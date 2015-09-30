Trending

Nibali wins Tre Valli Varesine

Astana show their collective strength before Il Lombardia

Image 1 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks over the last climb to win Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks over the last climb to win Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

A solo win for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at Tre Valli Varesine

A solo win for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

Tre Valli Varesine winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Tre Valli Varesine winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins solo at Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins solo at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 42

Tre Valli Varesine podium

Tre Valli Varesine podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded after winning Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awarded after winning Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tops the podium at Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tops the podium at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 42

The podium at Tre Valli Varesine (l-r): Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo, Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team and Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

The podium at Tre Valli Varesine (l-r): Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo, Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team and Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holding his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holding his daughter after winning Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 42

Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) takes second, Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) third

Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) takes second, Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) third
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes solo win at Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 42

Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giocattoli)

Marco Frapporti (Androni-Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins Tre Valli Varesine
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 22 of 42

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani-CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 23 of 42

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru talk ahead of the start

Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru talk ahead of the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 42

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF)

Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 42

Chung Feng await the start

Chung Feng await the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 42

Gang Xu checks his bike

Gang Xu checks his bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 42

Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanoti

Fabio Aru and Alessandro Vanoti
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali signs some autographs

Vincenzo Nibali signs some autographs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 42

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 42

Kenny Elissonde out on course

Kenny Elissonde out on course
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali back to racing after the Worlds

Vincenzo Nibali back to racing after the Worlds
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 42

The Astana riders are introduced to the crowd

The Astana riders are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 42

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez in the bunch

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez in the bunch
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 42

Paolo Tiralongo leads Fabio Aru

Paolo Tiralongo leads Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 42

Arnold Jeannesson will be leaving FDJ at the end of the year

Arnold Jeannesson will be leaving FDJ at the end of the year
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 42

Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali together in the bunch

Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali together in the bunch
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 42

The MTN-Qhubeka team await the start

The MTN-Qhubeka team await the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 42

A focused looking Vincenzo Nibali waits with his teammates

A focused looking Vincenzo Nibali waits with his teammates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 42

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 42

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)

Eugenio Alafaci (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 42

Fabio Aru at the start

Fabio Aru at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the Tre Valli Varesine race with a solo attack on the final climb, just 24 hours after arriving in Europe from the World Championships in Richmond, USA.

Nibali celebrated with his arms in the air, finishing nine seconds ahead of Sergey Firsanov (RusVelo) who jumped away in sight of the finish to take second place. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) won the sprint for third ahead of Simone Ponzi (Southeast).

Nibali’s success makes him a logical favourite for Sunday’s Il Lombardia race, the final race of this year’s WorldTour.

"The guys did a great job today, especially Fabio Aru, without them I wouldn’t have won," Nibali said, revealing he arrived in Italy at lunchtime on Tuesday. "I was tired after the flight and because of the jet lag. I started and even thought of climbing off but I felt good and things worked out. I have to thank my teammates for this win.

"The only tactic I could use was to ensure the race didn’t end in a sprint. I managed to pull it off. I now want to do well at Lombardia and hope to recover quickly for Sunday."

Thanks to his victory Nibali also secured victory in the three-race Trittico Lombardia. He won the Coppa Bernocchi race and was second in the Coppa Agostoni race and so took home a special diamond prize awarded by the race organisers.

How it happened

The Tre Valli Varesine race covered a tough loop north of the city, between the lakes of the Varese area and the Swiss border before nine laps of a 12.9km finishing circuit in the hills that overlook the city. The final kliometres were similar to those of the 2008 World Championships when Alessandro Ballan won the rainbow jersey for Italy.

With both Nibali and Aru in its line-up, the Astana team was determined to take the win and carefully controlled the early 20-rider break of the day by placing Dario Cataldo in the move. The riders rode at 47.9 km/h in the first two hours but the peloton came back together as they began the nine finishing circuits. Other attacks came on the climb overlooking Varese but the peloton kept them under control.

Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) tried their hand after three laps and opened a 2:30 gap with 50km to go. However, the hilly circuit and the work of Astana saw their lead fade and they were caught by several counter-attackers with just over two laps to go.

Diego Rosa sacrificed his chances to help Nibali by going on the attack and shaking out the group. He then continued to attack and lead the peloton, dragging a group of 20 riders clear. The chasers eventually caught them at the start of the last lap but then Fabio Aru set a fierce pace and made a selection.

Andrea Fedi (Southeast) tried a solo attack and made it over the Montello climb for the last time but Aru used his Vuelta a Espana endurance to gradually drag the peloton up to him.

With 3.5km to go and a last climb to tackle, Nibali dived around Aru on a sweeping turn and launched his first attack. Nizzolo and Pinot got on his wheel but a second attack saw Nibali go clear and begin his solo drive to victory.

The chasers grew in number with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) trying to close the gap on Nibali but he eased when Rebellin and others sat on his wheel. The hesitation was enough for Nibali to find his breath, get over the top of one last rise and time trial to the finish.

While other contenders will arrive in Italy in the next few days for Sunday’s Il Lombardia, Nibali must be the big favourite for the more explosive but hilly finish in the hills above Como. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:44:09
2Sergey Firsanov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:08
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
6Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
10Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
14Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
15Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
17Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:34
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
19Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
22Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
24Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:39
27Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast0:01:08
28Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:22
30Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:31
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:38
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:03:44
36Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
38Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:14
39Edward Ravasi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
44Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
45Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
48Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
49Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:19
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:24
53Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:57
55Kiryll Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
56Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
57Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:23
58Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
59Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
60Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
62Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
63Andrea Cacciotti (Ita) GM Cycling Team
64Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
65Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
66Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFEugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLeonardo Basso (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMatthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJosé Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMichele Viola (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSergey Nikolaev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) RusVelo
DNFJorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
DNFLeonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
DNFRamirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFPier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFManuel Todaro (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Mariani (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMirko Torta (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFGiacomo Peretto (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMattia Frapporti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFGiovanni Pedretti (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFDavide Plebani (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFNicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFMatteo Occhialini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFJosé Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Rotondi (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFThomas Capocchi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFDavide Leone (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFIltjan Nika (Alb) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNSEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNSGregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

