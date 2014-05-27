Alexander, Allar top Tour of Somerville
Rivera, Barnes round out women's podium
Image 1 of 35
Image 2 of 35
Image 3 of 35
Image 4 of 35
Image 5 of 35
Image 6 of 35
Image 7 of 35
Image 8 of 35
Image 9 of 35
Image 10 of 35
Image 11 of 35
Image 12 of 35
Image 13 of 35
Image 14 of 35
Image 15 of 35
Image 16 of 35
Image 17 of 35
Image 18 of 35
Image 19 of 35
Image 20 of 35
Image 21 of 35
Image 22 of 35
Image 23 of 35
Image 24 of 35
Image 25 of 35
Image 26 of 35
Image 27 of 35
Image 28 of 35
Image 29 of 35
Image 30 of 35
Image 31 of 35
Image 32 of 35
Image 33 of 35
Image 34 of 35
Image 35 of 35
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|1:39:48
|2
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|3
|Randal Perez
|4
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|5
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
|6
|Hector Fabian Aguilar (EDA Contractors)
|7
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|8
|Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|9
|Barry Miller (Firefighters Upsala CK)
|10
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|13
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|14
|Evan Murphy (Foundation)
|15
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|16
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|17
|David Warner (Green Line Velo)
|18
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|19
|John Durso (Watchung Wheelmen)
|20
|Manuel Barreto
|21
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|22
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|23
|William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|24
|Jose Rohas
|25
|Adam Pantastico (Five Four Sports)
|26
|William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
|27
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|28
|Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
|29
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|30
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|31
|Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|32
|Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
|33
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|34
|Stephan Dioslaki (Five Four Sports)
|35
|Alessandro Matteucci
|36
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|37
|Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Par)
|38
|Charles (CCB)
|41
|Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team)
|42
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Norodisk)
|43
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|44
|Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
|45
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|46
|Maximo Rojas
|47
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Fel)
|48
|Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|49
|Wesley Kline (Airgas Cycling)
|50
|Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)
|51
|Darren Matthews
|52
|Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Fel)
|53
|Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|54
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|55
|David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
|56
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|57
|Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
|58
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|59
|Sean McCarthy (JAM Fund / NCC)
|60
|Ross Baldwin (High Gear/Trek/WW)
|61
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|62
|David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
|63
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
|64
|Steven Ward (High Gear/Trek/WW)
|65
|Erlin Garcia (Montecci Cycling)
|66
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Norodisk)
|67
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Norodisk)
|68
|Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
|69
|Leonardo Martinez
|70
|Matt Polson (Ride with Rendall)
|71
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|72
|Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
|73
|Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|74
|Dean Haas (D3DEVO)
|75
|Norlandy Taveras Snchez (San Juan Dom. Rep.)
|76
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|77
|Alanzo Greaves (Roraima Bikers)
|78
|Scott Savory (Lupus Racing Team)
|79
|David Casale (Amoroso's Racing Team)
|80
|Micah Engle (Faulkner Nissan Racing)
|81
|Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
|82
|Cristian Camilo Torres Calderon (Montecci)
|83
|Christopher Tirone (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc.)
|84
|John Minturn (Weather Channel)
|85
|Andrew Goessling
|86
|Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
|87
|Wilson Vasquez (Lupus Racing Team)
|88
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|89
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|90
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
|91
|Anthony Lowe (We Stand United (W.S.))
|92
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|93
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|94
|Deivi Capellan (Montecci Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:49:57
|2
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|5
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|6
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
|8
|Angie Garcia
|9
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|10
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|11
|Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
|13
|Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
|14
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Emily Underwood (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|16
|Emily Spence (BH/Comedy Central)
|17
|Kimberly Ann Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|18
|Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
|19
|Kathryne Carr
|20
|Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
|21
|Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
|22
|Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
|23
|Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|24
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|25
|Georgina Beech
|26
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|27
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|28
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|29
|Amy Mausser
|30
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|31
|Lauren Tamayo (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|32
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|33
|Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|34
|Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|35
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|36
|Cari Higgins (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|37
|Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|38
|Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|39
|Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
|40
|Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|41
|Julie Hunter
|42
|Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media)
|43
|Masha Schneider (ZENBERRYMIX.COM)
|44
|Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|45
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|46
|Adelaide Tillinghast (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)
|47
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|48
|Lauren Dagostino (MidAtlantic BZH/CJ/Hilltop)
|49
|Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|50
|Rachel Hallum (CityMD Racing)
|51
|Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|52
|Camie Kornely (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
|53
|Meredith Ehn (Finkraft Cyling Team)
|54
|Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|55
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy