Image 1 of 31

Acevedo cruises over the line to take one of the biggest wins of his career.

Acevedo cruises over the line to take one of the biggest wins of his career.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 31

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to cool off.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to cool off.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 31

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits) cooling off after a hard days work.

Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits) cooling off after a hard days work.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 31

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) takes over the most aggressive rider jersey.

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) takes over the most aggressive rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 31

Riders pass by the famous Mormon Temple landmark.

Riders pass by the famous Mormon Temple landmark.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 31

Riders head up the climb towards the capitol building.

Riders head up the climb towards the capitol building.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 31

The field heads down through the winding Bonneville Blvd. canyon.

The field heads down through the winding Bonneville Blvd. canyon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 31

Gobernacion De Antioquia riders get a gap on the rest of the break.

Gobernacion De Antioquia riders get a gap on the rest of the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 31

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) comes to the front as the break gets farther up the road.

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) comes to the front as the break gets farther up the road.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 31

The capitol building was the backdrop for today's race start.

The capitol building was the backdrop for today's race start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 31

Passing by Salt Lake City in the distance.

Passing by Salt Lake City in the distance.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 31

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) rode aggressively again on todays stage.

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) rode aggressively again on todays stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 31

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) keeping pressure on at the front of the break.

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) keeping pressure on at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 31

Garmin-Cervelo leading the way on the climb.

Garmin-Cervelo leading the way on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 31

Liquigas-Cannondale putting pressure on the break.

Liquigas-Cannondale putting pressure on the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 31

Radioshack had to work hard to hold onto the yellow jersey.

Radioshack had to work hard to hold onto the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 31

The peloton heads up the State Street climb.

The peloton heads up the State Street climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 31

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front on the climb.

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 31

The peloton passes be the shadow of the state capitol building.

The peloton passes be the shadow of the state capitol building.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 31

Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion De Antioquia) riding in the break before etching the win.

Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion De Antioquia) riding in the break before etching the win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 31

Jeff Louder (BMC) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey for another day.

Jeff Louder (BMC) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 31

Leipheimer and Brajkovic were both under a lot of pressure on stage four.

Leipheimer and Brajkovic were both under a lot of pressure on stage four.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 31

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 31

HTC-Highroad help with the chase late in the race.

HTC-Highroad help with the chase late in the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 31

The feed station was a welcome sight for the riders.

The feed station was a welcome sight for the riders.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 31

RadioShack rallied at the front as they looked to defend Levi Leipheimer's overall race lead.

RadioShack rallied at the front as they looked to defend Levi Leipheimer's overall race lead.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 31

Leipheimer rode a controlled race to hang on to yellow.

Leipheimer rode a controlled race to hang on to yellow.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 31

HTC were active, looking to propel yesterday's winner Tejay Van Garderen further up the overall standings.

HTC were active, looking to propel yesterday's winner Tejay Van Garderen further up the overall standings.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 31

The picture that summed up the day.

The picture that summed up the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 31

Garmin-Cervelo riders feel the pressure.

Garmin-Cervelo riders feel the pressure.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 31

(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Janier Acevedo gave the Gobernacion de Antioquia team its second stage victory of the Tour of Utah, taking out the Salt Lake City circuit with a solo attack from a large breakaway.

The Colombian rider jumped clear on the steep approach to the state capital and held onto a 100m advantage at the line over Type 1 diabetic Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and his teammate and mountains classification leader Rubens Bertogliati.

RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer managed to hold onto his yellow jersey in the face of an all-out assault by the Colombian team. He now holds 23 seconds over previous race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia), while Leipheimer's teammate Janez Brajkovic fell to third at 27 seconds. Henao's teammate Oscar Sevilla is two seconds further back in fourth.

The Gobernacion team placed three riders in the winning breakaway, and they took turns attacking on the last lap until finally Acevedo was able to go clear on the final climb to the line.

"I'm very happy to get a stage win," Acevedo said. "It is always difficult to win a race, anywhere you go, and I am especially satisfied to take the victory in a race against some of the best riders in the world."

Megias Leal, who hails from Madrid, was accustomed to the searing heat, but could not follow Acevedo when he attacked on the steepest part of the climb to the line. "I felt good and I was thinking I had the legs to go at the end, but Acevedo was so strong and nobody could follow him, so second place isn't really first of the worst today," he said.

Bertogliati agreed that it was impossible to match the Colombian on the bottom of the climb. "The first part of the climb was too hard and Acevedo had very good legs and immediately gained 100 meters," Bertogliati said. "I jumped across on the second part of the climb, which suited me better. I'm very happy for Javier who has Type 1 diabetes and is the best diabetic rider in the world."

Searing heat and 'caliente' racing

On a brutally hot day in Salt Lake City and a punishing 12km circuit which riders faced 11 times, the predictions of the race being blown apart by the Colombian team proved true, but they had help from a number of dangerous riders: Realcyclist.com's leader Francisco Mancebo was one of the early aggressors, while Garmin-Cervélo's Christian Vande Velde bridged across to the winning move.

It was apparent that the race for the stage victory would go to the breakaway when the remaining riders still had more than a minute's lead in the final 10km. Acevedo's teammate Rafael Montiel launched a vicious attack which, when he was caught, set up a counter-attack from Vande Velde but the American couldn't shake the Colombians and faded to ninth on the stage, six seconds behind Acevedo.

Vande Velde gained 1:32 on Leipheimer, however, and moved into fifth on the overall standings, 1:18 down on the yellow jersey, but it wasn't the Garmin-Cervélo rider's intent to challenge for the yellow jersey when he bridged across to the winning move on the second lap.

"I had two young teammates up there who went with the move early, and I was just going in for a good day of training, but that was an especially good day of training. It was really hard and aggressive racing. This Tour of Utah has been amazing so far," Vande Velde said. "I wanted to be aggressive, so I went across, it was fun to be up there."

The story of the day was the razor sharp racing by the Gobernacion team which has not yet ceded the race to the RadioShack team. Not only did they have three riders in the breakaway, but previous race leader Sergio Henao attacked with one lap to go from the peloton and put 33 seconds into the race leader Levi Leipheimer.

"I made a strong attack and it was hard," said Henao. "I had to attack hard to try and gain some more time. Every second is important for me. We were happy to win the stage today, but I still needed to get some seconds for the overall."

"It was our intention to put pressure on the RadioShack team from the start and to have a presence in any of the breakaways," said stage winner Acevedo. "We knew that even though we lost the jersey yesterday, the race is not lost. We will gave it our all today and we will do it again on the climbs tomorrow."

Mancebo was one of the riders to spark the breakaway, and with his fourth place finish on the day earned enough time to move into seventh overall, 2:09 behind the race leader.

"We were definitely going after the time today, said Jason Kriel, manager RealCyclist.com. "Our plan was to attack and be aggressive all day. [Mancebo] finished fourth and brought himself closer in time on the general classification that will make things more interesting for tomorrow."

RadioShack under attack

A 26-rider breakaway went clear on the first lap, and while the RadioShack team worked to keep the group within striking distance, the difficulty of the stage began to wear on the team as the lap counter clicked down.

At the mid-point of the race the leaders had a maximum gap of 2:50, which nearly put Vande Velde in the virtual race lead. However, it was an attack by best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) that almost halved the gap, but it also served to shatter the race leader's team.

"Then when Tejay attacked on the climb the team exploded," RadioShack directeur sportif Alain Gallopin said. "The other teams wouldn't work. It's normal that we take responsibility to defend the jersey, but this race was very difficult to control. It was difficult to find a team that was interested in working.

"You had to put aggression into the field because RadioShack didn't look like they were strong enough to pull the breakaway back," Van Garderen said. "We were thinking that we could get some momentum if there were some attacks. Danny was working for me because there were riders up the road that could potential take over my GC spot. We had to try and pull back some time."

Without its usual WorldTour horsepower, the RadioShack team struggled to control the race for Leipheimer, and would eventually lose two riders, Bjorn Selander and Jason McCartney, to the time cut. In the final lap it was up to the yellow jersey himself to work to hold onto the race lead.

"Levi did what he had to do, he even pulled on the last lap, but he couldn't pull 100 per cent or else he risked being attacked on the final climb," said Gallopin. "In the end he had to work to limit the loss to [Henao], but he still lost 26 [sic] seconds."

