Grosu wins in Zhongwei

Davidenok holds race lead with one stage to go

New race leader Ilya Davidenok (Continental Team Astana)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduard Michael Grosu (Rou) Vini-Fantini-Nippo2:35:09
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
3Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
5Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Esp) Euskadi
7Leonid Krasnov (Rus) RusVelo
8Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
9Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Vini-Fantini-Nippo
10Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana49:48:31
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:42
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:43
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:06
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:48
6Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:55
7Víctor Martín Hernandez (Esp) Burgos-BH0:02:38
8Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy0:02:43
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:46
10Mirsamad Pourseyedi Golakhour (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:54

