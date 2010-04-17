Trending

McCann solos into Tagaytay City

Irish rider continues his excellent Asian adventure

Full Results
1David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team3:29:21
2Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:02:30
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:04:04
5Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart0:05:01
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
7Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:05:48
8Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team0:06:15
9Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:06:51
10Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:06:54
11Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team0:07:41
12Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
13Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
14Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T50:10:27
15Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
16Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:10:30
17Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:10:51
18Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
19Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:16
20Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
21Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart0:12:23
22Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
23Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
24Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team0:12:49
25Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
26Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:13
27Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
28Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:13:39
29Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:15:40
30Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:15:55
31Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:16:18
32Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:16:46
33Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
34Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
35Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
36Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
37Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:17:09
38Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
39Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
40Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
41Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:17:14
42Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:17:45
43Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:19:12
44Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team0:19:13
45Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:19:24
46James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
47Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
48Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
49Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
50Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:19:40
51Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
52Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
53Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
54Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:19:42
55Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T50:19:52
56Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:21:11
57Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:22:26
58Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
59Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team0:22:28
60Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:22:36
61Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:22:53
62Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:23:09
63Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:23:16
64Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team0:23:44
65Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:24:02
66Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T50:24:09
67Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T50:24:45
68Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:25:29
69Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:25:34
70Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:27:10
71Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
72Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
73Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
74Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:28:39
75Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:29:01
76Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:29:50
77Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:30:25
78Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:30:57
79Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
80Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T50:33:05
81Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:35:38
82Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
83Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:35:04
84Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:38:57
85Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:39:40
86N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:40:02
87A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:47:57
88Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:50:19
89Wen Chen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:53:48
90Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:55:09
91Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:57:56
92Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:59:19
93Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:59:36
94Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:03:53
95Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:06:26
96Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:06:28
97Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:07:21
98Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:10:14
DNFDennis Suz (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
DNFGregor Vincent Mangete (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
DNFLouie Embalsado (Phi) Air21 Team
DNFD Erdenebayar (Mgl) Snow Leopard
DNFB Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
DNFYun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
DNFRasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint at Vest Calibration - 60km
1Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5pts
2Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team3
3Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi2

Mountain 1 - Villa Cornillas (Category 2 at 86km)
1Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3pts
2Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team2
3Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA1

Mountain 2 - Balai Taal (Category 1 at 135km)
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team8pts
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay6
3Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3
5Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team2
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA1

Teams
1American Vinyl LPGMA10:43:59
2Smart0:02:34
37-Eleven Racing Team0:08:16
4Batang Tagaytay0:14:52
5Extra Joss0:19:49
6Giant Art0:19:53
7Air21 Team0:21:20
8Shimano Racing0:24:29
9CCN Sportwear - Colossi0:25:29
10DCM Team0:25:50
11Tanduay T50:33:35
12WOW Fiesta Team0:42:48
13Camsur Water Sports Complex1:01:05
14OCBC Singapore Cycling Team1:48:02
15Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:50:53
16Snow Leopard2:02:22

General Classification after stage one
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team3:29:11
2Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:02:34
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:02:36
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:04:14
5Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart0:05:11
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
7Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:05:58
8Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team0:06:25
9Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:07:01
10Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:07:04
11Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team0:07:51
12Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
13Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
14Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T50:10:37
15Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
16Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:10:40
17Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:10:59
18Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:11:01
19Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:26
20Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
21Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart0:12:33
22Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
23Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
24Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team0:12:59
25Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
26Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:23
27Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
28Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:13:49
29Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:15:50
30Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:16:05
31Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:16:25
32Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:16:56
33Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
34Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
35Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
36Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
37Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:17:19
38Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
39Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
40Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
41Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:17:24
42Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:17:55
43Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:19:22
44Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team0:19:23
45Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:19:34
46James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
47Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
48Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
49Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
50Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:19:50
51Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
52Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
53Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
54Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:19:52
55Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T50:20:02
56Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:21:21
57Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:22:35
58Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:22:36
59Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team0:22:38
60Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:22:46
61Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:23:03
62Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:23:19
63Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:23:26
64Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team0:23:54
65Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:24:12
66Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T50:24:19
67Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T50:24:55
68Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:25:39
69Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:25:44
70Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:27:20
71Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
72Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
73Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
74Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:28:49
75Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:29:11
76Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:30:00
77Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:30:35
78Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:31:07
79Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
80Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T50:33:15
81Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:35:14
82Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:35:48
83Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
84Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing0:39:07
85Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:39:50
86N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:40:12
87A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:48:07
88Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:50:29
89Wen Chen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:53:58
90Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:55:19
91Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:58:06
92Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:59:29
93Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:59:46
94Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:04:03
95Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:06:36
96Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:06:38
97Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:07:31
98Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:10:24

Points Classification
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team12pts
2Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team10
3Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay8
4Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA7
5Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart6
6Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA5
7Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5
8Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart4
9Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team3
10Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi3
11Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team3
12Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA2

Mountains Classification
1David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team8pts
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay6
3Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team5
4Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team4
5Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3
6Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3
7Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA2

Young Riders Classification
1Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA3:33:25
2Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team0:02:11
3Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:06:47
4Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:07:12
5Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:09:35
6Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:11:36
7Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team0:12:11
8Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:13:05
9Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:15:20
10Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
11Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:15:38
12Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:18:22
13Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team0:19:05
14Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:21:25
15Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:23:06
16Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
17Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team0:24:57
18Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:25:46
19Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:26:21
20Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi0:26:53
21Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
22Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:31:00
23N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard0:35:58
24Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:53:52
25Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:02:24

Philippino Riders Classification
1Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team3:31:45
2Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:00:02
3Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:01:40
4Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart0:02:37
5Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
6Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart0:03:24
7Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA0:04:27
8Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team0:05:17
9Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
10Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
11Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T50:08:03
12Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart0:08:06
13Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:08:25
14Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:08:27
15Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss0:08:52
16Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
17Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart0:09:59
18Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
19Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
20Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team0:10:25
21Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss0:10:49
22Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss0:11:15
23Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:13:16
24Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:13:31
25Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart0:14:22
26Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
27Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
28Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
29Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:14:45
30Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
31Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
32Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:14:50
33Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T50:16:48
34Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team0:17:00
35Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
36Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
37Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:17:16
38Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
39Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
40Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:17:18
41Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T50:17:28
42Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team0:18:47
43Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T50:20:02
44Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team0:20:04
45Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:20:29
46Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:20:52
47Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss0:21:38
48Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T50:21:45
49Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T50:22:21
50Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:23:05
51Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team0:24:46
52Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
53Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
54Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
55Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:26:15
56Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss0:27:26
57Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay0:28:01
58Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T50:30:41
59Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team0:32:40
60Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey0:37:16
61Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:52:45
62Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex0:55:32
63Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:01:29
64Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:04:02
65Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex1:04:04
66Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:04:57
67Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:07:50

Teams Classification
1American Vinyl LPGMA10:43:59
2Smart0:02:34
37-Eleven Racing Team0:08:16
4Batang Tagaytay0:14:52
5Extra Joss0:19:49
6Giant Art0:19:53
7Air21 Team0:21:20
8Shimano Racing0:24:29
9CCN Sportwear - Colossi0:25:29
10DCM Team0:25:50
11Tanduay T50:33:35
12WOW Fiesta Team0:42:48
13Camsur Water Sports Complex1:01:05
14OCBC Singapore Cycling Team1:48:02
15Camsur Lagos Del Rey1:50:53
16Snow Leopard2:02:22

