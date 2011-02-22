Gene jets to stage win
House remains in overall lead
Yohann Gene (Team Europcar) outsprinted his 11 breakaway companions to win stage three in Summer Strand. The 29-year-old Frenchman bested Johann Rabie (Team Bonitas) and Gregory Habeaux (Veranda's Willems-Accent) to take his third win of the season.
Race leader Kristian House (Rapha Condor-Sharp) finished fifth on the day in the lead group and remains in the overall lead. Tony Hurel (Team Europcar) holds second overall while Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León) lies in third, both 2:22 behind House.
Port Elizabeth lived up to its name as the windy city when it hosted Stage 3 of the Cell C Tour of South Africa. Following Monday’s rest day, the stage started in earnest at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium, before finishing 171km later, on Marine Drive along the beachfront.
A breakaway formed immediately after the start, including Arran Brown (MTN-Qhubeka), Johan van Zyl (Toyota CSA) and Tomasz Kiendys (CCC Polstat). Rapha Condor-Sharp, the team of race leader Kristian House, controlled the pace, only giving the escape a maximum lead of two minutes. At this point, the race was relaxed as riders enjoyed the sightings of elephants and giraffes amongst other wildlife as they passed the Addo Elephant Park.
Team Europcar changed their focus from winning the general classification to winning a stage after team leader Anthony Charteau crashed out of the race on stage 1. The team showed their intent with 65km to go when they took full advantage of strong winds to put the race in the gutter.
The breakaway was brought back and the peloton was splintered with several different groups forming on the road. Twenty-four riders made up the front group that included the gold jersey, House.
On the way to the finish, two short, steep climbs had to be negotiated. Five riders, including Rabie and Daryl Impey (MTN-Qhubeka), got a small gap on the first one. However, a lack of cooperation saw them being brought back before a group of 12 riders formed at the top of the final climb. Gene proved the strongest from this group and made the trip from France worthwhile for his team. Kristian House finished 5th on the stage to retain the race lead going into stage 4.
|1
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:05:27
|2
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|3
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|8
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|9
|David George (RSA) 360 Life
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|13
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:00:42
|14
|Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM
|15
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|16
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|18
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|22
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|23
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|24
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|25
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|26
|David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|27
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
|28
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|29
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
|30
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|31
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
|33
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
|35
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|36
|Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
|37
|Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
|38
|Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
|39
|Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
|40
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|41
|Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
|42
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|43
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|45
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|46
|Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life
|0:02:36
|47
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:38
|49
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia
|0:02:48
|50
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:02:49
|51
|David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|52
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
|54
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|55
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|56
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:05:01
|57
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|58
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:06:17
|59
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|60
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|61
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|62
|Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
|63
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|64
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:36
|65
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic
|66
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|0:09:19
|67
|Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team
|0:10:25
|68
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
|69
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|0:10:53
|70
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM
|71
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|72
|Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|73
|Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|74
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|75
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|76
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|77
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|78
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|79
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|80
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|81
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
|83
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|84
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|86
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|87
|Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
|88
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|89
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
|91
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia
|92
|James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|93
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM
|94
|Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
|95
|Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
|96
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|98
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|100
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia
|0:10:58
|101
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
|102
|Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia
|103
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|104
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|105
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|107
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:11:01
|108
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:12:19
|109
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life
|0:16:22
|110
|Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
|0:19:39
|111
|Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:21:38
|112
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|113
|Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|114
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|115
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|DNS
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|pts
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|3
|3
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|1
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|8
|3
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|5
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|4
|6
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|8
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|6
|4
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|5
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|6
|David George (RSA) 360 Life
|1
|1
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|10
|pts
|2
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|8
|3
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|6
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|6
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|1
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7:47:30
|2
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:22
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4
|David George (RSA) 360 Life
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|7
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|8
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|11
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM
|0:03:04
|13
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|15
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|16
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|17
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|21
|Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
|22
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|23
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
|24
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
|25
|Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
|26
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|27
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|28
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|29
|Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
|30
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|32
|Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
|33
|David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|34
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
|35
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|36
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
|37
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|38
|Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
|39
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:17
|40
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:03:31
|41
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:03:50
|42
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:24
|43
|Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life
|0:04:58
