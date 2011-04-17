Jerome prevails in Tro-Bro Léon
Frenchman outsprints Canadian champion Routley
Europcar's Vincent Jérôme scored the second win of his pro career at the Tro-Bro Léon, four years after victory in the Tour du Doubs. At the end of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix, the 26-year-old Frenchman triumphed after outsprinting Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).
"I'm really happy," Jérôme said. "I was in search of a nice win and this is a great race. It was my first time participating in the Tro-Bro Léon. Fortunately I had good advice about the gravelled roads from my teammate Perrig Quéméneur who is originally from the area here.
"The team told me that I could do well here. It's a race of good positioning, like the Belgian Classics from which I came out pretty well." Jérôme recently finished 11th at the GP E3.
Luck was on Jérôme's side when his teammate Tony Hurel punctured at the front with 20km to go. The neo-pro from Europcar had been away with FDJ's Arnold Jeannesson since they passed a gravelled road in front of the castle of Kerouartz with 40km to go. Jérôme managed to bridge across to Hurel along with Steve Chainel (FDJ).
Jérôme was alone against two riders from FDJ until Canada's Routley came across 8km from the finish. Routley was then the only rider able to respond to Jérôme's attack at the beginning of the bell lap with 5km to go. Cramps prevented Chainel from following the move.
"I also felt a little bit of cramps for the final sprint," Routley told Cyclingnews. "I lost a bit of confidence, that's what made me sprint too early. I should have waited until the last minute. I also made the mistake to not close the door on him, but Canadians are known as too nice guys..."
The result is the first podium appearance of the season for Team Spidertech Powered By C10, in its first year as a Pro Continental team. "I've loved this race, Tro-Bro Léon is awesome," said Routley, 27, who switched to road cycling from mountain biking at the age of 21.
|1
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:58:07
|2
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:01
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:20
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:30
|6
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:32
|7
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|8
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|22
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|27
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:42
|29
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:49
|30
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:01:55
|31
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|35
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|36
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:02:57
|37
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:59
|38
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|39
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing
|0:03:03
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:06
|41
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:10
|42
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|44
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:49
|45
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:07:27
|47
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|49
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:30
|52
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:07
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|DNF
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Charly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Mike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|DNF
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|DNF
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|DNF
|James Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
|DNF
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|DNF
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|1
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|pts
|2
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|1
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|pts
|2
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|3
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|4
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|1
|4
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|1
