Image 1 of 10

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey celebrate

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey celebrate
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 10

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey out on course

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey out on course
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 10

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey are happy with their TransRockies race

Team Fernie's Martin Vale and Carter Hovey are happy with their TransRockies race
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 10

Barry Wicks hikes his bike up some stairs

Barry Wicks hikes his bike up some stairs
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 10

Trish Grajczyk

Trish Grajczyk
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 10

A rider expresses how he feels on stage 7

A rider expresses how he feels on stage 7
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 7 of 10

More beautiful scenery on the final stage of the TransRockies

More beautiful scenery on the final stage of the TransRockies
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 8 of 10

Congratulations were offered after the finish of the final stage

Congratulations were offered after the finish of the final stage
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 9 of 10

Beers were in order to celebrate the finish.

Beers were in order to celebrate the finish.
(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 10 of 10

Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon (Kona) congratulation each other after dominating in the TR4 and the unofficial TR4 TR7

Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon (Kona) congratulation each other after dominating in the TR4 and the unofficial TR4 TR7
(Image credit: TransRockies)

The traditional ride into Canmore on the last day of the TransRockies rolled out from Rafter Six Ranch under clear skies with one of the tightest-ever battles for the overall win still to be decided. After six days of evenly matched racing, Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin of Team Zaboo held a slim 2:14 lead over Carter Hovey and Martin Vale of Team Fernie.

During an interview on the start line, Hovey and Vale said they were going to give it their all on the singletrack and trust that their British Columbia-built technical skills would get them to the finish line with enough of a gap to take the overall win.

When the gun went off, the race started with enough intensity that it seemed like was day 1 not day 7 and, at the first checkpoint 20km into the stage, Team Fernie's strategy seemed to be paying off. They'd opened a 1:10 gap on Team Zaboo and were more than halfway to overtaking the Swiss pair.

Then disaster struck as the next three teams on the road, Team Zaboo, Team Honey Stinger and Team Bicycle Café/Gericks missed a turn and shortcut the course emerging back on course ahead of Team Fernie. Vale and Hovey were able to catch and pass Team Zaboo and gain another 54 seconds before the finish line but now, the result was in confusion and was referred to race officials.

After discussing the events with all the affected teams, race officials assessed a penalty of 1:22 to Team Zaboo, and three minutes to the other teams who shortcut the course, giving Team Fernie the stage win and producing a tie between Team Fernie and Team Zaboo for the TransRockies first-ever deadlocked finish.

"It's unfortunate to end the race with a controversy after such a great week of racing but the teams showed a great sporting spirit in welcoming this outcome."

The decision of the TranRockies Race Committee was influenced by the events of stage 2 when Team Zaboo chose not to protest Martin Vale's bike switch with another racer. It was hard to imagine after Team Fernie's 15-minute loss, that the race result would come down to seconds.

"The Committee felt that it would be unfair to have Team Zaboo lose the race because of their sporting gesture on Stage 2 so our first tie was the best outcome. We hope that both teams will return next year's TransRockies to break the tie."

The outcome of the other categories was not so difficult to discern. In the open women's division, the Australian pair of Simone McCallum and Claire Garcia Webb had spent the whole week chasing the leading Team Fernie Fix pair of Krista Turcasso and Angie Krasnay and had five straight second place finishes to show for it. The last stage was going to be their last chance to grab a stage victory and they found the technical and testing singletrack to their liking riding away from the rest of the women's field to grab the stage win and confirm their second place overall behind Fernie Fix who entered the last day with an insurmountable overall lead. Third place was taken by Team Zach Attack/Make-a-Wish who finished in front of family and friends on a perfect Canmore summer day.

The 80+ mixed category has been fought between three teams all week and the last day was no exception as local riders Alana Heise and Steve Walsh confirmed their overall victory but finished second on the day behind Erica and Doug Krumpelman who took the stage in a quick 2:58:42. Third place on the day and second place overall went to the Swiss Team of Marco Carrer and Eva Carrer-Enz. In an unprecedented post stage 6 ceremony Team Here Comes the Bride went from "mixed" to "married" when Clint Ball and Karen Tremaine tied the knot in front of the whole TransRockies family and a group of friends who had come along to cheer the race and the ceremony. Now that the TransRockies has had its first wedding, perhaps the next couple who are thinking about repeating the act will have to up the ante and get married on-course?

