Anthony scores big in Ogden

Henao maintains race lead on hot, hilly day

Image 1 of 40

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) salutes as he crosses the line in Ogden

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 40

Riders zip up for the steep decent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 40

The field passes through town on the way into the last lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 40

Oscar Sevilla (Gobernacion De Antioquia) leading the break up the last little climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 40

The leaders passing 5K to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) and race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 40

Chase Pinkham (Bissell) makes it back up to his team car after a hard crash.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 40

Things get strung out on the long hot stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 40

Paco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) chased hard to try to bring back the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 40

One of the bigger groups that was chasing after the split on the last climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 40

Radioshack leading the chase on the second lap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 40

Groups start to come back together after getting broken up on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 40

Horses watch as a group goes by.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 40

Riders kept the speed up all the way through the valley.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 40

Getting through the twistys on the decent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 40

The field starts to dwindle near the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 40

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) gets some encouragement on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 40

The peloton heads up to the KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 40

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to go solo on the decent back into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 40

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) sitting in on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 40

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) tries to cool off as he chases.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 40

Jay Thomson (Bissell) makes his way up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 40

Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) ended up with the climber's jersey for his efforts today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 40

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) biding his time until the bigger climbs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 40

Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 40

Riders hitting 59mph hour off the back side of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 40

The group rolls out of the town of Ogden.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 40

Riders pass by a creek on the way back down into Ogden.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 40

The field hits the base of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 40

Part way up the the climb and the field is still together.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 40

The Gobernacion Indeportes Antioquia team keeping things in check on the first time up the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 40

Jay Thomson (Bissell) riding solo at the base of the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 40

Race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) powers the winning break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 40

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and race leader Sergio Henao (Gobernacion De Antioquia) on the attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 40

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) has bridged across to two members of the early break, Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 40

A stunning backdrop to the racing action during stage 1 at the Tour of Utah.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 40

Gobernacion De Antioquia riders set the pace on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 40

Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull in the early break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 40

The early four-man break rolls along in stage 1.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 40

Gobernacion de Antioquia pushes the pace on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) took the biggest win of his career today with a victory in stage 1 of the Tour of Utah. The 26-year-old American went long in the sprint to the finish to beat his four breakaway companions to the line in Ogden after a hard-fought 182.9km stage.

Anthony basks in biggest career victory at Tour of Utah

Race leader Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia) finished second, followed by teammate Oscar Sevilla in third, shutting out RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer and Janez Brajkovic from the time bonuses on offer, keeping the young Colombian in the leader's jersey.

The RadioShack pair finished fourth and fifth on the stage, but gained important time on other classification rivals such as Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com), who was second overall coming into the stage.

"Levi was really strong today," the race leader Henao said, adding that his teammate Oscar Sevilla pushed the pace to go with the RadioShack riders in order to help Henao gain more time over Mancebo.

"I have confidence in my team here. It feels good to be up there with Oscar," Henao said. He and Sevilla are now separated by seven seconds as the top two overall riders, while Leipheimer is only 13 seconds behind, and likely a much superior time trialist.

"There are lot of stages to go but if I can keep Levi under control, I feel good to be in this position. We expect Levi to be very good," Henao said.

"That team is very intent on winning as well. There are strong riders and our team needs to be aware of what we are doing. That team is also very strong."

For Anthony, it was the most important result of his career, and a result that was earned the hard way, having chased solo to catch the early break for more than half a lap before finding himself in the winning move over the last climb.

"The race worked out perfectly for us, it was unbelievable," said Anthony, whose last major win was an overall victory in the Nature Valley Grand Prix, but without a stage victory. "The day could not have gotten any better and I think it was the best day all year. I'm just going to have to hang on now [for the overall classification]."

Coming into the finish, Anthony was wise to sit out pulls in the breakaway, as the two RadioShack riders worked together to distance the chasing group, and Sevilla worked for his team leader Henao.

"I thought, 'all I can do is screw this up' There were way too many opportunities to lose it. I knew that I could out-sprint most of them so I didn't want to start attacking early. I knew if they started attacking each other, that would be the end of me. Thankfullly they were riding for time and I took it steady and took off with about 250 metres to go."

In the final 50 meters, Sevilla made a hard charge on the outside in order to prevent Leipheimer from gaining enough in time bonuses to threaten Henao's lead, but the pair weren't able to pass the flying American.

