McCann solos into Tagaytay City
Irish rider continues his excellent Asian adventure
|1
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|3:29:21
|2
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:02:30
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:04:04
|5
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|0:05:01
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|7
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:05:48
|8
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|0:06:15
|9
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:06:51
|10
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:06:54
|11
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:07:41
|12
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|13
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|14
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:10:27
|15
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|16
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:10:30
|17
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:10:51
|18
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|19
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:16
|20
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|21
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|0:12:23
|22
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|23
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|24
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:12:49
|25
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|26
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:13
|27
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|28
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:13:39
|29
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:15:40
|30
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:15:55
|31
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:16:18
|32
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:16:46
|33
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|34
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|35
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|36
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|37
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:17:09
|38
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|39
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|40
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|41
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:17:14
|42
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:17:45
|43
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:19:12
|44
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
|0:19:13
|45
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:19:24
|46
|James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
|47
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|48
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|49
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|50
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:19:40
|51
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|52
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|53
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|54
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:19:42
|55
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:19:52
|56
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:21:11
|57
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:22:26
|58
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|59
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:22:28
|60
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:22:36
|61
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:22:53
|62
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:23:09
|63
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:23:16
|64
|Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team
|0:23:44
|65
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:24:02
|66
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:24:09
|67
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:24:45
|68
|Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:25:29
|69
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:25:34
|70
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:27:10
|71
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|72
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|73
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|74
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:28:39
|75
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:29:01
|76
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:29:50
|77
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:30:25
|78
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:30:57
|79
|Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|80
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:33:05
|81
|Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:35:38
|82
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
|83
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:35:04
|84
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:38:57
|85
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:39:40
|86
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:40:02
|87
|A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:47:57
|88
|Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:50:19
|89
|Wen Chen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:53:48
|90
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:55:09
|91
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:57:56
|92
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:59:19
|93
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:59:36
|94
|Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:03:53
|95
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:06:26
|96
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:06:28
|97
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:07:21
|98
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:10:14
|DNF
|Dennis Suz (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|DNF
|Gregor Vincent Mangete (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|DNF
|Louie Embalsado (Phi) Air21 Team
|DNF
|D Erdenebayar (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|DNF
|B Myagmarsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|DNF
|Yun Jie Lemuel Lee (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|3
|3
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|2
|1
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|2
|3
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|1
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|6
|3
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|5
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|2
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|1
|1
|American Vinyl LPGMA
|10:43:59
|2
|Smart
|0:02:34
|3
|7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:16
|4
|Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:52
|5
|Extra Joss
|0:19:49
|6
|Giant Art
|0:19:53
|7
|Air21 Team
|0:21:20
|8
|Shimano Racing
|0:24:29
|9
|CCN Sportwear - Colossi
|0:25:29
|10
|DCM Team
|0:25:50
|11
|Tanduay T5
|0:33:35
|12
|WOW Fiesta Team
|0:42:48
|13
|Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:01:05
|14
|OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|1:48:02
|15
|Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:50:53
|16
|Snow Leopard
|2:02:22
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|3:29:11
|2
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:02:34
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:02:36
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:04:14
|5
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|0:05:11
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|7
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:05:58
|8
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|0:06:25
|9
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:07:01
|10
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:07:04
|11
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:07:51
|12
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|13
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|14
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:10:37
|15
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|16
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:10:40
|17
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:10:59
|18
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:11:01
|19
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:26
|20
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|21
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|0:12:33
|22
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|23
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|24
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:12:59
|25
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|26
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:23
|27
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|28
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:13:49
|29
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:15:50
|30
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:16:05
|31
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:16:25
|32
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:16:56
|33
|Timo Scholz (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|34
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|35
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|36
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|37
|Hidenori Nodera (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:17:19
|38
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|39
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|40
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|41
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:17:24
|42
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:17:55
|43
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:19:22
|44
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM Team
|0:19:23
|45
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:19:34
|46
|James Ball (RSA) DCM Team
|47
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|48
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|49
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|50
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:19:50
|51
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|52
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|53
