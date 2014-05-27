Trending

Alexander, Allar top Tour of Somerville

Rivera, Barnes round out women's podium

Image 1 of 35

Jersey's own Gavriel Epstein (Champion System/Stan's Notubes) tries to work his local magic on the pack.

Jersey's own Gavriel Epstein (Champion System/Stan's Notubes) tries to work his local magic on the pack.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 35

Venezuela's National Team participated this year with Angie Garcia taking the lead for them.

Venezuela's National Team participated this year with Angie Garcia taking the lead for them.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 35

With a few laps to go- the ladies start the strategies.

With a few laps to go- the ladies start the strategies.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 35

Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) knows to mark the Fearless Femme rival.

Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) knows to mark the Fearless Femme rival.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 35

Suddenly the crowd can see a now familiar sight forming…

Suddenly the crowd can see a now familiar sight forming…
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 35

Le Tran Blu (Fem Edicion) takes shape to take over the race.

Le Tran Blu (Fem Edicion) takes shape to take over the race.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 35

But this train did not make the station as Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) wins the sprint.

But this train did not make the station as Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) wins the sprint.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 35

Camie Kornely (Stan's NoTubes p/b endurance) works early on to stretch out the field and help her teammate.

Camie Kornely (Stan's NoTubes p/b endurance) works early on to stretch out the field and help her teammate.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 35

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) enjoys one of her favorite races here in New Jersey.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) enjoys one of her favorite races here in New Jersey.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 35

Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) acted as the designated gunner for teammate Tina Pic.

Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) acted as the designated gunner for teammate Tina Pic.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 35

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) one of the most accomplished riders in today's peloton.

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy) one of the most accomplished riders in today's peloton.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 35

Newcomer Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b endurance) has been moving up the ranks steadily for the last two years.

Newcomer Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b endurance) has been moving up the ranks steadily for the last two years.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 35

The pack starts getting serious.

The pack starts getting serious.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 35

Women's field crosses North Bridge.

Women's field crosses North Bridge.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 35

Ladies round the second turn.

Ladies round the second turn.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 35

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 35

John Mintern (The Weather Channel) takes a huge flyer on one of the fastest courses in the circuit.

John Mintern (The Weather Channel) takes a huge flyer on one of the fastest courses in the circuit.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 35

Ben Renkema (CRCA/Foundation) chats with Adam Myerson (Smartstop) one of the seasoned riders of the US domestic scene.

Ben Renkema (CRCA/Foundation) chats with Adam Myerson (Smartstop) one of the seasoned riders of the US domestic scene.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 35

Somerville veterans turn out for the Home Town Event.

Somerville veterans turn out for the Home Town Event.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 35

Venezuelan's National team moves up on United Healthcare.

Venezuelan's National team moves up on United Healthcare.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 35

In a disputed finish Deivi Capellan takes the sprint.

In a disputed finish Deivi Capellan takes the sprint.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 35

A lose shifter- and an extra lap were at the heart of the dispute.

A lose shifter- and an extra lap were at the heart of the dispute.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 35

The team's owner pleads his case with the race official-to no avail. The finish being over turned as a final result.

The team's owner pleads his case with the race official-to no avail. The finish being over turned as a final result.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 24 of 35

Men's podium: Second place-Ben Renkema (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) First place-Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) Third place- Randal Perez (Venezuela National Team) Congratulations to All!

Men's podium: Second place-Ben Renkema (Stan's Notubes p/b Proferrin) First place-Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) Third place- Randal Perez (Venezuela National Team) Congratulations to All!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 25 of 35

Newcomer Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas/ d3 Devo) keeps pace with former National Champion Critmaster, Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)

Newcomer Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas/ d3 Devo) keeps pace with former National Champion Critmaster, Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 26 of 35

Memorial Day is imprinted everywhere in Somerville today.

Memorial Day is imprinted everywhere in Somerville today.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 27 of 35

Sprinter Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) is nicely tucked into the pack as Jermaine Burrowes (W.S.United/Mangoseed) rides shotgun.

Sprinter Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation) is nicely tucked into the pack as Jermaine Burrowes (W.S.United/Mangoseed) rides shotgun.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 28 of 35

Dean Haas (Airgas d3 Devo) represents for his developing team.

Dean Haas (Airgas d3 Devo) represents for his developing team.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 29 of 35

View from an Army Vet's porch- All areas of the Armed Forces were represented at today's race.

View from an Army Vet's porch- All areas of the Armed Forces were represented at today's race.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 30 of 35

Bobby Lea (Custom Velo) tried many times to get a group to break-away, to no avail.

