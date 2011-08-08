Trending

Plaxton seizes TR3 lead

Locals excel in TR7

Image 1 of 13

Max Plaxton (Specialized) cruises toward victory in stage 1

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 2 of 13

Neal Kindree on his way to third in stage 1

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 3 of 13

A racer on some singletrack

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 4 of 13

Beautiful scenery on stage 1

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 5 of 13

Melanie McQuaid rode well on stage 1.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 6 of 13

Geoff Clark and Devin Erfle lead the men's 80 standings

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 7 of 13

A BMC riders flies past

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 8 of 13

A team of 2 in the stage 1 time trial

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 9 of 13

Stage 1 was a time trial.

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 10 of 13

Rumon Carter and Matt Barlee are racing the TRX

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 11 of 13

Jennie Sprigings and Lisa Munkley are ready for the start

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 12 of 13

Thomas Miller and Karen Libsch are racing together on a tandem

(Image credit: TransRockies)
Image 13 of 13

This profile of stage 2 shows how racers will have plenty of climbing coming up.

(Image credit: TransRockies)

The TransRockies is the first North American mountain bike stage race to reach its 10th anniversary, and the riders who turned up in Fernie for Sunday's start were treated to perfect clear, dry high mountain weather for the 32km stage 1 time trial. Two races were to be held on the trails at the same time: TR3, a UCI-sanctioned three-day solo event and TR7, the classic seven-day team event.

Run on much the same course as in 2010, stage 1 was the shortest of the week and gave the riders and chance to stretch their legs and get used to the endless singletrack before the first mass start on stage 2. Given the vastly different conditions from 2010 to 2011, finish times were faster even though the route contained even more trail and less doubletrack. On the start line, riders were more concerned about sunscreen and hydration than mud and traction.

TR3

Defending champion Max Plaxton (Specialized) honestly assessed that he thought he'd be his own toughest competition before starting stage 1 and, given his run of results which included his first-ever senior cross country national championship and his 2011 US Pro XCT overall title, the confidence was well earned. To give the elite riders the clearest run at the trails, they started in the first wave, and Plaxton left the line first at the stroke of 9am.

He shredded the course six minutes faster than the year before, set a new course record of 1:48:41 and laid a marker down that would be difficult for the rest of the field to follow. Sure enough, the next closest finisher was American Barry Wicks (Team Kona) who was half of last year's TR7 winning team. He finished in 1:54:32, edging third-placed Neal Kindree (Republic Cycles/SRAM) and fourth-placed Matt Hadley (Cycles Xprezo), who finished within a minute of Wicks, meaning a wide-open race for the podium placings.

In the open women's division, multi-time TR7 winner Mical Dyck followed up on another strong showing at the Canadian National Championships with a first place finish in stage 1. She was followed across the line by former World Cup mountain bike racer-turned Xterra World Champion Melanie McQuaid, who showed she's still a force on the bike beating current National Team members Catherin Vipond (third) and Jean Ann Berkenpas (fourth).

Three riders from Alberta showed early dominance in the Master 40+ men's category led by current Canadian National Champion (40-49) Ian Auld, who scorched the course in a time of 2:03:17 which would have placed him well into the top 10 in open category. Second placed went to former TR7 Champion Jeff Neilson, and he was followed closely by former Xterra Masters World Champion Cal Zaryski only a minute behind.

TR7

When it began in 2002, the TransRockies (TRX) was the first marathon stage race in North America and the 10th edition of the TransRockies is not only another chance for riders to test themselves against the epic riding of the Rockies but a moment of celebration. A number of riders from the wild and woolly early days have returned to be part of TRX. During the week, we'll catch up with some of them to hear about their most memorable TransRockies experience.

The migration of some elite teams to TR3 to grab the important UCI International Ranking Points offered has thrown the competition wide open in the TR7 team event wide open. Stage 1 gave a good indication of who will be fighting for leaders' jerseys and stage wins during the week.

