Carver wins from breakaway
McCauley remains atop general classification
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:48:04
|2
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|4
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|5
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|6
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|7
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|9
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|10
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|11
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|12
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|13
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|14
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:00:09
|15
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:01:36
|16
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|17
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|18
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|19
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|20
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|21
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|22
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|23
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|24
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|25
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|26
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|27
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|28
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|29
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|30
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|31
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|32
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|33
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|34
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|35
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|36
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|37
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|38
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|39
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|40
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|41
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|42
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|43
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|44
|Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)
|45
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|46
|Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
|47
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|48
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|49
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|50
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|51
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|52
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|53
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|54
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|55
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|56
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|57
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|58
|Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|59
|Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)
|60
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|61
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|62
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|63
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|64
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|65
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|66
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|67
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|68
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|69
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|70
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|71
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|72
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|73
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|74
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|75
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|76
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|77
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|78
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|79
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|80
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|81
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|82
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|83
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|84
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|85
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|86
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|87
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|88
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|89
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|90
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|91
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|92
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|93
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:03:12
|94
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|95
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|DNS
|Eliot Crowther (Strahan Village)
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|3
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|2
|3
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|1
|1
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|2
|3
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|3
|pts
|2
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|2
|3
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|1
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|10
|pts
|2
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|3
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|8
|4
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|5
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|6
|6
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|5
|7
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|8
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|3
|9
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|10
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|2:25:48
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|0:01:36
|4
|Search2retain-myteam2
|5
|Black Peloton
|6
|West Coast Council
|7
|BikeNZ Ridestrong
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Recab-Burnie GHD
|10
|Total Rush - Hyster
|11
|Jayco Skins
|12
|Pure Tasmania/TIS
|0:01:45
|13
|Central Coast Council
|0:03:12
|14
|Team SASI Cycling
|15
|shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|16
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|17
|Plan B Racing Team
|18
|Malaysian National Team
|19
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|1
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|12:16:59
|2
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:02:13
|3
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:13
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:04:14
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:04:23
|6
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|7
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:05:32
|8
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:05:47
|9
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:06:17
|10
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:06:20
|11
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:06:38
|12
|Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:08:27
|13
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:16:39
|14
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:17:10
|15
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:19:31
|16
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|0:23:23
|17
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:24:09
|18
|Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:24:11
|19
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|0:24:22
|20
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:25:04
|21
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:25:40
|22
|Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:27:22
|23
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|0:27:23
|24
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:27:46
|25
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|0:28:21
|26
|Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:29:04
|27
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:30:19
|28
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:31:55
|29
|Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
|0:32:30
|30
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|0:32:41
|31
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:32:42
|32
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:34:21
|33
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:34:52
|34
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:36:54
|35
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:37:18
|36
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:38:45
|37
|Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:40:26
|38
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:42:33
|39
|Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:43:52
|40
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:44:26
|41
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:44:53
|42
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:45:24
|43
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:48:39
|44
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:48:40
|45
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:51:55
|46
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:52:36
|47
|Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:55:24
|48
|Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
|0:58:03
|49
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:58:19
|50
|Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
|0:59:05
|51
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:59:39
|52
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1:00:20
|53
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1:01:36
|54
|Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
|1:02:17
|55
|Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)
|1:04:03
|56
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:04:21
|57
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|1:05:17
|58
|Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1:05:49
|59
|Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:06:55
|60
|Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
|1:07:48
|61
|Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
|1:09:38
|62
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:10:13
|63
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:15:06
|64
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:16:06
|65
|Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:16:30
|66
|Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:18:41
|67
|Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
|1:19:56
|68
|Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1:20:22
|69
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|1:20:31
|70
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:21:54
|71
|Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1:23:29
|72
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1:28:13
|73
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1:28:26
|74
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:30:24
|75
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:31:04
|76
|Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
|1:33:00
|77
|Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
|1:34:03
|78
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:34:09
|79
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|1:38:42
|80
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:39:08
|81
|Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
|1:45:10
|82
|Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
|1:45:39
|83
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1:51:09
|84
|Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:52:13
|85
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:52:49
|86
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:53:20
|87
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:57:38
|88
|Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
|1:59:31
|89
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|1:59:45
|90
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:00:35
|91
|Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|2:01:01
|92
|Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
|2:03:22
|93
|Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
|2:04:36
|94
|Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
|2:17:21
|95
|Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2:42:06
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|62
|pts
|2
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|25
|3
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|25
|4
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|24
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|15
|6
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|13
|7
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|9
|8
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|9
|9
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|8
|10
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|8
|11
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|8
|12
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|13
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|7
|14
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|7
|15
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|6
|16
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|17
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|4
|18
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|19
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|4
|20
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|21
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|4
|22
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|23
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|24
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|25
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|26
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3
|27
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|28
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|29
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|2
|30
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|2
|31
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|32
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|33
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|2
|34
|Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|35
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|1
|36
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1
|37
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|38
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|1
|39
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|1
|1
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|28
|pts
|2
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|23
|3
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|18
|4
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|17
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|17
|6
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|11
|7
|Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|6
|8
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|9
|Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|5
|10
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|5
|11
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|4
|12
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|4
|13
|Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
|4
|14
|Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|4
|15
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|16
|Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
|3
|17
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|18
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|3
|19
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|20
|Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|21
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|2
|22
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|2
|23
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|24
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|1
|1
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|pts
|2
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|17
|3
|Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
|14
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|11
|5
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|10
|6
|Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
|10
|7
|Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
|10
|8
|Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|9
|9
|Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|8
|10
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|8
|11
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|7
|12
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|7
|13
|Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
|6
|14
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|15
|Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
|5
|16
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|4
|17
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|3
|18
|Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
|3
|19
|Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|20
|Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|21
|Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|22
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|23
|James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|1
|1
|Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
|6
|pts
|2
|Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
|2
|4
|George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
|2
|5
|Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1
|6
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|1
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12:22:31
|2
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:22:14
|3
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:26:23
|4
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:31:46
|5
|Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|0:39:52
|6
|Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
|0:47:04
|7
|Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:52:47
|8
|Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|0:54:07
|9
|Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|0:58:49
|10
|Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:04:41
|11
|Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:09:34
|12
|Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:10:34
|13
|Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:16:22
|14
|Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:24:52
|15
|Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:25:32
|16
|David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:28:37
|17
|Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:33:36
|18
|Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
|1:47:17
|19
|Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
|1:47:48
|20
|Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
|1:52:06
|1
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|36:39:52
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:31
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:20:20
|4
|McDonagh Blake-Witness
|0:21:05
|5
|BikeNZ Ridestrong
|0:24:13
|6
|shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:32:00
|7
|Jayco Skins
|0:48:49
|8
|Total Rush - Hyster
|1:03:39
|9
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|1:17:29
|10
|Search2retain-myteam2
|1:28:30
|11
|Plan B Racing Team
|1:35:04
|12
|West Coast Council
|1:38:55
|13
|Pure Tasmania/TIS
|1:44:20
|14
|Recab-Burnie GHD
|1:59:15
|15
|Black Peloton
|2:11:12
|16
|Lawson Homes Cycling
|2:11:26
|17
|Central Coast Council
|3:01:21
|18
|Team SASI Cycling
|3:36:59
|19
|Malaysian National Team
|3:47:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy