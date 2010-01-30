Image 1 of 18 New Zealand's Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) looks likely to keep the leader's jersey through to the end of this year's race. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 The general classification jerseys remained unchange following the fourth stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Australian Under 23 champion Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins Team) claimed the stage win. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) has won the King of the Mountains classification as there are no KOM points on offer tomorrow (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Michael Torckler (Cardno team) started the day with a five second lead (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 Masterton looks nice and green as the peloton cruise in the neutral section (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Racing is underway and immediately a breakaway goes off the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 The peloton allowed the break get a maximum lead if 1:40 before stepping on the gas (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Taylor Gunman of team Bici Vida is enjoying the warm weather (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 The peloton is flying (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 The break is doomed as the peloton bares down (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Michael Torckler (Cardno Team) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Had there been an award for the most aggressive rider it would have likely gone to Gordon McCauley of the Subway Avanti Pro team (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 A new break of seven riders has slipped off the front (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) tries to split the field and drop the yellow jersey (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 The break, about to get caught with 15 kilometres remaining (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in a last ditch effort to stay away (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 The stage placegetters, Charles Dionne (3rd, Fly V Australia), Michael Matthews (1st, Jayco Skins) and Joel Pearson (2nd, Genesys Wealth Advisers) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Kiwis were excluded from the podium today after a bunch sprint finish in the fourth stage of the Trust House Cycle classic. The race around the Gladstone circuit was dominated by two breakaways, however by ten kilometres to go the field was back together for a bunch sprint finish. It was Australian Michael Matthews riding for the Jayco Skins team who took line honours.

Despite a foreign podium the yellow jersey remains on Kiwi Michael Torckler’s shoulders.

The first break of the race went early within the first ten kilometres. The group of ten included Team Solway rider Heath Blackgrove, who was sitting fourth in the general classification. Blackgrove hoped to gain enough time on the bunch to wrestle the yellow jersey off Torckler.

Blackgrove’s teammate Jeremy Yates attacked on the hill climb to take the first of the day’s king of the mountain points.

The bunch kept tabs on the breakaway, never allowing them more than a 1:40 lead. The chase was driven by Cardno and Drapac Porsche, the two teams most threatened by this break.

When the break’s lead diminished to less than forty seconds, they slowed their pace and soon rejoined the peloton.

It was only Subway-Avanti rider Ryan Wills from the breakaway who attempted to sustain the lead. Wills won this stage in last year’s tour and the temptation for a repeat performance saw him working solo. His efforts failed and his small lead soon disintegrated.

The bunch was only stagnant for a few kilometres before another break went free. Four riders made a move, with another three bridging across to put seven riders out in front. This bunch, including Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) and Solway’s Logan Hutchings battled cross winds to obtain their lead. A minute and a half was all the bunch would forfeit to them.

Over the next 40 kilometres the time gap slowly diminished until the breakaway was once again engulfed by the peloton.

In the last five kilometres Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Australian Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) made a frantic attack, putting 25 seconds on the peloton however they were unable to sustain the lead.

Two kilometres to go, Australian teams Shortis Cycle and Drapac Porsche were driving the peloton.

It was Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins) who edged out his competition to take win in the sprint.

Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second, with Canadian Charles Dionne, riding for Fly V Australia, third.

The King of the Mountain competition was sewn up today with Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) taking the polka dot jersey.

The bunch sprint meant that there was no change to the time gaps separating the top four riders.

Tomorrow’s final stage sees the riders take to the streets of central Wellington in a criterium.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 2:48:58 2 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:04 3 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:00:06 4 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:10 5 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 7 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 8 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 9 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 10 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 11 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 12 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 14 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 15 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 16 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 17 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 18 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 19 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 20 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 21 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 22 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 23 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 24 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 26 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 27 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 29 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 30 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 31 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 32 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 33 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 34 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 35 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 36 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 37 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 38 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 39 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 40 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 41 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 42 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 43 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 44 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 45 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 46 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 47 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 48 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 49 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 50 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 51 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 52 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 53 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 54 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 55 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 56 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 57 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 58 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:00:22 59 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 60 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 61 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 62 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 63 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 64 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 65 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 66 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 67 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 68 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 69 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 70 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:30 71 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 72 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 73 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:36 74 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:43 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:18 76 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:01:26 77 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 78 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 79 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 80 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:36 81 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:18 82 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:10:09 83 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:10:10 84 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 85 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 86 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 87 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 88 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 89 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 90 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 0:26:04 91 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:26:45 92 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz DNF Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team DNF Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team DNS Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team DNS Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team

