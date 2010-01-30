Matthews gets Jayco-Skins first international win
Genesys' Pearson second from Fly V's Dionne
The Kiwis were excluded from the podium today after a bunch sprint finish in the fourth stage of the Trust House Cycle classic. The race around the Gladstone circuit was dominated by two breakaways, however by ten kilometres to go the field was back together for a bunch sprint finish. It was Australian Michael Matthews riding for the Jayco Skins team who took line honours.
Despite a foreign podium the yellow jersey remains on Kiwi Michael Torckler’s shoulders.
The first break of the race went early within the first ten kilometres. The group of ten included Team Solway rider Heath Blackgrove, who was sitting fourth in the general classification. Blackgrove hoped to gain enough time on the bunch to wrestle the yellow jersey off Torckler.
Blackgrove’s teammate Jeremy Yates attacked on the hill climb to take the first of the day’s king of the mountain points.
The bunch kept tabs on the breakaway, never allowing them more than a 1:40 lead. The chase was driven by Cardno and Drapac Porsche, the two teams most threatened by this break.
When the break’s lead diminished to less than forty seconds, they slowed their pace and soon rejoined the peloton.
It was only Subway-Avanti rider Ryan Wills from the breakaway who attempted to sustain the lead. Wills won this stage in last year’s tour and the temptation for a repeat performance saw him working solo. His efforts failed and his small lead soon disintegrated.
The bunch was only stagnant for a few kilometres before another break went free. Four riders made a move, with another three bridging across to put seven riders out in front. This bunch, including Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) and Solway’s Logan Hutchings battled cross winds to obtain their lead. A minute and a half was all the bunch would forfeit to them.
Over the next 40 kilometres the time gap slowly diminished until the breakaway was once again engulfed by the peloton.
In the last five kilometres Mike Northey (Bici Vida) and Australian Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers) made a frantic attack, putting 25 seconds on the peloton however they were unable to sustain the lead.
Two kilometres to go, Australian teams Shortis Cycle and Drapac Porsche were driving the peloton.
It was Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins) who edged out his competition to take win in the sprint.
Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) was second, with Canadian Charles Dionne, riding for Fly V Australia, third.
The King of the Mountain competition was sewn up today with Lachlan Norris (Drapac Porsche) taking the polka dot jersey.
The bunch sprint meant that there was no change to the time gaps separating the top four riders.
Tomorrow’s final stage sees the riders take to the streets of central Wellington in a criterium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|2:48:58
|2
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:04
|3
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:00:06
|4
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|7
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|8
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|9
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|10
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|11
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|12
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|14
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|15
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|16
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|17
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|18
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|19
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|20
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|21
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|22
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|23
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|24
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|25
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|26
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|27
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|29
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|30
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|31
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|32
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|33
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|34
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|35
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|36
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|37
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|38
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|39
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|40
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|41
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|42
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|43
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|44
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|45
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|46
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|47
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|48
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|49
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|50
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|51
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|52
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|53
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|54
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|55
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|56
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|57
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|58
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:00:22
|59
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|60
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|61
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|62
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|63
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|64
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|65
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|66
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|67
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|68
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|69
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|70
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:30
|71
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|72
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|73
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:36
|74
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:43
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:18
|76
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:01:26
|77
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|78
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|79
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|80
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:36
|81
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:07:18
|82
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|0:10:09
|83
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:10:10
|84
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|85
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|86
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|87
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|88
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|89
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|90
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|0:26:04
|91
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:26:45
|92
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|DNF
|Strong Aaron (NZl) Cardno Team
|DNF
|Richard Rollinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|DNS
|Daniel Furmston (Aus) Trust House Team
|DNS
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Sanz Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|2:48:58
|2
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|4
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|5
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|6
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|7
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|8
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|9
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|10
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|11
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|12
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|13
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|14
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|15
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|16
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|17
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|18
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|19
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|20
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|21
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|22
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|23
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|24
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|25
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|26
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|27
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|28
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:00:22
|29
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|30
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|31
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|32
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|33
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|34
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:00:30
|35
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|36
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:36
|37
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:43
|38
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:18
|39
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:01:26
|40
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:07:18
|41
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|42
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|43
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|44
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:26:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|12:37:33
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:31
|4
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|0:01:51
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:00
|6
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:02:11
|7
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:20
|8
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:02:32
|9
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:02:34
|10
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:02:38
|11
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:41
|12
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:02:52
|13
|Josh Chugg (Aus) Trust House Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:03:44
|15
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:03:57
|16
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:04:00
|17
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:04:01
|18
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:04:03
|19
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:04
|20
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:04:05
|21
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|22
|Mark Frendo (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:04:09
|23
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|24
|John Cornish (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|25
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|26
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|27
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:04:18
|28
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:04:21
|29
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:04:41
|30
|Matt Sillars (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:04:59
|31
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:05:55
|32
|Charles Dionne (Can) Fly V Australia
|0:05:59
|33
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:06:03
|34
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:06:23
|35
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:06:35
|36
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:06:49
|37
|Fillion Julien (Can) Litespeed Team
|0:07:22
|38
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:07:23
|39
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:07:37
|40
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:07:40
|41
|Peter Latham (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:08:06
|42
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:10:08
|43
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|0:10:10
|44
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:10:50
|45
|Mark Langlands (NZl) R+R Team
|0:11:28
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Trust House Team
|0:11:57
|47
|Brendan Brooks (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|0:13:09
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:13:27
|49
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Team Bp
|0:13:50
|50
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:15:05
|51
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:15:26
|52
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:15:34
|53
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:16:03
|54
|Craig Hoskin (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:17:17
|55
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:19:03
|56
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:19:07
|57
|Mike Naylor (NZl) Team Bp
|0:22:21
|58
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:22:51
|59
|Gregory Marfell (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:22:54
|60
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:23:29
|61
|Allessandro Bazzanna (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:26:32
|62
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:26:50
|63
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:30:06
|64
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:31:29
|65
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:31:33
|66
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:31:36
|67
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:31:50
|68
|Jonathan Dunne (NZl) Team Bp
|0:32:05
|69
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:32:11
|70
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:32:27
|71
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:34:58
|72
|Matt Robinson (NZl) Tait Communications Team
|0:35:14
|73
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:35:27
|74
|Kevin Strongman (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:37:30
|75
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Team Bp
|0:41:12
|76
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:41:20
|77
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:42:44
|78
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:43:00
|79
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:43:16
|80
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:44:34
|81
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:47:55
|82
|Saul Webb (NZl) Sanz Team
|0:50:34
|83
|Brendan Jones (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:50:43
|84
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:52:27
|85
|Peter Aquilina (Aus) Mercedes Benz
|0:53:01
|86
|Luke McCarthy (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:55:32
|87
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Team Bp
|1:06:07
|88
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|1:09:27
|89
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|1:17:20
|90
|John Grove (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|1:19:55
|91
|Sam Horn (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:25:52
|92
|Mike Henton (NZl) Handy Rentals
|1:42:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|32
|pts
|2
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|30
|3
|Michael Torckler (NZl) Cardno Team
|12
|4
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|12
|5
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|8
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|6
|7
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Solway
|6
|8
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|6
|9
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|10
|Clarke William (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|11
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|4
|12
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|4
|13
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Solway
|4
|14
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|15
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|16
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|2
|17
|James Henry (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|2
|18
|Northey Mike (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thompson (RSA) Fly V Australia
|9
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|7
|3
|Dylan Newell (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|7
|4
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|4
|5
|Sam King Turner (NZl) Sanz Team
|3
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|2
|7
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Team Solway
|2
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|2
|9
|Chris Deamelio (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|2
|10
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|1
|11
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Cardno Team
|1
|12
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|1
|13
|Chris Jory (Aus) Shortis Cycle
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|12:39:33
|2
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:00:34
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:38
|4
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Matthew Marshall (NZl) Shortis Cycle
|0:00:52
|6
|Alistair Louttit (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:01:57
|7
|Brad Carter (NZl) R+R Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:02:05
|9
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:02:09
|10
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|11
|Jason Christie (NZl) R+R Team
|12
|Poole Michael (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:02:18
|13
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:02:21
|14
|Westley Gough (NZl) Team Solway
|0:02:41
|15
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:03:55
|16
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:04:23
|17
|Louis Crosby (NZl) Handy Rentals
|0:04:49
|18
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:05:23
|19
|Shem Rodger (NZl) R+R Team
|0:05:37
|20
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:05:40
|21
|Alex Ray (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:08:08
|22
|Michael Vink (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:08:50
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:11:27
|24
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:13:05
|25
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Porsche
|0:13:34
|26
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Team Bici Vida
|0:14:03
|27
|Peter Braunstiens (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:17:03
|28
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|0:17:07
|29
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:20:51
|30
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway Avanti Pro Team
|0:28:06
|31
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:29:29
|32
|Smyth Alexander (Aus) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:29:36
|33
|Leon Hextall (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:29:50
|34
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Jayco Skins Team
|0:30:11
|35
|Beveridge Samuel (Aus) Apollo Cycles
|0:32:58
|36
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:33:27
|37
|Simon Finucane (NZl) R+R Team
|0:39:20
|38
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mercedes Benz
|0:40:44
|39
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Team
|0:41:16
|40
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Penny’S Cycling Team
|0:42:34
|41
|Harding-Sheath Oliver (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:45:55
|42
|Dale Scarfe (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|0:50:27
|43
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Team Mcdonagh Blake-Witness
|1:07:27
|44
|Logan Edgar (NZl) Sanz Team
|1:15:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cardno Team
|37:58:33
|2
|Team Solway
|0:02:40
|3
|Jayco Skins Team - Australia
|0:03:30
|4
|Drapac Porsche - Australia
|0:04:15
|5
|Fly V Australia
|0:04:40
|6
|Shortis Cycle - Australia
|0:05:05
|7
|Black Peloton / Placemakers
|0:07:21
|8
|Subway Avanti Pro CyclingTeam
|0:07:42
|9
|Genesys Wealth Advisers - Australia
|0:08:42
|10
|R + R Team
|0:09:18
|11
|Handy Rentals
|0:11:12
|12
|Team BICI VIDA
|0:16:08
|13
|Benchmark Homes Team
|0:23:53
|14
|McDonagh Blake-Witness-Australia
|0:29:39
|15
|Team BP
|0:46:34
|16
|Litespeed Team
|0:47:35
|17
|Apollo Cycles - Australia
|1:01:41
|18
|Penny's Cycling Team
|1:07:02
|19
|Mercedes Benz
|1:58:22
|20
|Sanz Team
|1:58:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy