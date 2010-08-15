Image 1 of 10 Sinead Fitzgibbon Dennis Loebs (Bogbrook Bogmen) finish up together. (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 2 of 10 Two teammates hug after seven days of racing together. (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 3 of 10 Two teammates work together in the final kilometers (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 4 of 10 The mountains provided a beautiful backdrop for the final stage of the 2010 TransRockies (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 5 of 10 A rider on the final day of the TransRockies (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 6 of 10 Barry Wicks (f) and Kris Sneddon power along the TransCanada (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 7 of 10 Matt Boober of Timex/Sugoi leads his teammate Will Kelsay and Dax Massey of Team Honey Stinger early in Stage 7 (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 8 of 10 The overall podium: Rocky Mountain Factory Team, Team Kona, Team MtbTrophy.com (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 9 of 10 Barry Wicks (left) and Kris Sneddon of overall winners' team Kona cross the line in Canmore (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies) Image 10 of 10 Women's winners Alana Heise (Image credit: Dan Hudson and Kirsty Morris/Courtesy TransRockies)

Though riders were pushed to their limits during stage 6 of the 2010 TransRockies, there was still one test to pass before they would be able to celebrate their successful finish with family, supporters and friends. Stage 7 covered 46km from Rafter Six Ranch to Canmore with a route that ran along the TransCanada Trail and up onto the newly rebuilt trails of the Canmore Nordic Centre before dropping down into the town centre for the final turns of the pedsals down Main Street to the finish line.

After a couple of epic days in the high mountains, the weather turned fair for stage 7 and riders were treated to Canmore and the Rockies at their most beautiful and benign. With soft white clouds in the sky and sun dappling the peaks, it was hard to believe that just the day before, racers had been pushed to the limits of their endurance on a day which forced even the strongest riders to think purely in terms of survival.

There were few shakeups in the standings on stage 7 and the short run into Canmore confirmed that the teams who sat atop the standings were truly the best in their divisions in 2010.

Having retaken the lead in the marquee men's division after a stage 4 mechanical meltdown, the Kona duo of Barry Wicks and Kris Sneddon were in no mood to take any chances and stormed to another win with a super quick 2:27 finishing time to confirm their 2010 overall win by over 40 minutes over the 2009 Champions Stefan Widmer and Marty Lazarski of Rocky Mountain Factory Team, who placed second on the day and second overall.

"I've done a lot of stage races, and that was one of the hardest things I've ever done," said Sneddon. "Even the last stage was tougher than we expected-really fun, but tough. We're glad for the win and looking forward to celebrating with a few beers tonight."

Sneddon has been selected to race as part of the Canadian National Team at the 2010 World Mountain Bike Championships to be held in three weeks at Mont St. Anne, Quebec, while Wicks will start his preparations for the fall cyclo-cross season where he's consistent a top contender in the US series.

Third place overall was still up in the air with three teams battling for the title. Probably the fastest team out of the three was the Colorado-based Honey Stinger pair of Dax Massey and Nate Bird, who had been plagued with mechanicals throughout the event starting with a broken front wheel on stage one and including multiple flats, broken chains and even a broken pedal on Stage 6. With a 14-minute gap to make up to the third place Polish MtbTrophy.com team of Filip Kuzniak and Szymon Zacharski, they poured their all into stage 7 to take third place on the day and could then only wait to see how far behind the Poles would finish and if they could gain enough time to grab third overall back.

The clock started ticking when they crossed the line at 2:38:46, and they knew that they needed the Poles to finish around the 2:52:20 mark to win.. the timing clock showed 2:40 then 2:45 and their chances were still alive. Other teams kept streaming in and each time came the question, "It is them?" The clock passed 2:50 and they needed less than more minutes but finally a team appeared at the end of the road pedalling with real desperation-the Poles. When they crossed the line at 2:50:32 to hold on to third, it was elation for Kuzniak and Zacharski and heartbreak for Bird and Massey.

The next team across the line to confirm their overall title were local heroes Jeff Neilsen and Mical Dyck who won the Mixed division for a second straight year. In the mud of stage 6, Neilsen took a clump of mud in the eye and was riding the singletrack on memory for much of stage 7 with one eye badly out of focus. Like Sneddon, Dyck who also won the bronze medal at the 2010 Canadian National Championships, will be lining up in at the 2010 Mountain Bike World Championships in a Canadian National Team jersey.