Fittingly enough given that it's the only stage host to have been part of all 10 TransRockies, Fernie was given strong representation by their local riders and as their local riders grabbed the leaders jerseys in the open men's and open women's divisions. The Team Fernie men's duo of Martin Vale and Carter Hovey both have long and impressive resumes which include National Championship medals and World Cup appearances. While they've switched gears to the recreational side of riding, they powered through stage 1 in 2:04:46, over three minutes ahead of the Swiss duo of Mat Haussener and Damian Perrin (Zaboo Pro Team) to grab the first leaders' jerseys of the week.

The open women'steam representing local outdoor magazine the Fernie Fix, Krista Turcasso and Angie Krasnay, likewise put in an impressive ride to finish in 2:46:10 and wear the the first leaders’ jerseys as they set off in front of home town fans tomorrow for stage 2.

The Master Men 80+ years combined ages always offers some close racing and it lived up to expectations with the top two teams coming in on 26 seconds apart. Multi-time TransRockies champions Milan Spolc and Martin Horak were forced into second place by a great ride from the Team Deadgoat pair of Geoff Clark and Devin Erfle while another pair of Deadgoat riders Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett finished third.

Other category winners on the day who claimed their leaders jerseys at the nightly awards ceremonies included Ryan Schellenberg/Trish Gracyzk (Open Mixed), Clint Ball and Karen Tremaine (80+ Mixed) and Stan Magee/Jon Gould (100+ Open).

Stage 2 preview: Fernie to Porky Blue, 51.6km

After the warm up of stage 1's 32km time trial, the TransRockies gets underway in earnest with stage 2 which takes the riders high into the alpine East of town to the top of Porky Blue, one of the signature trails of the area which plummets from its highest elevation of 2115m down to 1100m in one precipitous 7km plunge at an average steepness of 15 percent.

What goes down must have gone up though and riders earn this incredible descent with a long climb up to Coal Creek Summit and then even higher along a rough jeep until they clear the tree line and enjoy views up and down the Elk Valley and East to the Continental Divide.

As if the climb and descent of Porky Blue is bracketed by another 20km of singletrack along the shoulder of the valley just to make sure that Day 2 reaches the epic standard which TransRockies has set for 10 years.

Full Results

TR3 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized1:48:41
2Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:05:51
3Neal Kindree (Can)0:06:34
4Matthew Hadley (Can)0:07:54
5Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona0:09:29
6Graham Torrie (Can)0:12:30
7Stefan Widmer (Can)0:13:29
8Etienne Moreau (Can)0:16:51
9Marty Lazarski (Can)0:17:06
10David Gonda (Can)0:17:22
11Roddi Lega (Can)0:18:46
12Raf De Bakker (Bel)0:23:59
13Steven Noble (Can)0:24:45
14Ryan Draper (Can)0:26:26
15Andrew Fairhurst (Can)0:26:39
16Daniel Varga-Papp (Can)0:28:01
17Kristopher Holden (USA)0:28:41
18Simon Tremblay (Can)0:32:56
19Erik Bakke (Can)0:41:22
20Peter Butt (USA)0:43:43
21Quintus Carstens (Can)0:53:26
22Chris Hooper (Can)0:55:08
23Yannick Bouet (Can)0:56:14
24Dan McDonald (Can)0:57:08
25Travis Eltom (Can)0:57:56
26Francois Millard (USA)1:04:36
27Michael Algra (Can)1:07:41
28Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned)1:10:13
29Chris Bryce (Can)1:13:59
30Andreas Presthofer (USA)1:26:21
31Keith Evans (Can)1:46:04
32Jeromy Wenzlawe (Can)1:49:18
33Chris Pardek (Can)1:49:23
34Dennis Statham (Can)1:53:03
35Matt McIsaac (Can)2:15:13
36Patrick Smith (USA)2:22:46
37Ryan Bradley (Can)2:27:17
38John Gibbons (Can)2:38:41
39Mike Akister (Can)3:34:13

TR3 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mical Dyck (Can)2:17:45
2Melanie McQuaid (Can)0:03:52
3Catherine Vipond (Can)0:05:17
4Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)0:07:54
5Carrie Edwards (USA)0:35:03
6Margaret Scallion (Can)0:40:47
7Kira McClellan (Can)0:50:06
8Helen Shore (GBr)1:35:46
9Kate Morton (Can)1:56:21
10Jennifer Selby (Can)2:06:23
11Kris Norris (Can)2:10:25
12Louiza Swartz (RSA)3:29:45

