Tro Bro Leon podium (l-r): Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) and Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) is awarded on the podium for his victory

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins Tro Bro Leon

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Alexandre Geniez delivered FDJ's second win of the season as he outsprinted his four breakaway companions on the finishing line of the cobbled and windy Tro Bro Leon in Lannilis.

"I've been off the back at most of the early season races so it's a great pleasure to win here today. It was my first time at the Tro Bro Leon and I wasn't initially scheduled for this race but I love it. It's atypical. The atmosphere is great. The Breton crowd is made of connoisseurs and racing under the sun doesn't happen here every day," he said.

The day before, Geniez finished fourth in the wet and muddy Tour du Finistère. Today he found himself in a front group of eight with 80km to go with Benoît Jarrier and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Berden De Vries (Roompot) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles).

Sénéchal was riding impressively a week after coming 17th in his home race, Paris-Roubaix.

"My crash at half way penalized me badly today," he explained after taking third place while Jarrier was second once again (after 2012).

"I've ridden 100km with blood on my knee and my arm but I maintained my focus. I attacked in the finale but Alexandre was the strongest today anyway."

On the finishing circuit, Geniez and Périchon attacked but it went down to a sprint. "Everyone marked everyone and the two Bretagne riders were getting organised," Geniez said.

"I'm glad I was the fastest. At FDJ, we've had a complicated first part of the season with many mechanicals. The team has changed a little bit and we've been unlucky on several occasions but now we've got the hope that we're on the right track. I'll take a rest before tackling the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr5:07:10
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solustions Credits
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
5Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Fabien Canal )Fra) Equipe Cycliste de L Armee de Terre
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
10Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:47
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm0:01:48
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:22
14Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
15Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
16Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
17Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
18Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
20Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
21Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Ignatas Konovalovas (Col) Team Marseille 13 Ktm0:02:25
24Clément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:02:28
25Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:30
26Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm0:06:51
27Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:10:01
29Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 930:14:20
30Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:21:57
31Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:22:48
32Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp0:22:54
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFDylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFTim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCharles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFYannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Col) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
DNFOlivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFTom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFThomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFJon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
DNFAritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
DNFCésar Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
DNFUnai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
DNFJulien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
DNFVíctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Bel) Team Vorarlberg
DNFDaniel Paulus (Ukr) Team Vorarlberg
DNFNicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
DNFPatrick Jäger (Ukr) Team Vorarlberg
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFRostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFVolodymyr Fredyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFVolodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Murias Taldea
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
DNFMarco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
DNFAlo Jakin (Fra) Auber 93
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) Auber 93
DNFYoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
DNFAlexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
DNFKevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
DNFBenoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93

