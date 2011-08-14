Trending

Leipheimer wins Tour of Utah

Henao climbs to final stage win

Image 1 of 39

Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) wins the final stage while Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) claims overall victory at the Tour of Utah

Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) wins the final stage while Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) claims overall victory at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 39

The jersey leaders after this week's racing.

The jersey leaders after this week's racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) on the last climb.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) on the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 39

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) gets cooled off by a fan.

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) gets cooled off by a fan.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 39

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) looks back to see the results of his attack.

Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia) looks back to see the results of his attack.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 39

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) using almost all the gear he had on the steep climb.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) using almost all the gear he had on the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 39

Endura Racing tried hard to get an early break going.

Endura Racing tried hard to get an early break going.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 39

The lead group heads up to Snowbird.

The lead group heads up to Snowbird.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 39

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) had a tough day after suffering several mechanicals.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) had a tough day after suffering several mechanicals.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 39

The peloton makes its way through the first sprint.

The peloton makes its way through the first sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 39

Fans wait for riders as they trickle in to the finish.

Fans wait for riders as they trickle in to the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 39

Attacks go up the road as the first climb gets near.

Attacks go up the road as the first climb gets near.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 39

Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) takes the most aggressive jersey today.

Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) takes the most aggressive jersey today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 39

Christian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) climbed his way to the best young rider jersey.

Christian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) climbed his way to the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 39

Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia took home the team prize.

Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia took home the team prize.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 39

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion de Antioquia) cracks open the champagne.

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion de Antioquia) cracks open the champagne.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 39

Some riders had a difficult time getting through some of the tight turns on the Alpine Loop descent.

Some riders had a difficult time getting through some of the tight turns on the Alpine Loop descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 39

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) going hard on a descent.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) going hard on a descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 39

RadioShack leading the way at the base of the climb.

RadioShack leading the way at the base of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 39

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) looking a little beat up after a hard week of racing.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) looking a little beat up after a hard week of racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 39

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) staying tucked in the bunch.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) staying tucked in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 39

RadioShack working to set things up for the last climb.

RadioShack working to set things up for the last climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 39

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) all smiles at the start of the stage.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) all smiles at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 39

Riders pass by the Jordanelle Dam.

Riders pass by the Jordanelle Dam.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 39

Groups start to hit the base of the climb by Sundance.

Groups start to hit the base of the climb by Sundance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 39

Chase Pinkham (Bissell) fighting his way up the climb.

Chase Pinkham (Bissell) fighting his way up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 39

The yellow jersey group part way through the Alpine Loop.

The yellow jersey group part way through the Alpine Loop.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 39

Getting near the top of the Alpine Loop climb.

Getting near the top of the Alpine Loop climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 39

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) leads a group.

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) leads a group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 39

The group isn't done with the mountains yet.

The group isn't done with the mountains yet.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 39

The front group heading back up towards the next KOM.

The front group heading back up towards the next KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 39

Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia) heads towards the last big climb on his own.

Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia) heads towards the last big climb on his own.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 39

The blue train of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

The blue train of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 39

Another picturesque day at the Tour of Utah

Another picturesque day at the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 39

Janez Brajkovic drags Levi Leipheimer

Janez Brajkovic drags Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 39

Endura Racing's Jack Bauer

Endura Racing's Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 39

RadioShack leads the charge

RadioShack leads the charge
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 39

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) had a fierce battle with Gobernacion

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) had a fierce battle with Gobernacion
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 39

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) head up the final climb

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Sergio Luis Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia) head up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Levi Leipheimer sealed the overall victory in the Tour of Utah with a tenacious ride in the face of an all-out assault by the Gobernacion de Antioquia team. 

The RadioShack rider nullified the attack by Colombian Sergio Henao on the final climb to the finish at Snowbird Ski Resort to secure his second consecutive overall Tour of Utah win. Henao, who was 23 seconds behind at the start of the stage, took the final stage win just ahead of the American.

The winner of the prologue and leader of the race for two days, Henao ended up second overall, while Janez Brajkovic claimed third on the stage and third overall in the Tour.

The Gobernacion de Antioquia team was consoled by taking the overall team classification as well as the best young rider award with Cristian Montoya to add to their three stage victories.

Henao said his team's strategy was to put riders up the road and try to gain as much time as possible, but that Leipheimer was too strong. "We found a worthy opponent in Levi," Henao said. "I was in good shape and going well but Levi was just as strong. Levi was a worthy winner. It was a tough race but we just wanted to get to the top."

Leipheimer said he didn't contest the stage because Henao and his Gobernacion de Antioquia team were so strong that they deserved the win. After the first climb, Leipheimer and Brajkovic were profoundly outnumbered by the Colombian team, but the RadioShack squad battled back, reversing some of the tactical mistakes they made on stage 4.

"I think we learned our lesson yesterday, we misjudged it. I made a mistake of giving bad advice to my team. I though we'd be able to control it and it got out of hand. Everyone on the team rode flawlessly today."

The race came largely together at the base of the final climb, but the two strongest riders were soon alone in the race to the summit. Leipheimer found a strong challenge from Henao, but was ultimately able to neutralise every attack.

"You never know until you cross the finish line how it's going to end up," Leipheimer said. "Sergio [Henao] put in a few stinging attacks and it was hard - I had to temper my efforts and think about the whole climb. There were a few times when I had to come back to him, but when he saw that I was good enough to follow him, fortunately he knew he could win the stage and let off a bit."

Behind, Brajkovic took third on the day to move into the last podium spot overall after Oscar Sevilla cracked on the final climb. The result was a good indication that the Slovenian has fully recovered from his injuries from the Tour de France and is in good form ahead of the Vuelta a Espana.

"I loved the Tour of Utah. It's really hard because of the altitiude. The first stage was really hard as well. It was a hard race, very selective, which really suits me. I'll be back next year for sure.," Brajkovic said.

In addition to the overall Tour of Utah victory, Leipheimer also pulled on the jersey of the king of the mountains, surpassing the morning's leader Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), whose aspirations of making the breakaway and contesting the mountain sprints dissolved as the PureBlack team controlled the first half of the race, keeping the peloton intact to seal the sprint classification victory for Roman Van Uden.

Van Uden succeeded in winning both sprints, but he still faced a long day's work to make it to the finish inside the time cut.

"The whole day was absolutely brutal," Van Uden said. "We did the first two hours flat out. I was struggling from the first kilometer, and needed the team all day to get me through and get the two sprints. At the bottom of Sundance climb we let the race ride away from us, and we had to dig pretty deep to come in under the time cut. I can't thank my team enough."

Jeff Louder (BMC) held off Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), whose bad luck continued with three separate mechanical incidents and a flat tire, to take the Best Utah rider classification.

The final stage of the Tour of Utah departed without BMC's veteran George Hincapie, who left the race to trade his team kit for a tuxedo as best man in his soigneur's wedding. The remaining 103 riders set off on a slightly longer stage due to road works, with an additional 11km to make 171.6km between Park City and the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort.

Having lost the sprinter's jersey on stage 4, the PureBlack racing team took firm control of the race to keep things together for the intermediate sprints. Roman Van Uden was delivered perfectly to the first sprint by his teammates to take back the points lead.

Van Uden also took the second intermediate sprint ahead of Jay Thomson (Bissell) and lead-out man Timothy Gudsell to secure the sprint classification.

It wasn't until the first climb 92km into the stage that the peloton began to shatter when the Gobernacion riders started attacking: Henao launched the first move and was marked by Garmin-Cervélo's Tom Danielson. When that move failed to go clear, it was Sevilla who went next with Danielson going again.

Leipheimer and Brajkovic chased the pair down with two more Gobernacion riders in tow: Henao and his teammate Janier Acevedo, while another Gobernacion rider Rafael Montiel was attempting to bridge with Lucas Euser (Spidertech) and Montoya behind.

When the front group came together it was Henao who went on the attack, but the Colombian gained only 30 seconds by the top of the first KOM and after the descent four groups of chasers came together and bourght Henao back.

"It was vicious out there. At one point it was Janez and me and six of them, and that was a little daunting," Leipheimer said. "We had to be as smart as we could and stay calm. At the bottom of the first climb, I thought we should wait and let more of our riders catch back, but Janez made a good call to go hard.

"In the end it was smart because it forced the others to race, it blew the race open and everyone had to work hard. Janez controlled the gaps and then in the valley we could slow things down and let more of our riders catch back on."

Gianpaolo Cheula (Geox-TMC) attacked ahead of the next KOM and opened up a minute on the yellow jersey at the top, and as the road once again tilted up it was time for Acevedo to jump. He got halfway across to Cheula on the climb, took second place over the top and then caught and passed the Geox rider as the final climb began.

Behind the two leaders, a large group of riders bridged across to the yellow jersey group, including some reinforcements for the race leader, Leipheimer, as well as the rest of the Gobernacion team. The group eventually managed to pull Acevedo back as the final climb began only to have Acevdeo's teammate Oscar Alvarez go on the attack.

"Philip Deignan, George Bennett and Ben King really suffered to come back, and wipe the slate clean so everyone was together," Leipheimer said. "Then it was just up to me on the final climb, and I didn't want to let them down."

While Leipheimer was diplomatic about the race situation, Brajkovic wasn't happy with the way the race unfolded in between the climbs.

"I've never seen racing like this," Brajkovic said. "Every team was against us and they were all wheel suckers. No one wanted to pull they all just wanted to flick us.

"We are happy with the results, but we are definitely not happy with the way other teams raced against us. That is racing, they can do whatever they want, but I think we deserved the win and we won, that's all that counts."

Still, RadioShack's trainee George Bennett set the pace as long as he could hold on, and then dropped off leaving Brajkovic as Leipheimer's bodyguard for the finale. He pegged the gap to the leader back to 10 seconds, but that only served to put a stick in the hornet's nest and when Henao attacked, only Leipheimer could follow.

With Henao 23 seconds behind on the overall classification, all Leipheimer had to do was hold onto the young climber's wheel. Brajkovic chased to the line, leaving Danielson in his wake to claim the final podium spot as Sevilla struggled in more than a minute behind.

"The team was very intelligent and concentrated a lot this week just trying to get ahead. Acevedo took off first and then we reacted later," said Henao. "It was up to whoever felt better at the time of attacking today. Oscar [Sevilla] was not really up to it today."

 

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia4:20:13
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:18
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:50
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Esp) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:25
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:33
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:38
10Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:46
12Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:01
14Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:04:37
15Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
16Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
17Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:05:26
18Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:34
19Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:42
20Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:46
21Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
22Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:06:20
23Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:06:48
24Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:44
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:07:52
26Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:56
27Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:09:47
28Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
29Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:09:53
30Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
31Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:10:00
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:11:19
33Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:14
34Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:12:22
35Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:03
36Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:14:20
37Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:15:25
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:16
39George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:16:20
40Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
41William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:16:23
42James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:16:46
43Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:18
44Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:18:46
45Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:56
46Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:23:12
47Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:25:26
48Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
49John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
53Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
55Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
56David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
57Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
58Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
61Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
62Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
63Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
64Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
65Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
67Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
70Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:35
71Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:27:43
72Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
73Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling
74Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:27:47
75Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
76Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:27:49
77Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
80Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
81Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
82Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:27:53
83Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:27:54
84Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:28:07
85Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:48
86Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
87Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:31:05
88Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
DNFJason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFTino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFAndrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFRobert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFBradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
DNFAndy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
DNFNicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFAlejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
DNFMichael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
DNSGeorge Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing5pts
2Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing3
3Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing5pts
2Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling3
3Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10pts
2Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack9
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia7
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
7Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC10pts
2Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia9
3Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C107
4Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack5
6Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia4
7Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack9
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack7
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack4
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team4:22:46
2Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:13
3Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:04:15
4Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:41
5George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:47
6Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:23
7Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:53
8Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:02
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:25:10
14Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:25:14
15Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:25:16
16Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:25:20
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:15

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team4:23:59
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:48
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:10
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:21:40
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:24:03

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack13:06:43
2Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia0:01:03
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:20
4BMC Racing Team0:05:17
5Team Spidertech Powered By C100:11:21
6Endura Racing0:21:22
7Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:29:45
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:56
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:36:21
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:37:11
11Jamis-Sutter Home0:39:28
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:41:04
13Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:42:45
14PureBlack Racing0:52:35
15Geox-TMC0:54:48
16HTC-Highroad1:10:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack15:53:12
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:23
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:45
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:54
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:49
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:51
7Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:44
8Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:03
9Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:34
10Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:31
11Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:07:55
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:59
13Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:08:17
14Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:20
15Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:09:21
16Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:09:52
17Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:11
18Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:47
19Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:11:07
20Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:12:20
21Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:12:37
22Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:12:44
23Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:13:28
24Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:30
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:14:25
26Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:51
27Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:15:36
28Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:15:44
29Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:16:32
30Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:24
31Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:35
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:47
33Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:13
34Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:58
35Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:20:39
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:07
37Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:22:10
38Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:22:37
39Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:36
40George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:27:17
41William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:48
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:27:53
43James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:28:00
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:28:58
45Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:29:27
46Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:28
47Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:29:51
48Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:31:35
49David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:31:38
50Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:32:24
51Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:32:55
52Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:56
53Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:34:00
54Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:35:13
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:14
56Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:35:16
57Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:35:22
58Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:07
59Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:36:40
60Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:36:46
61Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:39:18
62Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:39:26
63Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:39:49
64Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:40:38
65Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:41:08
66Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:41:15
67Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:41:55
68Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:41:57
69Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:44:01
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:45:16
71Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:54
72Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:46:19
73Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:46:38
74Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:47:31
75Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:48:06
76Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:48:32
77Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:49:16
78John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:49:25
79Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:49:39
80Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
81Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:49:42
82Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:50:21
83Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:51:53
84Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:53:36
85Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:54:37
86Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:57:24
87Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:58:52
88Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team1:01:19

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing26pts
2Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia21
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia12
5Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
6Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
7Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale11
8Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10
9Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team8
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
13Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6
14Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
15Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team5
16Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
17Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing5
18John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing5
19Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
20Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
21Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team4
22Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
23William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
24Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling3
25Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing3
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
28Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC2
29Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
30Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
31Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C101
32Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
33Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing1
34Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth-5
35Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth-10
36Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team-10
37Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team-10

King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack29pts
2Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia28
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia23
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack23
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia21
6Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi20
7Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1018
8Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling14
9Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
10Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing12
11Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC10
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth6
13Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
14Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia16:05:56
2Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
3Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:40
4Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:07:14
5Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:52
6George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:33
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:15:09
8Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:16
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:30
10Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:27:05
11Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:28:24
12Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:29:13
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:10
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:35:48
15Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:55
16Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:40:52
17Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:44:40

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team16:00:43
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:40
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:05
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:33:07
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:40:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia47:48:17
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:58
3Team RadioShack0:05:53
4BMC Racing Team0:13:38
5Team Spidertech Powered By C100:17:41
6Endura Racing0:28:45
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:43
8UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:45:09
9Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:46:01
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:47:20
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:50:23
12Jamis-Sutter Home0:52:14
13Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:55:24
14Geox-TMC1:04:04
15PureBlack Racing1:17:24
16HTC-Highroad1:25:22

