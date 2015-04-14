Tro-Bro Léon past winners
Champions 1984-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|2013
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|2012
|Ryan Roth (Can) SpiderTech-C10
|2011
|Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2009
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2008
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2007
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Crédit Agricole
|2005
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Auber 93
|2004
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
|2003
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Jean Delatour
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2001
|Jacky Durand (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2000
|Jo Planckaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1999
|Jean-Michel Thilloy (Fra) Saint Quentin-Oktos-MBK
|1998
|Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
|1997
|Frédéric Delalande (Fra) Jean Floc'h-Mantes
|1996
|Thierry Bricaud (Fra)
|1995
|Camille Coualan (Fra)
|1994
|Stéphane Pétilleau (Fra)
|1993
|Jean-Philippe Rouxel (Fra)
|1992
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est)
|1991
|William Milloux (Fra)
|1990
|Marc Hibou (Fra)
|1989
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1988
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1987
|Dominique Le Bon (Fra)
|1986
|Philippe Dalibard (Fra)
|1985
|Bruno Chemin (Fra)
|1984
|Bruno Chemin (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy