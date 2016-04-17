Trending

ONE Pro Cycling's Mortensen wins Tro Bro Leon

Marten Mortensen and Peter Williams deliver 1-2 for British Pro Conti team

Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling)
Newly upgraded to Pro Continental level, ONE Pro Cycling, the first ever British team with this status, claimed its first major victory with Martin Mortensen and Peter Williams finishing first and second of the Tro Bro Leon – the Breton race that used 31.9km of graveled roads at the extreme west of the European continent. Local squad Fortuneo-Vital Concept placed Florian Vachon in third.

"I didn't necessarily expect to win this race but you always start a race with the hope of winning it," Mortensen told Cyclingnews after the finish. "But the way we rode as a team made it possible and I had the legs! I crashed after 90km but it didn't affect me. Being away with two French riders in the finale [Vachon and FDJ's Laurent Pichon], since they didn't work with me, I decided to try by myself because there was a chasing group behind."

The leading trio was formed in the last 20 kilometres of racing after a group of 10 riders finally emerged with Sébastien Minard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Mikhel Raïm (Cycling Academy), Jordan Levasseur (Armée de Terre), Baptiste Planckaert (Wallonie-Bruxelles), Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Yohan Gène (Direct Energie), Mortensen, Williams, Pichon and Vachon.

Mortensen attacked the two Frenchmen three times but he was yet to outsprint them while the chasing group was coming across, which allowed Williams to take the second place. Three years ago, FDJ captured the whole podium with Francis Mourey, Johan Le Bon and Anthony Geslin but a 1-2 had never been seen since the inception of the Tro Bro Leon as an amateur race in 1984 [it became a pro event in 2000 with the young Samuel Sanchez finishing second for Euskadi].

"We've been going well all day," Williams commented. "We've always had guys at the front. Towards the end we were the two of us. With 250 metres to go, I accelerated to take second place. It's pretty amazing. This is the first big win for our team and it happens in such great race. We've done similar races on the British scene last year but with the big boys here, it's another level. We're getting there!"

"It's always nice to win a race," Mortensen echoed. "Early this year we've showed that we're a pretty good team. This race is not an easy one but it's really special. It wasn't new to me and I've also done Paris-Roubaix sometimes. We also have the GP Herning that is a bit similar in Denmark."

A former Vacansoleil and Leopard rider in the World Tour, the 31-year-old has put ONE Pro Cycling right on track ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire, which is obviously a pretty big goal for the squad managed by former cricketer Matt Prior.

1Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling4:50:36
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
3Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
5Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
6Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:04
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:17
8Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Mihkel Räim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
11Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:00:31
12Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
18Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
19Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
20Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
24Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
26Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
27Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
28Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
30Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
33Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
34Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
37Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
38Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:39
39Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:51
40Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:18
42Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:33
43Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:41
44Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
45Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
46Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
47Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
48Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
50Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:44
51Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre0:02:29
52Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:02:37
53Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
54David Boucher (Fra) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
55Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
56Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
57David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:03:21
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:58
59Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:40
60Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
61Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:05:44
62Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
63Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
64Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRomain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSamuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
DNFFrank Pasche (Swi) Team Roth
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFGuillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
DNFLubos Malovec (Svk) Cycling Academy Team
DNFWojciech Migdal (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFZohar Hadari (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAritz Bagües (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFEneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFPeio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFCésar Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFFlorent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFFelix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFFelix Drumm (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFChristopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFTobias Knaup (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFRichard Weinzheimer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFJelle Goderis (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Team 3M
DNFPiotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
DNFDick Janssens (Ned) Team 3M
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
DNFPieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team