Under 23 rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 2:48:58 2 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:10 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 4 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 5 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 6 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 7 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 8 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 10 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 11 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 12 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 13 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 14 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 15 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 16 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 17 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 18 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 19 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 20 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 21 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 22 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 23 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 24 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 25 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 26 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 27 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 28 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:00:22 29 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 30 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 31 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 32 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 33 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 34 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:00:30 35 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 36 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:36 37 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:43 38 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:18 39 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:01:26 40 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:18 41 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:10:10 42 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 43 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 44 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 0:26:45

General Classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12:37:33 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:00:05 3 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 0:01:31 4 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 0:01:51 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:00 6 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:02:11 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:20 8 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:02:32 9 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:02:34 10 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:38 11 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:41 12 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:02:52 13 Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team 0:03:14 14 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:03:44 15 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:03:57 16 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:04:00 17 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:04:01 18 Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:03 19 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:04 20 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:04:05 21 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 22 Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:04:09 23 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 24 John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 25 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 26 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 27 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:04:18 28 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:04:21 29 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:04:41 30 Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:04:59 31 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:05:55 32 Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia 0:05:59 33 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:06:03 34 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:06:23 35 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:06:35 36 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:06:49 37 Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team 0:07:22 38 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:07:23 39 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:07:37 40 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:07:40 41 Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:08:06 42 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:10:08 43 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 0:10:10 44 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:10:50 45 Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team 0:11:28 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team 0:11:57 47 Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle 0:13:09 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:27 49 Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp 0:13:50 50 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:05 51 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:15:26 52 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:15:34 53 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:16:03 54 Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:17:17 55 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:19:03 56 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:19:07 57 Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp 0:22:21 58 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:22:51 59 Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:22:54 60 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 0:23:29 61 Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:26:32 62 Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:26:50 63 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:30:06 64 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:31:29 65 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:31:33 66 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:36 67 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:31:50 68 Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp 0:32:05 69 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:32:11 70 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 0:32:27 71 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:34:58 72 Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team 0:35:14 73 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:35:27 74 Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:37:30 75 Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp 0:41:12 76 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:41:20 77 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:42:44 78 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:43:00 79 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:43:16 80 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:44:34 81 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:47:55 82 Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team 0:50:34 83 Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:50:43 84 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:52:27 85 Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz 0:53:01 86 Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:55:32 87 Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp 1:06:07 88 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:09:27 89 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 1:17:20 90 John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles 1:19:55 91 Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:25:52 92 Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals 1:42:47

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 32 pts 2 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 30 3 Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team 12 4 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 12 5 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche 8 6 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 6 7 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway 6 8 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 6 9 Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 10 Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 11 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 4 12 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 4 13 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway 4 14 Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway 2 15 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 2 16 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 2 17 James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles 2 18 Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia 9 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 7 3 Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 4 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 4 5 Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team 3 6 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche 2 7 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway 2 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 2 9 Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles 2 10 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 1 11 Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team 1 12 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 1 13 Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle 1

Under 23 rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 12:39:33 2 George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team 0:00:34 3 Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:38 4 Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:00:41 5 Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle 0:00:52 6 Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:01:57 7 Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team 0:02:01 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:02:05 9 Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:02:09 10 James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 11 Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team 12 Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:02:18 13 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:02:21 14 Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway 0:02:41 15 Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:03:55 16 Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:04:23 17 Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals 0:04:49 18 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:05:23 19 Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team 0:05:37 20 Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:05:40 21 Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:08:08 22 Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:08:50 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:11:27 24 Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:13:05 25 Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche 0:13:34 26 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida 0:14:03 27 Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:17:03 28 Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team 0:17:07 29 Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:20:51 30 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team 0:28:06 31 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:29:29 32 Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:36 33 Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:29:50 34 Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team 0:30:11 35 Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles 0:32:58 36 Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers 0:33:27 37 Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team 0:39:20 38 Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz 0:40:44 39 James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team 0:41:16 40 Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team 0:42:34 41 Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:45:55 42 Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 0:50:27 43 Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness 1:07:27 44 Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team 1:15:20