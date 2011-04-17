Image 1 of 41 Vincent Jerome (Europcar) outkicked Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) for the victory. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 41 Young fans at the Tro Bro Leon race. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 41 US criterium champion Dan Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) suffers through a steep and unforgiving climb. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 41 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tackles a dirt section. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 7 of 41 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) maneuvers for position early in the race. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 41 The peloton swoops down the coastline of Northern France. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 9 of 41 Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) jumped into the early breakway. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 10 of 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) puts his 'cross skills to use on the tough parcours. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 11 of 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on the final KOM ascent. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 12 of 41 Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 13 of 41 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 14 of 41 Alex Candelario and soigneur Ryan Kelly maneuver through the thick crowds in Lannais. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 15 of 41 An exhausted Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 16 of 41 Tro Bro Leon winner Vincent Jerome (Europcar) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 17 of 41 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 18 of 41 Tro Bro Leon riders on the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 19 of 41 Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 20 of 41 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is interviewed by Scottish filmmakers for a Tro Bro documentary. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 21 of 41 These are cycling fans in France - a photo of KBS-OptumHealth director Jonas Carney and Lance Armstrong from the amatuer days was furnsished for an autograph. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 22 of 41 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth mechanic Mechanic Bob Gregorio tinkers with bikes until the sun goes down. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 23 of 41 Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis) and Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) finish Tro Bro Leon. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 24 of 41 Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) powers towards a KOM line. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 25 of 41 Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) would finish third on the day. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 41 Vincent Jerome (Europcar) leads Steve Chainel (FDJ) in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 41 Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 41 Rony Martias (Saur - Sojasun) powers the early break. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 41 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 41 The peloton in the midst of the unique Tro-Bro Leon parcours. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 31 of 41 The peloton races along the Breton coast. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 32 of 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) leads Vincent Jerome (Europcar). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 33 of 41 Roubaix Lille Metropole head the peloton over a section of cobbles. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 34 of 41 Tro-Bro Leon top 3 (l-r): Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), Vincent Jerome (Europcar) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 35 of 41 Tro-Bro Leon podium (l-r): Will Routly, 2nd; Vincent Jerome, 1st; Arnold Jeannesson, 3rd. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 36 of 41 The Tro-Bro Leon peloton in action through the Breton countryside. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 37 of 41 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) isn't sure what to think of this prize. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 38 of 41 Jerome Cousin (Europcar) suffers a mechanical on the tough Tro-Bro Leon parcours. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 39 of 41 Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) and Rony Martias (Saur - Sojasun) at the head of the early break. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 40 of 41 Bretagne - Schuller teammates Eric Berthou and Gaël Malacarne on a challenging dirt road sector. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 41 of 41 Vincent Jerome (Europcar) is the 2011 Tro-Bro Leon champion. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Europcar's Vincent Jérôme scored the second win of his pro career at the Tro-Bro Léon, four years after victory in the Tour du Doubs. At the end of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix, the 26-year-old Frenchman triumphed after outsprinting Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).

"I'm really happy," Jérôme said. "I was in search of a nice win and this is a great race. It was my first time participating in the Tro-Bro Léon. Fortunately I had good advice about the gravelled roads from my teammate Perrig Quéméneur who is originally from the area here.

"The team told me that I could do well here. It's a race of good positioning, like the Belgian Classics from which I came out pretty well." Jérôme recently finished 11th at the GP E3.

Luck was on Jérôme's side when his teammate Tony Hurel punctured at the front with 20km to go. The neo-pro from Europcar had been away with FDJ's Arnold Jeannesson since they passed a gravelled road in front of the castle of Kerouartz with 40km to go. Jérôme managed to bridge across to Hurel along with Steve Chainel (FDJ).

Jérôme was alone against two riders from FDJ until Canada's Routley came across 8km from the finish. Routley was then the only rider able to respond to Jérôme's attack at the beginning of the bell lap with 5km to go. Cramps prevented Chainel from following the move.

"I also felt a little bit of cramps for the final sprint," Routley told Cyclingnews. "I lost a bit of confidence, that's what made me sprint too early. I should have waited until the last minute. I also made the mistake to not close the door on him, but Canadians are known as too nice guys..."

The result is the first podium appearance of the season for Team Spidertech Powered By C10, in its first year as a Pro Continental team. "I've loved this race, Tro-Bro Léon is awesome," said Routley, 27, who switched to road cycling from mountain biking at the age of 21.

Full Results 1 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 4:58:07 2 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:01 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:20 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 5 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:30 6 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:32 7 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:36 8 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 22 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ 24 Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 25 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 26 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 27 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:42 29 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 30 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:01:55 31 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 35 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:55 36 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:57 37 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:59 38 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 39 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing 0:03:03 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:06 41 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:10 42 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 44 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:49 45 Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 46 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:07:27 47 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 49 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:30 52 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:07 DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing DNF John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing DNF Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing DNF Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing DNF Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Thomas Copeland (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing DNF Charly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp DNF Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp DNF Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp DNF Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp DNF Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ DNF Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth DNF Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth DNF Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth DNF Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth DNF James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ DNF Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille DNF Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health DNF Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized DNF Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Saint Divy Isobois 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 2 - Guisseny 1 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 3 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1

Sprint 3 - Lannilis 1 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 1 - Coatquennec 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Le Vem 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 pts 2 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 3 - Kervaro 1 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 1

Sprint classification 1 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 6 pts 2 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 5 3 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 4 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 1