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|45
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:05:13
|46
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia
|0:05:23
|47
|Jos Pronk (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:05:29
|48
|Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
|49
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:05:35
|50
|Diego Gallego Arnaiz (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:06:23
|51
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|0:07:23
|52
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|53
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:08:22
|54
|David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:08:30
|55
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:08:39
|56
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|57
|Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
|58
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:08:44
|59
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:09:14
|60
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:10:11
|61
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:10:26
|62
|Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:10:36
|63
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:10:51
|64
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:11:50
|65
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:12:44
|66
|Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team
|0:13:09
|67
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:13:15
|68
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|69
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|70
|Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
|71
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|73
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|74
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
|76
|Leon Burger (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|77
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|79
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|80
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
|82
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|83
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|84
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
|86
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russia
|87
|Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:13:20
|88
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russia
|89
|Alexey Markov (Rus) Russia
|90
|Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:13:28
|91
|Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|92
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:31
|93
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:13:39
|94
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:13:50
|95
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:14:00
|96
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:14:57
|97
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:15:07
|98
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|0:16:03
|99
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
|0:16:06
|100
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russia
|0:16:28
|101
|Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia
|0:19:00
|102
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|103
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|0:19:26
|104
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM
|0:19:32
|105
|Sierd Steigenga (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:21:00
|106
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|107
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:21:05
|108
|Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
|0:22:01
|109
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life
|0:23:29
|110
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:24:00
|111
|Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|112
|Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:27:11
|113
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|114
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM
|0:29:06
|115
|Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:31:45
|1
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|19
|pts
|2
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|3
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|8
|4
|Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM
|8
|5
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Czech Republic
|6
|6
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|7
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|5
|8
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|9
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|5
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|11
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|3
|12
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Czech Republic
|3
|13
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|14
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|3
|15
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|2
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|2
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1
|18
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|20
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|24
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|3
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|4
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|11
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|8
|6
|Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
|5
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|3
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|3
|10
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|1
|11
|David George (RSA) 360 Life
|1
|12
|Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
|1
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|7:49:52
|2
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:00:42
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
|6
|David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|7
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
|10
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:01:09
|11
|Kirill Yatsevich (Rus) Russia
|0:03:01
|12
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|0:05:01
|13
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:06:00
|14
|David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:06:08
|15
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:06:17
|16
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:52
|17
|Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team
|0:10:47
|18
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:10:53
|19
|Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
|20
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|21
|Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
|22
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|23
|Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:11:06
|24
|Jan Dostal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:11:38
|25
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:12:45
|26
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|0:13:41
|27
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
|0:13:44
|28
|Evgeny Kovaliev (Rus) Russia
|0:16:38
|29
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|0:17:04
|30
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Ruiter Dakkapellen
|0:18:38
|31
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|32
|Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
|0:19:39
|33
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life
|0:21:07
|34
|Dominik Ivo (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:21:38
|35
|Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:24:49
|1
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|7:49:52
|2
|David George (RSA) 360 Life
|3
|Daryl Impey (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|4
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|6
|Herman Fouche (RSA) DCM
|0:00:42
|7
|Ian McLeod (RSA) DCM
|8
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|9
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) Team Bonitas
|10
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) UCI African Team
|11
|Jay Thomson (RSA) 360 Life
|12
|Abdelati Saadoune (Mar) Morocco
|13
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco
|14
|Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
|15
|Darren Lill (RSA) DCM
|16
|David Maree (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|17
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) UCI African Team
|18
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Toyota CSA
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Toyota CSA
|20
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|21
|Shaun Ward (RSA) 360 Life
|22
|Christiaan Kriek (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:01:09
|23
|Kevin Evans (RSA) 360 Life
|0:02:36
|24
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Mar) Morocco
|0:02:51
|25
|Nicholas White (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:03:07
|26
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|0:05:01
|27
|David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:06:08
|28
|Solomon Bitew Shiferaw (Eth) UCI African Team
|0:06:17
|29
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:22
|30
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:06:52
|31
|Misnga Okbatsion (Eri) UCI African Team
|0:10:47
|32
|Arran Brown (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:10:53
|33
|Nathnael Berhane (Eri) UCI African Team
|34
|Clinton Barrow (RSA) DCM
|35
|Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Team Bonitas
|36
|James Perry (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|37
|Hendrick Kruger (RSA) Toyota CSA
|38
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|39
|Johannes Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
|40
|Richard Baxter (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:10:58
|41
|Stefan Ihlenfeldt (RSA) Toyota CSA
|0:11:06
|42
|Carl Pasio (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|43
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|0:13:41
|44
|Estifanos Gebresilassie (Eth) UCI African Team
|0:13:44
|45
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|0:17:04
|46
|Pieter Seyffert (RSA) DCM
|0:17:10
|47
|Clint Hendricks (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:18:43
|48
|Paul-Alexander Van Zweel (RSA) 360 Life
|0:19:39
|49
|Shaun-Nick Bester (RSA) 360 Life
|0:21:07
|50
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:21:38
|51
|Jean Spies (RSA) Tasol - GT Pro Cycling
|0:24:49
|52
|Jeremy Maartens (RSA) DCM
|0:26:44