The open mixed and 100+ open divisions were really a one-team shows throughout the event and both winning teams cemented their overall wins with stage wins on the run into Canmore. Multi-time TR vet Jon Gould and his partner Stan Magee won all seven stages in the 100+ open division and Trish Graczyk and Ryan Schellenberg won six out of seven in the open mixed Division.

The 80+ men's division always has some of the best racing at the TransRockies and the defending champion Czech Masters team of Milan Spolc and Martin Horak had to fight every inch to get the win in 2011 as Martin crashed on stage 5 injuring his hand and riding the last two stages with his right hand splinted so that he could hold the handlebars. Just behind them, two local teams, both from Deadgoat Racing, fought over the last podium places with Geoff Clark and Devin Erfle taking the honours ahead of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett.

The brand-new TR4 event at TransRockies allowed solo riders to officially complete the full seven days of riding for the first time and also allowed bikers ride just the four days through spectacular Kananaskis Country west of Calgary.

Over the first three days the Kona Factory Racing pair of Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon had split the honours with Wicks holding onto the overall. Wicks jumped out to an early lead on stage 7 and looked set to solo to the win before Sneddon and Marty Lazarski reeled him in. The Kona boys then took turns working over Lazarski until they were able to drop him and ride to the finish line together to cross the line in a scorching 2:17:42, the fastest time of the day, Wicks being given the win by race officials. Lazarski finished third but was unable to make up the massive time loss he suffered due to mechanicals on stage 6. David Gonda finished fourth on the day to confirm his third overall place. Simon Pulfrey and Kira McClellan won their respective divisions to clinch the overall men 40+ and women's races.

It's fitting that for this anniversary edition, the 2011 TransRockies offered riders a full spectrum experience with trail conditions which varied from dry and dusty to snowy and muddy and a quick dose of violent mountain weather in an otherwise perfect week for good measure. It was as if the Rocky Mountains decided to sum up 10 epic years in one week. The tie in the open men's race was a first and showed that even a decade in, there are still new TransRockies stories to be told.

Full Results

TR4 Open men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona2:17:32
2Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:00:00
3Marty Lazarski (Can)0:02:54
4Aroussen Laflamme (Can)0:07:05
5David Gonda (Can)0:13:55
6Ryan Draper (Can)0:15:09
7Thomas Grandi (Can)0:15:09
8Simon Tremblay (Can)0:19:55
9Nuno Lourenço (Por)0:22:11
10Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:22:56
11Brent Rosvold (Can)0:26:48
12Rhett Losey (Can)0:26:55
13Yannick Bouet (Can)0:31:19
14Scott Edmunds (Can)0:32:44
15Sean Staniforth (Can)0:41:45
16Francois Millard (USA)0:46:47
17Lars Andrews (Can)0:47:06
18Gordon Craib (Can)0:49:58
19Husain Esmail (Can)0:49:58
20Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)0:51:55
21John Skrypnyk (Can)0:54:42
22Chris Bryce (Can)0:57:11
23Jason Crockett (Can)0:59:01
24Graham Munro (Can)1:03:03
25Sam Long (USA)1:10:55
26Bryce Jamieson (Can)1:17:17
27Joe Long (USA)1:22:31
28Vincent Laarveld (Can)1:27:19
29Mark Breakspear (Can)1:29:47
30Brian Geransky (Can)1:39:23
31Scott McKnight (Can)1:51:35
32David Young (Can)1:51:35
33Bob Rietveld (Ned)2:59:46

TR4 Open women stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)3:51:05
2Pam Pearson (Can)0:05:50
3Cassandra Stamm (USA)0:12:06
4MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)0:28:43
5Amelia Ufford (Can)0:28:44
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)0:55:53
7Allison Rose (Can)0:56:27
8Kris Norris (Can)1:10:21
9Andrea Lang (Can)1:10:21
10Brooke Shore (USA)1:26:09
11Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)1:26:13

TR4 40+ men stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)2:25:41
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:06:05
3Alaric Fish (Can)0:10:34
4Mike Cavaliere (Can)0:14:01
5Gary Brown (Can)0:18:38
6Lonn Bate (Can)0:28:36
7Albie Malan (Can)0:30:12
8Dave Eleiter (Can)0:31:10
9Darren Withers (Aus)0:38:01
10Craig Mclaren (Can)0:40:29
11Kirk Chambers (Can)0:42:57
12John Clews (Aus)0:45:07
13Darrell DeBoer (Aus)0:45:52
14Marty Smith (USA)0:46:34
15Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha0:48:32
16Sean Van dongen (Can)0:50:52
17Rod Batycky (Can)0:50:53
18Glenn Eleiter (Can)0:54:53
19Tim Hudema (Can)0:55:33
20Francis Sutherland (Can)0:59:23
21Yvon Pare (Can)1:04:05
22Brad Dixon (Can)1:11:09
23Scott Darling (Can)1:14:58
24Simon Weekley (Can)1:15:29
25Walter Pavlic (Can)1:23:50
26Ray Rothlisberger (Can)1:31:28
27James Heelan (Can)1:34:09
28Bill Darling (Can)1:40:46
29Tim Schmidt (Can)1:44:48
30Randy Fehr (Can)1:52:42
31Scott MacTavish (Can)1:55:42
32Patrick Gilmar (Can)1:57:10
33Anton DeKlerk (Can)1:59:01
34Clive Gammon (Can)2:26:49
35George King (Can)2:29:50
36Dave Bennett (Can)2:32:30
37Mike Stark (Tha)3:01:52
38Neil Rhodes (GBr)3:30:37

TR7 Open stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie2:24:37
2Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:01:25
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:01:25
4Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:02:16
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:11:48
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:31:06
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy0:39:42
8Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit0:43:19
9Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti0:52:10
10Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)0:59:19
11Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P1:01:53
12Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)1:11:08
13Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)1:13:45
14Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)1:15:28
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 21:16:34
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets1:37:43
17Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers1:58:21
18Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)2:30:22

TR7 Open women stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey3:15:28
2Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix0:07:33
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:13:00
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)0:41:07
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)0:52:58
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems1:50:50

TR7 Open mixed stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)2:50:38
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:22:04
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:24:18
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:24:21
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:30:52
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:45:02
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:45:26
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:13:27

TR7 80+ Men stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)2:34:11
2René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:01:17
3Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:03:56
4Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:05:34
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:22:40
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:27:39
7Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:32:38
8Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)0:34:28
9Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)0:39:28
10Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs0:43:56
11Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa0:52:19
12Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design0:52:19
13Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)0:53:42
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)0:53:52
15Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars0:54:32
16Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 31:02:35
17Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane1:03:12
18Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted1:11:51
19Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi1:12:07
20Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds1:22:18
21Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers1:50:30
22Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk1:56:01
23Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)2:32:28
24Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud2:58:02

TR7 80+ mixed stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)2:58:42
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:03:49
3Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:07:09
4Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:31:25
5Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:46:02
6Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble1:35:08

TR7 Open gender stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles2:51:18
2Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:22:16
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies0:24:57
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders0:29:57
5Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man1:09:09
6Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper1:21:37
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)2:04:11

TR4 Open final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) Kona12:18:19
2Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:03:50
3David Gonda (Can)1:18:06
4Marty Lazarski (Can)1:41:02
5Aroussen Laflamme (Can)1:54:01
6Ryan Draper (Can)2:19:39
7Simon Tremblay (Can)2:42:40
8Thomas Grandi (Can)2:43:47
9Rhett Losey (Can)3:01:00
10Raf De Bakker (Bel)3:19:15
11Nuno Lourenço (Por)3:21:22
12Scott Edmunds (Can)3:38:31
13Brent Rosvold (Can)3:47:03
14Yannick Bouet (Can)3:58:19
15Sean Staniforth (Can)4:16:03
16Husain Esmail (Can)4:32:26
17Francois Millard (USA)4:43:20
18Gordon Craib (Can)5:08:08
19Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)5:16:16
20Lars Andrews (Can)5:17:27
21Chris Bryce (Can)6:08:19
22John Skrypnyk (Can)6:30:15
23Jason Crockett (Can)6:56:34
24Graham Munro (Can)7:13:31
25Bryce Jamieson (Can)7:46:36
26Mark Breakspear (Can)8:02:05
27Vincent Laarveld (Can)8:27:08
28Brian Geransky (Can)10:29:33
29Sam Long (USA)10:34:51
30Scott McKnight (Can)10:57:39
31Joe Long (USA)11:30:39
32David Young (Can)15:26:52
33Bob Rietveld (Ned)17:42:06

TR4 Open women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)20:17:47
2Pam Pearson (Can)1:02:58
3Cassandra Stamm (USA)1:08:35
4MaryEllen LaBerge (USA)2:55:04
5Amelia Ufford (Can)3:01:04
6Sari Indrawati Swinnen (Bel)4:14:12
7Allison Rose (Can)8:38:16
8Kris Norris (Can)8:59:47
9Andrea Lang (Can)9:14:53
10Linda Hochstenbach (Ned)9:42:37
11Brooke Shore (USA)12:49:31

