Leipheimer wins Tour of Utah
Henao climbs to final stage win
Levi Leipheimer sealed the overall victory in the Tour of Utah with a tenacious ride in the face of an all-out assault by the Gobernacion de Antioquia team.
The RadioShack rider nullified the attack by Colombian Sergio Henao on the final climb to the finish at Snowbird Ski Resort to secure his second consecutive overall Tour of Utah win. Henao, who was 23 seconds behind at the start of the stage, took the final stage win just ahead of the American.
The winner of the prologue and leader of the race for two days, Henao ended up second overall, while Janez Brajkovic claimed third on the stage and third overall in the Tour.
The Gobernacion de Antioquia team was consoled by taking the overall team classification as well as the best young rider award with Cristian Montoya to add to their three stage victories.
Henao said his team's strategy was to put riders up the road and try to gain as much time as possible, but that Leipheimer was too strong. "We found a worthy opponent in Levi," Henao said. "I was in good shape and going well but Levi was just as strong. Levi was a worthy winner. It was a tough race but we just wanted to get to the top."
Leipheimer said he didn't contest the stage because Henao and his Gobernacion de Antioquia team were so strong that they deserved the win. After the first climb, Leipheimer and Brajkovic were profoundly outnumbered by the Colombian team, but the RadioShack squad battled back, reversing some of the tactical mistakes they made on stage 4.
"I think we learned our lesson yesterday, we misjudged it. I made a mistake of giving bad advice to my team. I though we'd be able to control it and it got out of hand. Everyone on the team rode flawlessly today."
The race came largely together at the base of the final climb, but the two strongest riders were soon alone in the race to the summit. Leipheimer found a strong challenge from Henao, but was ultimately able to neutralise every attack.
"You never know until you cross the finish line how it's going to end up," Leipheimer said. "Sergio [Henao] put in a few stinging attacks and it was hard - I had to temper my efforts and think about the whole climb. There were a few times when I had to come back to him, but when he saw that I was good enough to follow him, fortunately he knew he could win the stage and let off a bit."
Behind, Brajkovic took third on the day to move into the last podium spot overall after Oscar Sevilla cracked on the final climb. The result was a good indication that the Slovenian has fully recovered from his injuries from the Tour de France and is in good form ahead of the Vuelta a Espana.
"I loved the Tour of Utah. It's really hard because of the altitiude. The first stage was really hard as well. It was a hard race, very selective, which really suits me. I'll be back next year for sure.," Brajkovic said.
In addition to the overall Tour of Utah victory, Leipheimer also pulled on the jersey of the king of the mountains, surpassing the morning's leader Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), whose aspirations of making the breakaway and contesting the mountain sprints dissolved as the PureBlack team controlled the first half of the race, keeping the peloton intact to seal the sprint classification victory for Roman Van Uden.
Van Uden succeeded in winning both sprints, but he still faced a long day's work to make it to the finish inside the time cut.
"The whole day was absolutely brutal," Van Uden said. "We did the first two hours flat out. I was struggling from the first kilometer, and needed the team all day to get me through and get the two sprints. At the bottom of Sundance climb we let the race ride away from us, and we had to dig pretty deep to come in under the time cut. I can't thank my team enough."
Jeff Louder (BMC) held off Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), whose bad luck continued with three separate mechanical incidents and a flat tire, to take the Best Utah rider classification.
The final stage of the Tour of Utah departed without BMC's veteran George Hincapie, who left the race to trade his team kit for a tuxedo as best man in his soigneur's wedding. The remaining 103 riders set off on a slightly longer stage due to road works, with an additional 11km to make 171.6km between Park City and the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.
Having lost the sprinter's jersey on stage 4, the PureBlack racing team took firm control of the race to keep things together for the intermediate sprints. Roman Van Uden was delivered perfectly to the first sprint by his teammates to take back the points lead.
Van Uden also took the second intermediate sprint ahead of Jay Thomson (Bissell) and lead-out man Timothy Gudsell to secure the sprint classification.
It wasn't until the first climb 92km into the stage that the peloton began to shatter when the Gobernacion riders started attacking: Henao launched the first move and was marked by Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson. When that move failed to go clear, it was Sevilla who went next with Danielson going again.
Leipheimer and Brajkovic chased the pair down with two more Gobernacion riders in tow: Henao and his teammate Janier Acevedo, while another Gobernacion rider Rafael Montiel was attempting to bridge with Lucas Euser (Spidertech) and Montoya behind.
When the front group came together it was Henao who went on the attack, but the Colombian gained only 30 seconds by the top of the first KOM and after the descent four groups of chasers came together and bourght Henao back.
"It was vicious out there. At one point it was Janez and me and six of them, and that was a little daunting," Leipheimer said. "We had to be as smart as we could and stay calm. At the bottom of the first climb, I thought we should wait and let more of our riders catch back, but Janez made a good call to go hard.
"In the end it was smart because it forced the others to race, it blew the race open and everyone had to work hard. Janez controlled the gaps and then in the valley we could slow things down and let more of our riders catch back on."
Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) attacked ahead of the next KOM and opened up a minute on the yellow jersey at the top, and as the road once again tilted up it was time for Acevedo to jump. He got halfway across to Cheula on the climb, took second place over the top and then caught and passed the Geox rider as the final climb began.
Behind the two leaders, a large group of riders bridged across to the yellow jersey group, including some reinforcements for the race leader, Leipheimer, as well as the rest of the Gobernacion team. The group eventually managed to pull Acevedo back as the final climb began only to have Acevdeo's teammate Oscar Alvarez go on the attack.
"Philip Deignan, George Bennett and Ben King really suffered to come back, and wipe the slate clean so everyone was together," Leipheimer said. "Then it was just up to me on the final climb, and I didn't want to let them down."
While Leipheimer was diplomatic about the race situation, Brajkovic wasn't happy with the way the race unfolded in between the climbs.
"I've never seen racing like this," Brajkovic said. "Every team was against us and they were all wheel suckers. No one wanted to pull they all just wanted to flick us.
"We are happy with the results, but we are definitely not happy with the way other teams raced against us. That is racing, they can do whatever they want, but I think we deserved the win and we won, that's all that counts."
Still, RadioShack's trainee George Bennett set the pace as long as he could hold on, and then dropped off leaving Brajkovic as Leipheimer's bodyguard for the finale. He pegged the gap to the leader back to 10 seconds, but that only served to put a stick in the hornet's nest and when Henao attacked, only Leipheimer could follow.
With Henao 23 seconds behind on the overall classification, all Leipheimer had to do was hold onto the young climber's wheel. Brajkovic chased to the line, leaving Danielson in his wake to claim the final podium spot as Sevilla struggled in more than a minute behind.
"The team was very intelligent and concentrated a lot this week just trying to get ahead. Acevedo took off first and then we reacted later," said Henao. "It was up to whoever felt better at the time of attacking today. Oscar [Sevilla] was not really up to it today."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|4:20:13
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:50
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:01:25
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:33
|7
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|8
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:38
|10
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|12
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:01
|14
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:04:37
|15
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|17
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:05:26
|18
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:34
|19
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:05:42
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:46
|21
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|22
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:06:20
|23
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:06:48
|24
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:44
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:52
|26
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:56
|27
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:09:47
|28
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|29
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:53
|30
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|31
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:10:00
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:11:19
|33
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:14
|34
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:12:22
|35
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:03
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:14:20
|37
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:15:25
|38
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:16
|39
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:16:20
|40
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|41
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:16:23
|42
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:16:46
|43
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:18
|44
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:18:46
|45
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:56
|46
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:23:12
|47
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:25:26
|48
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|49
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|50
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|52
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|53
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|55
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|56
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|57
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|58
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|59
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|61
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|62
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|63
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|64
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|65
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|67
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|70
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:35
|71
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:27:43
|72
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|73
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|74
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:27:47
|75
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|76
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:27:49
|77
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|80
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|81
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|82
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:27:53
|83
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:27:54
|84
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:28:07
|85
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:48
|86
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|87
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|88
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|DNF
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|DNF
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|DNF
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|DNS
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|3
|3
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|pts
|2
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|9
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|7
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|5
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|pts
|2
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|9
|3
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|4
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|6
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|4
|7
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|7
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|5
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|4
|7
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:22:46
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:13
|3
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:04:15
|4
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:41
|5
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:47
|6
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|7
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:53
|8
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:02
|13
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:25:10
|14
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:25:14
|15
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:25:16
|16
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:25:20
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:23:59
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:48
|3
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:10
|4
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:21:40
|5
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:24:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team RadioShack
|13:06:43
|2
|Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia
|0:01:03
|3
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:20
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:17
|5
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:11:21
|6
|Endura Racing
|0:21:22
|7
|Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:29:45
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:56
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:36:21
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:37:11
|11
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:39:28
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:41:04
|13
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:42:45
|14
|PureBlack Racing
|0:52:35
|15
|Geox-TMC
|0:54:48
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|1:10:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|15:53:12
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:23
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|4
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:01:54
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:49
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:51
|7
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:44
|8
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:03
|9
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:34
|10
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:31
|11
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|12
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:07:59
|13
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:08:17
|14
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:08:20
|15
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:21
|16
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:09:52
|17
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:10:11
|18
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:47
|19
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:11:07
|20
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:12:20
|21
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:12:37
|22
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:12:44
|23
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:13:28
|24
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:30
|25
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:14:25
|26
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:51
|27
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:15:36
|28
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:15:44
|29
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:16:32
|30
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:24
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:35
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:47
|33
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:13
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:58
|35
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:20:39
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:07
|37
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:10
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:22:37
|39
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:26:36
|40
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:27:17
|41
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:48
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:53
|43
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:28:00
|44
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:28:58
|45
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:29:27
|46
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:28
|47
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:29:51
|48
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:31:35
|49
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:31:38
|50
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:32:24
|51
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:32:55
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:56
|53
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:00
|54
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:35:13
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:14
|56
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:35:16
|57
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:35:22
|58
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:07
|59
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:36:40
|60
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:36:46
|61
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:39:18
|62
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:39:26
|63
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:39:49
|64
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:40:38
|65
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:41:08
|66
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:41:15
|67
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:41:55
|68
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:41:57
|69
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:44:01
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:16
|71
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:54
|72
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:46:19
|73
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:46:38
|74
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:47:31
|75
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:48:06
|76
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:48:32
|77
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:49:16
|78
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:49:25
|79
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:49:39
|80
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|81
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:49:42
|82
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:50:21
|83
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:51:53
|84
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:53:36
|85
|Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:54:37
|86
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:57:24
|87
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:58:52
|88
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|1:01:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|26
|pts
|2
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|21
|3
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|15
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|5
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|6
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|12
|7
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|8
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|9
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|8
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|6
|13
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|15
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|17
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|18
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|5
|19
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|20
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|21
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|24
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|28
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2
|29
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|30
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|31
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|32
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|33
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|1
|34
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|-5
|35
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|-10
|36
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|-10
|37
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|29
|pts
|2
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|28
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|23
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|23
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|21
|6
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|20
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|8
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|10
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|12
|11
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|12
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|6
|13
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|14
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|15
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|16:05:56
|2
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:40
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:07:14
|5
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|6
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:33
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:09
|8
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:16
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:30
|10
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:27:05
|11
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:28:24
|12
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:29:13
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:10
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:35:48
|15
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:55
|16
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:40:52
|17
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:44:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16:00:43
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:40
|3
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:05
|4
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:33:07
|5
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:40:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia
|47:48:17
|2
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:58
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:53
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:38
|5
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:17:41
|6
|Endura Racing
|0:28:45
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:43
|8
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:45:09
|9
|Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:46:01
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:47:20
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:50:23
|12
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:52:14
|13
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:55:24
|14
|Geox-TMC
|1:04:04
|15
|PureBlack Racing
|1:17:24
|16
|HTC-Highroad
|1:25:22
