Anthony scores big in Ogden
Henao maintains race lead on hot, hilly day
Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) took the biggest win of his career today with a victory in stage 1 of the Tour of Utah. The 26-year-old American went long in the sprint to the finish to beat his four breakaway companions to the line in Ogden after a hard-fought 182.9km stage.
Race leader Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia) finished second, followed by teammate Oscar Sevilla in third, shutting out RadioShack's Levi Leipheimer and Janez Brajkovic from the time bonuses on offer, keeping the young Colombian in the leader's jersey.
The RadioShack pair finished fourth and fifth on the stage, but gained important time on other classification rivals such as Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com), who was second overall coming into the stage.
"Levi was really strong today," the race leader Henao said, adding that his teammate Oscar Sevilla pushed the pace to go with the RadioShack riders in order to help Henao gain more time over Mancebo.
"I have confidence in my team here. It feels good to be up there with Oscar," Henao said. He and Sevilla are now separated by seven seconds as the top two overall riders, while Leipheimer is only 13 seconds behind, and likely a much superior time trialist.
"There are lot of stages to go but if I can keep Levi under control, I feel good to be in this position. We expect Levi to be very good," Henao said.
"That team is very intent on winning as well. There are strong riders and our team needs to be aware of what we are doing. That team is also very strong."
For Anthony, it was the most important result of his career, and a result that was earned the hard way, having chased solo to catch the early break for more than half a lap before finding himself in the winning move over the last climb.
"The race worked out perfectly for us, it was unbelievable," said Anthony, whose last major win was an overall victory in the Nature Valley Grand Prix, but without a stage victory. "The day could not have gotten any better and I think it was the best day all year. I'm just going to have to hang on now [for the overall classification]."
Coming into the finish, Anthony was wise to sit out pulls in the breakaway, as the two RadioShack riders worked together to distance the chasing group, and Sevilla worked for his team leader Henao.
"I thought, 'all I can do is screw this up' There were way too many opportunities to lose it. I knew that I could out-sprint most of them so I didn't want to start attacking early. I knew if they started attacking each other, that would be the end of me. Thankfullly they were riding for time and I took it steady and took off with about 250 metres to go."
In the final 50 meters, Sevilla made a hard charge on the outside in order to prevent Leipheimer from gaining enough in time bonuses to threaten Henao's lead, but the pair weren't able to pass the flying American.
"Those guys were working for the GC and that gave me the perfect opportunity to sit on."
Paul Voss (Endura Racing) won the field sprint for sixth place, 2:35 down on the break, as part of a 30-strong group which could not close the gap to the five leaders after the final trip up the North Ogden Pass, where the field shattered into several groups.
Anthony, who spent the better part of half a lap chasing an earlier breakaway before catching and passing them all on the final climb, was initially awarded the most aggressive rider prize, but since he won the stage, that honor passed on to Jay Thomson (Bissell), who was the last rider caught of the early four-man breakaway.
How it unfolded
It was another hot, hilly day in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, and again the altitude played a factor in the racing as riders suffered on the punishing 4km climb that came once per each of three 61km laps.
The day's first break escaped only 4km into the stage, with Roman Van Uden (Pureblack) as the first aggressor. When he was caught, Thomson attacked, pulling away Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) and Van Uden before the first climb up North Ogden Pass.
They gained a maximum lead of eight minutes over the peloton by the end of the first of three 61km laps, as the Gobernacion de Antioquia team refused to set tempo to control the breakaway on the flat sections. However, on the second climb, the Colombian squad pushed the pace to close the gap to four minutes by the crest.
Bertogliati claimed the maximum points on the first two climbs to take the king of the mountains jersey, which was a coveted jersey on the stage because the next mountain points will not come until the final stage.
"It was important for everybody because if they get the jersey today, you can keep it until Sunday," Bertogliati told Cyclingnews. "It was a good breakaway - everybody worked well.
