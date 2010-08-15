Trending

Sneddon, Wicks conclude TransRockies with stage, overall wins

Heise , Grajczyk wrap up with women's win

Image 1 of 10

Sinead Fitzgibbon Dennis Loebs (Bogbrook Bogmen) finish up together.

Sinead Fitzgibbon Dennis Loebs (Bogbrook Bogmen) finish up together.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 2 of 10

Two teammates hug after seven days of racing together.

Two teammates hug after seven days of racing together.
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 3 of 10

Two teammates work together in the final kilometers

Two teammates work together in the final kilometers
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 4 of 10

The mountains provided a beautiful backdrop for the final stage of the 2010 TransRockies

The mountains provided a beautiful backdrop for the final stage of the 2010 TransRockies
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 5 of 10

A rider on the final day of the TransRockies

A rider on the final day of the TransRockies
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 6 of 10

Barry Wicks (f) and Kris Sneddon power along the TransCanada

Barry Wicks (f) and Kris Sneddon power along the TransCanada
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 7 of 10

Matt Boober of Timex/Sugoi leads his teammate Will Kelsay and Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger early in Stage 7

Matt Boober of Timex/Sugoi leads his teammate Will Kelsay and Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger early in Stage 7
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 8 of 10

The overall podium: Rocky Mountain Factory Team, Team Kona, Team MtbTrophy.com

The overall podium: Rocky Mountain Factory Team, Team Kona, Team MtbTrophy.com
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 9 of 10

Barry Wicks (left) and Kris Sneddon of overall winners' team Kona cross the line in Canmore

Barry Wicks (left) and Kris Sneddon of overall winners' team Kona cross the line in Canmore
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)
Image 10 of 10

Women's winners Alana Heise

Women's winners Alana Heise
(Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)

Though riders were pushed to their limits during stage 6 of the 2010 TransRockies, there was still one test to pass before they would be able to celebrate their successful finish with family, supporters and friends. Stage 7 covered 46km from Rafter Six Ranch to Canmore with a route that ran along the TransCanada Trail and up onto the newly rebuilt trails of the Canmore Nordic Centre before dropping down into the town centre for the final turns of the pedsals down Main Street to the finish line.

After a couple of epic days in the high mountains, the weather turned fair for stage 7 and riders were treated to Canmore and the Rockies at their most beautiful and benign. With soft white clouds in the sky and sun dappling the peaks, it was hard to believe that just the day before, racers had been pushed to the limits of their endurance on a day which forced even the strongest riders to think purely in terms of survival.

There were few shakeups in the standings on stage 7 and the short run into Canmore confirmed that the teams who sat atop the standings were truly the best in their divisions in 2010.

Having retaken the lead in the marquee men's division after a stage 4 mechanical meltdown, the Kona duo of Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon were in no mood to take any chances and stormed to another win with a super quick 2:27 finishing time to confirm their 2010 overall win by over 40 minutes over the 2009 Champions Stefan Widmer and Marty Lazarski of Rocky Mountain Factory Team, who placed second on the day and second overall.

"I've done a lot of stage races, and that was one of the hardest things I've ever done," said Sneddon. "Even the last stage was tougher than we expected-really fun, but tough. We're glad for the win and looking forward to celebrating with a few beers tonight."

Sneddon has been selected to race as part of the Canadian National Team at the 2010 World Mountain Bike Championships to be held in three weeks at Mont St. Anne, Quebec, while Wicks will start his preparations for the fall cyclo-cross season where he's consistent a top contender in the US series.

Third place overall was still up in the air with three teams battling for the title. Probably the fastest team out of the three was the Colorado-based Honey Stinger pair of Dax Massey and Nate Bird, who had been plagued with mechanicals throughout the event starting with a broken front wheel on stage one and including multiple flats, broken chains and even a broken pedal on Stage 6. With a 14-minute gap to make up to the third place Polish MtbTrophy.com team of Filip Kuzniak and Szymon Zacharski, they poured their all into stage 7 to take third place on the day and could then only wait to see how far behind the Poles would finish and if they could gain enough time to grab third overall back.

