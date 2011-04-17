Trending

Jerome prevails in Tro-Bro Léon

Frenchman outsprints Canadian champion Routley

Vincent Jerome (Europcar) outkicked Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10) for the victory.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Young fans at the Tro Bro Leon race.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
US criterium champion Dan Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) suffers through a steep and unforgiving climb.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tackles a dirt section.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) maneuvers for position early in the race.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
The peloton swoops down the coastline of Northern France.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) jumped into the early breakway.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) puts his 'cross skills to use on the tough parcours.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on the final KOM ascent.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Alex Candelario and soigneur Ryan Kelly maneuver through the thick crowds in Lannais.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
An exhausted Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) crosses the finish line.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Tro Bro Leon winner Vincent Jerome (Europcar)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Tro Bro Leon riders on the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) is interviewed by Scottish filmmakers for a Tro Bro documentary.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
These are cycling fans in France - a photo of KBS-OptumHealth director Jonas Carney and Lance Armstrong from the amatuer days was furnsished for an autograph.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth mechanic Mechanic Bob Gregorio tinkers with bikes until the sun goes down.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis) and Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) finish Tro Bro Leon.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Mike Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) powers towards a KOM line.

(Image credit: Sam Wiebe)
Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) would finish third on the day.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Vincent Jerome (Europcar) leads Steve Chainel (FDJ) in the closing kilometres.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Sébastien Minard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Rony Martias (Saur - Sojasun) powers the early break.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
The peloton in the midst of the unique Tro-Bro Leon parcours.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
The peloton races along the Breton coast.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) leads Vincent Jerome (Europcar).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Roubaix Lille Metropole head the peloton over a section of cobbles.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Tro-Bro Leon top 3 (l-r): Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10), Vincent Jerome (Europcar) and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Tro-Bro Leon podium (l-r): Will Routly, 2nd; Vincent Jerome, 1st; Arnold Jeannesson, 3rd.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
The Tro-Bro Leon peloton in action through the Breton countryside.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) isn't sure what to think of this prize.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Jerome Cousin (Europcar) suffers a mechanical on the tough Tro-Bro Leon parcours.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat - Auber 93) and Rony Martias (Saur - Sojasun) at the head of the early break.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Bretagne - Schuller teammates Eric Berthou and Gaël Malacarne on a challenging dirt road sector.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)
Vincent Jerome (Europcar) is the 2011 Tro-Bro Leon champion.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Europcar's Vincent Jérôme scored the second win of his pro career at the Tro-Bro Léon, four years after victory in the Tour du Doubs. At the end of the Breton version of Paris-Roubaix, the 26-year-old Frenchman triumphed after outsprinting Canadian champion Will Routley (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).

"I'm really happy," Jérôme said. "I was in search of a nice win and this is a great race. It was my first time participating in the Tro-Bro Léon. Fortunately I had good advice about the gravelled roads from my teammate Perrig Quéméneur who is originally from the area here.

"The team told me that I could do well here. It's a race of good positioning, like the Belgian Classics from which I came out pretty well." Jérôme recently finished 11th at the GP E3.

Luck was on Jérôme's side when his teammate Tony Hurel punctured at the front with 20km to go. The neo-pro from Europcar had been away with FDJ's Arnold Jeannesson since they passed a gravelled road in front of the castle of Kerouartz with 40km to go. Jérôme managed to bridge across to Hurel along with Steve Chainel (FDJ).

Jérôme was alone against two riders from FDJ until Canada's Routley came across 8km from the finish. Routley was then the only rider able to respond to Jérôme's attack at the beginning of the bell lap with 5km to go. Cramps prevented Chainel from following the move.

"I also felt a little bit of cramps for the final sprint," Routley told Cyclingnews. "I lost a bit of confidence, that's what made me sprint too early. I should have waited until the last minute. I also made the mistake to not close the door on him, but Canadians are known as too nice guys..."

The result is the first podium appearance of the season for Team Spidertech Powered By C10, in its first year as a Pro Continental team. "I've loved this race, Tro-Bro Léon is awesome," said Routley, 27, who switched to road cycling from mountain biking at the age of 21.

Full Results
1Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar4:58:07
2Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:01
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:20
4Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
5Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:30
6Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:32
7Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
8Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
11Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
14Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
22Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
23Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
24Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
26Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
27Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
28Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:42
29Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:49
30Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:01:55
31Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
35Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
36Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:57
37Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:59
38Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
39Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Endura Racing0:03:03
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:06
41Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:10
42Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
44Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:49
45Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:07:27
47Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
49Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
50Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:30
52Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:07
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFSimon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFJames Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
DNFJohn Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
DNFRene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Copeland (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
DNFCharly Vives (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSaïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFRony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
DNFAndreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFJesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
DNFKit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFAlexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFZachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFArturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFRubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFEvert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFStéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFHiginio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMichaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
DNFFrédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
DNFDaniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFIker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFMike Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
DNFMichael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) Pureblack Racing
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFSteve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFlorian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Soladay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
DNFTom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Saint Divy Isobois
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 2 - Guisseny
1Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
3Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

Sprint 3 - Lannilis
1Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ3
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 1 - Coatquennec
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Le Vem
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105pts
2Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural1

Mountain 3 - Kervaro
1Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille1

Sprint classification
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C106pts
2Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar5
3Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
4Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ3
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ1

Mountains classification
1Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille1
4Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural1

