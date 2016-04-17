ONE Pro Cycling's Mortensen wins Tro Bro Leon
Marten Mortensen and Peter Williams deliver 1-2 for British Pro Conti team
Newly upgraded to Pro Continental level, ONE Pro Cycling, the first ever British team with this status, claimed its first major victory with Martin Mortensen and Peter Williams finishing first and second of the Tro Bro Leon – the Breton race that used 31.9km of graveled roads at the extreme west of the European continent. Local squad Fortuneo-Vital Concept placed Florian Vachon in third.
"I didn't necessarily expect to win this race but you always start a race with the hope of winning it," Mortensen told Cyclingnews after the finish. "But the way we rode as a team made it possible and I had the legs! I crashed after 90km but it didn't affect me. Being away with two French riders in the finale [Vachon and FDJ's Laurent Pichon], since they didn't work with me, I decided to try by myself because there was a chasing group behind."
The leading trio was formed in the last 20 kilometres of racing after a group of 10 riders finally emerged with Sébastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mikhel Raïm (Cycling Academy), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre), Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Yohan Gène (Direct Energie), Mortensen, Williams, Pichon and Vachon.
Mortensen attacked the two Frenchmen three times but he was yet to outsprint them while the chasing group was coming across, which allowed Williams to take the second place. Three years ago, FDJ captured the whole podium with Francis Mourey, Johan Le Bon and Anthony Geslin but a 1-2 had never been seen since the inception of the Tro Bro Leon as an amateur race in 1984 [it became a pro event in 2000 with the young Samuel Sanchez finishing second for Euskadi].
"We've been going well all day," Williams commented. "We've always had guys at the front. Towards the end we were the two of us. With 250 metres to go, I accelerated to take second place. It's pretty amazing. This is the first big win for our team and it happens in such great race. We've done similar races on the British scene last year but with the big boys here, it's another level. We're getting there!"
"It's always nice to win a race," Mortensen echoed. "Early this year we've showed that we're a pretty good team. This race is not an easy one but it's really special. It wasn't new to me and I've also done Paris-Roubaix sometimes. We also have the GP Herning that is a bit similar in Denmark."
A former Vacansoleil and Leopard rider in the World Tour, the 31-year-old has put ONE Pro Cycling right on track ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire, which is obviously a pretty big goal for the squad managed by former cricketer Matt Prior.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|4:50:36
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:04
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:17
|8
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|11
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:00:31
|12
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|20
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|24
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|27
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|28
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|34
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|37
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:39
|39
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:51
|40
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:18
|42
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:33
|43
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:41
|44
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|45
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|46
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|47
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|48
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:44
|51
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:02:29
|52
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:02:37
|53
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|54
|David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|55
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|56
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|57
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:03:21
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:58
|59
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:40
|60
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|61
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:05:44
|62
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|64
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Frank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Zohar Hadari (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Tobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Richard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Dick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team

