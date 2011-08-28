Trending

Cantwell wins opening criterium

Von Hoff forced to settle for third behinf Thompson

Image 1 of 3

They're off in the 2011 Tour of the Murray River before a great crowd in Yarrawonga.

They're off in the 2011 Tour of the Murray River before a great crowd in Yarrawonga.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 3

The 100-strong peloton corner in front of fans in Yarrawonga on stage one of the tour.

The 100-strong peloton corner in front of fans in Yarrawonga on stage one of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 3

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage one of the tour in Yarrawonga.

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage one of the tour in Yarrawonga.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Full Results

Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:45:48
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
7Scott Law (V Australia)
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
11Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
12Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
13Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
14Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
15Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
16Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
17Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
19Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
20Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
21Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
22Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
23Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
24Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
25Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
26Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
27Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
28Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
29Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
30Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
31Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
32Christopher Winn (V Australia)
33Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
34Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
35Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
36Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
37David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
39George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
40Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
41Samuel Davis (Plan B)
42Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
43Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
44Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
45Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
46Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
47David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
48Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
49Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
50Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
51Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
52Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
53Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
54Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
55Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
56Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
57Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
58Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
59James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
60Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
61Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
62Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
63Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
64James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
65Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
66Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
67Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
68Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
69Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
70Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
71Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
72Andrew Martin (Plan B)
73Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
74Logan Calder (Plan B)
75Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
76Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
77Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
78Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
79Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
80Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
81Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:35
82Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
83Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
84Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
85Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
86Nick Walker (V Australia)
87Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:39
88Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
89Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
90Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
91Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
92Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
93Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
94Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
95Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
96Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
97Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:04:44
99Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
100David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
DNFRick Sanders (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
DNSDarcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNSJordan Kerby (Team Jayco - AIS)
DNSStuart Grimsey (Drapac Professional Cycling)
DNSAlastair Loutit (Bikebug.Com)
DNSWilliam Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
DNSAndrew Margison (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
DNSBlake Hose (John West Cycling Team)
DNSPaul Anders (John West Cycling Team)
DNSFloris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3pts
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Nick Walker (V Australia)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2pts

General Classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:45:35
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:03
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:04
4Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:06
5Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:07
6Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:08
8Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
9Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:09
10Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:10
12Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
13Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
15Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:11
16Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
17Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
18Nick Walker (V Australia)
19Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
20Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
21Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
22Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:12
23Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
24Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:13
25Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
26Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
27Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
28Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
29Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
30Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
31Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
32Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
33David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
34Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
35Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
36Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
37Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
38Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
39Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
40Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
41Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
42Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
44Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
45Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
46Christopher Winn (V Australia)
47Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
48Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
50David Kelly (Drapac Professional Cycling)
51Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
52George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
53Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
54Samuel Davis (Plan B)
55Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
56Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
57Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
58Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
59David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
60Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
61Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
62Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
63Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)
64Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
65Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
66Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
67Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
68Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
69James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
70Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
71Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
72Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
73Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
74James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
75Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
76Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
77Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
78Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
79Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
80Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
81Andrew Martin (Plan B)
82Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
83Logan Calder (Plan B)
84Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
85Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
86Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
87Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
88Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
89Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
90Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
91Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
92Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
93Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
94Michael England (Team Budget Forklifts)
95Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
96Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:00:48
97Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:52
98Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:04:57
99Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
100David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)9pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)7
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
4Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
8Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)3
9Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
10Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
11Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
13Nick Walker (V Australia)2
14Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)2
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
17Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
18Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
19Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)10pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)7
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
6Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
7Scott Law (V Australia)4
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2pts

Rising Stars after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:08
2Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:10
3Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:11
5Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
7Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
8Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:12
9Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:13
10Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1V Australia2:17:24
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3BIKEBUG.COM
4Genesys Wealth Advisers
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray
6Rabodirect New Zealand
7Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
8Team SASI Cycling
9Suzuki/Trek
10Jayco VIS/Apollo
11Moira Shire Council Team
12Paramatta Race Team
13Team Budget Forklifts
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts
15Plan B
16John West Cycling Team0:04:44

Scody Cup Leaders
Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)134pts
Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)107
Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)90
Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)73
Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)66
Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)56
Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)56
Ben Hill (Jayco-2XU)53
Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)51
Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)51

Latest on Cyclingnews