Williamson wins opening stage
PureBlack Racing rider earns leader's jersey
|1
|James Williamson (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2:57:34
|2
|George Bennet (NZl) Cardno Team
|3
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:00:20
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:00:30
|5
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|6
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|7
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:00:32
|8
|Jason Christie (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:32
|9
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|10
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:03:37
|11
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Cardno Team
|14
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|15
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:05:59
|16
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:10:21
|17
|Stuart Grimsey (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:22
|19
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|20
|Ben Hill (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|21
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:10:23
|22
|Geoff Straub (Aus) Bikebug.com
|23
|Reuben Donati (Aus) Trust House
|24
|Silas Cullen (NZl) Tait Communications
|25
|Hamish Tomlinson (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|26
|Mike Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|27
|Glen Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|28
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|29
|Michael Vink (NZl) R+R Team
|0:10:25
|30
|Nick Aitken (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:10:29
|31
|Brad Carter (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|0:15:01
|32
|Alex Malone (Aus) Bikebug.com
|33
|Ryan Sissons (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|34
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|35
|Brad Tilby (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|36
|Scott Mullaly (NZl) Orbea Team
|37
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) Bikebug.com
|38
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|39
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|40
|Joshua Page (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|41
|Karl Murray (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|42
|Aidan McKenzie (Aus) Trust House
|0:18:13
|43
|Justin Kerr (NZl) Cardno Team
|44
|Johnathon Gee (NZl) Tait Communications
|0:18:25
|45
|Dylan Wallis (Aus) Trust House
|0:21:00
|46
|Tom Donald (Aus) Trust House
|0:21:11
|47
|Michael Naylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|48
|Chris Kendall (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:24:18
|49
|Peter Murphy (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:25:58
|50
|Fraser Bermingham (NZl) Orbea Team
|51
|Koos Kers (Ned) Trust House
|52
|Matthew Sillars (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|53
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|54
|Stephen Bomball (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|55
|Benjamin Olesen (NZl) Orbea Team
|56
|Michael Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|57
|Murray Arthur (NZl) Tait Communications
|58
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|59
|Louis Wright (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|60
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Tait Communications
|61
|James Early (NZl) R+R Team
|62
|Peter Latham (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|63
|Ryan Obst (Aus) zeroMYcarbon.com
|64
|Alex McGregor (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|65
|Tom David (NZl) Cardno Team
|66
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Orbea Team
|67
|Wade Mangham (NZl) Cardno Team
|68
|Phil Grenfell (Aus) Bikebug.com
|69
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|70
|Mathew Gorter (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|71
|Josh Brown (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|72
|Marc Williams (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|73
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|74
|Daniel Coombes (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|75
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|76
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling
|77
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|78
|Matthew Talbot (NZl) R+R Team
|0:31:26
|79
|Greg Taylor (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|80
|Logan Somers-Edgar (NZl) zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:31:33
|81
|David Deery (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|0:39:00
|82
|Michael Baker (Aus) Suzuki Cycling Team
|83
|Matthew Robinson (NZl) Orbea Team
|84
|Conor Ryan (GBr) Tait Communications
|85
|Winston Briggs (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:41:07
|86
|Nathan Tuck (NZl) R+R Team
|87
|Chad Adair (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|HD
|Jeremy Stephens (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:53:22
|HD
|Tom Libby (NZl) R+R Team
|DNS
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|1
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|3
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|1
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|16
|pts
|2
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|6
|4
|Chris Jory (Aus) Bikebug.com
|4
|5
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Mico Revolution Racing
|2
|6
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|2
|1
|PureBlack Racing
|8:53:32
|2
|Team Jayco-AIS
|0:11:35
|3
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:16:45
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:18:18
|5
|Cardno Team
|0:21:00
|6
|Bikebug.com
|0:25:04
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|0:37:02
|8
|Mico Revolution Racing
|0:43:46
|9
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:44:13
|10
|zeroMYcarbon.com
|0:45:54
|11
|Trust House
|0:48:46
|12
|Handy Rentals Team
|0:50:31
|13
|Wheelworks Racing
|0:50:38
|14
|Tait Communications
|0:53:56
|15
|Subway Pro Cycling
|0:55:10
|16
|Suzuki Cycling Team
|1:01:28
|17
|Orbea Team
|1:06:07
|18
|R+R Team
|1:06:59
