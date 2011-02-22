Trending

Gene jets to stage win

House remains in overall lead

Image 1 of 10

Yohann Gene (Europcar) wins stage three.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 2 of 10

Dan Craven (Rapha Condor-Sharp) crashed but managed to finish the stage.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 3 of 10

Eventual winner Yohann Gene (Europcar) made sure he was fueled for the day.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 4 of 10

The peloton split into different groups.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 5 of 10

Rapha Condor-Sharp sets tempo.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 6 of 10

The calm before the storm.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 7 of 10

The peloton negotiates a roundabout.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 8 of 10

Rapha Condor-Sharp controlling the race.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 9 of 10

Spectators along the route.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)
Image 10 of 10

Stage winner Yohann Gene (Europcar) stayed close to the front all day.

(Image credit: craigdutton.com)

Yohann Gene (Team Europcar) outsprinted his 11 breakaway companions to win stage three in Summer Strand. The 29-year-old Frenchman bested Johann Rabie (Team Bonitas) and Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems-Accent) to take his third win of the season.

Race leader Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) finished fifth on the day in the lead group and remains in the overall lead. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) holds second overall while Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León) lies in third, both 2:22 behind House.

Port Elizabeth lived up to its name as the windy city when it hosted Stage 3 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa. Following Monday’s rest day, the stage started in earnest at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, before finishing 171km later, on Marine Drive along the beachfront.

A breakaway formed immediately after the start, including Arran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polstat). Rapha Condor-Sharp, the team of race leader Kristian House, controlled the pace, only giving the escape a maximum lead of two minutes. At this point, the race was relaxed as riders enjoyed the sightings of elephants and giraffes amongst other wildlife as they passed the Addo Elephant Park.

Team Europcar changed their focus from winning the general classification to winning a stage after team leader Anthony Charteau crashed out of the race on stage 1. The team showed their intent with 65km to go when they took full advantage of strong winds to put the race in the gutter.

The breakaway was brought back and the peloton was splintered with several different groups forming on the road. Twenty-four riders made up the front group that included the gold jersey, House.

On the way to the finish, two short, steep climbs had to be negotiated. Five riders, including Rabie and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka), got a small gap on the first one. However, a lack of cooperation saw them being brought back before a group of 12 riders formed at the top of the final climb. Gene proved the strongest from this group and made the trip from France worthwhile for his team. Kristian House finished 5th on the stage to retain the race lead going into stage 4.

Full Results
1Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:05:27
2Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
3Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
8Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
9David George (RSA) 360 Life
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
11Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
13Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:00:42
14Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM
15Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
16William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
18Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
20Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
22Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
23Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
24Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
25Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
26David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
27Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
28Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
29Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
30Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
31Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
33Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
35Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
36Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
37Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
38Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
39Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
40Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
41Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
42Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
43Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
45Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
46Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life0:02:36
47Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:02:38
49Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia0:02:48
50Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:02:49
51David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
52Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
54Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
55Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
56Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:05:01
57Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
58Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:06:17
59Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
60Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
61Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
62Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
63Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
64Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:36
65Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic
66Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco0:09:19
67Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:10:25
68Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
69Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM0:10:53
70Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM
71Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
72Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
73Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
74Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
75Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
76Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
77Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
78Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
79Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
80Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
81Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
83Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
84Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
86Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
87Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
88David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
89Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
91Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia
92James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
93Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM
94Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
95Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
96Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
98Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
100Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia0:10:58
101Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
102Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia
103Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
104Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
105André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
107Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:11:01
108Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:12:19
109Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:16:22
110Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life0:19:39
111Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:21:38
112Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
113Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
114Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
115Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
DNSJoe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis

Sprint 1 - Motherwell, 25.0km
1Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5pts
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA3
3Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Sprint 2 - Finish
1Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas8
3Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
5Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp4
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
8Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Mountain 1 - Top of Military Drive, 164.8km
1Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka10pts
2Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp6
4Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas5
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
6David George (RSA) 360 Life1

Mountain 2 - Top of Upper Valley Road, 167.2km
1Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp10pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka8
3Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas6
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León3
6Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp1

General classification after stage 3
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp7:47:30
2Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:22
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
4David George (RSA) 360 Life
5Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
6Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
7Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
8Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
10Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
11Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM0:03:04
13William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
15Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
17Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
18Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
20Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
21Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
22Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
23Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
24Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
25Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
26Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
27Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
28Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
30Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
32Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
33David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
34Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
35Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
37Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
38Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
39Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:17
40Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:03:31
41Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:03:50
42Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:24
43Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life0:04:58
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
45Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:05:13
46Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia0:05:23
47Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:05:29
48Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
49Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:05:35
50Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:06:23
51Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas0:07:23
52Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
53Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:08:22
54David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:08:30
55Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:08:39
56Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
57Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
58Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:08:44
59Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:09:14
60Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:11
61Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:10:26
62Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic0:10:36
63Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:10:51
64Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:11:50
65Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic0:12:44
66Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:13:09
67Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:13:15
68Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
69Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
70Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
71Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
72Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
73Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
74Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
76Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
77Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
79David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
80Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
82Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
83Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
84Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
86Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia
87Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:13:20
88Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
89Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia
90Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA0:13:28
91Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
92Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:31
93Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:13:39
94Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:13:50
95Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:14:00
96Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:14:57
97Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:15:07
98Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:16:03
99Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team0:16:06
100Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia0:16:28
101Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia0:19:00
102André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
103Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco0:19:26
104Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM0:19:32
105Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:21:00
106Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
107Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:21:05
108Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life0:22:01
109Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:23:29
110Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:24:00
111Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
112Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:27:11
113Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
114Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM0:29:06
115Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 180:31:45

Points classification
1Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp19pts
2Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar10
3Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas8
4Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM8
5Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic6
6Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
7Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka5
8Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
9Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas5
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
11Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA3
12Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic3
13Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp3
14Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de3
15Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
16Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka2
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1
18Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
20William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Mountains classification
1Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka24pts
2Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp16
3Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
4Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas11
5Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp8
6Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team5
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León3
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka3
9Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de3
10Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp1
11David George (RSA) 360 Life1
12Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA1

Young rider classification
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka7:49:52
2Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:00:42
3Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
4Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
6David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
7Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
10Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:01:09
11Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia0:03:01
12Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas0:05:01
13Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:06:00
14David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:06:08
15Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:06:17
16Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:06:52
17Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:10:47
18Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:10:53
19Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
20Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
21Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
22Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
23Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA0:11:06
24Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic0:11:38
25Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:12:45
26Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:13:41
27Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team0:13:44
28Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia0:16:38
29Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco0:17:04
30Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen0:18:38
31Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:18:43
32Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life0:19:39
33Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:21:07
34Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:21:38
35Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:24:49

African rider classification
1Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León7:49:52
2David George (RSA) 360 Life
3Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
4Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
6Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM0:00:42
7Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
8Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
9Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
10Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
11Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
12Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
13Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
14Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
15Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
16David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
17Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
18Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
20Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
21Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
22Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA0:01:09
23Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life0:02:36
24Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco0:02:51
25Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA0:03:07
26Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas0:05:01
27David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 180:06:08
28Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team0:06:17
29Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:06:22
30Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:06:52
31Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team0:10:47
32Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:10:53
33Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
34Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
35Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
36James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
37Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
38Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
39Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
40Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:10:58
41Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA0:11:06
42Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
43Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco0:13:41
44Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team0:13:44
45Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco0:17:04
46Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM0:17:10
47Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:18:43
48Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life0:19:39
49Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life0:21:07
50Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:21:38
51Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling0:24:49
52Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM0:26:44

