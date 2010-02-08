Image 1 of 21 Team Katusha hold its team meeting on the grass. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 21 Trek-Livestrong's Taylor Phinney and Alex Dowsett were happy but nervous before the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is ready to start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 21 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen wear the best young rider's and race leader's jerseys. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 21 A one minute silence was held in memory of Franco Ballerini before the start. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 21 And they're off and racing on stage two of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 21 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the Tour of Qatar after the second stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 21 Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) bests Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) after a day-long breakaway on a windy day in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Geert Steurs remembers his fallen teammate Federiek Nolf, who died in his sleep during last year's race, as he crosses the line to win the second stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) on the podium in Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Geert Steurs accepts the prize of points leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Andreas Stauff and Tom Boonen of the Quick Step team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) claimed the overall lead in Qatar. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) chats with Eddy Merckx after the victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport-Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Tom BOonen leads a small group to the line. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 21 The Topsport Vlaanderen team celebrates Geert Steurs' win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 21 The riders had a moment of silence for Franco Ballerini's passing at the start. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 21 Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Omega Pharma) rolls in as part of the shattered peloton (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 21 The Qatari fans know very well who Tom Boonen is, as he's won stages here 16 times. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 21 The Qatari tifosi get a good shot of the peloton (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Strong winds and some aggressive echelon riding dramatically affected the overall standings at the Tour of Qatar on Monday, with a two-man breakaway containing Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) out-foxing the big-name sprinters.

Steurs and Mol attacked just two kilometres into the 147km stage and with a strong headwind blowing from the north, the bunch let them go. Their lead reached a massive 22:40 after 36km and they eventually stayed away all the way to the finish, holding onto a gap of 1:51 over the chasers.

With Mol better placed overall and certain to take the leader's gold jersey, Steurs accelerated ahead at the finish to win the stage. As he crossed the line he pointed to the sky, remembering his former teammate Frederik Nolf, who tragically died in his sleep during last year's race.

"It was very emotional to win like that but I'm happy that I could do something today for Frederik," Steurs said. "This is a very important win. I wasn't here last year but it was very emotional moment for all the team."

Team Sky started stage two with Edvald Boasson Hagen in the overall race leader's gold jersey after their dominant display in the opening team time trial. But it definitely was not their day and everyone else took full advantage and was quick to give them a lesson in echelon racing.

Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds in the overall standings.

Broken collarbones for Arvesen and Cozza

Germany's Roger Kluge (Milram) was third on the stage and moved up to third overall at 2:02. However, the result reveals little of what happened out on the road.

A moving minute's silence was held in memory of Italian national coach and former Paris-Roubaix winner Franco Ballerini before the start.

Then there was drama even before the stage had officially begun, when Kurt-Asle Arvesen crashed in the neutralized section. He fractured the far end of his right collarbone and was out of the race. Cyclingnews understands he will fly home to Oslo overnight to undergo surgery by the same doctors who treated his other collarbone after he crashed in last year's Tour de France. He could be back on his bike within 10 days but he has missed a vital part of the early season.

Later in the stage Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) crashed and broke his collarbone and is also out of the race.

Echelons galore and aggressive finale

After only two kilometres of racing Steurs and Mol attacked and began their day-long breakaway. With a strong headwind blowing, the bunch showed little interesting in chasing them and the gap soared.

A reaction finally came after 36km and marked the start of 110km of aggressive racing all the way to the finish.

As the road turned right a few degrees, 10km from the first sprint, the headwind became a crosswind. Suddenly, Quick Step and the Cervélo TestTeam went on the attack, catching Edvald Boasson Hagen, his Team Sky teammates and most of the peloton napping.

The race split into echelons like a scene out of Ghent-Wevelgem. Most of the big-name Classics riders and sprinters were in the front group, including Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Alessandro Ballan and Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank).

Cervélo TestTeam had five riders in the move and were clearly looking for revenge after the whole team was penalized a minute for a push by Heinrich Haussler in the team time trial.

Team Sky tried to drag Boasson Hagen back up to the front group. They held the gap to within a minute for 40km, with even Boasson Hagen doing turns on the front, but the lead group worked smoothly and ruthlessly in the echelon and Team Sky eventually cracked and lost riders.

Then Boasson Hagen lost any chance of overall success when he suffered a back wheel puncture. He got a quick change but the team had already decided their chances were over and Boasson Hagen took on a bottle and would eventually finish in a big group, 9:43 behind Geert Steurs.

Cervélo goes on the attack

Up front it was time for the final attacks. The 28 riders in the front echelon eased off a little when they realised they would not catch the break but then the Cervélo TestTeam tried to pull back the minute they were penalized in the team time trial.

Roger Hammond made a strong attack, then Haussler went with five kilometres to go. Tom Boonen often lead the chase but the violent attacks split the front group as cracks appeared in riders' early season form.

Kluge managed to take third place, with Haussler in fourth four seconds behind him. One second later Gilbert, Hammond, Boonen, Burghardt, Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo TestTeam) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) crossed the line.