A quick start to a short stage

The Tour of Utah left the state capital building for 11 circuit for a total of 129km in downtown Salt Lake City without stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth), who fell ill overnight. In the course of the stage several more riders would abandon, including Luis Crosby (PureBlack), Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech) and Caleb Fairly (HTC-Highroad), while more would fall victim to the time cut.

With the Gobernacion de Antioquia riders having ground to make up on Leipheimer and Brajkovic, the Colombian team was expected to be aggressive from the start, but instead it was David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC) who launched the first move on the opening lap.

The Spaniard was joined by a rider from Bissell and UnitedHealthcare as well as HTC-Highroad's Patrick Grestch, but that move was closed down before it could gain significant ground.

The definitive move went on the climb to the finish line at the end of lap 1, when a rider from the Gobernacion team attacked up the hill, splitting the field so that a 23-rider group had a slight advantage over the top at the start of lap 2.

Mancebo was driving the pace as Fairly fell off the group, but the number up front remained steady as sprinter Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) bridged across mid-way through the lap.

At the end of lap 2, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo) came across with Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Gutierrez, making a 26-rider breakaway that began to stabilize and gain more than a minute by the end of lap 3.

The group consisted of: Lachlan Norris (HTC-Highroad), Chad Beyer (BMC), Peter Stetina, Christian Vande Velde and Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo), Timothy Duggan and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC), Rubens Bertogliati and Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1 - Sanofi), Lucas Euser, Pat McCarty and Andrew Randell (Team Spidertech p/b C10), Davide Frattini and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Francisco Mancebo and Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com), Christopher Baldwin and Paul Mach (Bissell), Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Andrew Bajadali, Alexender Candelario and Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Javier Acevedo, Alejandro Ramirez and Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia).

RadioShack took the sole responsibility for controlling the breakaway, setting all of its riders on the front with Leipheimer in tow, keeping the gap low enough so that the best-placed rider in the breakaway, Vande Velde, who was 2:50 behind at the start of the stage, was no threat.

But the gap reached the 2:50 mark at the end of lap 6, putting Vande Velde into the virtual race lead with five laps to go. By the end of the lap, a surge from the race's best young rider, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) split the chasing field bringing the gap down to 1:35, and putting pressure on the RadioShack team as Leipheimer was forced to chase alone as his team blew apart.

The fortunes for the breakaway shifted on the next lap as the RadioShack team pulled back from the front of the peloton, allowing the gap to go out to 2:30 as attacks began up ahead in an attempt to reduce the breakaway.

A surge from Frattini and Leal at the end of lap 8 put pressure on Norris, Randell and Rabou, and with Candelario dropped earlier in the lap, the breakaway was down to 22 riders.

The situation stabilised in the breakaway with two laps to go as the heat, hills and altitude convinced the riders to conserve some for the final lap. The breakaway rolled through with 1:45 on the peloton, but behind there was another attack from Henao that split the peloton further.

Up ahead Liquigas' Viviani launched a move to set up his teammate Duggan, but when he was caught, Montiel went clear. Vande Velde and Bertogliati pushed the pace heading into the final kilometers, but it was Acevedo who still had enough spring left in his legs to jump clear and win the stage.

Megias Leal did enough to take second, just ahead of a group led to the line by Bertogliati and Mancebo.

Behind, Henao had Jack Bauer (Endura) with him until the final climb, and the Kiwi held on to take 22nd on the day, second to Henao behind the breakaway remnants.

Van Garderen led home the chase of the yellow jersey group, with Sevilla, Danielson and Brajkovic all finishing in the same time as the race leader.

The Gobernacion team vowed to continue it's attack on the Tour of Utah's final stage, which includes two major climbs, the second of which concludes the race. "Tomorrow will be really hard and we intend to continue attacking like today," said Henao.