Bobby Lea (Custom Velo) tried many times to get a group to break-away, to no avail.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 31 of 35

John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) acted as designated gunner for the day.

John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) acted as designated gunner for the day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 32 of 35

Today's podium: Second place-Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) First- Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) Third- Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) are congratulated by a proud Hall of Famer this Memorial Day.

Today's podium: Second place-Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) First- Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) Third- Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) are congratulated by a proud Hall of Famer this Memorial Day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 33 of 35

The Men's field stack up with a frontline full of talent.

The Men's field stack up with a frontline full of talent.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 34 of 35

The Venezuelan National Team stretches it out and makes their presence known.

The Venezuelan National Team stretches it out and makes their presence known.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 35 of 35

The Women's field takes off for the first lap.

The Women's field takes off for the first lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)1:39:48
2Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
3Randal Perez
4Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
5Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Dave Jordan Racing)
6Hector Fabian Aguilar (EDA Contractors)
7Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
8Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
9Barry Miller (Firefighters Upsala CK)
10Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
12Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
13Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
14Evan Murphy (Foundation)
15Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
16Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
17David Warner (Green Line Velo)
18Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
19John Durso (Watchung Wheelmen)
20Manuel Barreto
21Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
22Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
23William Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
24Jose Rohas
25Adam Pantastico (Five Four Sports)
26William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
27Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
28Aaron Fillion (Ride With Rendall)
29Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
30Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
31Guillermo Gonzalez Castro (Somerville Bicycle Shop)
32Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
33Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
34Stephan Dioslaki (Five Four Sports)
35Alessandro Matteucci
36Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
37Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Par)
38Charles (CCB)
41Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team)
42Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Norodisk)
43Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
44Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
45Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
46Maximo Rojas
47Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Fel)
48Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
49Wesley Kline (Airgas Cycling)
50Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)
51Darren Matthews
52Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Fel)
53Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
54Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
55David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program)
56John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
57Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
58Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
59Sean McCarthy (JAM Fund / NCC)
60Ross Baldwin (High Gear/Trek/WW)
61Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
62David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
63Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
64Steven Ward (High Gear/Trek/WW)
65Erlin Garcia (Montecci Cycling)
66Justin Morris (Team Novo Norodisk)
67Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Norodisk)
68Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
69Leonardo Martinez
70Matt Polson (Ride with Rendall)
71Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
72Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
73Elvys Reyes Acevedo (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
74Dean Haas (D3DEVO)
75Norlandy Taveras Snchez (San Juan Dom. Rep.)
76Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
77Alanzo Greaves (Roraima Bikers)
78Scott Savory (Lupus Racing Team)
79David Casale (Amoroso's Racing Team)
80Micah Engle (Faulkner Nissan Racing)
81Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
82Cristian Camilo Torres Calderon (Montecci)
83Christopher Tirone (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc.)
84John Minturn (Weather Channel)
85Andrew Goessling
86Drew Christopher (Primal - Audi Denver)
87Wilson Vasquez (Lupus Racing Team)
88Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
89Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
90Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
91Anthony Lowe (We Stand United (W.S.))
92Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
93Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
94Deivi Capellan (Montecci Cycling)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:49:57
2Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
3Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
5Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
6Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
8Angie Garcia
9Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
10Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
11Joanie Caron (Garneau Factory)
12Rushlee Buchanan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
13Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
14Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
15Emily Underwood (Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
16Emily Spence (BH/Comedy Central)
17Kimberly Ann Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
18Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
19Kathryne Carr
20Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebe)
21Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
22Laura Summers (Greater Hartford Cycling Club)
23Arley Kemmerer (Colavita Racing Inc.)
24Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
25Georgina Beech
26Elizabeth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
27Kathleen Wulfkuhle (CAWES p/b Specialized)
28Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
29Amy Mausser
30Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
31Lauren Tamayo (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
32Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
33Kelley Bethoney (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
34Amy Good (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
35Christina Birch (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
36Cari Higgins (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
37Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
38Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
39Miranda Griffiths (Vanderkitten)
40Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
41Julie Hunter
42Renee Engelhardt (Radical Media)
43Masha Schneider (ZENBERRYMIX.COM)
44Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
45Kaitlyn Lawrence (CAWES p/b Specialized)
46Adelaide Tillinghast (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)
47Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
48Lauren Dagostino (MidAtlantic BZH/CJ/Hilltop)
49Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
50Rachel Hallum (CityMD Racing)
51Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
52Camie Kornely (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWER)
53Meredith Ehn (Finkraft Cyling Team)
54Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
55Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)

Latest on Cyclingnews