"I'm a little disappointed [not to make the front group], because I was feeling good and I thought I could stay with the top riders, but I cramped on the final climb."
The Swiss rider aims to keep the jersey on the final stage by once again making the a breakaway, where there are two mountain sprints on offer.
Van Uden took both intermediate sprints, but with 15 points on the line for the stage winner, Anthony leads the sprint classification. The Kiwi is in contention heading into tomorrow's flatter, sprint-friendly stage.
On the second lap, an elite chase group formed after the climb behind the break of four, with Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare), Mike Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia) gaining half a minute on a sluggish field, but they were reeled in and immediately countered by Anthony.
When Anthony attacked, about 10km before the end of lap two, he dangled off the front of the peloton for almost 30km before he was able top slowly claw out an advantage, and closed in on the breakaway as it shattered at the start of the last lap. Thomson was solo off the front heading into the final climb, while the three chasers were quickly losing ground.
"I figured it was a great time to go, because everyone was pretty out of breath from the chase. I definitely didn't want to go alone, but nobody came with me," Anthony said. "I was definitely second guessing my decision when I was out there alone, but it worked out."
"After I got out there I held the gap for 20 seconds for so long and thought, 'this is not right'. I kept on going and closed in on the breakaway, opened up a gap on the field and it was a struggle just to stay up front on the KOM," Anthony said.
He succeeded in holding off the chase from Leipheimer at the crest, taking the maximum points.
"I just wanted to get over the top of the KOM before the front group caught me. I had no idea what was going on. I heard two minutes and then when I went over the KOM line they came blasting by me on the descent and I was like, 'oh boy, this is going to be a long one'. I was waiting for more guys to come across, tried to sit on the back to recover from being in the break.
"I knew they were coming at some point so it was just about hanging on for dear life. I had to stay topped up on fuel, it was so hot out there. I was able to sit on for so long that I got recovered by the end. They were riding for time and it was up to me to win the stage."
The five riders initially had only 20 seconds over a strong chase group including Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Jeff Louder (BMC), Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), Lucas Euser and Pat McCarty (Spidertech-C10), Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) and Javier Acevede (Gobernacion), but the chase group steadily lost time to the five leaders.
With 25km to go they were 50 seconds behind, and were soon absorbed by a larger chase group, and once the two came together the gap to the leaders ballooned.
In that chase group was the Tour's best Utah rider, Tyler Wren, who held onto his blue jersey over Louder and Chase Pinkham (Bissell).
"The three Utah riders in the chase group - Chase, Jeff and I are good friends. We train together all year long, riding and snowshoeing, so it's fun to have this special competition this week and I have some first-hand knowledge of how impressively strong they are."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|4:39:29
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|0:02:35
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|10
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|12
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|16
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|18
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|19
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|20
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|25
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|26
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|27
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|30
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|31
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|32
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|34
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|35
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|37
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|38
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|39
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:04:41
|40
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|45
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|46
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|47
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|51
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|52
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|53
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|54
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|55
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|56
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|57
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|61
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|62
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|63
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|66
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|67
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|69
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:13
|70
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|71
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|73
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|74
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|75
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|78
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|79
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|80
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|81
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:12:56
|82
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|83
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|84
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|85
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|87
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|88
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|89
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|90
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|91
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|92
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|93
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|94
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|95
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|96
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|97
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:39
|98
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:20:38
|99
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|101
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|102
|Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|103
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|104
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|105
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|106
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|107
|Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|108
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|109
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|110
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|111
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|112
|Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|113
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|114
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|115
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:10
|DNF
|Chris Barton (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Mark Langlands (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|DSQ
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|6
|6
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|7
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2
|10
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|6
|5
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|5
|6
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|4
|7
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|6
|5
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|6
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|4
|7
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|10
|pts
|2
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|3
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|7
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|5
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|5
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4
|7
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4:42:04
|2
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|5
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:02:06
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:03:38
|12
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:03
|13
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:10:21
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|17
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|18
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:04
|20
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:18:03
|21
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|22
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|24
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4:42:04
|2
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|4
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:02:06
|5
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia
|14:01:02
|2
|Team RadioShack
|3
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:04:41
|4
|Endura Racing
|0:05:10
|5
|Geox-TMC
|6
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:16
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:22
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:28
|15
|Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|16
