Image 1 of 24

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) is the new sprint leader.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 24

As usual there was plenty of nice scenery during stage 7.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 24

Wu Shengjun (Qinghai) doing plenty of work in the two man break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 24

As the main climb began the break was reeled in.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 24

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) tries to reclaim some time on the main climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 24

A large group formed by the finish.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 24

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) gets his long awaited win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 24

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) was pretty pleased with his win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 24

The podium girls catch some shade before procedings began.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 24

Simon Clarke (ISD) lets loose on the podium after his third place on the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 24

Hossien Askari (Tabriz) salutes the crowd after recieving his Asian leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 24

It was a lonely road ahead for the break.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 24

Wu Shengjun (Qinghai) and Yeung Ying Hon (Hong Kong) were in the most promising break of the day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 24

Hossien Askari (Tabriz) is also looking good to hold onto his leaders jersey with only one more mountain stage remaining.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 24

Chan Chun Hing (Hong Kong) catches a bit of shade before the start of the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 24

Tabriz riders lined the front of the peleton on the start line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 24

Sergiy Grechyn (Amore & Vita) led the peleton early on before the first KOM of the day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 24

The peleton rode under fine conditions during stage 7.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 24

The leader of the tour was looking strong.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 24

Stage 7 headed towards the hills.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 24

Simon Clarke (ISD) leads a break not long after the first climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 24

A Tibetan lady blessed the riders as they rode by.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 24

Amore & Vita seemed keen to work at the front.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 24

Ghader Misbani (Tabriz) is looking strong to hold onto the KOM jersey all the way to Xining.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russian National Team rider Boris Shpilevskiy has put the sprinters back in the spotlight winning stage six of the tour into Mole in the Qilian County. Shpilevskiy outlasted Matej Stare (Slovenian National Team) and Simon Clarke (ISD-Neri) from Australia; the win puts Shpilevskiy into the green jersey leader of the point's competition with two stages remaining.

Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) remains in the tour lead holding a 44 second advantage over Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) with American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) a further 41.seconds back in third place.

Shpilevskiy has already appeared on the podium four times including the tour preface, but never as the winner. With the race heading over the summit of the hors categorie climb fifteen kilometres from the finish, it looked like his chances may have passed him by again.

He was at the back of a lead group that had assembled high on the climb and was struggling to stay in touch. "I was last position on the climb" he said gasping for air in Mole. "It was very difficult, i was very fatigued". "My team work very well on the last fifteen kilometres on the downhill and i am very happy to win at last", he added.

Earlier in the day the field, now reduced to 119 riders, left Xihaizhen beneath clear blue skies with the temperature in the low twenties. The pace was on early with several breakaway attempts that failed. Ukrainian rider Oleksandr Kvachuk (ISD-Neri) took the points at the first King of the Mountain mark at twenty-four kilometres. Shpilevskiy showed a sign of things to come when he won the first intermediate sprint of the day at forty-six kilometres.

It was after this point that two riders broke free. Ying Hon Yeung (Hong Kong) and Shengjun Wu (Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team) snuck out to a lead of over two minutes by the time they sped through the coal mining township of Reshui (Chinese for Hot Water Town).

They were eventually joined by a chasing pair nearing thirty-five kilometres from the finish. Jakub Kratochvila (Arbo-KTM-Gebruder Weiss) and Peng Liu (China National Team) had been chasing the leading pair across the plateau, watched by road workers who had put their tools down to cheer on the tour.

Kratochvila is one of only two riders left on his Austrian registered team and could have been excused for just sitting back in the peloton. His teammate and already a stage winner here, Gregor Gazvoda, was sitting eleventh overall 2:22 behind Askari. "I just wanted to make up some time on the GC and do everything for my leader", he said afterwards.

The quartet's lead of fifty seconds nearing the 25 kilometres mark quickly evaporated and the big guns of the race took over on the climb. A group of nine riders formed on the lower slopes before that was reduced to seven nearing the top. The peloton meanwhile began to disintegrate behind.

The group of seven, including tour leader Hossein Askari, had a break of fifteen seconds approaching the summit. Former tour leader Rogina showed he is not done with yet when he led the race over the top. They were joined by a chasing pack and descended towards the finish, speeding past local Mongolians dressed in their colourful costumes and waving flags.

On the fast and smooth run into Mole, teams began to organise their sprinters. Waiting at the finish was a mixture of Chinese culture with Muslims, Tibetans and Mongolians lining the main street awaiting the tour's arrival.

They watched on as a Russian outlasted a Slovenian and an Australian to win the stage. Clarke was delighted with his place on the podium after being in a hospital earlier on the tour having blood tests. "After the way i have been feeling this week i didn't even think a top ten in a stage would be within my reach" he said. "Today I crashed and changed bikes twice; I just thought this run's not going to end".

"I just tried to hold on in that last climb today and have a crack" he added. "It was a really hard finish with an uphill drag and a headwind, i didn't hit out until 150 to go, i'm stoked to make the podium under the circumstances", Clarke said.

Tour leader Askari is prepared for a hard day in the saddle on the penultimate stage tomorrow which features another hors categorie climb at 3,869 metres above sea level. "I think today is better than tomorrow", he said. "Tomorrow is a hard day". "We know the roads and the hors categorie are not so strong but it is the altitude". "Maybe the gods help my team", he said with a smile.

Tomorrow the eighth stage leaves Mole bound for Qingshizui, a 150 kilometre journey featuring the aforementioned climb. If the gods are smiling on Askari and his team from Tabriz Petrochemical, he will take the yellow jersey to Xining for the final stage criterium on Sunday.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation3:02:01
2Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
3Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
6Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
7Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
8Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
9Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
11Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
12Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
13Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
16Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
17Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
18Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
20Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
21Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
23Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
24Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
25Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
26William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
27Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
28Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
29Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
30Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
31Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
32Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
33Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
34Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
35Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
36Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
37Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
38Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
39Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
41Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:10
42Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:11
43Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:00:15
44Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
45Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
46Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:00:20
47Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:28
48Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:55
49Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
52Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
53Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
54Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
55Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
56Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
57Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
58Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
59Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
60Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation0:01:07
61Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:01:10
62Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:35
63Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:31
64Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
65Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:34
66Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
67Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
68Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
69Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
70Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
71Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
72Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
73Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
74Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
75Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
76Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
77Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
78Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
79Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
80Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
81Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
82Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
83Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
84Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
86Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
87Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
88Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
89Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
90Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
91Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
92Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:04:44
93Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
94Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
95Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
96Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
97Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:06:13
98Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:06:25
99Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
100Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
101Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
102Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
103Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
104Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:07:10
105Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
106Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
107Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
108Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:08:05
109Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
110James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
111King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
112Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
113Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
114Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
115Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
116Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:09:07
117Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSVladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFBradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews