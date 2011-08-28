Cantwell wins opening criterium
Von Hoff forced to settle for third behinf Thompson
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:45:48
|2
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|5
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|7
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|10
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|11
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|12
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|13
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|14
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|15
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|16
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|17
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|18
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|19
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|20
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|21
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|22
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|23
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|24
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|25
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|26
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|27
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|28
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|29
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|30
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|31
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|32
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|33
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|34
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|35
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|36
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|37
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|38
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|39
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|40
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|41
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|42
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|43
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|44
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|45
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|46
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|47
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|48
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|49
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|50
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|51
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|52
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|53
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|54
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|55
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|56
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|57
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|58
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|59
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|60
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|61
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|62
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|63
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|64
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|65
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|66
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|67
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|68
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|69
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|70
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|71
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|72
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|73
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|74
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|75
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|76
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|77
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|78
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|79
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|80
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|81
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:00:35
|82
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|83
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|84
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|85
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|86
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|87
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:39
|88
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|89
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|90
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|91
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|92
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|93
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|94
|Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
|95
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|96
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|97
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|98
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|0:04:44
|99
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|100
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|DNF
|Rick Sanders (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|DNS
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Jordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
|DNS
|Stuart Grimsey (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|DNS
|Alastair Loutit (Bikebug.Com)
|DNS
|William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
|DNS
|Andrew Margison (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|DNS
|Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Paul Anders (John West Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|3
|pts
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|3
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|3
|pts
|2
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|pts
|2
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|2
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:45:35
|2
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:03
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:04
|4
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|0:00:06
|5
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:07
|6
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:08
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|9
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|0:00:09
|10
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:10
|12
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|13
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|14
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|15
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:11
|16
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|17
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|18
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|19
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|20
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|21
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|22
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:12
|23
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|24
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:13
|25
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|26
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|27
|Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|28
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|29
|Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
|30
|Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|31
|Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
|32
|Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
|33
|David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|34
|Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
|35
|Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
|36
|Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
|37
|Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
|38
|Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|39
|Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|40
|Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
|41
|Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|42
|Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|43
|Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|44
|Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|45
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|46
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|47
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
|48
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|49
|Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|50
|David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|51
|Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
|52
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|53
|Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
|54
|Samuel Davis (Plan B)
|55
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|56
|Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
|57
|Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|58
|Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
|59
|David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|60
|Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|61
|Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|62
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
|63
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
|64
|Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|65
|Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|66
|Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
|67
|Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
|68
|Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|69
|James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
|70
|Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
|71
|Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
|72
|Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
|73
|Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|74
|James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
|75
|Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
|76
|Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
|77
|Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
|78
|Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|79
|Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|80
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|81
|Andrew Martin (Plan B)
|82
|Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
|83
|Logan Calder (Plan B)
|84
|Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|85
|Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|86
|Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|87
|Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
|88
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|89
|Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
|90
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|91
|Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
|92
|Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|93
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|94
|Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
|95
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|96
|Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
|0:00:48
|97
|Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
|0:01:52
|98
|Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
|0:04:57
|99
|Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
|100
|David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
|9
|pts
|2
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
|7
|3
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|5
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|7
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|3
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|3
|9
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|3
|10
|Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|11
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|12
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|13
|Nick Walker (V Australia)
|2
|14
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|2
|15
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|16
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|17
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|2
|18
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|2
|19
|Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|4
|Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|7
|5
|Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|6
|6
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|5
|7
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|4
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|9
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|10
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|2
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:08
|2
|Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|0:00:10
|3
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
|4
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|0:00:11
|5
|Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|6
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
|7
|Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:12
|9
|Scott Law (V Australia)
|0:00:13
|10
|Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|V Australia
|2:17:24
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|BIKEBUG.COM
|4
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|5
|Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
|6
|Rabodirect New Zealand
|7
|Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
|8
|Team SASI Cycling
|9
|Suzuki/Trek
|10
|Jayco VIS/Apollo
|11
|Moira Shire Council Team
|12
|Paramatta Race Team
|13
|Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
|15
|Plan B
|16
|John West Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|134
|pts
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|107
|Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|90
|Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
|73
|Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|66
|Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
|56
|Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
|56
|Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)
|53
|Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
|51
|Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|51
