Image 1 of 31 Acevedo cruises over the line to take one of the biggest wins of his career. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to cool off. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefits) cooling off after a hard days work. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) takes over the most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Riders pass by the famous Mormon Temple landmark. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Riders head up the climb towards the capitol building. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 The field heads down through the winding Bonneville Blvd. canyon. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 Gobernacion De Antioquia riders get a gap on the rest of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) comes to the front as the break gets farther up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 The capitol building was the backdrop for today's race start. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 Passing by Salt Lake City in the distance. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) rode aggressively again on todays stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) keeping pressure on at the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Garmin-Cervelo leading the way on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 Liquigas-Cannondale putting pressure on the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 Radioshack had to work hard to hold onto the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 The peloton heads up the State Street climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 The peloton passes be the shadow of the state capitol building. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 Javier Acevedo (Gobernacion De Antioquia) riding in the break before etching the win. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 Jeff Louder (BMC) holds onto the best Utah rider jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 Leipheimer and Brajkovic were both under a lot of pressure on stage four. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 HTC-Highroad help with the chase late in the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 The feed station was a welcome sight for the riders. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 RadioShack rallied at the front as they looked to defend Levi Leipheimer's overall race lead. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Leipheimer rode a controlled race to hang on to yellow. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 HTC were active, looking to propel yesterday's winner Tejay Van Garderen further up the overall standings. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 The picture that summed up the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Garmin-Cervelo riders feel the pressure. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Janier Acevedo gave the Gobernacion de Antioquia team its second stage victory of the Tour of Utah, taking out the Salt Lake City circuit with a solo attack from a large breakaway.

The Colombian rider jumped clear on the steep approach to the state capital and held onto a 100m advantage at the line over Type 1 diabetic Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and his teammate and mountains classification leader Rubens Bertogliati.

RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer managed to hold onto his yellow jersey in the face of an all-out assault by the Colombian team. He now holds 23 seconds over previous race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion de Antioquia), while Leipheimer's teammate Janez Brajkovic fell to third at 27 seconds. Henao's teammate Oscar Sevilla is two seconds further back in fourth.

The Gobernacion team placed three riders in the winning breakaway, and they took turns attacking on the last lap until finally Acevedo was able to go clear on the final climb to the line.

"I'm very happy to get a stage win," Acevedo said. "It is always difficult to win a race, anywhere you go, and I am especially satisfied to take the victory in a race against some of the best riders in the world."

Megias Leal, who hails from Madrid, was accustomed to the searing heat, but could not follow Acevedo when he attacked on the steepest part of the climb to the line. "I felt good and I was thinking I had the legs to go at the end, but Acevedo was so strong and nobody could follow him, so second place isn't really first of the worst today," he said.

Bertogliati agreed that it was impossible to match the Colombian on the bottom of the climb. "The first part of the climb was too hard and Acevedo had very good legs and immediately gained 100 meters," Bertogliati said. "I jumped across on the second part of the climb, which suited me better. I'm very happy for Javier who has Type 1 diabetes and is the best diabetic rider in the world."

Searing heat and 'caliente' racing

On a brutally hot day in Salt Lake City and a punishing 12km circuit which riders faced 11 times, the predictions of the race being blown apart by the Colombian team proved true, but they had help from a number of dangerous riders: Realcyclist.com's leader Francisco Mancebo was one of the early aggressors, while Garmin-Cervélo's Christian Vande Velde bridged across to the winning move.

It was apparent that the race for the stage victory would go to the breakaway when the remaining riders still had more than a minute's lead in the final 10km. Acevedo's teammate Rafael Montiel launched a vicious attack which, when he was caught, set up a counter-attack from Vande Velde but the American couldn't shake the Colombians and faded to ninth on the stage, six seconds behind Acevedo.

Vande Velde gained 1:32 on Leipheimer, however, and moved into fifth on the overall standings, 1:18 down on the yellow jersey, but it wasn't the Garmin-Cervélo rider's intent to challenge for the yellow jersey when he bridged across to the winning move on the second lap.

"I had two young teammates up there who went with the move early, and I was just going in for a good day of training, but that was an especially good day of training. It was really hard and aggressive racing. This Tour of Utah has been amazing so far," Vande Velde said. "I wanted to be aggressive, so I went across, it was fun to be up there."

The story of the day was the razor sharp racing by the Gobernacion team which has not yet ceded the race to the RadioShack team. Not only did they have three riders in the breakaway, but previous race leader Sergio Henao attacked with one lap to go from the peloton and put 33 seconds into the race leader Levi Leipheimer.

"I made a strong attack and it was hard," said Henao. "I had to attack hard to try and gain some more time. Every second is important for me. We were happy to win the stage today, but I still needed to get some seconds for the overall."

"It was our intention to put pressure on the RadioShack team from the start and to have a presence in any of the breakaways," said stage winner Acevedo. "We knew that even though we lost the jersey yesterday, the race is not lost. We will gave it our all today and we will do it again on the climbs tomorrow."

Mancebo was one of the riders to spark the breakaway, and with his fourth place finish on the day earned enough time to move into seventh overall, 2:09 behind the race leader.

"We were definitely going after the time today, said Jason Kriel, manager RealCyclist.com. "Our plan was to attack and be aggressive all day. [Mancebo] finished fourth and brought himself closer in time on the general classification that will make things more interesting for tomorrow."

RadioShack under attack

A 26-rider breakaway went clear on the first lap, and while the RadioShack team worked to keep the group within striking distance, the difficulty of the stage began to wear on the team as the lap counter clicked down.

At the mid-point of the race the leaders had a maximum gap of 2:50, which nearly put Vande Velde in the virtual race lead. However, it was an attack by best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) that almost halved the gap, but it also served to shatter the race leader's team.

"Then when Tejay attacked on the climb the team exploded," RadioShack directeur sportif Alain Gallopin said. "The other teams wouldn't work. It's normal that we take responsibility to defend the jersey, but this race was very difficult to control. It was difficult to find a team that was interested in working.

"You had to put aggression into the field because RadioShack didn't look like they were strong enough to pull the breakaway back," Van Garderen said. "We were thinking that we could get some momentum if there were some attacks. Danny was working for me because there were riders up the road that could potential take over my GC spot. We had to try and pull back some time."

Without its usual WorldTour horsepower, the RadioShack team struggled to control the race for Leipheimer, and would eventually lose two riders, Bjorn Selander and Jason McCartney, to the time cut. In the final lap it was up to the yellow jersey himself to work to hold onto the race lead.

"Levi did what he had to do, he even pulled on the last lap, but he couldn't pull 100 per cent or else he risked being attacked on the final climb," said Gallopin. "In the end he had to work to limit the loss to [Henao], but he still lost 26 [sic] seconds."

A quick start to a short stage

The Tour of Utah left the state capital building for 11 circuit for a total of 129km in downtown Salt Lake City without stage 1 winner Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth), who fell ill overnight. In the course of the stage several more riders would abandon, including Luis Crosby (PureBlack), Simon Lambert-Lemay (Spidertech) and Caleb Fairly (HTC-Highroad), while more would fall victim to the time cut.

With the Gobernacion de Antioquia riders having ground to make up on Leipheimer and Brajkovic, the Colombian team was expected to be aggressive from the start, but instead it was David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC) who launched the first move on the opening lap.

The Spaniard was joined by a rider from Bissell and UnitedHealthcare as well as HTC-Highroad's Patrick Grestch, but that move was closed down before it could gain significant ground.

The definitive move went on the climb to the finish line at the end of lap 1, when a rider from the Gobernacion team attacked up the hill, splitting the field so that a 23-rider group had a slight advantage over the top at the start of lap 2.