The Czech duo of Martin Horak and Milan Spolc also repeated as champions in their category-they were pushed hard this year by two teams including the local Deadgoat Racing/Bicycle Café duo of Pat Doyle and Craig Bartlett. Doyle and Bartlett used their trail knowledge and a huge day seven effort to grab the stage win in front of their friends and family. They got big cheers for their stage win and second place overall when they mounted the podium at the final awards banquet.

Another local team who won the day and the overall were the Terrascape/Deadgoat Racing women's duo of Alana Heise and Trish Graczyk who held off a challenge from 2009 winners Magi and Kate Scallion, who had one more short ride to make at the end stage to their homes in Canmore.





On August 8, nearly 450 mountain bike riders had rolled out of Fernie to test themselves against the Rockies either in the three-day solo TR3 or the seven-day team TransRockies. Seven days later, the epic drew to a close under sunny skies with the spectacular peaks of Canmore as a backdrop. Before the scrapes have healed and the aches lessened, stories will be told and riders will start to plan and dream about the next race in 2011 when the TransRockies will celebrate its 10th Anniverary.

Stage Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 2:27:01 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:06:27 3 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 0:11:45 4 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 0:14:15 5 Jonathon Firth (Can) & Drew Simson (Can) Planet Foods/Cafe racers 0:16:23 6 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 0:21:13 7 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 0:22:10 8 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 0:23:31 9 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 0:29:03 10 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 0:39:22 11 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 0:41:54 12 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 0:42:09 13 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 0:45:04 14 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & Torbjørn Kågen (Nor) Gyldenløve Cigar Selskab 0:48:01 15 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 0:49:35 16 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 0:50:06 17 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 0:51:11 18 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 0:52:13 19 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 0:54:16 20 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 0:55:56 21 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 0:58:14 22 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 0:59:43 23 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 1:01:42 24 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 1:03:28 25 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 1:08:36 26 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 1:13:37 27 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 1:17:36 28 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 1:21:03 29 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 1:24:30 30 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 1:30:57 31 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 1:56:16 32 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 2:04:11 33 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 2:25:27 34 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 2:25:32 35 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 2:25:48 36 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 2:32:04 37 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 2:37:22 38 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 2:39:46 39 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 3:16:05 40 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret 3:17:55

80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 2:48:25 2 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 0:04:15 3 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 0:12:08 4 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 0:24:28 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 0:28:39 6 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 0:29:15 7 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 0:29:39 8 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 0:30:21 9 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 0:30:56 10 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 0:35:20 11 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 0:36:49 12 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 0:42:02 13 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 0:42:07 14 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 0:45:10 15 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 0:50:43 16 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 0:56:32 17 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 0:59:46 18 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 1:02:24 19 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 1:03:11 20 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 1:04:32 21 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 1:19:12 22 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 1:25:48 23 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 1:26:54 24 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 1:30:16 25 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 1:42:33 26 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 1:59:15 27 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 2:11:31 28 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 2:16:05 29 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 2:40:32

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 3:19:03 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 0:11:43 3 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 0:37:12 4 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 0:57:49 5 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 1:37:42 6 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas 1:52:14

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 2:50:24 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:08:19 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 0:10:06 4 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 0:25:35 5 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 0:33:30 6 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 0:35:15 7 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 0:57:42 8 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 1:04:17 9 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 1:07:12 10 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 1:17:25 11 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 1:28:54 12 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 1:36:41 13 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 2:02:34 14 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals 2:21:35

80 + Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 3:33:24 2 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 0:04:07 3 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 0:10:06 4 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 0:23:49 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 0:36:08 6 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 0:42:58 7 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 0:57:38 8 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 1:05:41

100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe McCarthy (Can) & Randy Walker (Can) Mountaincruzers 3:30:27 2 Peter Meijler (Ned) & Gerard Prince (Ned) Dutch-connection 0:42:36 3 Ilse Kroener (Ger) & Ullrich Wuensch (Ger) Lalung La 0:55:22 4 Jim Seethram (Can) & Simon Parker (Can) Aussie & the Stick Man 0:59:25 5 Rory Cattanach (Can) & Michael Berger (Can) Don Valley Boys 1:14:08 6 John Clark (NZl) & Ken Scott (NZl) Henderson Cycles Alexandra NZ 1:23:13 7 Leonard Mushtuk (Can) & Gary Daelman (Can) Older Bud Wiser 5:29:33

