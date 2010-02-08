Trending

Steurs strongest as breakaway rules the day

Two-man attack defies the wind and the peloton in the desert

Image 1 of 21

Team Katusha hold its team meeting on the grass.

Team Katusha hold its team meeting on the grass.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 21

Trek-Livestrong's Taylor Phinney and Alex Dowsett were happy but nervous before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Trek-Livestrong's Taylor Phinney and Alex Dowsett were happy but nervous before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 21

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is ready to start.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) is ready to start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 21

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen wear the best young rider's and race leader's jerseys.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen wear the best young rider's and race leader's jerseys.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 21

A one minute silence was held in memory of Franco Ballerini before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

A one minute silence was held in memory of Franco Ballerini before the start.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 21

And they're off and racing on stage two of the Tour of Qatar.

And they're off and racing on stage two of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 21

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the Tour of Qatar after the second stage.
(Image credit: AFP)

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads the Tour of Qatar after the second stage.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 21

Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) bests Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) after a day-long breakaway on a windy day in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) bests Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) after a day-long breakaway on a windy day in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

Geert Steurs remembers his fallen teammate Federiek Nolf, who died in his sleep during last year's race, as he crosses the line to win the second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geert Steurs remembers his fallen teammate Federiek Nolf, who died in his sleep during last year's race, as he crosses the line to win the second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) on the podium in Qatar

Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) on the podium in Qatar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Geert Steurs accepts the prize of points leader

Geert Steurs accepts the prize of points leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

Andreas Stauff and Tom Boonen of the Quick Step team

Andreas Stauff and Tom Boonen of the Quick Step team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) claimed the overall lead in Qatar.

Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) claimed the overall lead in Qatar.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) chats with Eddy Merckx after the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geert Steurs (Topsport-Vlaanderen) chats with Eddy Merckx after the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport-Vlaanderen)

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport-Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Tom BOonen leads a small group to the line.

Tom BOonen leads a small group to the line.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 21

The Topsport Vlaanderen team celebrates Geert Steurs' win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Topsport Vlaanderen team celebrates Geert Steurs' win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 21

The riders had a moment of silence for Franco Ballerini's passing at the start.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The riders had a moment of silence for Franco Ballerini's passing at the start.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 21

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Omega Pharma) rolls in as part of the shattered peloton
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Omega Pharma) rolls in as part of the shattered peloton
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 21

The Qatari fans know very well who Tom Boonen is, as he's won stages here 16 times.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Qatari fans know very well who Tom Boonen is, as he's won stages here 16 times.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 21

The Qatari tifosi get a good shot of the peloton

The Qatari tifosi get a good shot of the peloton
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Strong winds and some aggressive echelon riding dramatically affected the overall standings at the Tour of Qatar on Monday, with a two-man breakaway containing Geert Steurs (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) out-foxing the big-name sprinters.

Steurs and Mol attacked just two kilometres into the 147km stage and with a strong headwind blowing from the north, the bunch let them go. Their lead reached a massive 22:40 after 36km and they eventually stayed away all the way to the finish, holding onto a gap of 1:51 over the chasers.

With Mol better placed overall and certain to take the leader's gold jersey, Steurs accelerated ahead at the finish to win the stage. As he crossed the line he pointed to the sky, remembering his former teammate Frederik Nolf, who tragically died in his sleep during last year's race.

"It was very emotional to win like that but I'm happy that I could do something today for Frederik," Steurs said. "This is a very important win. I wasn't here last year but it was very emotional moment for all the team."

Team Sky started stage two with Edvald Boasson Hagen in the overall race leader's gold jersey after their dominant display in the opening team time trial. But it definitely was not their day and everyone else took full advantage and was quick to give them a lesson in echelon racing.

Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds in the overall standings.

Broken collarbones for Arvesen and Cozza

Germany's Roger Kluge (Milram) was third on the stage and moved up to third overall at 2:02. However, the result reveals little of what happened out on the road.