Mancebo was driving the pace as Fairly fell off the group, but the number up front remained steady as sprinter Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) bridged across mid-way through the lap.

At the end of lap 2, Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo) came across with Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Gutierrez, making a 26-rider breakaway that began to stabilize and gain more than a minute by the end of lap 3.

The group consisted of: Lachlan Norris (HTC-Highroad), Chad Beyer (BMC), Peter Stetina, Christian Vande Velde and Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo), Timothy Duggan and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC), Rubens Bertogliati and Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1 - Sanofi), Lucas Euser, Pat McCarty and Andrew Randell (Team Spidertech p/b C10), Davide Frattini and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Francisco Mancebo and Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com), Christopher Baldwin and Paul Mach (Bissell), Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), Andrew Bajadali, Alexender Candelario and Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Javier Acevedo, Alejandro Ramirez and Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia).

RadioShack took the sole responsibility for controlling the breakaway, setting all of its riders on the front with Leipheimer in tow, keeping the gap low enough so that the best-placed rider in the breakaway, Vande Velde, who was 2:50 behind at the start of the stage, was no threat.

But the gap reached the 2:50 mark at the end of lap 6, putting Vande Velde into the virtual race lead with five laps to go. By the end of the lap, a surge from the race's best young rider, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) split the chasing field bringing the gap down to 1:35, and putting pressure on the RadioShack team as Leipheimer was forced to chase alone as his team blew apart.

The fortunes for the breakaway shifted on the next lap as the RadioShack team pulled back from the front of the peloton, allowing the gap to go out to 2:30 as attacks began up ahead in an attempt to reduce the breakaway.

A surge from Frattini and Leal at the end of lap 8 put pressure on Norris, Randell and Rabou, and with Candelario dropped earlier in the lap, the breakaway was down to 22 riders.

The situation stabilised in the breakaway with two laps to go as the heat, hills and altitude convinced the riders to conserve some for the final lap. The breakaway rolled through with 1:45 on the peloton, but behind there was another attack from Henao that split the peloton further.

Up ahead Liquigas' Viviani launched a move to set up his teammate Duggan, but when he was caught, Montiel went clear. Vande Velde and Bertogliati pushed the pace heading into the final kilometers, but it was Acevedo who still had enough spring left in his legs to jump clear and win the stage.

Megias Leal did enough to take second, just ahead of a group led to the line by Bertogliati and Mancebo.

Behind, Henao had Jack Bauer (Endura) with him until the final climb, and the Kiwi held on to take 22nd on the day, second to Henao behind the breakaway remnants.

Van Garderen led home the chase of the yellow jersey group, with Sevilla, Danielson and Brajkovic all finishing in the same time as the race leader.

The Gobernacion team vowed to continue it's attack on the Tour of Utah's final stage, which includes two major climbs, the second of which concludes the race. "Tomorrow will be really hard and we intend to continue attacking like today," said Henao.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 2:56:18 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:05 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:00:06 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 5 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:13 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:00:15 13 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:25 14 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:27 15 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:28 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 17 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:36 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 20 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:02 21 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:05 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:01:24 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:38 24 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 25 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 26 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 28 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 29 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 31 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 32 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:47 37 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 38 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 39 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:51 40 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 41 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 43 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 44 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 45 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 46 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:00 47 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:02:04 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 49 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 50 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:20 51 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 52 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:02:29 53 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:53 55 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 56 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:44 57 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 60 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 62 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 63 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 64 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 65 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:12 66 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 67 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 68 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 69 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 70 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 72 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 75 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 77 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 78 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 79 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 80 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 81 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 82 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 83 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 84 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 85 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 86 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 87 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:19 88 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:06:34 89 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:07:02 90 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:08:36 91 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 93 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 94 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 95 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 96 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 97 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 98 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 99 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 100 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:10:06 101 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 102 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 103 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 104 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:10:23 105 Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:18:05 106 Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC 0:30:00 107 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 108 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:30:39 DNF Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad DNF Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 5 pts 2 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 pts 2 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 3 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 15 pts 2 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 3 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 7 5 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 7 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 4 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 6 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 5 6 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 4 7 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 10 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 3 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 4 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 6 5 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 6 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 4 7 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 10 pts 2 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 9 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 7 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 6 5 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 5 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 7 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:57:02 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:54 3 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 5 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:01:03 6 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:07 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:09 8 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:00 9 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:28 10 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 14 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:07:52 15 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 16 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 17 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 18 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 19 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:09:22 20 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack

Best Utah Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 2:57:56 2 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:13 4 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:04:34 5 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:08:28

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia 8:49:46 2 Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:58 3 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:13 4 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:20 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:55 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:03 8 Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:02:30 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:13 11 Geox-TMC 0:03:19 12 Endura Racing 0:04:04 13 Pureblack Racing 0:04:59 14 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:07:36 15 Team RadioShack 0:08:36 16 HTC-Highroad 0:08:59

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 11:32:59 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:23 3 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:27 4 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:29 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:18 6 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:02:09 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:27 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:30 11 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 12 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:50 13 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:56 14 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:59 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:03:06 16 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:17 17 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:22 18 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:03:32 19 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:39 20 Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:03:40 21 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing 0:03:41 22 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:02 24 Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:04:26 25 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:34 26 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:37 27 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:40 28 Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing 0:04:47 29 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:05:10 30 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:20 31 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:26 32 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:43 33 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:05:44 34 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:54 35 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:05:56 36 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:06:09 37 David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:06:12 38 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:46 39 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:06:58 40 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:04 41 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:07 42 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:07:33 43 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:08:17 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 45 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:30 46 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:34 47 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:39 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:08:40 49 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:51 50 Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:09:43 51 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing 0:09:47 52 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:09:56 53 Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:10:41 54 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:57 56 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 57 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:14 58 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 59 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:11:20 60 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:25 61 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:11:27 62 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:33 63 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:33 64 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:13:29 65 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:13:52 66 Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:14:00 67 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:14:10 68 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:14:12 69 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:14:23 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:14:51 71 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:15:12 72 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:15:42 73 Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:16:29 74 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:17:25 75 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:30 76 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:18:35 77 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:55 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:19:36 79 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:19:42 80 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:19:50 81 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:20:19 82 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:28 83 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:20:48 84 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:20:49 85 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:21:27 86 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 87 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:30 88 Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:21:35 89 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:04 90 Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:22:32 91 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 0:23:59 92 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:25:43 93 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:26:09 94 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:26:45 95 Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:26:48 96 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:27:17 97 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:27:59 98 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:29:35 99 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:30:14 100 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:21 101 Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:30:39 102 Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:30:58 103 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:33:19 104 Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:37:06

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 21 pts 2 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 16 3 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 15 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 12 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 7 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 12 8 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 9 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 10 10 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 11 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 12 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 8 13 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 7 14 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 6 16 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 18 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 19 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 5 21 John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing 5 22 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 4 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 24 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 4 25 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 3 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 3 27 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 28 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 3 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 30 Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC 2 31 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 32 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1 33 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 35 Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 20 pts 2 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 18 3 Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 4 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 12 5 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 10 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 9 7 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 9 8 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 9 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 7 10 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 7 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 6 12 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 6 13 Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 11:35:26 2 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:13 3 Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:02:43 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:59 5 Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:29 6 Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:07 7 Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 8 George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack 9 Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:11:43 10 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:45 11 Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:11:56 12 Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:13:15 13 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:01 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing 0:18:22 15 Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:19:00 16 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:37 17 Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing 0:23:16 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:23:42 19 Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:25:32 20 Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:27:08

Best Utah Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 11:36:44 2 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:00:52 3 Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:55 4 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:11:27 5 Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team 0:15:57