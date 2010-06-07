Trending

Men's stage comes down to one second between top three

Yeager edges Rusch

Open Women's GC Leader Selene Yeager (Team CF) rides with a smile

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)
Open Men's GC Leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)

(Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography / www.aelandesphotography.com/eventblog)

The idea of "mini-XCs" was an unfamiliar one for the participants of the Trans-Sylvania Epic and one that met with perhaps a bit of skepticism by many. Promoter Mike Kuhn recognized this fact and said, "We don't know that this will work, but we think this is going to be something everyone loves after they give it a try." After ripping through the four 8-15 minute long races of varying degrees of elevation change and techincal challenge the racers couldn't stop raving about the fun factor and tasty flavor of this unique stage.

The novel format allowed regrouping of the field after each leg. Riders from professional racer Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) to Masters competitor Alec Petro (Team Psycho) to singlespeeder Rich Dillon (Team DICKY) commented on the "cool factor" of being able to socialize with riders of other ability levels who they would not normally see in a race. Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) showed his class by floating around the field chatting with riders from the front to the back on the transitional sections between the stages.

Once into the minis, however, the Cannondale Factory Racers let it all hang out. Grant and Bishop tied on time for the victory showcasing their versatility and that of their Cannondale rigs. Grant chose the Scalpel for today's stage looking for it to give him an advantage on the punchy climbs that led into the singletrack descents while Bishop went with the bigger travel Rize looking for its longer travel to soak up the rocks of the raw RB Winter State Park trails.

Bishop prevailed for the win by taking three of the mini-XC legs while Grant came home with victory in one. Rounding out today's podium was Jamis rider Blake Harlan who showed his love of the XC race start by jumping to the front on every mini and holding on to finish just one second behind the two CFR teammates. While Bishop leads by a relatively comfortable margin, the fight for the remaining podium spots is tight with Tanguay (Team CF), Plews (evanplews.com), Draugelis (PAValleys.com) and Grant all within five minutes of each other with two longer stages to go.

Selene Yeager (Team CF) opened up her lead a little more in the women's overall with victory in the RB Winter stage, but Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) didn't go down without a fight. The two women split the minis down the middle each across the line first on two occasions. The stopwatch showed Yeager taking the victory by virtue of accumulated time. Rusch finished second while Karen Potter (MTBRaceNews.com) came home in third.

Greg Martin continued his run in the singlespeed category with a win while the Misfit duo of Marc Risdale and Kim Jones claimed the win and overall in the duo field. In the masters' race, Garth Prosser continues to lead the GC but has a fight on his hands with Alec Petro who won today's stage and made up close to four minutes on Prosser in the minis. The Lichtenwalners continue to dominate their one-tandem field and continue to impress the rest of the racers with their abilities in the technical terrain.

Full Results

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:44:07
2Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)
3Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:00:01
4Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:01:23
5Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:01:27
6Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)0:02:07
7Mark Weir (WTB)0:02:11
8Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:02:12
9Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:02:48
10Ben Cruz (WTB)0:03:00
11Jason Moeschler (WTB)0:03:01
12Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)0:05:28
13Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:05:42
14Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)0:09:08
15Nathan Ruch0:09:10
16Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)0:09:28
17Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)0:10:51
18James Spurk (City Cycle)0:13:26
19Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)0:19:33
20Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:36:47

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)0:52:15
2Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:00:39
3Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:01:08
4Kathy Evans0:10:28
5Liz Notter (The Bike Lane)0:13:31
6Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)0:15:48
7Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)0:20:04
8Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)0:26:14
9Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)0:30:56

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)0:51:51
2Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:00:59
3Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:03:05
4Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)0:07:43
5David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)0:11:11
6Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)0:21:19

Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alec Petro (Team Psycho)0:46:36
2Garth Prosser0:03:48
3Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:04:29
4John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)0:06:19
5Alex Hawkins0:08:58
6Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)0:13:18
7Doug Lange0:22:39
8Dave Pryor (Urban Bourbon)0:30:00
9Philippe Ortiz0:30:59
10James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)0:36:34

Coed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)1:13:56

Tandem co-ed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)1:07:12

Men open general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)9:49:25
2Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:14:07
3Evan Plews (www.evanplews.com)0:15:33
4Brandon Draugelis (PAValleys.com Racing Team)0:16:05
5Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:19:26
6Drew Edsall (Yeti)0:25:57
7Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:43:46
8Mark Weir (WTB)1:24:29
9Jason Moeschler (WTB)1:32:04
10Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)1:37:21
11Mike Yozell (PAValleys.com)1:51:49
12Ben Cruz (WTB)2:13:09
13Michael Wissel (back bay bicycles/ espresso royale caffe)2:35:09
14Nathan Ruch (Evolution Racing)2:57:22
15Mike Cushionbury (Bicycling magazine/SMC)3:15:28
16Jake Davidson (Fast Forward Racing)3:41:28
17James Spurk (City Cycle)3:50:05
18Jarret Kinder (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)4:34:01
19Tim Darwick (The Bicycle Shop Inc.)5:49:59
20Joseph Castle (What would Jay do?)7:49:58

Women open general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager (Team CF)12:11:10
2Karen Potter (MTBracenews.com)0:20:37
3Rebecca Rusch (Specialized)0:26:33
4Rachael Mirvish (mirvishracing.com)3:38:43
5Laura Gleason (Giordana Clif Bar)4:54:25
6Susan Williams (Memphis Velo/Smith and Nephew)5:39:10
7Kerry Combs (Hup United-JBV Coaching)7:08:49

Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Martin (Club Ride Apparel)11:57:43
2Douglas Jenne (High Gear Cyclery / Ghostship Clothing)0:18:04
3Rich Dillen (TEAMDICKY)0:27:12
4David Cormier (CVC / Subaru of New England)1:59:23
5Peter Keiller (Misfit Psycles)2:03:03
6Tanya Hanham (Tall Tree Cycles)3:23:33

Master men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)11:12:38
2Alec Petro (Team Psycho)0:09:33
3Alex Hawkins0:54:17
4Mike Stevens (Bike Line)0:57:54
5John Kuhn (Cranford Bike Team/CTS)1:45:27
6Pete Fraker (Plum Grove Cyclery)3:24:30
7Doug Lange4:17:25
8James Taylor (Cross Country Cycle)7:24:44

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Jones/Marc Risdale Duo (Misfit Psycles)17:53:59

Tandem general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Lichtenwalner (PAValleys.com)10:32:32