The clock started ticking when they crossed the line at 2:38:46, and they knew that they needed the Poles to finish around the 2:52:20 mark to win.. the timing clock showed 2:40 then 2:45 and their chances were still alive. Other teams kept streaming in and each time came the question, "It is them?" The clock passed 2:50 and they needed less than more minutes but finally a team appeared at the end of the road pedalling with real desperation-the Poles. When they crossed the line at 2:50:32 to hold on to third, it was elation for Kuzniak and Zacharski and heartbreak for Bird and Massey.

The next team across the line to confirm their overall title were local heroes Jeff Neilsen and Mical Dyck who won the Mixed division for a second straight year. In the mud of stage 6, Neilsen took a clump of mud in the eye and was riding the singletrack on memory for much of stage 7 with one eye badly out of focus. Like Sneddon, Dyck who also won the bronze medal at the 2010 Canadian National Championships, will be lining up in at the 2010 Mountain Bike World Championships in a Canadian National Team jersey.

The Czech duo of Martin Horak and Milan Spolc also repeated as champions in their category-they were pushed hard this year by two teams including the local Deadgoat Racing/Bicycle Café duo of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett. Doyle and Bartlett used their trail knowledge and a huge day seven effort to grab the stage win in front of their friends and family. They got big cheers for their stage win and second place overall when they mounted the podium at the final awards banquet.

Another local team who won the day and the overall were the Terrascape/Deadgoat Racing women's duo of Alana Heise and Trish Graczyk who held off a challenge from 2009 winners Magi and Kate Scallion, who had one more short ride to make at the end stage to their homes in Canmore.

On August 8, nearly 450 mountain bike riders had rolled out of Fernie to test themselves against the Rockies either in the three-day solo TR3 or the seven-day team TransRockies. Seven days later, the epic drew to a close under sunny skies with the spectacular peaks of Canmore as a backdrop. Before the scrapes have healed and the aches lessened, stories will be told and riders will start to plan and dream about the next race in 2011 when the TransRockies will celebrate its 10th Anniverary.

Stage Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona2:27:01
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:06:27
3Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek0:11:45
4Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi0:14:15
5Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers0:16:23
6Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam0:21:13
7Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept0:22:10
8Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team0:23:31
9Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes0:29:03
10Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com0:39:22
11Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear0:41:54
12Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 10:42:09
13Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery0:45:04
14Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & Torbjørn Kågen (Nor) Gyldenløve Cigar Selskab0:48:01
15Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan0:49:35
16Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery0:50:06
17Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme0:51:11
18Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team0:52:13
19Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports0:54:16
20Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience0:55:56
21Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA0:58:14
22Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack0:59:43
23Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION1:01:42
24Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle1:03:28
25Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos1:08:36
26Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero1:13:37
27Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA1:17:36
28Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait1:21:03
29Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana1:24:30
30Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford1:30:57
31Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers1:56:16
32Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence2:04:11
33Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind2:25:27
34Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas2:25:32
35Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike2:25:48
36Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy2:32:04
37Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD2:37:22
38Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 4682:39:46
39Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels3:16:05
40Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret3:17:55

80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC2:48:25
2Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster0:04:15
3David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas0:12:08
4Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing0:24:28
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB0:28:39
6Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies0:29:15
7Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport0:29:39
8Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep0:30:21
9Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG0:30:56
10Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale0:35:20
11Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club0:36:49
12Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane0:42:02
13Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs0:42:07
14Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes0:45:10
15Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest0:50:43
16Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys0:56:32
17William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts0:59:46
18Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances1:02:24
19Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers1:03:11
20Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti1:04:32
21Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base1:19:12
22Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins1:25:48
23Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty1:26:54
24William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle1:30:16
25Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah1:42:33
26Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue1:59:15
27Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia2:11:31
28Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age2:16:05
29Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?2:40:32

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *3:19:03
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies0:11:43
3Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes0:37:12
4Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas0:57:49
5Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People1:37:42
6Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas1:52:14

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape2:50:24
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:08:19
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse0:10:06
4Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen0:25:35
5Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats0:33:30
6Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany0:35:15
7Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen0:57:42
8Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe1:04:17
9Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club1:07:12
10Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike1:17:25
11Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo1:28:54
12Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA1:36:41
13Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash2:02:34
14Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals2:21:35

80 + Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team3:33:24
2Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo0:04:07
3Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen0:10:06
4Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless0:23:49
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem0:36:08
6Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones0:42:58
7Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong0:57:38
8Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs1:05:41

100+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers3:30:27
2Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection0:42:36
3Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La0:55:22
4Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man0:59:25
5Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys1:14:08
6John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ1:23:13
7Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser5:29:33

Unclassified
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC2:38:46
2Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal0:16:10
3Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-00:16:18
4Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com0:25:21
5Rafael Alves (Bra)0:57:07
6Alec Petro (USA) & Michael McCormack (USA) Team Psycho-M20:57:09
7Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella1:00:58
8Thomas Vandendaele (Bel)1:03:46
9Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters1:09:18
10Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie1:11:49
11Margo Downey (Can)1:20:03
12Clive Burke (Can)1:39:40
13Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers1:44:31
14Jay Averill (Can)1:47:38
15Stefan Mundt (Can)
16Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA1:48:19
17Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin2:05:50
18Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira Júnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team2:29:32
19Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails2:34:34
20Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix2:46:36
21Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade2:49:51
22Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa)2:50:12
23Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty2:51:48
DNSFranck Gimard (Can)
DNSSean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West
DNSAndy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle
DNSNeil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works

Final general classification

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona23:38:54
2Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:43:26
3Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team2:56:36
4Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek2:58:15
5Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi3:05:08
6Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept4:01:09
7Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam4:39:35
8Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com5:42:37
9Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes6:19:59
10Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & Torbjørn Kågen (Nor) Gyldenløve Cigar Selskab6:30:08
11Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports6:59:18
12Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear7:46:16
13Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 18:38:26
14Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA8:42:44
15Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery8:42:53
16Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION9:07:55
17Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana9:09:26
18Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience10:16:44
19Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack11:03:00
20Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan12:09:28
21Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle12:33:42
22Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero12:34:57
23Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos13:08:35
24Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme13:09:29
25Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait14:43:56
26Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team14:55:38
27Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford15:21:04
28Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA16:15:45
29Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery17:37:21
30Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas18:01:35
31Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy19:16:18
32Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike20:45:47
33Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers21:36:33
34Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence23:17:16
35Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD24:03:14
36Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 46824:59:43
37Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind25:53:04
38Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels32:09:50
39Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret35:16:12

80+ Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster26:07:52
2Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC1:01:38
3David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas1:50:23
4Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing3:53:42
5Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB4:57:12
6Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport5:17:40
7Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG5:22:12
8Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep5:35:25
9Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes7:56:22
10Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies8:19:26
11Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers8:57:07
12Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club9:12:11
13Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys9:20:57
14Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale9:26:07
15Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances9:51:43
16Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs10:48:36
17Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest10:48:43
18Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base10:58:10
19William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts12:17:18
20Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane13:24:26
21Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty13:45:24
22William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle15:21:01
23Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti16:04:47
24Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia16:13:52
25Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue17:17:50
26Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins19:48:50
27Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah22:42:41
28Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age25:34:00
29Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo?27:06:33

Women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing *33:20:06
2Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies5:33:14
3Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas7:27:03
4Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes9:21:04
5Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People13:05:14
6Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas22:26:03

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape26:28:49
2Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners0:50:53
3Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse2:25:43
4Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany6:28:33
5Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen6:54:14
6Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats7:05:38
7Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe10:21:27
8Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club11:08:40
9Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo13:16:10
10Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike17:16:39
11Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash20:03:18
12Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA21:13:03
13Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen21:54:16
14Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals30:48:05

80+ Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team35:15:15
2Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo2:27:07
3Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless3:10:57
4Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen6:28:42
5Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem7:51:34
6Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs8:12:53
7Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones9:51:30
8Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong12:29:06

100+ General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers36:23:29
2Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection7:00:25
3Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man8:01:09
4John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ10:28:26
5Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La12:33:49
6Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys12:51:58
7Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser18:08:35