|Pureblack Racing
|0:17:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|4:43:28
|2
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:07
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:00:18
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:21
|6
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:46
|8
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:48
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:50
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:02:51
|11
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:02:52
|12
|Cesar Augusto Grajales (Col) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:02:56
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:02:58
|18
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|19
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:00
|20
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:01
|21
|Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|23
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:04
|25
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:03:05
|26
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:06
|27
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|28
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|30
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|31
|Glen Alan Chadwick (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|32
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:11
|33
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:03:13
|34
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|0:03:09
|35
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|36
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:16
|37
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:17
|38
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:03:21
|39
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:05:03
|40
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:05:04
|41
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:05:06
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|43
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:09
|44
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:10
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:05:12
|46
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|47
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|0:05:14
|48
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|49
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:05:15
|50
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:05:16
|51
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:18
|52
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|53
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|54
|Alexender Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|56
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|58
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|59
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:21
|61
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:05:22
|62
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:27
|63
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:29
|64
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:30
|65
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:32
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:33
|68
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:05:38
|69
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:06:35
|70
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:05
|71
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:12:12
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:14
|73
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:15
|74
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:20
|75
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:24
|76
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|77
|John Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:12:28
|78
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:12:30
|79
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:12:32
|80
|Ian Burnett (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|82
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:23
|83
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:27
|85
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:13:30
|86
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|87
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:13:34
|88
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:36
|89
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:13:39
|90
|Michael James Northey (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:13:40
|91
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:13:41
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:42
|93
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|94
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:48
|95
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:13:51
|96
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:14:06
|97
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:11
|98
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:22
|99
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:20:57
|100
|Jose Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:21:15
|101
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:21:23
|102
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|103
|Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:21:25
|104
|Zak Dempster (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|105
|Scott Lyttle (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:21:26
|106
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|107
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:21:31
|108
|Andrew Randell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:32
|109
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|110
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:35
|111
|Nicolas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:21:42
|112
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:21:49
|114
|Alejandro Alberto Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:21:57
|115
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:22:01
|116
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:22:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|15
|pts
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|12
|3
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|10
|4
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|10
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|7
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|6
|7
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|5
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|3
|11
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|2
|12
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|2
|13
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|20
|pts
|2
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|3
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|4
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|12
|5
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|10
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|9
|7
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|9
|8
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|7
|10
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|7
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|6
|12
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|6
|13
|Pat McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|4:46:14
|2
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Cristian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia-Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:23
|4
|George Bennet (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:29
|5
|Flavio De Lune (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:35
|6
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:02:18
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:26
|8
|Christopher Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:33
|9
|Danny Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:34
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:47
|11
|Dale Parker (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:03:49
|12
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:34
|13
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:09:46
|14
|Joshua Berry (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:10:31
|15
|Oscar Clark (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|16
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:10:53
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:56
|18
|Daniel Barry (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:11:05
|19
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:36
|20
|Albert Torres (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:18:37
|21
|Andy Baker (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|22
|Luis Crosby (NZl) PureBlack Racing
|0:18:39
|23
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Geox-TMC
|0:18:46
|24
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:19:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|4:46:20
|2
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Chase Pinkham (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:02:46
|5
|Evan Hyde (USA) Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gobernacion Indeportes Antiquiaquia
|4:14:35
|2
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:20
|3
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:05:18
|4
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:20
|5
|Endura Racing
|0:05:53
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:58
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:06:03
|8
|Geox-TMC
|0:06:08
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:54
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:09:57
|12
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:10:13
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:34
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:12:32
|15
|Realcyclist.Com Cycling Team
|0:14:24
|16
|Pureblack Racing
|0:18:38