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|54
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:19:52
|55
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:20:02
|56
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:21:21
|57
|Vincent Ang (Sin) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:22:35
|58
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:22:36
|59
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:22:38
|60
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:22:46
|61
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:23:03
|62
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:23:19
|63
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:23:26
|64
|Allen Travis (RSA) DCM Team
|0:23:54
|65
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:24:12
|66
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:24:19
|67
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:24:55
|68
|Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:25:39
|69
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:25:44
|70
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:27:20
|71
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|72
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|73
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|74
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:28:49
|75
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:29:11
|76
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:30:00
|77
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:30:35
|78
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:31:07
|79
|Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|80
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:33:15
|81
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:35:14
|82
|Putera Bin Yusoff Adi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|83
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM Team
|84
|Yoshinori Iino (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|0:39:07
|85
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:39:50
|86
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:40:12
|87
|A Naranbat (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:48:07
|88
|Kh Purevsuren (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:50:29
|89
|Wen Chen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:53:58
|90
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:55:19
|91
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:58:06
|92
|Bin Hashim Junnaidi (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:59:29
|93
|Kee Meng Ang (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:59:46
|94
|Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:04:03
|95
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:06:36
|96
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:06:38
|97
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:07:31
|98
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:10:24
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|10
|3
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|8
|4
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|7
|5
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|6
|6
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|5
|7
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|8
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|4
|9
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|3
|10
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|3
|11
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|3
|12
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|2
|1
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|6
|3
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|5
|4
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|4
|5
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|6
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3
|7
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|2
|1
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|3:33:25
|2
|Jaques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) DCM Team
|0:02:11
|3
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:06:47
|4
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:07:12
|5
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:09:35
|6
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:11:36
|7
|Stefano Maiorana (RSA) DCM Team
|0:12:11
|8
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:13:05
|9
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:15:20
|10
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Shimano Racing
|11
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:15:38
|12
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:18:22
|13
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM Team
|0:19:05
|14
|Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:21:25
|15
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:23:06
|16
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|17
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|0:24:57
|18
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:25:46
|19
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:26:21
|20
|Mazid Karmers (Ned) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|0:26:53
|21
|Aruya Rounsauath (Lao) CCN Sportswear-Colossi
|22
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:31:00
|23
|N Khangarid (Mgl) Snow Leopard
|0:35:58
|24
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:53:52
|25
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:02:24
|1
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|3:31:45
|2
|Baler Ravina (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:00:02
|3
|Irish Valenzuela (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:01:40
|4
|Joel Calderon (Phi) Smart
|0:02:37
|5
|Cris Joven (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|6
|Oscar Rendole (Phi) Smart
|0:03:24
|7
|Fredinand Pablo (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|0:04:27
|8
|Arnel Quirimit (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:05:17
|9
|Ronnel Hualda (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|10
|Joseph Millanes (Phi) Smart
|11
|Davadilla Warren (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:08:03
|12
|Tomas Martines (Phi) Smart
|0:08:06
|13
|Merculio Ramos (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:25
|14
|Nikko Cortez (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:27
|15
|Ryan Serapio (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:08:52
|16
|Santy Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|17
|Emelito Atilano (Phi) Smart
|0:09:59
|18
|Mark Guevarra (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|19
|Julius Diaz (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|20
|Renier Clauna (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:10:25
|21
|Randy Olog (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:10:49
|22
|Lord Anthony Del Rosario (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:11:15
|23
|Mark Rhome Antonio (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:13:16
|24
|Sherwin Carrera (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:13:31
|25
|Nicanor Guanzon (Phi) Smart
|0:14:22
|26
|Reynaldo Navarro (Phi) Air21 Team
|27
|Jason Garillo (Phi) Smart
|28
|Ericsson Obosa (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|29
|Ronald Gorrantes (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:45
|30
|Nilson Mangahis (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|31
|Tots Oledan (Phi) American Vinyl LPGMA
|32
|Renato Sembrano (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:50
|33
|Michael Ochoa (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:16:48
|34
|Victor Espiritu (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:17:00
|35
|Daniel Asto (Phi) 7-Eleven Racing Team
|36
|Alfredo Asuncion (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|37
|Orly Villanueva (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:17:16
|38
|Reinhard Gorrantes (Phi) Extra Joss
|39
|Ninoy Bolleser (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|40
|Dominador Marana (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:17:18
|41
|Carlos Nadyahan (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:17:28
|42
|Bernard Luzon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|0:18:47
|43
|Dennis Ungria (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:20:02
|44
|Jeffrey Monton (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:20:04
|45
|Jomer Villamayor (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:20:29
|46
|Margarito Platilla (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:20:52
|47
|Larry Barnachea (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:21:38
|48
|Oscar Fronda (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:21:45
|49
|Bryant Sepno (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:22:21
|50
|Richard Oliver (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:23:05
|51
|Michael John David (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:24:46
|52
|Jay Tolentino (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|53
|Dolor Leal (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|54
|Jaybop Pagnanawon (Phi) WOW Fiesta Team
|55
|Rommel Vargas (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:26:15
|56
|Ray Martin (Phi) Extra Joss
|0:27:26
|57
|Mark Bonzo (Phi) Batang Tagaytay
|0:28:01
|58
|Benito Lopez (Phi) Tanduay T5
|0:30:41
|59
|Nino Surban (Phi) Air21 Team
|0:32:40
|60
|Camilo Bantayan (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|0:37:16
|61
|Jonathan Rombaon (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:52:45
|62
|Ronnel Berbasal (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|0:55:32
|63
|Benjamin Rana (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:01:29
|64
|Henry Rambayong (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:04:02
|65
|Noel Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:04:04
|66
|Emmanuel Opena (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:04:57
|67
|Gino Bomalay (Phi) Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:07:50
|1
|American Vinyl LPGMA
|10:43:59
|2
|Smart
|0:02:34
|3
|7-Eleven Racing Team
|0:08:16
|4
|Batang Tagaytay
|0:14:52
|5
|Extra Joss
|0:19:49
|6
|Giant Art
|0:19:53
|7
|Air21 Team
|0:21:20
|8
|Shimano Racing
|0:24:29
|9
|CCN Sportwear - Colossi
|0:25:29
|10
|DCM Team
|0:25:50
|11
|Tanduay T5
|0:33:35
|12
|WOW Fiesta Team
|0:42:48
|13
|Camsur Water Sports Complex
|1:01:05
|14
|OCBC Singapore Cycling Team
|1:48:02
|15
|Camsur Lagos Del Rey
|1:50:53
|16
|Snow Leopard
|2:02:22
