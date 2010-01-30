Trending

Matthews gets Jayco-Skins first international win

Genesys' Pearson second from Fly V's Dionne

Image 1 of 18

New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) looks likely to keep the leader's jersey through to the end of this year's race.

New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) looks likely to keep the leader's jersey through to the end of this year's race.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

The general classification jerseys remained unchange following the fourth stage.

The general classification jerseys remained unchange following the fourth stage.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Australian Under 23 champion Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) claimed the stage win.

Australian Under 23 champion Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) claimed the stage win.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) has won the King of the Mountains classification as there are no KOM points on offer tomorrow

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) has won the King of the Mountains classification as there are no KOM points on offer tomorrow
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Michael Torckler (Cardno team) started the day with a five second lead

Michael Torckler (Cardno team) started the day with a five second lead
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

Masterton looks nice and green as the peloton cruise in the neutral section

Masterton looks nice and green as the peloton cruise in the neutral section
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Racing is underway and immediately a breakaway goes off the front

Racing is underway and immediately a breakaway goes off the front
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

The peloton allowed the break get a maximum lead if 1:40 before stepping on the gas

The peloton allowed the break get a maximum lead if 1:40 before stepping on the gas
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Taylor Gunman of team Bici Vida is enjoying the warm weather

Taylor Gunman of team Bici Vida is enjoying the warm weather
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton is flying

The peloton is flying
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

The break is doomed as the peloton bares down

The break is doomed as the peloton bares down
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) leads the peloton

Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Had there been an award for the most aggressive rider it would have likely gone to Gordon McCauley of the Subway Avanti Pro team

Had there been an award for the most aggressive rider it would have likely gone to Gordon McCauley of the Subway Avanti Pro team
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

A new break of seven riders has slipped off the front

A new break of seven riders has slipped off the front
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) tries to split the field and drop the yellow jersey

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) tries to split the field and drop the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

The break, about to get caught with 15 kilometres remaining

The break, about to get caught with 15 kilometres remaining
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in a last ditch effort to stay away

Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in a last ditch effort to stay away
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

The stage placegetters, Charles Dionne (3rd, Fly V Australia), Michael Matthews (1st, Jayco Skins) and Joel Pearson (2nd, Genesys Wealth Advisers)

The stage placegetters, Charles Dionne (3rd, Fly V Australia), Michael Matthews (1st, Jayco Skins) and Joel Pearson (2nd, Genesys Wealth Advisers)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Kiwis were excluded from the podium today after a bunch sprint finish in the fourth stage of the Trust House Cycle classic. The race around the Gladstone circuit was dominated by two breakaways, however by ten kilometres to go the field was back together for a bunch sprint finish. It was Australian Michael Matthews riding for the Jayco Skins team who took line honours.

Despite a foreign podium the yellow jersey remains on Kiwi Michael Torckler’s shoulders.

The first break of the race went early within the first ten kilometres. The group of ten included Team Solway rider Heath Blackgrove, who was sitting fourth in the general classification. Blackgrove hoped to gain enough time on the bunch to wrestle the yellow jersey off Torckler.

Blackgrove’s teammate Jeremy Yates attacked on the hill climb to take the first of the day’s king of the mountain points.

The bunch kept tabs on the breakaway, never allowing them more than a 1:40 lead. The chase was driven by Cardno and Drapac Porsche, the two teams most threatened by this break.

When the break’s lead diminished to less than forty seconds, they slowed their pace and soon rejoined the peloton.

It was only Subway-Avanti rider Ryan Wills from the breakaway who attempted to sustain the lead. Wills won this stage in last year’s tour and the temptation for a repeat performance saw him working solo. His efforts failed and his small lead soon disintegrated.

The bunch was only stagnant for a few kilometres before another break went free. Four riders made a move, with another three bridging across to put seven riders out in front. This bunch, including Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) and Solway’s Logan Hutchings battled cross winds to obtain their lead. A minute and a half was all the bunch would forfeit to them.

Over the next 40 kilometres the time gap slowly diminished until the breakaway was once again engulfed by the peloton.

In the last five kilometres Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Australian Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) made a frantic attack, putting 25 seconds on the peloton however they were unable to sustain the lead.

Two kilometres to go, Australian teams Shortis Cycle and Drapac Porsche were driving the peloton.

It was Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins) who edged out his competition to take win in the sprint.

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second, with Canadian Charles Dionne, riding for Fly V Australia, third.

The King of the Mountain competition was sewn up today with Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) taking the polka dot jersey.

The bunch sprint meant that there was no change to the time gaps separating the top four riders.

Tomorrow’s final stage sees the riders take to the streets of central Wellington in a criterium.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team2:48:58
2Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:04
3Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:00:06
4Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:10
5Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
7Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
8Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
9Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
10Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
11Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
12Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
14Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
15Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
16Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
17Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
18Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
19Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
20Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
21Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
22John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
23Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
24Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
26Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
27Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
29Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
30Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
31James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
32Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
33Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
34Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
35Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
36Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
37Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
38Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
39Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
40Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
41Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
42Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
43Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
44Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
45Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
46Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
47Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
48Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
49George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
50Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
51Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
52Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
53Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
54Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
55Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
56Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
57Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
58Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:00:22
59Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
60Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
61Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
62Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
63Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
64Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
65Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
66Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
67Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
68Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
69Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
70James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:30
71Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
72Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
73Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:36
74Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:43
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:18
76Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:01:26
77Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
78Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
79Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
80Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:36
81Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:18
82Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:10:09
83Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:10:10
84Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
85Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
86John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
87Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
88Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
89Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
90Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp0:26:04
91Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:26:45
92Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
DNFStrong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
DNFRichard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
DNSDaniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
DNSWinston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team

Under 23 rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team2:48:58
2Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:10
3Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
4Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
5Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
6Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
7Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
8Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
9Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
10Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
11Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
12Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
13James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
14Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
15Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
16Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
17Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
18Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
19Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
20Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
21Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
22Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
23George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
24Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
25Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
26Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
27Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
28Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:00:22
29Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
31Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
32Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
33Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
34James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:00:30
35Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
36Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:36
37Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:43
38Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:18
39Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:01:26
40Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:18
41Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:10:10
42Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
43Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
44Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team0:26:45

General Classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12:37:33
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:00:05
3Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia0:01:31
4Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway0:01:51
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:00
6Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:02:11
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway0:02:20
8Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia0:02:32
9George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:02:34
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:38
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:41
12Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:02:52
13Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team0:03:14
14Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:03:44
15Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:03:57
16Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:04:00
17Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:04:01
18Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:03
19Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway0:04:04
20Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:04:05
21Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
22Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:04:09
23Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
24John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
25James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
26Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
27Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:04:18
28Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:04:21
29Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:04:41
30Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:04:59
31Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:05:55
32Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia0:05:59
33Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:06:03
34Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:06:23
35Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:06:35
36Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:06:49
37Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team0:07:22
38Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:07:23
39Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:07:37
40Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:07:40
41Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:08:06
42Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:10:08
43Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway0:10:10
44Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:10:50
45Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team0:11:28
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team0:11:57
47Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle0:13:09
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:13:27
49Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp0:13:50
50Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:05
51Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:15:26
52Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:15:34
53Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:16:03
54Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:17:17
55Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:19:03
56Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:19:07
57Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp0:22:21
58Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:22:51
59Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:22:54
60Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team0:23:29
61Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia0:26:32
62Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:26:50
63Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:30:06
64Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:31:29
65Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:31:33
66Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:36
67Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:31:50
68Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp0:32:05
69Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:32:11
70Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team0:32:27
71Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:34:58
72Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team0:35:14
73Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:35:27
74Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:37:30
75Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp0:41:12
76Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:41:20
77Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:42:44
78Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:43:00
79James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:43:16
80Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:44:34
81Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:47:55
82Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team0:50:34
83Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:43
84Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:52:27
85Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz0:53:01
86Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:55:32
87Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp1:06:07
88Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:09:27
89Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team1:17:20
90John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles1:19:55
91Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals1:25:52
92Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals1:42:47

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche32pts
2Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia30
3Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team12
4Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche12
5Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche8
6Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team6
7Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway6
8Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway6
9Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia6
10Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers4
11James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team4
12Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida4
13Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway4
14Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway2
15Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway2
16Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team2
17James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles2
18Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia9pts
2Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche7
3Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers7
4Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team4
5Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team3
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche2
7Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway2
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness2
9Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles2
10Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team1
11Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team1
12Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway1
13Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle1

Under 23 rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team12:39:33
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:34
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:38
4Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:00:41
5Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle0:00:52
6Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:01:57
7Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team0:02:01
8Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:02:05
9Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:02:09
10James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
11Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
12Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team0:02:18
13Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:02:21
14Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway0:02:41
15Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals0:03:55
16Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:04:23
17Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals0:04:49
18Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:05:23
19Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team0:05:37
20Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:05:40
21Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:08:08
22Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:08:50
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:11:27
24Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:13:05
25Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche0:13:34
26Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida0:14:03
27Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:17:03
28Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team0:17:07
29Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:20:51
30Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team0:28:06
31Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:29:29
32Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:36
33Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:29:50
34Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team0:30:11
35Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles0:32:58
36Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers0:33:27
37Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team0:39:20
38Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz0:40:44
39James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team0:41:16
40Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team0:42:34
41Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team0:45:55
42Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness0:50:27
43Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness1:07:27
44Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team1:15:20

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cardno Team37:58:33
2Team Solway0:02:40
3Jayco Skins Team - Australia0:03:30
4Drapac Porsche - Australia0:04:15
5Fly V Australia0:04:40
6Shortis Cycle - Australia0:05:05
7Black Peloton / Placemakers0:07:21
8Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam0:07:42
9Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia0:08:42
10R + R Team0:09:18
11Handy Rentals0:11:12
12Team BICI VIDA0:16:08
13Benchmark Homes Team0:23:53
14McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia0:29:39
15Team BP0:46:34
16Litespeed Team0:47:35
17Apollo Cycles - Australia1:01:41
18Penny's Cycling Team1:07:02
19Mercedes Benz1:58:22
20Sanz Team1:58:53

 