 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia2:56:18
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:05
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:06
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
5Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:13
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:15
13Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:25
14Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:27
15Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:28
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
17Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
18Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:36
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
20Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:02
21Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:05
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:01:24
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:38
24Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
25Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
26Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
27Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
28Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
29Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
32Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:47
37Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
38Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
39Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:01:51
40Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
41Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
43Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
44Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
45Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:00
47Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:04
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
49Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
50Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:20
51Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
52Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:29
53Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
54David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:53
55Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
56William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:44
57Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
60Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
62Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
63Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
64Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
65Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:12
66Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
67Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
68Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
69Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
70Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
72Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
75Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
77Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
78Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
79Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
80Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
81Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
82Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
83Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
84Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
85Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
86Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
87Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:19
88Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:34
89Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:07:02
90Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:08:36
91Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
93Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
94Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
95Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
96Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
97Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
98George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
99Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
100Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:10:06
101Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
102Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
103Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
104Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:23
105Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:18:05
106Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:30:00
107Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
108Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:30:39
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
DNFSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFLuis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5pts
2Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale5pts
2Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
3Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia15pts
2Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team7
5Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale3
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling7
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing6
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth4
7Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling7
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing6
5Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
6Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia4
7Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth10pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack9
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack7
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:57:02
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:54
3Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
4Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
5Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:01:03
6Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:07
7Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:09
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:00
9Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:28
10Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
14Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:07:52
15Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
16Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
17George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
18Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
19Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:09:22
20Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack

Best Utah Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home2:57:56
2Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:13
4Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:04:34
5Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:08:28

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia8:49:46
2Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:58
3Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:13
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:20
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:55
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:03
8Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:30
9BMC Racing Team
10Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:13
11Geox-TMC0:03:19
12Endura Racing0:04:04
13Pureblack Racing0:04:59
14Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:07:36
15Team RadioShack0:08:36
16HTC-Highroad0:08:59

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack11:32:59
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:23
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:27
4Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:29
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:18
6Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:09
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:02:27
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
10Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:30
11Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
12Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:50
13Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:56
14Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:59
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:03:06
16George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:17
17Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:22
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:03:32
19Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:39
20Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:03:40
21Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:03:41
22Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:02
24Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:04:26
25Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:34
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:04:37
27Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:40
28Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:04:47
29Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:10
30Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:20
31Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:26
32Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:43
33Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:05:44
34Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:54
35Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:56
36Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:06:09
37David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:06:12
38Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:46
39Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:06:58
40Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:04
41Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:07
42Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:07:33
43Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:08:17
44Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
45Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:08:30
46Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:34
47David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:39
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:08:40
49Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:51
50Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:09:43
51Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:09:47
52Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:09:56
53Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:10:41
54Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:57
56George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
57James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:14
58Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:11:20
60William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:25
61Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:11:27
62Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:33
63Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:33
64Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:13:29
65Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:52
66Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:14:00
67Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:14:10
68Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:14:12
69Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:14:23
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:14:51
71Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:15:12
72Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:15:42
73Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:16:29
74Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:17:25
75Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:30
76Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:35
77Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:55
78Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:19:36
79Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:19:42
80Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:19:50
81Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:20:19
82Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:28
83Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:20:48
84Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:20:49
85Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:21:27
86Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
87Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:30
88Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:21:35
89Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:04
90Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:22:32
91John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:23:59
92Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:25:43
93Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:26:09
94Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:26:45
95Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:26:48
96Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:27:17
97Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:27:59
98Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:29:35
99Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:30:14
100Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:21
101Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:30:39
102Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:30:58
103Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:33:19
104Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:37:06

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia21pts
2Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing16
3Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing15
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia12
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
7Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi12
8Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale11
9Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10
10Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling10
11Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
12Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team8
13Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
14Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling7
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
16Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6
17Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
18Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team5
19Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
20Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
21John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing5
22Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
24Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team4
25Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing3
27William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
28Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth3
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
30Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC2
31Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
32Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C101
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
34Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
35Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi20pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
3Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling14
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing12
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth10
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack9
7Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia9
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C109
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack7
10Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia7
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth6
13Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad11:35:26
2Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:13
3Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:02:43
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:59
5Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:29
6Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:07
7Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
8George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
9Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:11:43
10Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:45
11Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:11:56
12Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:13:15
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:01
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:18:22
15Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:19:00
16Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:37
17Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:23:16
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:23:42
19Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:25:32
20Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:27:08

Best Utah Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team11:36:44
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:00:52
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:55
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:11:27
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:15:57

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia34:40:31
2Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:41
3Team RadioShack0:06:56
4Bissell Pro Cycling0:07:19
5Team Spidertech Powered By C100:07:23
6Endura Racing0:08:26
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:01
8BMC Racing Team0:09:24
9Geox-TMC0:10:19
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:50
11Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:13:42
12Jamis-Sutter Home0:13:49
13Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:05
14HTC-Highroad0:16:11
15Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:17:19
16Pureblack Racing0:25:52

 