Ballan and Farrar lost 42 seconds to them in the aggressive finale but importantly were still well-placed overall.

Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds, with Kluge third at 2:02 and then Boonen fourth at 2:05. Thanks to Garmin's excellent second place in the team time trial, Farrar is ninth at 2:41. That is only 36 seconds behind Boonen with plenty of time bonuses to be awarded on the remaining four stages.

Mol starts Tuesday's 136km third stage from Dukhan to Mesaieed in the gold jersey but admitted it will be tough for him to hold off the big names that are packed tight two minutes behind him.

"First we have to repair the legs and then we'll see about defending the jersey. We're going to try but it'll be hard," he said.

Full Results 1 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3:31:00 2 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:51 4 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:54 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:55 6 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 8 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:37 12 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 13 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 15 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:42 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:43 21 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 22 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:33 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 25 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 34 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 35 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 36 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 37 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 38 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 39 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:37 40 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:40 41 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:09:43 42 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 44 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 46 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 47 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 48 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 50 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 51 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 54 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 55 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 56 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 57 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 59 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 60 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 62 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 63 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 64 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 65 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 66 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 67 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 69 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 70 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 71 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 74 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 75 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 78 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 82 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 83 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 84 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 85 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:10 86 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 87 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 88 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 90 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 92 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 95 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 96 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 98 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 99 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 100 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 101 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 102 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 103 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 104 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 105 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 106 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 109 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 110 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 111 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 112 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 113 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 114 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 116 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:17 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 119 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 120 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 121 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 122 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 123 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 124 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 126 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong DNF Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions DNF Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Al Ghuwayriya 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1

Umm Suwaiya 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 1

Qatar Foundation 1 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 pts 2 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 25 4 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 23 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 21 6 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 19 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 17 8 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 15 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 13 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 12 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 9 13 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 15 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 17 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 2 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Young riders 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 3:32:51 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:46 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 4 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:01:42 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 9 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:52 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 12 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 20 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 21 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 26 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 29 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 30 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:09:19 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 32 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 34 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 35 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 36 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 37 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 38 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 39 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 40 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 41 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 42 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:12:26 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 45 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 46 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 47 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Teams 1 Cervélo Test Team 10:38:44 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 3 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 4 Quick Step 0:01:30 5 Team Katusha 0:02:21 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Garmin-Transitions 0:04:05 8 Team Milram 0:08:33 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:09:27 10 Team Saxo bank 0:10:09 11 Liquigas - Doimos 0:16:19 12 Saur - Sojasun 0:16:25 13 AG2R - La mondiale 0:17:15 14 Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 Team HTC - Columbia 16 Trek Livestrong U23 0:26:19

General classification after stage 2 1 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:40:51 2 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:09 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:02 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:05 5 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:18 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 8 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:40 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:41 10 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:47 11 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:48 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:51 14 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:02:53 15 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 16 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:54 17 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:58 18 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:03:00 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:03 20 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:31 21 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:35 22 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 23 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:41 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 25 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:44 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:45 27 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:47 29 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:56 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 31 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 32 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:03:57 34 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:00 35 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:31 36 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:34 37 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:04:36 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:05:37 39 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 40 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:44 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:33 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 43 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:41 44 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 45 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 46 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:46 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 48 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 49 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:51 50 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 52 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:53 55 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 56 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:54 57 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 60 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 61 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 62 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 66 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 0:09:58 67 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 68 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 69 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:09:59 70 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:00 71 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 0:10:06 72 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 73 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 74 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 75 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:10 76 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 77 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 78 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 79 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:10:12 80 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:29 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:10:35 82 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:10:41 83 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:00 84 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 85 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:11:02 86 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:11:03 87 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:08 88 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:13 89 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:18 91 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:20 92 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 94 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:22 97 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:25 98 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 99 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:27 100 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:11:33 101 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 102 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 103 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 104 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 105 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 106 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 107 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 108 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:11:37 109 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 110 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:11:39 111 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 112 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 113 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:11:58 114 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:32 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:14 116 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:14:07 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:28 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 119 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:29 120 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:46 121 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:39 122 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:15:41 123 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:42 124 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:16:12 125 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:16:20 126 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:21

Points classification 1 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 34 pts 2 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 33 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 25 4 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 24 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 21 6 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 19 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 17 8 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 15 9 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 13 10 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 11 11 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 12 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 9 13 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 8 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 7 15 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 6 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 17 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 4 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 3 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 1

Young rider classification 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 3:42:53 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:58 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:33 4 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:54 7 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:03:35 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:07:31 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:39 13 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:44 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:49 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:52 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:07:57 22 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:58 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:04 24 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:08:08 26 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:08:10 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:08:39 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:16 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:19 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:23 33 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:09:31 34 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 35 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 38 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:37 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 40 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:10:30 42 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:12:27 43 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:12:44 44 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:13:37 45 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:13:39 46 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:14:10 47 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:14:18