Unclassified # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Turnbull (GBr) & George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Abergavenny RC 2:38:46 2 Michael Sarnecki (Can) & Mike Blennerhassett (Can) Team Pedal 0:16:10 3 Kirk Schmiedge (Can) & Wade Bourassa (Can) The 5-0 0:16:18 4 Evan Plews (USA) & Jon Gould (USA) Bob's Bicycles/evanplews.com 0:25:21 5 Rafael Alves (Bra) 0:57:07 6 Alec Petro (USA) & Michael McCormack (USA) Team Psycho-M2 0:57:09 7 Erika Krumpelman (USA) & Shannon Holden (USA) Vanderkitten/Velo Bella 1:00:58 8 Thomas Vandendaele (Bel) 1:03:46 9 Timothy Gladysz (Can) & Scott Bennet (Can) Scoot Thrusters 1:09:18 10 Tammy Simmons (Can) & Jeremy Simmons (Can) Trek Store Barrie 1:11:49 11 Margo Downey (Can) 1:20:03 12 Clive Burke (Can) 1:39:40 13 Sergio Torrens (Spa) & Jose Torrens (Bra) The turtle brothers 1:44:31 14 Jay Averill (Can) 1:47:38 15 Stefan Mundt (Can) 16 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 1:48:19 17 Rory Munslow (GBr) & sherry munslow (Can) Team Munchkin 2:05:50 18 Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Silveira Júnior (Bra) Peabiru Brazil Team 2:29:32 19 Nir Heler (Can) & Avi Meckier (Aus) Racing Snails 2:34:34 20 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Fritz Mueller (Ger) Flott-wie-nix 2:46:36 21 Borja Gomez Alsius (Spa) & Adelaida de Foxa Eymar (Spa) Borade 2:49:51 22 Pieter Van der Merwe (RSA) & Rogerio Gomes (Bra) Brasa team (Brazil/South Africa) 2:50:12 23 Javier Whittingslow (Bra) & Mario Gustavo Bacce (USA) Bacci - Witty 2:51:48 DNS Franck Gimard (Can) DNS Sean McDonnell (Can) & Colin Jackson (Can) East Meets West DNS Andy Perle (Irl) & Kilian Perle (Irl) Team Perle DNS Neil Clarke (Can) & Cory Zetterstrom (Can) Bruce's Cycle Works