TR4 40+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pulfrey (Can)13:17:44
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:32:14
3Alaric Fish (Can)1:22:49
4Gary Brown (Can)2:25:11
5Mike Cavaliere (Can)2:39:14
6Lonn Bate (Can)2:45:03
7Albie Malan (Can)2:59:20
8Dave Eleiter (Can)3:06:44
9Craig Mclaren (Can)3:13:00
10John Clews (Aus)3:27:33
11Darren Withers (Aus)4:02:47
12Kirk Chambers (Can)4:07:45
13Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha4:31:41
14Marty Smith (USA)4:41:20
15Francis Sutherland (Can)4:50:57
16Tim Hudema (Can)5:04:18
17Darrell DeBoer (Aus)5:11:36
18Rod Batycky (Can)5:19:14
19Glenn Eleiter (Can)5:20:28
20Brad Dixon (Can)6:01:57
21Sean Van dongen (Can)6:14:50
22Scott Darling (Can)6:27:17
23Simon Weekley (Can)6:39:30
24Scott MacTavish (Can)6:45:49
25Bill Darling (Can)6:49:08
26Walter Pavlic (Can)8:19:49
27Yvon Pare (Can)8:21:48
28Ray Rothlisberger (Can)9:01:36
29Randy Fehr (Can)9:36:05
30Patrick Gilmar (Can)10:41:12
31Dave Bennett (Can)10:41:46
32Tim Schmidt (Can)11:26:23
33James Heelan (Can)14:35:58
34Anton DeKlerk (Can)15:21:29
35Clive Gammon (Can)16:06:02
36Neil Rhodes (GBr)16:51:20
37Mike Stark (Tha)17:32:21
38George King (Can)18:37:41

TR7 Open men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie22:07:46
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:20:40
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:24:39
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing2:02:29
6Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle3:41:39
7Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy6:34:47
8Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit6:40:43
9Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P7:24:58
10Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)8:38:16
11Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can) Le Yeti10:33:08
12Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)10:49:52
13Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)13:15:55
14Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)13:34:36
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 213:43:37
16Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets18:49:49
17Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)26:37:10
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers26:50:25

TR7 Open women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix29:42:43
2Simone Mccallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey1:52:20
3Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!2:18:46
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)7:26:48
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)13:05:33
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems20:15:36

TR7 Open mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)26:44:59
2Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express2:16:28
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team292:41:47
4Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats3:46:32
5Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point4:06:08
6Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat5:44:57
7Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)6:25:46
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?10:58:42

TR7 80+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)23:32:02
2Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing0:28:15
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:32:48
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:53:44
5John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires3:22:19
6Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam5:11:33
7Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global5:13:34
8Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa5:47:01
9Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)6:06:14
10Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve Mccarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars6:27:55
11Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)6:40:54
12Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 36:56:29
13Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)8:04:03
14Jp Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)8:59:38
15Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs9:19:22
16Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi10:03:45
17Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane10:06:17
18Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design12:03:52
19Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard Lloyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted12:11:07
20Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds12:48:43
21Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk14:54:32
22Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers16:34:05
23Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)27:30:00
24Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud31:49:21

TR7 80+ Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)27:31:19
2Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:24:16
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:51:16
4Dennis Loebs (USA) & Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen6:08:15
5Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger9:31:44
6Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble20:24:05

TR7 100+ open gender final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles25:45:16
2Joe Mccarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers4:26:06
3Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger) Joy Bike Oldies5:25:26
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders6:14:31
5Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper9:30:12
6Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man13:42:29
7Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)22:21:40

TR3 + TR4 Open men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona20:27:58
2Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:00:33
3David Gonda (Can)1:43:43
4Simon Tremblay (Can)3:50:45
5Ryan Draper (Can)3:53:31
6Raf De Bakker (Bel)4:19:16
7Yannick Bouet (Can)6:56:18
8Francois Millard (USA)8:22:46
9Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)9:15:27
10Marty Lazarski (Can)10:17:25
11Chris Bryce (Can)16:26:13

TR3 + TR7 Open women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kira McClellan (Can)32:30:23
2Kris Norris (Can)15:07:03

TR3 + TR7 40+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can)22:40:47
2Lonn Bate (Can)3:58:55
3Craig Mclaren (Can)4:54:55
4John Clews (Aus)4:56:21
5Darren Withers (Aus)5:46:52
6Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha7:23:13
7Tim Schmidt (Can)17:50:33
8James Heelan (Can)21:26:59
9Neil Rhodes (GBr)24:19:57

