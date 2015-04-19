Geniez wins Tro Bro Leon at first attempt
Alexandre Geniez delivered FDJ's second win of the season as he outsprinted his four breakaway companions on the finishing line of the cobbled and windy Tro Bro Leon in Lannilis.
"I've been off the back at most of the early season races so it's a great pleasure to win here today. It was my first time at the Tro Bro Leon and I wasn't initially scheduled for this race but I love it. It's atypical. The atmosphere is great. The Breton crowd is made of connoisseurs and racing under the sun doesn't happen here every day," he said.
The day before, Geniez finished fourth in the wet and muddy Tour du Finistère. Today he found himself in a front group of eight with 80km to go with Benoît Jarrier and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Florian Sénéchal (Cofidis), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jimmy Engoulvent (Europcar), Berden De Vries (Roompot) and Tom Dernies (Wallonie-Bruxelles).
Sénéchal was riding impressively a week after coming 17th in his home race, Paris-Roubaix.
"My crash at half way penalized me badly today," he explained after taking third place while Jarrier was second once again (after 2012).
"I've ridden 100km with blood on my knee and my arm but I maintained my focus. I attacked in the finale but Alexandre was the strongest today anyway."
On the finishing circuit, Geniez and Périchon attacked but it went down to a sprint. "Everyone marked everyone and the two Bretagne riders were getting organised," Geniez said.
"I'm glad I was the fastest. At FDJ, we've had a complicated first part of the season with many mechanicals. The team has changed a little bit and we've been unlucky on several occasions but now we've got the hope that we're on the right track. I'll take a rest before tackling the Tour de Romandie and the Giro d'Italia."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5:07:10
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solustions Credits
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Fabien Canal )Fra) Equipe Cycliste de L Armee de Terre
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|10
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:47
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|0:01:48
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:22
|14
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|15
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|17
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Spa) Murias Taldea
|18
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|20
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|21
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Col) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|0:02:25
|24
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:28
|25
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:30
|26
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|0:06:51
|27
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:10:01
|29
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|0:14:20
|30
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:21:57
|31
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:22:48
|32
|Logan Loader (USA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|0:22:54
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Col) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|DNF
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Murias Taldea
|DNF
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|DNF
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|DNF
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Bel) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Daniel Paulus (Ukr) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Patrick Jäger (Ukr) Team Vorarlberg
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Volodymyr Fredyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea (Spa) Murias Taldea
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Alo Jakin (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|DNF
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|DNF
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|DNF
|Kevin Lebreton (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 Ktm
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
