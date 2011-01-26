Trending

Williamson wins opening stage

PureBlack Racing rider earns leader's jersey

James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) wins stage one.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Stage one winner James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) fronts the media.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Scott Lyttle and Tim Gudsell of Pure Black Racing drive the break up Kourarau Hill on stage one.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Pure Black Racing's Scott Lyttle throws a look back at Jayco AIS rider Patrick Lane as he sprints for the KOM points atop Rimutaka Hill.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
Michael Vink (R+R team) leads the chase group up Rimutaka Hill.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)
James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) will wear the yellow leader's jersey on stage two.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney)

Full Results
1James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing2:57:34
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
3Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:20
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:30
5Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
7Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:32
8Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:32
9Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:37
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
14Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:05:59
16Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:10:21
17Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:22
19Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
20Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
21Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:10:23
22Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
23Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
24Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
25Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
26Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
27Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
29Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team0:10:25
30Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:10:29
31Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:15:01
32Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
33Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
34Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
35Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
36Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
37Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
38Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
39Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
40Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
41Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
42Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House0:18:13
43Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
44Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:18:25
45Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:21:00
46Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House0:21:11
47Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
48Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:24:18
49Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:25:58
50Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
51Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
52Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
53Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
54Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
55Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
56Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
58Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
59Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
60Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
61James Early (NZl) R+R Team
62Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
63Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
64Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
65Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
66Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
67Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
68Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
69Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
71Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
72Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
73Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
74Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
75Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
76Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
77Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
78Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:31:26
79Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
80Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:33
81David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:39:00
82Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
83Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
84Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
85Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:41:07
86Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
87Chad Adair (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
HDJeremy Stephens (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:53:22
HDTom Libby (NZl) R+R Team
DNSNathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers

General classification after stage 1
1James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing2:57:24
2George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team0:00:04
3Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:00:26
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:40
5Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
6Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
7Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:00:42
8Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:42
9Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
10Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:47
11Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
13Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
14Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
15Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:06:09
16Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:10:31
17Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:32
19Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
20Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
21Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:10:33
22Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
23Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
24Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
25Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
26Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
27Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
28Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
29Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team0:10:35
30Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:10:39
31Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing0:15:11
32Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
33Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
34Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
35Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
36Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
37Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
38Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
39Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
40Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
41Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
42Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House0:18:23
43Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
44Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications0:18:35
45Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House0:21:10
46Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House0:21:21
47Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
48Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:24:28
49Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:26:08
50Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
51Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
52Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
53Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
54Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
55Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
56Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
57Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
58Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
59Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
60Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
61James Early (NZl) R+R Team
62Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
63Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
64Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
65Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
66Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
67Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
68Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
69Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
70Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
71Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
72Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
73Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
74Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
75Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
76Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
77Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
78Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team0:31:36
79Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
80Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com0:31:43
81David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team0:39:10
82Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
83Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
84Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
85Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:41:17
86Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
87Chad Adair (NZl) Handy Rentals Team

Sprint classification
1Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3pts
2Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing2
3Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1

Mountains classification
1Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing16pts
2Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers6
4Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com4
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing2
6Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing2

Teams classification
1PureBlack Racing8:53:32
2Team Jayco-AIS0:11:35
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:16:45
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:18:18
5Cardno Team0:21:00
6Bikebug.com0:25:04
7New Zealand National Team0:37:02
8Mico Revolution Racing0:43:46
9Armstrong Motor Group0:44:13
10zeroMYcarbon.com0:45:54
11Trust House0:48:46
12Handy Rentals Team0:50:31
13Wheelworks Racing0:50:38
14Tait Communications0:53:56
15Subway Pro Cycling0:55:10
16Suzuki Cycling Team1:01:28
17Orbea Team1:06:07
18R+R Team1:06:59

