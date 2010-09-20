Trending

Carver wins from breakaway

McCauley remains atop general classification

Image 1 of 11

Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) leads the peloton around the streets of Ulverstone on stage eight.

Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain/MyTeam2) leads the peloton around the streets of Ulverstone on stage eight.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 11

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the Country Club Criterium Championship lead after stage eight.

Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the Country Club Criterium Championship lead after stage eight.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 11

Stage eight podium (l-r): Michael Phelan (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Alex Carver (1st,Jayco/Skins), and Darren Rolfe (3rd,Recab-Burnie-GHD).

Stage eight podium (l-r): Michael Phelan (2nd,Drapac Porsche), Alex Carver (1st,Jayco/Skins), and Darren Rolfe (3rd,Recab-Burnie-GHD).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 11

Alex Carver (right) of Jayco/Skins edges out Michael Phelan (Drapac Porsche) to win stage eight in Ulverstone.

Alex Carver (right) of Jayco/Skins edges out Michael Phelan (Drapac Porsche) to win stage eight in Ulverstone.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 11

The peloton was pulled out of the race by commissaires with three laps to go.

The peloton was pulled out of the race by commissaires with three laps to go.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 11

The leading group heads down the back straight in Ulverstone with a handy buffer over the peloton.

The leading group heads down the back straight in Ulverstone with a handy buffer over the peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 11

Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie-GHD) in action during the stage eight criterium in Ulverstone.

Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie-GHD) in action during the stage eight criterium in Ulverstone.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 11

Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) from New Zealand in action during stage eight of the tour.

Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton) from New Zealand in action during stage eight of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 11

The peloton had to cover thirty laps of a 1.2km circuit during the 36km criterium in Ulverstone.

The peloton had to cover thirty laps of a 1.2km circuit during the 36km criterium in Ulverstone.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 11

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) in action during the stage eight criterium in Ulverstone.

Tour leader Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) in action during the stage eight criterium in Ulverstone.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 11

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) holds onto a commanding lead in the tour after eight stages.

New Zealander Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) holds onto a commanding lead in the tour after eight stages.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Full Results
1Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:48:04
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
3Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)
4Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
5Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)
6Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)
7David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
8Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)
9Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
10James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
11Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)
12Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:00:09
15Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:01:36
16Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
18Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)
19Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
20Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)
21Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
22Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)
23Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
24Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
25Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
26Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
27Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
28Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)
29Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)
30Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)
31Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)
32Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
33Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)
34Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)
35Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
36Liam Dove (West Coast Council)
37Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
38Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
39Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
40Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
42Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)
43Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)
44Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)
45Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)
46Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)
47Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)
48Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)
49Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
50Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)
51Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)
53Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
55Courtney Black (Strahan Village)
56George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
57Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
58Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)
59Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)
60Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
61Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
62Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)
63Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)
64Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)
65Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)
66Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)
67Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
68Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
69Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
70Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)
71Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)
72Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)
73Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)
74Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)
75Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)
76Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)
77Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
78Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)
79Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)
80Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)
81Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
82Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)
83Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)
84Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)
85Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
86Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
87David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)
88Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
89Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)
90Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)
91Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
92Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
93Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:03:12
94Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
95Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
DNSDarcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
DNSEliot Crowther (Strahan Village)

Sprint 1 - Lap 6
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
3Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 10
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 4 - Lap 12
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)2
3David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 5 - Lap 14
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 6 - Lap 16
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 7 - Lap 18
1Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 8 - Lap 20
1David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 9 - Lap 22
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)1

Sprint 10 - Lap 24
1Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)2
3Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)1

Sprint 11 - Lap 26
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)3pts
2Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)2
3John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium championship
1Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)10pts
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
3Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)8
4Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)7
5Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)6
6Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)5
7David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
8Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)3
9Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
10James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Most aggressive rider
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)

Teams
1Genesys Wealth Advisers2:25:48
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3McDonagh Blake-Witness0:01:36
4Search2retain-myteam2
5Black Peloton
6West Coast Council
7BikeNZ Ridestrong
8Team Budget Forklifts
9Recab-Burnie GHD
10Total Rush - Hyster
11Jayco Skins
12Pure Tasmania/TIS0:01:45
13Central Coast Council0:03:12
14Team SASI Cycling
15shortis.com.au Cycling Team
16Lawson Homes Cycling
17Plan B Racing Team
18Malaysian National Team
19Virgin Blue RBS Morgans

