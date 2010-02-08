Steurs strongest as breakaway rules the day
Two-man attack defies the wind and the peloton in the desert
Strong winds and some aggressive echelon riding dramatically affected the overall standings at the Tour of Qatar on Monday, with a two-man breakaway containing Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) out-foxing the big-name sprinters.
Steurs and Mol attacked just two kilometres into the 147km stage and with a strong headwind blowing from the north, the bunch let them go. Their lead reached a massive 22:40 after 36km and they eventually stayed away all the way to the finish, holding onto a gap of 1:51 over the chasers.
With Mol better placed overall and certain to take the leader's gold jersey, Steurs accelerated ahead at the finish to win the stage. As he crossed the line he pointed to the sky, remembering his former teammate Frederik Nolf, who tragically died in his sleep during last year's race.
"It was very emotional to win like that but I'm happy that I could do something today for Frederik," Steurs said. "This is a very important win. I wasn't here last year but it was very emotional moment for all the team."
Team Sky started stage two with Edvald Boasson Hagen in the overall race leader's gold jersey after their dominant display in the opening team time trial. But it definitely was not their day and everyone else took full advantage and was quick to give them a lesson in echelon racing.
Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds in the overall standings.
Broken collarbones for Arvesen and Cozza
Germany's Roger Kluge (Milram) was third on the stage and moved up to third overall at 2:02. However, the result reveals little of what happened out on the road.
A moving minute's silence was held in memory of Italian national coach and former Paris-Roubaix winner Franco Ballerini before the start.
Then there was drama even before the stage had officially begun, when Kurt-Asle Arvesen crashed in the neutralized section. He fractured the far end of his right collarbone and was out of the race. Cyclingnews understands he will fly home to Oslo overnight to undergo surgery by the same doctors who treated his other collarbone after he crashed in last year's Tour de France. He could be back on his bike within 10 days but he has missed a vital part of the early season.
Later in the stage Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) crashed and broke his collarbone and is also out of the race.
Echelons galore and aggressive finale
After only two kilometres of racing Steurs and Mol attacked and began their day-long breakaway. With a strong headwind blowing, the bunch showed little interesting in chasing them and the gap soared.
A reaction finally came after 36km and marked the start of 110km of aggressive racing all the way to the finish.
As the road turned right a few degrees, 10km from the first sprint, the headwind became a crosswind. Suddenly, Quick Step and the Cervélo TestTeam went on the attack, catching Edvald Boasson Hagen, his Team Sky teammates and most of the peloton napping.
The race split into echelons like a scene out of Ghent-Wevelgem. Most of the big-name Classics riders and sprinters were in the front group, including Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Alessandro Ballan and Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank).
Cervélo TestTeam had five riders in the move and were clearly looking for revenge after the whole team was penalized a minute for a push by Heinrich Haussler in the team time trial.
Team Sky tried to drag Boasson Hagen back up to the front group. They held the gap to within a minute for 40km, with even Boasson Hagen doing turns on the front, but the lead group worked smoothly and ruthlessly in the echelon and Team Sky eventually cracked and lost riders.
Then Boasson Hagen lost any chance of overall success when he suffered a back wheel puncture. He got a quick change but the team had already decided their chances were over and Boasson Hagen took on a bottle and would eventually finish in a big group, 9:43 behind Geert Steurs.
Cervélo goes on the attack
Up front it was time for the final attacks. The 28 riders in the front echelon eased off a little when they realised they would not catch the break but then the Cervélo TestTeam tried to pull back the minute they were penalized in the team time trial.
Roger Hammond made a strong attack, then Haussler went with five kilometres to go. Tom Boonen often lead the chase but the violent attacks split the front group as cracks appeared in riders' early season form.
Kluge managed to take third place, with Haussler in fourth four seconds behind him. One second later Gilbert, Hammond, Boonen, Burghardt, Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo TestTeam) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) crossed the line.
Ballan and Farrar lost 42 seconds to them in the aggressive finale but importantly were still well-placed overall.
Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds, with Kluge third at 2:02 and then Boonen fourth at 2:05. Thanks to Garmin's excellent second place in the team time trial, Farrar is ninth at 2:41. That is only 36 seconds behind Boonen with plenty of time bonuses to be awarded on the remaining four stages.