"Those guys were working for the GC and that gave me the perfect opportunity to sit on."

Paul Voss (Endura Racing) won the field sprint for sixth place, 2:35 down on the break, as part of a 30-strong group which could not close the gap to the five leaders after the final trip up the North Ogden Pass, where the field shattered into several groups.

Anthony, who spent the better part of half a lap chasing an earlier breakaway before catching and passing them all on the final climb, was initially awarded the most aggressive rider prize, but since he won the stage, that honor passed on to Jay Thomson (Bissell), who was the last rider caught of the early four-man breakaway.

How it unfolded

It was another hot, hilly day in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, and again the altitude played a factor in the racing as riders suffered on the punishing 4km climb that came once per each of three 61km laps.

The day's first break escaped only 4km into the stage, with Roman Van Uden (Pureblack) as the first aggressor. When he was caught, Thomson attacked, pulling away Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) and Van Uden before the first climb up North Ogden Pass.

They gained a maximum lead of eight minutes over the peloton by the end of the first of three 61km laps, as the Gobernacion de Antioquia team refused to set tempo to control the breakaway on the flat sections. However, on the second climb, the Colombian squad pushed the pace to close the gap to four minutes by the crest.

Bertogliati claimed the maximum points on the first two climbs to take the king of the mountains jersey, which was a coveted jersey on the stage because the next mountain points will not come until the final stage.

"It was important for everybody because if they get the jersey today, you can keep it until Sunday," Bertogliati told Cyclingnews. "It was a good breakaway - everybody worked well.

"I'm a little disappointed [not to make the front group], because I was feeling good and I thought I could stay with the top riders, but I cramped on the final climb."

The Swiss rider aims to keep the jersey on the final stage by once again making the a breakaway, where there are two mountain sprints on offer.

Van Uden took both intermediate sprints, but with 15 points on the line for the stage winner, Anthony leads the sprint classification. The Kiwi is in contention heading into tomorrow's flatter, sprint-friendly stage.

On the second lap, an elite chase group formed after the climb behind the break of four, with Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) gaining half a minute on a sluggish field, but they were reeled in and immediately countered by Anthony.

When Anthony attacked, about 10km before the end of lap two, he dangled off the front of the peloton for almost 30km before he was able top slowly claw out an advantage, and closed in on the breakaway as it shattered at the start of the last lap. Thomson was solo off the front heading into the final climb, while the three chasers were quickly losing ground.

"I figured it was a great time to go, because everyone was pretty out of breath from the chase. I definitely didn't want to go alone, but nobody came with me," Anthony said. "I was definitely second guessing my decision when I was out there alone, but it worked out."

"After I got out there I held the gap for 20 seconds for so long and thought, 'this is not right'. I kept on going and closed in on the breakaway, opened up a gap on the field and it was a struggle just to stay up front on the KOM," Anthony said.

He succeeded in holding off the chase from Leipheimer at the crest, taking the maximum points.

"I just wanted to get over the top of the KOM before the front group caught me. I had no idea what was going on. I heard two minutes and then when I went over the KOM line they came blasting by me on the descent and I was like, 'oh boy, this is going to be a long one'. I was waiting for more guys to come across, tried to sit on the back to recover from being in the break.

"I knew they were coming at some point so it was just about hanging on for dear life. I had to stay topped up on fuel, it was so hot out there. I was able to sit on for so long that I got recovered by the end. They were riding for time and it was up to me to win the stage."

The five riders initially had only 20 seconds over a strong chase group including Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Jeff Louder (BMC), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), Lucas Euser and Pat McCarty (Spidertech-C10), Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) and Javier Acevede (Gobernacion), but the chase group steadily lost time to the five leaders.

With 25km to go they were 50 seconds behind, and were soon absorbed by a larger chase group, and once the two came together the gap to the leaders ballooned.

In that chase group was the Tour's best Utah rider, Tyler Wren, who held onto his blue jersey over Louder and Chase Pinkham (Bissell).