General classification after stage 9
1Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)12:16:59
2George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:02:13
3Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:13
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:14
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:04:23
6Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:50
7Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:32
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:05:47
9Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)0:06:17
10Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:06:20
11Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:06:38
12Shem Rodger (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:08:27
13David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:16:39
14Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:17:10
15Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:31
16Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)0:23:23
17Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:24:09
18Peter McDonald (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:24:11
19Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)0:24:22
20Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:25:04
21Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)0:25:40
22Daniel Brickell (Team Budget Forklifts)0:27:22
23Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)0:27:23
24Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:27:46
25James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)0:28:21
26Fabio Calabria (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:29:04
27Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:30:19
28Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:31:55
29Nathan Elliott (West Coast Council)0:32:30
30Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)0:32:41
31Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:32:42
32Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:34:21
33Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)0:34:52
34Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:36:54
35Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:37:18
36Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:38:45
37Nick Dougall (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:40:26
38Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:42:33
39Ben Grieve (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:43:52
40Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)0:44:26
41Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:44:53
42Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:45:24
43Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:48:39
44Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:48:40
45Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)0:51:55
46Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:52:36
47Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:55:24
48Kristian Juel (Central Coast Council)0:58:03
49Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:58:19
50Eric Sheppard (Search2retain-myteam2)0:59:05
51Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:59:39
52John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:00:20
53Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)1:01:36
54Steve Furminger (Black Peloton)1:02:17
55Aidan McKenzie (Central Coast Council)1:04:03
56Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:04:21
57Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)1:05:17
58Taylor Gunman (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1:05:49
59Scott McPhee (Team SASI Cycling)1:06:55
60Bradley Tilby (Black Peloton)1:07:48
61Liam Dove (West Coast Council)1:09:38
62Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:10:13
63Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:15:06
64Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:16:06
65Phillip Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)1:16:30
66Michael Crosbie (Total Rush - Hyster)1:18:41
67Harry Rassie (Team Budget Forklifts)1:19:56
68Julian Hamill (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1:20:22
69Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1:20:31
70Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:21:54
71Luke Cridland (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1:23:29
72Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1:28:13
73Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1:28:26
74Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:30:24
75Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:31:04
76Josh Aldridge (Black Peloton)1:33:00
77Jeffrey McDowell (Black Peloton)1:34:03
78David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:34:09
79Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)1:38:42
80Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:39:08
81Jason Allen (Total Rush - Hyster)1:45:10
82Courtney Black (Strahan Village)1:45:39
83Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1:51:09
84Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:52:13
85Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:52:49
86Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:53:20
87Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:57:38
88Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)1:59:31
89Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)1:59:45
90Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2:00:35
91Jason Christie (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2:01:01
92Joshua Apolony (Central Coast Council)2:03:22
93Ruan Benson (Strahan Village)2:04:36
94Merlin Spranz (Central Coast Council)2:17:21
95Alexander Smyth (Search2retain-myteam2)2:42:06

Sprints classification
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)62pts
2Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)25
3Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)25
4Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)24
5Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)15
6David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
7Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)9
8Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)9
9George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)8
10Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
11Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)8
12Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
13Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)7
14Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)7
15Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)6
16Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
17Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)4
18John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
19Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)4
20Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
21Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)4
22Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
23Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
24Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
25Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
26Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)3
27Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
28Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
29Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)2
30Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)2
31Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
32Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
33Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)2
34Charles Howlett (Search2retain-myteam2)1
35Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)1
36Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)1
37Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
38Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)1
39Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)1

Mountains classification
1George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)28pts
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)23
3Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)18
4Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)17
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)17
6Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)11
7Matthew Marshall (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)6
8Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
9Cam Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)5
10Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)5
11Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
12Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)4
13Cameron Jennings (Team Budget Forklifts)4
14Adiq Othman (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
15Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
16Jay Bourke (Search2retain-myteam2)3
17Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
18Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
19Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
20Andrew Crawley (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
21Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)2
22David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
23Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1
24Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake-Witness)1

Criterium championship classification
1Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19pts
2Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)17
3Gordon McCauley (Total Rush - Hyster)14
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
5Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)10
6Richard Lang (Jayco Skins)10
7Jason Rigg (West Coast Council)10
8Pat Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)9
9Darren Rolfe (Recab-Burnie GHD)8
10Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
11Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)7
13Brodie Talbot (Search2retain-myteam2)6
14Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
15Amir Mustafarusli (Search2retain-myteam2)5
16Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)4
17Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)3
18Louis Crosby (Black Peloton)3
19Reuben Donati (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
20Ghazali Hamid (Malaysian National Team)2
21Alastair Loutit (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
22Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)1
23James Williamson (BikeNZ Ridestrong)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Alexander Ray (Total Rush - Hyster)6pts
2Brendan Brooks (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake-Witness)2
4George Bennett (BikeNZ Ridestrong)2
5Chris Jory (shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Tasmanian riders classification
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12:22:31
2Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:22:14
3Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:26:23
4Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:31:46
5Campbell Flakemore (Pure Tasmania/TIS)0:39:52
6Samuel Minehan (West Coast Council)0:47:04
7Andrew Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:52:47
8Danny Pulbrook (Recab-Burnie GHD)0:54:07
9Joel Stearnes (Lawson Homes Cycling)0:58:49
10Michael Smith (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:04:41
11Callum Fagg (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:09:34
12Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:10:34
13Aaron Jones (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:16:22
14Alex Clements (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:24:52
15Nick Morgan (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:25:32
16David Abraham (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:28:37
17Andrew Margison (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:33:36
18Adam Hartley (Recab-Burnie GHD)1:47:17
19Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes Cycling)1:47:48
20Henry West (Pure Tasmania/TIS)1:52:06

Teams classification
1Genesys Wealth Advisers36:39:52
2Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:31
3Team Budget Forklifts0:20:20
4McDonagh Blake-Witness0:21:05
5BikeNZ Ridestrong0:24:13
6shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:32:00
7Jayco Skins0:48:49
8Total Rush - Hyster1:03:39
9Virgin Blue RBS Morgans1:17:29
10Search2retain-myteam21:28:30
11Plan B Racing Team1:35:04
12West Coast Council1:38:55
13Pure Tasmania/TIS1:44:20
14Recab-Burnie GHD1:59:15
15Black Peloton2:11:12
16Lawson Homes Cycling2:11:26
17Central Coast Council3:01:21
18Team SASI Cycling3:36:59
19Malaysian National Team3:47:00