Mol starts Tuesday's 136km third stage from Dukhan to Mesaieed in the gold jersey but admitted it will be tough for him to hold off the big names that are packed tight two minutes behind him.
"First we have to repair the legs and then we'll see about defending the jersey. We're going to try but it'll be hard," he said.
|1
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3:31:00
|2
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:51
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:54
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:55
|6
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:37
|12
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|13
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|15
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:42
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:43
|21
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|22
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:33
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|25
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|34
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|37
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|39
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|40
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|41
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:09:43
|42
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|44
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|46
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|47
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|48
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|50
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|51
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|54
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|57
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|60
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|63
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|65
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|67
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|69
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|70
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|71
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|75
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|83
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|84
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|85
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:10
|86
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|88
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|90
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|92
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|95
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|96
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|98
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|99
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|101
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|104
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|105
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|106
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|109
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|111
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|112
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|114
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|116
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|118
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|119
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|121
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|122
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|123
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|124
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|126
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|DNF
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|DNF
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|1
|1
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|30
|pts
|2
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|6
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|19
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|8
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|13
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|12
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|13
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|15
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|17
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|3:32:51
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:46
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:01:42
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|12
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|21
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|22
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|26
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:19
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|34
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|35
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|37
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|38
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|39
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|40
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|41
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|42
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:12:26
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|45
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|46
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|47
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|1
|Cervélo Test Team
|10:38:44
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|4
|Quick Step
|0:01:30
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:05
|8
|Team Milram
|0:08:33
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:27
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:10:09
|11
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:16:19
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:25
|13
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:17:15
|14
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:26:19
|1
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:40:51
|2
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:09
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:02
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:05
|5
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:18
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|8
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:40
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:41
|10
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:47
|11
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:48
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:51
|14
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:02:53
|15
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|16
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:54
|17
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:58
|18
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:03:00
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:03
|20
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:31
|21
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:35
|22
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|23
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:41
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:44
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|27
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|29
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:56
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|31
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|32
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:03:57
|34
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:00
|35
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:31
|36
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:34
|37
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:04:36
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:05:37
|39
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|40
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|42
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:41
|44
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|45
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:46
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:51
|50
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|52
|Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|54
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:09:53
|55
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|56
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:54
|57
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|60
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|61
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|62
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|63
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|66
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|0:09:58
|67
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|68
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|69
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:59
|70
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:00
|71
|Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
|0:10:06
|72
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|74
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|75
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:10
|76
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|77
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|78
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
|79
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:12
|80
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:29
|81
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:35
|82
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:10:41
|83
|Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:00
|84
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|86
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:11:03
|87
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:08
|88
|Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:13
|89
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:18
|91
|Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:20
|92
|Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|97
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:25
|98
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|99
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:27
|100
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:11:33
|101
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|102
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|103
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|105
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|106
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|107
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|108
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:37
|109
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|110
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:11:39
|111
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|112
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|113
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:11:58
|114
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:32
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:14
|116
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:28
|118
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|119
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:29
|120
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:46
|121
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:39
|122
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:15:41
|123
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:42
|124
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:12
|125
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:20
|126
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:21
|1
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|34
|pts
|2
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|33
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|24
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|21
|6
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|19
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|8
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|9
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|13
|10
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|11
|11
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|12
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|13
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|8
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|7
|15
|Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|17
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|18
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|3
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|1
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|3:42:53
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:58
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:33
|4
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:54
|7
|Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:03:35
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:39
|13
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:44
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:49
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:52
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:07:57
|22
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:58
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:04
|24
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:08:08
|26
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:08:10
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:08:39
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:16
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:19
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:23
|33
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
|0:09:31
|34
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
|35
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|38
|Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:37
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|40
|Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:10:30
|42
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|43
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:12:44
|44
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:13:37
|45
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:13:39
|46
|Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:10
|47
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:14:18
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|10:49:24
|2
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Quick Step
|0:00:51
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:14
|8
|Team Milram
|0:07:59
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:09:01
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|0:09:23
|11
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:15:41
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:47
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:34
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:16:53
|16
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:25:59