"The three Utah riders in the chase group - Chase, Jeff and I are good friends. We train together all year long, riding and snowshoeing, so it's fun to have this special competition this week and I have some first-hand knowledge of how impressively strong they are."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth4:39:29
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing0:02:35
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
9Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
10Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
12Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
16George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
18Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
19Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
20Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
25Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
26Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
27Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
30Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
31Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
32Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
34Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
37Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
38Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
39Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:04:41
40Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
41Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
44Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
45William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
46James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
47Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
51Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
53Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
54David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
55Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
56Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
57Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
61Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
62Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
63Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
66Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
67David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
69Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:13
70Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:11:38
71Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
72Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
73John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
74Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
75Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
78Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
79Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
81Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:12:56
82Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
83Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
84Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
85Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
86Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
88Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
89Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
90Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
91Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
92Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
93Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
94Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
95Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
96Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:39
98Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:20:38
99Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
101Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
102Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
103Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
104Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
105Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
106Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
107Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
108Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
109Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
110Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
111Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
112Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
113Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
114Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
115Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:10
DNFChris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFMark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing
DSQDan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing5pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing5pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
3Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1

Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth15pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia12
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
6Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
7Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
8Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
9Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC2
10Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing6
5Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth4
7Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi10pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling7
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing6
5Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
6Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia4
7Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth10pts
2Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack9
3Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack7
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
5Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia5
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C104
7Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4:42:04
2Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
4George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
5Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:06
7Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:03:38
12Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:03
13Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:10:21
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
17Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
18Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:04
20Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:18:03
21Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
22Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
23Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
24Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC

Best Utah rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling4:42:04
2Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:06
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:21

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia14:01:02
2Team RadioShack
3Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:04:41
4Endura Racing0:05:10
5Geox-TMC
6Team Spidertech Powered By C10
7Bissell Pro Cycling
8Team Garmin-Cervelo
9BMC Racing Team0:07:16
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11HTC-Highroad0:09:22
12Liquigas-Cannondale
13Jamis-Sutter Home
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:28
15Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:14:13
16Pureblack Racing0:17:37

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia4:43:28
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:07
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:13
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:18
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:21
6Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:43
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:46
8Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:48
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:50
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:02:51
11Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:52
12Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:02:53
13Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
14Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:02:56
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:58
18Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
19Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:00
20Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:01
21Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
23Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:04
25Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing0:03:05
26George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:06
27Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:07
28Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
29Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
30Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
31Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
32Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:11
33Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:03:13
34Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing0:03:09
35George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
36Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:03:16
37Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:17
38Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:03:21
39Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:03
40Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:05:04
41Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:05:06
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
43Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:09
44Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:05:10
45Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:05:12
46Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:13
47Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing0:05:14
48Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
49Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:15
50Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:05:16
51James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:18
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
54Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:20
56David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
58Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
59Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
60Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:21
61Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:05:22
62William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:27
63Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:05:29
64Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:05:30
65Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:32
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:33
68Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:38
69Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:06:35
70Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:05
71Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:12:12
72Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
73Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:15
74Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:20
75Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:24
76Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
77John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing0:12:28
78Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:12:30
79Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:12:32
80Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:12:49
81Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:17
82Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:23
83Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:25
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:13:27
85Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:13:30
86Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:13:32
87Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:13:34
88Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:36
89Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:13:39
90Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:13:40
91Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:13:41
92Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:42
93Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:13:44
94Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:48
95Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:13:51
96Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:14:06
97Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:14:11
98Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:22
99Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:20:57
100Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:21:15
101Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:21:23
102Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
103Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:21:25
104Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
105Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:21:26
106Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
107Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:21:31
108Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:32
109Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
110Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:35
111Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:21:42
112Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:21:49
114Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:21:57
115Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:22:01
116Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:22:44

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth15pts
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia12
3Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia10
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing10
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack7
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack6
7Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
8Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing5
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4
10Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling3
11Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC2
12Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi2
13Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C101

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi20pts
2Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling18
3Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling14
4Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing12
5Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth10
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack9
7Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia9
8Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C109
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack7
10Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia7
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia6
12Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth6
13Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C102

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad4:46:14
2Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia0:00:23
4George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:29
5Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:35
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:02:18
7Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:26
8Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:33
9Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:34
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:47
11Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack0:03:49
12Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:34
13Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:46
14Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:31
15Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:39
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing0:10:53
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:56
18Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:11:05
19Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:36
20Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC0:18:37
21Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
22Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing0:18:39
23Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC0:18:46
24Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:19:03

Best Utah rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home4:46:20
2Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
3Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:02:46
5Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:10:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia4:14:35
2Team RadioShack0:00:20
3Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:05:18
4Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:20
5Endura Racing0:05:53
6Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:58
7Team Spidertech Powered By C100:06:03
8Geox-TMC0:06:08
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:54
10BMC Racing Team0:08:02
11HTC-Highroad0:09:57
12Jamis-Sutter Home0:10:13
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:34
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:12:32
15Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team0:14:24
16Pureblack Racing0:18:38

 