Final general classification

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (USA) & Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 23:38:54 2 Stefan Widmer (Can) & Marty Lazarski (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory 0:43:26 3 Filip Kuzniak (Pol) & Szymon Zacharski (Pol) mtbtrophy.com team 2:56:36 4 Nate Bird (USA) & Dax Massey (USA) Honey Stinger/Trek 2:58:15 5 Will Kelsay (USA) & Matt Boobar (USA) Team Sugoi 3:05:08 6 Francois-Charles Dumas (Can) & Pierre-Yves Nadeau (Can) Nativo Concept 4:01:09 7 Wouter Declercq (Bel) & Wesley Luca (Bel) granville-trustteam 4:39:35 8 Marcus Wallmeyer (Ger) & Andreas Krakau (Ger) www.supernova-lights.com 5:42:37 9 Simon Dove (Can) & Peter Tondl (Can) Sweet Pete's Bikes 6:19:59 10 Asbjorn Rudolf Hansen (Nor) & Torbjørn Kågen (Nor) Gyldenløve Cigar Selskab 6:30:08 11 Shaun Van Zyl (Can) & Jonn Teghtmeyer (Can) Team Poser sports 6:59:18 12 Klaus Pauly (Ger) & Thomas Woeckener (Ger) No granny gear 7:46:16 13 Craig Furlong (Can) & Kurtis Averill (Can) Potlickers 1 8:38:26 14 Rumon Carter (Can) & Matt Barlee (Can) Tinhorn Creek NSA 8:42:44 15 Matt Staneland (Can) & Victor Vassallo (Can) Bear Paw Bakery 8:42:53 16 Alvaro Del Coso (Spa) & Ivan Casanovas (Spa) GARCIA CUGAT FOUNDATION 9:07:55 17 Roberto Bo (Mex) & Octavio Corona (Mex) Aztana 9:09:26 18 Cory Rutberg (Can) & Ryan Jordan (Can) The Jorberg Experience 10:16:44 19 Stephen Winton (GBr) & Keith Tatley (RSA) Team Specialized Endura Attack 11:03:00 20 Jason Reid (Can) & David Asselstine (Can) SFE Racing by Maxxam & Morgan 12:09:28 21 Pascal Noppe (Bel) & Filip Markey (Bel) Team Skelle 12:33:42 22 Paul Gough (GBr) & Graeme Lewis (GBr) Below Zero 12:34:57 23 Inigo Castillo (Mex) & Felipe Cantero Gutierrez (Spa) Frescos 13:08:35 24 Darin Bullivant (Can) & Dave Hart (Can) Dare to Dream Extreme 13:09:29 25 Ed Breland (Can) & Grant Christie (Can) Grizzly Bait 14:43:56 26 Jasper Van de Luytgaarden (Ned) & eelko mosselman magura q-race team 14:55:38 27 Wayne Mihalicz (Can) & Ed Stiles (Can) District of elkford 15:21:04 28 Tyler Hope (Can) & Jeremy Gizen (Can) TBA 16:15:45 29 Josh Hines (Can) & Todd Cheram (Can) Ten Hour Battery 17:37:21 30 Ramon Rivas (Mex) & Ernesto Rivas (Mex) Rivas / Rivas 18:01:35 31 Dan McDonald (Can) & Ian Jones (GBr) Fernie Physiotherapy 19:16:18 32 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Jairo Bradbury (Bra) Danda Bike 20:45:47 33 Alberto Carmona Bosch (Bra) & Ariel Leoni (Bra) Blues Brothers 21:36:33 34 Michael Shepley (Can) & Chris Dorion (Can) De-Cadence 23:17:16 35 Francois Bedard (Can) & Mathieu Nadeau (Can) Lessard bicycle/BD 24:03:14 36 Matt Bailey (GBr) & Jamie Arbib (GBr) Team 468 24:59:43 37 Neil Hallam (GBr) & Willliam Moore (Irl) Celtic Wind 25:53:04 38 Javier Hita (Spa) & Fredi Raurich (Spa) Mastilfels 32:09:50 39 Mark DeBello (USA) & Jacob Parker (USA) Victorious Secret 35:16:12

80+ Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Spolc (Cze) & Martin Horak (Cze) Czechmaster 26:07:52 2 Pat Doyle (Can) & Craig Bartlett (Can) Deadgoat Racing/RMCC 1:01:38 3 David Hayward (GBr) & Michael Powell (GBr) Team Midas 1:50:23 4 Lonn Bate (Can) & Steve Walsh (Can) SchmoeGoat Racing 3:53:42 5 Eric Grotefeld (Swi) & Ralph Sigg (Swi) Backyard MTB 4:57:12 6 Richard Deglise SWI & Jean-Michel Deglise SWI Altmann Sport 5:17:40 7 Kirk Chambers (Can) & Rhett Losey (Can) Team DSG 5:22:12 8 Albie Malan (Can) & Shayne Burwell (Can) Beauty Sleep 5:35:25 9 Dennis Marineau (Can) & Dan Sigouin (Can) 29 Toes 7:56:22 10 Martijn Poelen (Can) & Patrick Vissers (Ned) Dutchies 8:19:26 11 Ken Wirda (Can) & Dan Janzen (Can) Trance Formers 8:57:07 12 Mark Butshler (Can) & Nicoll Keith (Can) Tinhorn Creek Crush Club 9:12:11 13 Shayne Soetaert (Can) & Todd Loewen (Can) Fernie Boys 9:20:57 14 Fredrik Meltzer (Nor) & Ola Hendseth (Nor) Ken & Dale 9:26:07 15 Andrew Holmes (Can) & Mark MacKenzie (Can) Ride Fast Take Chances 9:51:43 16 Rodrigo Monroy (USA) & Alejandro Ibarra (Mex) Astray Dogs 10:48:36 17 Les Van der Roest (Can) & Greg Bergen (Can) vanderroest 10:48:43 18 Albert Krauss (Ger) & Rene Koschewa (Ger) Outdoor Base 10:58:10 19 William Lindsay (Oma) & Charlie Malone (Can) Tartan Tarts 12:17:18 20 Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane 13:24:26 21 Dieter Hachenberg (GBr) & Illya Rudkin (GBr) Fighting Forty 13:45:24 22 William Warden (GBr) & Stephen King (GBr) Dundee Thistle 15:21:01 23 Harold Charest (Can) & martin gregoire (Can) Le yeti 16:04:47 24 Charles Mitchell (Ned) & Dirk Nevelsteen (UAE) Racing from Russia 16:13:52 25 Raimund Welte (Ger) & Andrej Zupanic (Ger) Blue 17:17:50 26 Benjamin Bourse (Bra) & Luis Elortondo (USA) Lindoia Twins 19:48:50 27 Brian King (USA) & Scott Talbert (USA) Team Pisgah 22:42:41 28 Carlos Leon (USA) & David Fernandez (Dom) Before Old Age 25:34:00 29 Juan Galarza (USA) & Rudy Augsburger (USA) Got culo? 27:06:33

Women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alana Heise (Can) & Trish Grajczyk (Can) Terrascape-Deadgoat Racing * 33:20:06 2 Magi Scallion (Can) & Kate Scallion (Can) Matching Jersies 5:33:14 3 Kira McClellan (Can) & Linda Huh (Can) Suarez Senoritas 7:27:03 4 Marlene Hogarth (Can) & Laurel Shuttleworth (Can) Hot Flashes 9:21:04 5 Luciana Cox (Bra) & Adriana Boccia (Bra) Flower People 13:05:14 6 Sierra Van der Meer (Can) & Jennifer Roberts (Can) Fat Tire Ballerinas 22:26:03

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Neilson (Can) & Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada/Terrascape 26:28:49 2 Wendy Simms (Can) & Normon Thibault (Can) Kona-Frontrunners 0:50:53 3 Gretchen Reeves (USA) & Cannon Shockley (USA) Tokyo Joes/Tennessee Pass Cookhouse 2:25:43 4 Anke Dannowski (Ger) & Felix Breske (Ger) bo-racing team & mtb-orienteering germany 6:28:33 5 Martijn Bilthof (Ned) & Petra de Bruin (Ned) Team Nijmegen 6:54:14 6 Andy Stadelmann (Swi) & Karin Schuepbach (Swi) Swiss Mountain Goats 7:05:38 7 Stefan Plas (Bel) & Tinneke Van de Voorde (Bel) Fizik Bike Tribe 10:21:27 8 Zoe Procter (GBr) & Ed Procter (GBr) Bowline climbing club 11:08:40 9 Patrizio Morlacci (GBr) & Angelina Gabellone (RSA) Jambo 13:16:10 10 Andrea Perezgil (Mex) & Fernando Del Olmo (Mex) Factor Bike 17:16:39 11 Keith Brodsky (Can) & Jill Homer (USA) Rocky Mountain Trail Trash 20:03:18 12 Tim Harper (Can) & Ali Metzger (Can) Wait4TNA 21:13:03 13 Pamela Roy (Can) & vidal michaud (Can) Bike for Jasper Oxygen 21:54:16 14 Ryan Nock (Can) & Mariesa Nock (Can) Fun Loving Criminals 30:48:05

80+ Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma (Bra) & Adriana Nascimento (Bra) Brasil Soul MTB Team 35:15:15 2 Cricket Butler (USA) & Brian Conroy (USA) Dynamic Charlotte Duo 2:27:07 3 Clint Ball (USA) & Karen Tremaine (USA) Blues' Clueless 3:10:57 4 Sinead Fitzgibbon (USA) & dennis loebs (USA) Bogbrook Bogmen 6:28:42 5 Ted Weiss (USA) & Sandy Weiss (USA) VeloForce Tandem 7:51:34 6 Tony Southwell (Can) & Corinne McKernan (Can) Paradocs 8:12:53 7 Janet Jones (Can) & Bruce Jones (Can) Two Jones 9:51:30 8 Mark Halwa (Can) & Lori Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 12:29:06