Mallorca opener

Image 1 of 13 Rui Costa opens 2023 with a win in the Trofeo Calvia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Rui Costa opens 2023 with a win in the Trofeo Calvia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) It was a dismal day for the Trofeo Calvia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tim Wellens slid off the road but appeared to be unhurt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Gotzon Martin (Euskaltel-Euskadi) also crashed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Julian Alaphilippe in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Hugo Scala (Project Echelon Racing) got a taste of the oily Mallorca tarmac (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Rui Costa with Healy, Eenkhoorn and Vervaeke in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Louis Vervaeke on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Dutch champion Louis Vervaeke (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Rui Costa at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rui Costa said he had been inspired to switch to the Intermarché-Circus Wanty team after six years with UAE Team Emirates, and proved that he made the right choice by taking victory in the Trofeo Calvia on Wednesday.

The 2013 World Champion out-sprinted Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-Quickstep) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) after being on the attack for the final 33km of the 150.1 race.

Healy and Dutch champion Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) were the last survivors of the day's breakaway on a cold and soggy slog through the hills around Palmanova, fortunately avoiding the rare snow that had fallen in the Sierra Tramuntana.

Riders took care to stay upright on the slick descents after Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who won the race last year, was one of the unfortunate fallers and did not finish. They took their time to catch the escapees, with Julian Alaphilippe and three teammates in the 10-rider chase.

On an uncategorized climb before the category 2 Coll de sa Gramola with 33km to go, Costa shot clear of the chasing group with Soudal-Quickstep's Louis Vervaeke as the gap to the two leaders began to drop.

The situation remained the same over the top of the Gramola before the two chasers joined Healy and Eenkhoorn on the descent with 22km to go.

Disaster nearly struck for Costa on a roundabout where he almost missed the turn, but his compatriots waited for him to rejoin and, with just 17.5km to go they still had 38 seconds on chase group where Alaphilippe appeared to be controlling the pace.

Vervaeke launched his move with 16km to go as the road levelled off but he was brought back 3km later mainly by Healy as the chasers languished 50 seconds behind. The surge, however, succeeded in ejecting Eenkhoorn from the chase.

Vervaeke attacked the leaders for a second time with 10km to go but again, Costa and Healy reeled him back in. The chasing group, led by Alaphilippe, came within seconds of catching the three leaders.

Results powered by FirstCycling