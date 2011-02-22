Image 1 of 10 Yohann Gene (Europcar) wins stage three. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 2 of 10 Dan Craven (Rapha Condor-Sharp) crashed but managed to finish the stage. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 3 of 10 Eventual winner Yohann Gene (Europcar) made sure he was fueled for the day. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 4 of 10 The peloton split into different groups. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 5 of 10 Rapha Condor-Sharp sets tempo. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 6 of 10 The calm before the storm. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 7 of 10 The peloton negotiates a roundabout. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 8 of 10 Rapha Condor-Sharp controlling the race. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 9 of 10 Spectators along the route. (Image credit: craigdutton.com) Image 10 of 10 Stage winner Yohann Gene (Europcar) stayed close to the front all day. (Image credit: craigdutton.com)

Yohann Gene (Team Europcar) outsprinted his 11 breakaway companions to win stage three in Summer Strand. The 29-year-old Frenchman bested Johann Rabie (Team Bonitas) and Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems-Accent) to take his third win of the season.

Race leader Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) finished fifth on the day in the lead group and remains in the overall lead. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) holds second overall while Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León) lies in third, both 2:22 behind House.

Port Elizabeth lived up to its name as the windy city when it hosted Stage 3 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa. Following Monday’s rest day, the stage started in earnest at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, before finishing 171km later, on Marine Drive along the beachfront.

A breakaway formed immediately after the start, including Arran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polstat). Rapha Condor-Sharp, the team of race leader Kristian House, controlled the pace, only giving the escape a maximum lead of two minutes. At this point, the race was relaxed as riders enjoyed the sightings of elephants and giraffes amongst other wildlife as they passed the Addo Elephant Park.

Team Europcar changed their focus from winning the general classification to winning a stage after team leader Anthony Charteau crashed out of the race on stage 1. The team showed their intent with 65km to go when they took full advantage of strong winds to put the race in the gutter.

The breakaway was brought back and the peloton was splintered with several different groups forming on the road. Twenty-four riders made up the front group that included the gold jersey, House.

On the way to the finish, two short, steep climbs had to be negotiated. Five riders, including Rabie and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka), got a small gap on the first one. However, a lack of cooperation saw them being brought back before a group of 12 riders formed at the top of the final climb. Gene proved the strongest from this group and made the trip from France worthwhile for his team. Kristian House finished 5th on the stage to retain the race lead going into stage 4.

Full Results 1 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:05:27 2 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 3 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 8 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 9 David George (RSA) 360 Life 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 13 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:00:42 14 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 15 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 16 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 18 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 22 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 23 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 24 Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 25 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 26 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 27 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 28 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 29 Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas 30 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 31 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 33 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 35 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 36 Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life 37 Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM 38 Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life 39 Darren Lill (RSA) DCM 40 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 41 Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas 42 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 43 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 44 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 45 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 46 Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life 0:02:36 47 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 48 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:02:38 49 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia 0:02:48 50 Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:02:49 51 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 52 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 53 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 54 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic 55 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 56 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:05:01 57 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 58 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:06:17 59 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 60 Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 61 Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 62 Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team 63 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 64 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:36 65 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic 66 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 0:09:19 67 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:10:25 68 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 69 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 0:10:53 70 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM 71 Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 72 Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 73 Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 74 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 75 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 76 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 77 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 78 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 79 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 80 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 81 Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 83 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 84 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 86 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 87 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 88 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 89 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 91 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia 92 James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 93 Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM 94 Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas 95 Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas 96 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 97 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 98 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 99 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 100 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia 0:10:58 101 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia 102 Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia 103 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 104 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 105 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 107 Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:11:01 108 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:12:19 109 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:16:22 110 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 0:19:39 111 Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:21:38 112 Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18 113 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 114 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 115 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp DNS Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

Sprint 1 - Motherwell, 25.0km 1 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 3 3 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Sprint 2 - Finish 1 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 8 3 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 5 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 4 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 8 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Mountain 1 - Top of Military Drive, 164.8km 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 6 4 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 5 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 6 David George (RSA) 360 Life 1

Mountain 2 - Top of Upper Valley Road, 167.2km 1 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 10 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 8 3 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 6 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 6 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 1

General classification after stage 3 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7:47:30 2 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:22 3 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 4 David George (RSA) 360 Life 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 6 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 7 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 8 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 11 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 12 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 0:03:04 13 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 14 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 15 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 17 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 18 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 21 Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM 22 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 23 Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas 24 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 25 Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life 26 Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco 27 Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco 28 Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 29 Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas 30 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 32 Darren Lill (RSA) DCM 33 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 34 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 35 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 36 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 37 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 38 Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life 39 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:17 40 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:03:31 41 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:03:50 42 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:24 43 Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life 0:04:58 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 45 Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco 0:05:13 46 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia 0:05:23 47 Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:05:29 48 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 49 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:05:35 50 Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:06:23 51 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 0:07:23 52 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 53 Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:08:22 54 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:08:30 55 Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:08:39 56 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 57 Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team 58 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:08:44 59 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:09:14 60 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 0:10:11 61 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:10:26 62 Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic 0:10:36 63 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:10:51 64 Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:11:50 65 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic 0:12:44 66 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:13:09 67 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:13:15 68 Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 69 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 70 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 71 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 73 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 74 Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas 76 Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 77 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 79 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 80 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 82 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 83 Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 84 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas 86 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia 87 Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:13:20 88 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia 89 Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia 90 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:13:28 91 Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 92 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:31 93 Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:13:39 94 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:13:50 95 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:14:00 96 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:14:57 97 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:15:07 98 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 0:16:03 99 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 0:16:06 100 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia 0:16:28 101 Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia 0:19:00 102 André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice 103 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 0:19:26 104 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM 0:19:32 105 Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:21:00 106 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 107 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:21:05 108 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 0:22:01 109 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:23:29 110 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:24:00 111 Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 112 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:27:11 113 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 114 Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM 0:29:06 115 Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:31:45

Points classification 1 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 19 pts 2 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 10 3 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 8 4 Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM 8 5 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic 6 6 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 7 Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 5 8 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 9 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 5 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 11 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 3 12 Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic 3 13 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 3 14 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 3 15 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 2 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1 18 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 20 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Mountains classification 1 Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 24 pts 2 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 3 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 4 Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas 11 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp 8 6 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 5 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 3 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 3 9 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 3 10 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 1 11 David George (RSA) 360 Life 1 12 Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA 1

Young rider classification 1 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 7:49:52 2 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 0:00:42 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team 6 David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 7 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA 10 Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:01:09 11 Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia 0:03:01 12 Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas 0:05:01 13 Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:06:00 14 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:06:08 15 Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:06:17 16 Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:06:52 17 Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team 0:10:47 18 Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:10:53 19 Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team 20 Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM 21 Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA 22 Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic 23 Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA 0:11:06 24 Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic 0:11:38 25 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:12:45 26 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 0:13:41 27 Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team 0:13:44 28 Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia 0:16:38 29 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 0:17:04 30 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen 0:18:38 31 Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:18:43 32 Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life 0:19:39 33 Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life 0:21:07 34 Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:21:38 35 Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling 0:24:49