TR3 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Auld (Can)2:03:17
2Jeff Neilson (Can)0:07:03
3Calvin Zaryski (Can)0:08:03
4Mark Cunnane (Can)0:14:37
5John O'Shannassy (Can)0:14:38
6Alec Petro (USA)0:16:39
7Greg Timewell (Can)0:17:47
8Lonn Bate (Can)0:31:53
9Craig Mclaren (Can)0:32:22
10John Clews (Aus)0:34:40
11Joe Boers (Can)0:39:03
12Darren Withers (Aus)0:40:14
13Greg Devins (Can)0:57:31
14Grant Christie (Can) Taniwha0:59:44
15Simon Dudley (GBr)1:06:25
16Paul Fagan (NZl)1:12:43
17Len Pedersen (Can)1:15:27
18Gavin Embury (Can)1:21:19
19Scott Mccallum (Can)1:28:34
20Jim Proulx (USA)1:31:43
21Renato Caparrelli (Ita)1:33:06
22Tim Schmidt (Can)1:33:48
23Michael Bering (Can)1:47:31
24James Heelan (Can)1:57:23
25Gerardo Flores (CRc)2:01:08
26Robin Owens (Can)2:01:30
27Tim Doyle (USA)2:15:11
28Neil Rhodes (GBr)2:25:21
29Bill Pegram (GBr)2:38:17
30Roland Proulx (USA)3:03:31
31David Parsons (Can)5:56:43

TR7 Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Vale (Can) & Carter Hovey (Can) Fernie2:04:46
2Mat Haussener (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Zaboo Pro Team290:03:36
3Travis Hauck (Can) & Brian Cooke (Can) Ryders Eyewear/Bicycle Cafe/Gerick Cycle0:04:43
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:08:29
5Emmanuel Morel (Fra) & Juan Manuel Garcia Casatti (USA) Sojasun-Jctracing0:17:04
6Kurtis Averill (Can) & Shane Keyser (Can) Potlicker #10:20:50
7Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek / I2P0:22:01
8Luke Way (Can) & Toby Roessingh (Can) Cycles Lambert/Ridley's Cycle0:24:38
9Timothy Gladysz (Can) & James Lewis (Can) Total Bs And A Dirty Hippy0:38:14
10Dan Janzen (Can) & Kent Dyck (Can) True Grit0:41:44
11Jeremy Gackle (Can) & Matthew Mendes (Can)0:46:49
12Anthony Brichieri-Colombi (Can) & Paul Schapira (Can)0:47:21
13Shawn Northwood (Can) & James Northwood (Can) Brothers Beyond0:50:52
14Chris Wicks (Can) & Wade Larson (Can)0:54:02
15Stefan Mundt (Can) & Jay Averill (Can) Potlickers 21:18:10
16Matt Pauli (Aus) & Ryan Myler (Aus)1:24:51
17Andrew Senn (NZl) & Brendan Campbell (NZl)1:41:26
18Wesley Arthur (Can) & Vince Wickes (Can) Carbon Crashers1:58:31
19Mike Douglass (GBr) & Carl Panter (GBr)2:26:42
20Colin Hendriks (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) Bear Magnets2:55:45

TR7 Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Turcasso (Can) & Angie Krasnay (Can) Fernie Fix2:46:10
2Margie Smith (Can) & Dana Goodman (Can) Zach Attack/Make A Wish Foundation!0:16:49
3Simone McCallum (Aus) & Claire Garcia-Webb (Aus) Shparkle Horsh And The Hypermonkey0:28:04
4Korrie Dubray (USA) & Yvonne Kraus (USA)0:45:48
5Pam Hauck (Can) & Seabird Urtasun (Can)1:00:07
6Jennie Sprigings (Can) & Lisa Munkley (Can) Champion Systems1:53:20

TR7 Open Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Schellenberg (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can)2:28:25
2Julie Kelly (Can) & Steve Kelly (Can) Fernie Goats0:25:47
3Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Yvonne Bürgi (Swi) Zaboo Team290:28:44
4Libor Oplt (Cze) & Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point0:29:50
5Eric Drolet (Can) & Sarah Owen (Can)0:30:46
6Tom Zidek (Can) & Anna Carin Zidek (Swe) Bicycle Cafe Express0:39:39
7Laura Anderson (USA) & Chris Alstrin (USA) Spidey Can't Be Flat0:45:51
8Nathen Weselake (Can) & Tamara Weselake (Can) Happy Anniversary?1:40:53
9Jean Howitt (Can) & Conor Howitt (Can)3:10:52

TR7 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoff Clark (Can) & Devin Erfle (Can) Deadgoat Racing2:16:06
2Martin Horak (Cze) & Milan Spolc (Cze)0:00:26
3Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can)0:04:24
4René Reidinger (Aut) & Axel Strauss (Aut) Integraglobal.Com0:08:00
5Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Wöckener (Ger) Chesters Hofbräuhaus Buam0:23:54
6John Chambers (Can) & Eric De Nys (Can) Vevires Vires0:28:49
7Mark Butschler (Can) & Tim Loewen (Can) Tinhorn Creek / Nsa0:30:39
8Andrew Nicholson (Can) & Steve McCarthy (Can) 2 Behind Bars0:31:28
9Trevor Warne (Can) & Ed Reynolds (Can) Potlicker 30:34:47
10Stephen Davies (Aus) & Richard Paine (Aus) Think Global0:35:56
11Keith Nicoll (Can) & Mark Sherman (Can) Tinhorn Creek/Terra Design0:36:37
12JP Pougiales (USA) & Derek Hodson (USA)0:39:19
13Paul Newitt (Can) & Ray Lachance (Can)0:40:40
14Danny Farnham (USA) & Martin Ross (USA)0:40:44
15Enslin Uys (RSA) & Bruce Biccard (RSA)0:45:11
16Graham Ross (Can) & Mike Brooks (Can)0:45:51
17Aydon Aspin (GBr) & Mark Goulsbra (GBr) Wherethelarwi0:51:16
18Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane0:59:03
19Keith Byrne (Swi) & Klaus Saage (Swi) Team Kuk1:05:40
20Darren Dyck (Can) & Jeffrey Forsyth (Can) The Mud Studs1:06:19
21Mark Millichip (GBr) & Richard LLoyd (GBr) Bitter And Twisted1:06:54
22Bjoern Langmack (Ger) & Noel Magermans (Ger) Dirty Deeds1:24:52
23Allen Liversage (RSA) & Francois Swanepoel (RSA) African Rangers1:45:32
24Adrian Turner (Can) & Paul Gamston (GBr)2:35:05
25Mark Almond (GBr) & Gordon Dickson (GBr) Team What Mountain Bike Red Cloud4:43:54

TR7 80+ Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Here Comes The Bride2:39:02
2Steve Walsh (Can) & Alana Heise (Can)0:04:17
3Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Doug Krumpelman (USA)0:10:46
4Marco Carrer (Swi) & Eva Carrer-Enz (Swi) Kraftwerk - Rockthisbike.Ch0:12:39
5dennis loebs (USA) & Sinead FitzGibbon (USA) Bog Brook Bogmen0:15:42
6Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Face The Danger0:20:58
7Ralf Kühnapfel (Ger) & Inga Krause (Ger) Www.Hundepfoten-In-Not.De0:34:03
8Thomas Miller (USA) & Karen Libsch (USA) Double Trouble1:48:20

TR7 100+ Open Gender
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stan Magee (Can) & Jon Gould (USA) Team Rmcc Eastside Cycles2:29:18
2Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randal Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers0:17:44
3Clive Burke (Can) & Nick Beck (Can) Canmore Warriors0:37:48
4Neil Evans (GBr) & Scott Calley (USA) Santa's Sacred Riders0:40:01
5Hans Swaans (Ned) & Frank Raschke (Ger)0:46:25
6Andy Aufschnaiter (Can) & George Andrew (Can) Astoria De'd Dogs Jasper0:55:05
7Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & The Stick Man1:17:52
8Rory Cattanach (Can) & Rob Wright (Can)1:50:50
9Richard Woodbury (USA) & Laurie Woodbury (USA)5:30:42