A moving minute's silence was held in memory of Italian national coach and former Paris-Roubaix winner Franco Ballerini before the start.

Then there was drama even before the stage had officially begun, when Kurt-Asle Arvesen crashed in the neutralized section. He fractured the far end of his right collarbone and was out of the race. Cyclingnews understands he will fly home to Oslo overnight to undergo surgery by the same doctors who treated his other collarbone after he crashed in last year's Tour de France. He could be back on his bike within 10 days but he has missed a vital part of the early season.

Later in the stage Steven Cozza (Garmin-Transitions) crashed and broke his collarbone and is also out of the race.

Echelons galore and aggressive finale

After only two kilometres of racing Steurs and Mol attacked and began their day-long breakaway. With a strong headwind blowing, the bunch showed little interesting in chasing them and the gap soared.

A reaction finally came after 36km and marked the start of 110km of aggressive racing all the way to the finish.

As the road turned right a few degrees, 10km from the first sprint, the headwind became a crosswind. Suddenly, Quick Step and the Cervélo TestTeam went on the attack, catching Edvald Boasson Hagen, his Team Sky teammates and most of the peloton napping.

The race split into echelons like a scene out of Ghent-Wevelgem. Most of the big-name Classics riders and sprinters were in the front group, including Tom Boonen (Quick Step), Alessandro Ballan and Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo Bank).

Cervélo TestTeam had five riders in the move and were clearly looking for revenge after the whole team was penalized a minute for a push by Heinrich Haussler in the team time trial.

Team Sky tried to drag Boasson Hagen back up to the front group. They held the gap to within a minute for 40km, with even Boasson Hagen doing turns on the front, but the lead group worked smoothly and ruthlessly in the echelon and Team Sky eventually cracked and lost riders.

Then Boasson Hagen lost any chance of overall success when he suffered a back wheel puncture. He got a quick change but the team had already decided their chances were over and Boasson Hagen took on a bottle and would eventually finish in a big group, 9:43 behind Geert Steurs.

Cervélo goes on the attack

Up front it was time for the final attacks. The 28 riders in the front echelon eased off a little when they realised they would not catch the break but then the Cervélo TestTeam tried to pull back the minute they were penalized in the team time trial.

Roger Hammond made a strong attack, then Haussler went with five kilometres to go. Tom Boonen often lead the chase but the violent attacks split the front group as cracks appeared in riders' early season form.

Kluge managed to take third place, with Haussler in fourth four seconds behind him. One second later Gilbert, Hammond, Boonen, Burghardt, Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo TestTeam) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) crossed the line.

Ballan and Farrar lost 42 seconds to them in the aggressive finale but importantly were still well-placed overall.

Mol now leads Steurs by nine seconds, with Kluge third at 2:02 and then Boonen fourth at 2:05. Thanks to Garmin's excellent second place in the team time trial, Farrar is ninth at 2:41. That is only 36 seconds behind Boonen with plenty of time bonuses to be awarded on the remaining four stages.

Mol starts Tuesday's 136km third stage from Dukhan to Mesaieed in the gold jersey but admitted it will be tough for him to hold off the big names that are packed tight two minutes behind him.

"First we have to repair the legs and then we'll see about defending the jersey. We're going to try but it'll be hard," he said.

Full Results
1Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3:31:00
2Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:01:51
4Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:54
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:55
6Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
8Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
11Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:37
12Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
13Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
15Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:02:42
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:43
21Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
22Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:33
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
25Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
30Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
34Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
35Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
36Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
37Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
38Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
39Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:37
40Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:40
41Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:09:43
42Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
44Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
46Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
47Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
48Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
50Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
51Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
54Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
55Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
56Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
57Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
59Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
60Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
62Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
63Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
64Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
65Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
66Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
67Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
69Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
70Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
71Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
72Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
74Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
75Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
77Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
78Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
79Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
81Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
82Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
83Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
84Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
85Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:10
86Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha
88Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
90Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
92Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
93John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
95Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
96Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
98Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
99Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
100Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
101Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
102Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
103Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
104Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
105Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
106Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
109Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
110Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
111Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
112Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
113Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
114Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
116Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:17
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong
119Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
120Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
121Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
122Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
123Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
124Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
125Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
126Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
DNFSteven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
DNFKurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Al Ghuwayriya
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1

Umm Suwaiya
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam1

Qatar Foundation
1Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator30pts
2Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team27
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram25
4Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam23
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto21
6Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam19
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step17
8Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam15
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha13
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team11
11Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
12Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam9
13Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
15Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
17Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step2
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Young riders
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram3:32:51
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:46
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
4Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:01:42
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
9Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:52
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
12Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
13Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
20Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
21Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
22Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
23Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
25Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
26Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
28Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
29Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:09:19
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
32Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
33Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
34Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
35Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
36Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
37Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
38Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
39Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
40Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
41Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
42Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:12:26
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
45Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
46Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
47Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong

Teams
1Cervélo Test Team10:38:44
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
4Quick Step0:01:30
5Team Katusha0:02:21
6BMC Racing Team
7Garmin-Transitions0:04:05
8Team Milram0:08:33
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:27
10Team Saxo bank0:10:09
11Liquigas - Doimos0:16:19
12Saur - Sojasun0:16:25
13AG2R - La mondiale0:17:15
14Sky Pro Cycling Team
15Team HTC - Columbia
16Trek Livestrong U230:26:19

General classification after stage 2
1Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:40:51
2Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:09
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:02:02
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:02:05
5Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:18
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
8Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:02:40
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:41
10Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:47
11Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:48
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:51
14Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:02:53
15Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
16Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:54
17Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:02:58
18Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:03:00
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:03:03
20Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:03:31
21Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:35
22Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
23Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:41
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
25Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:44
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:45
27Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
29Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:56
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
31Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
32Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:03:57
34Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:00
35Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:31
36Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:04:34
37Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam0:04:36
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:05:37
39Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
40Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:44
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:09:33
42Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
43Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:41
44Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
45Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
46Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:09:46
47Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
48Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
49Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:51
50Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
52Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
53Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:09:53
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
56Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:54
57Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
60Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
62Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
63Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
65Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
66Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram0:09:58
67Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
68Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
69Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:09:59
70Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:00
71Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha0:10:06
72Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
74Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
75Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:10
76Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
77Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
78Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha
79Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:10:12
80Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:10:29
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:10:35
82Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:10:41
83Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:00
84Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
85Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:11:02
86Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:11:03
87Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:11:08
88Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:11:13
89Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:18
91Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:11:20
92Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
94Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
95John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:22
97Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:11:25
98Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
99Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:27
100Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:11:33
101Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
102Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
103Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
104Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
105Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
106Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
107Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
108Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:11:37
109Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
110Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:11:39
111Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
112Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
113Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:11:58
114Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:32
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:13:14
116Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:14:07
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:28
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
119Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:29
120Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:46
121Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:39
122Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:15:41
123Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:42
124Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:16:12
125Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:16:20
126Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:21

Points classification
1Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator34pts
2Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team33
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram25
4Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam24
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto21
6Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam19
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step17
8Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam15
9Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha13
10Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team11
11Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator10
12Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam9
13Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam8
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha7
15Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank6
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
17Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step4
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step3
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun1

Young rider classification
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram3:42:53
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:58
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam0:01:33
4Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:54
7Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:03:35
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:07:39
13Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:07:44
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:49
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
16Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:52
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
21Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:07:57
22Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:58
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:04
24Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:08:08
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
27Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong0:08:10
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:08:39
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:16
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:19
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:09:23
33Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha0:09:31
34Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha
35Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
38Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:37
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
40Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:10:30
42Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:12:27
43Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:12:44
44Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:13:37
45Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong0:13:39
46Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:14:10
47Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:14:18

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team10:49:24
2Cervélo Test Team0:00:09
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
4Quick Step0:00:51
5BMC Racing Team0:01:43
6Team Katusha0:01:55
7Garmin-Transitions0:03:14
8Team Milram0:07:59
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:09:01
10Team Saxo bank0:09:23
11Liquigas - Doimos0:15:41
12Saur - Sojasun0:15:47
13Sky Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
14Team HTC - Columbia0:16:34
15AG2R - La mondiale0:16:53
16Trek Livestrong U230:25:59

