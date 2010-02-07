Image 1 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen's first race for Team Sky and his first leader's jersey of the season (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 49 Defending Tour of Qatar winner Tom Boonen before the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 49 Quick Step were the last team to start in the team time trial (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 49 Team Sky celebrate their first team time trial victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 49 Team Sky took eight seconds out of everyone else within 8.2km (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in the leader's jersey at the 2010 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 49 Saur-Sojasun were impressive on their way to a sixth-placed finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 49 Cervélo set off in the Qatar opener. They would be penalised for pushing during the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 49 Fabian Cancellara leads Saxo Bank to what would be third place after Cervelo were disqualified for pushing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 Liquigas-Doimo get their heads down to work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 Topsport Vlaanderen make their way beneath the distinctive architecture of the Middle East (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 49 Tour of Qatar leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 49 BMC Racing Team ride in formation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 Liquigas-Doimo during their combined effort against the clock (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 Trek-Livestrong make their debut in the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen accepts the race leader's jersey from an official (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Quick Step didn't have the pace to win today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 Geraint Thomas and Team Sky directeur sportif Scott Sunderland celebrate the team's success on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 49 Cervélo during their ride. They were penalised for pushing during the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 49 The entire Sky team were on the podium to celebrate their win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 49 Team Saxo Bank (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 49 Philippe Gilbert guides his Omega Pharma-Lotto troops (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 49 Omega Pharma-Lotto negotiate a turn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 49 Omega Pharma-Lotto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 49 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Team Katusha (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Filippo Pozzato in second wheel with his Katusha teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 Garmin-Transitions rode strongly (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 A local snapper out on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Bradley Wiggins sits towards the back of the Sky train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 BMC Racing Team en masse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Garmin-Transitions grit their teeth during the team time trial in Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 Topsport Vlaanderen get out of the saddle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 Team Sky in full flight (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Milram looking sharp in Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Saxo Bank swing round a round-a-bout (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Team Sky's broad grins on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 A podium host at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 Team Sky were pumped with their collective success (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Trek-Livestrong team sets off. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 43 of 49 AG2R lines up and gets ready to roll (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 44 of 49 The road is clear, but the traffic is blocked (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 45 of 49 Bradley Wiggins is ready to ride in his British TT champion's jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 46 of 49 Team Sky is about to set off. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 47 of 49 There were hand shakes all round for Team Sky after its victory (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 48 of 49 World champion Fabian Cancellara leads off for Saxo Bank. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 49 of 49 Omega Pharma lines up for the start of the team time trial in Qatar. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Edvald Boasson Hagen is the first leader at the Tour of Qatar after Team Sky blasted to victory in the windswept opening team time trial on Sunday. With Bradley Wiggins doing massive turns on the front and the riders sticking to a carefully planned race strategy, Team Sky set a time of nine minutes and 41 seconds for the circular 8.2km course.

Team Sky started and finished with a strong tailwind but had to handle ever-changing conditions as they completed the lap around the West Bay Lagoon. On the final tailwind section, the squad flew to the finish at over 70km/h and set an average speed of 50.809km/h.

The Cervelo TestTeam set the second fastest time, but they were later penalized one minute because Heinrich Haussler pushed teammate Gabriel Rasch after doing a turn on the front. Haussler claimed it was for safety reasons, after a gust of wind blew Rasch towards him, but the judges refused to listen to their appeal, and the entire team was penalized one minute.

Garmin moved up to second overall but was eight seconds slower than Team Sky. Team Saxo Bank finished third; 13 seconds slower, despite losing the time trial World Champion Fabian Cancellara partway round the course.

HTC-Columbia was fourth at 18 seconds, and Tom Boonen's Quick Step team was fifth at 20 seconds. The small French team Saur-Sojasun put in a surprisingly strong ride, finishing sixth at 21 seconds.

Boasson Hagen in gold

Edvald Boasson Hagen was the first rider to cross the line for Team Sky and so pulled on the leader's gold jersey.

"It's nice for the whole team. We worked so well together. We practiced a lot in training in the last few days, and we got it exactly right," Boasson Hagen said.

"It's going to be hard in the rest of the race with the wind, but I hope to stay in the front group and get some results. I've got the jersey now, and hopefully I can keep it but we'll take each day as it comes. There are so many good sprinters here but we'll see what happens. It's important to have a lead on some of them."

Team Sky riders waited together just after the finish and listened nervously as the other teams failed to beat their time. When last team Quick Step crossed the line, 20 seconds slower, team principal Dave Brailsford shouted out the news and the riders and staff celebrated with hugs and high fives.

After winning the opening criterium and final stage at the Tour Down Under, the team had struck again, showing they know how to win as a team.

Perfect ride in difficult conditions

Senior directeur sportif Scott Sunderland was all smiles after Team Sky put out a perfect ride in technically very difficult conditions.

"We had two guys, Russ Downing and Lars Petter Nordhaug, who had never done a team time trial and the other guys had never done it together, so it was quite new for us. But we did it and it's very special," he said to Cyclingnews.

"The guys prepared very well in training both yesterday and this morning when the conditions changed. Just getting the team to gel is the magic here. The strong guys did what they had to do and the weaker guys supported them fantastically, doing everything they had to do."

Team Sky filled the first six places in the overall standings after the team time trial. Tyler Farrar is seventh at eight seconds and has the best chance of taking the race lead if he can collect time bonuses during stage two and in the sprint at the end of the stage. Stuart O'Grady and JJ. Haedo (Saxo Bank) are at 13 seconds, while Tom Boonen (Quick Step) needs to pull back 20 seconds on Boasson Hagen if he is to win the Tour of Qatar again this year.

Time bonuses of three, two and one second(s) are available at intermediate sprints and 10, six and four seconds are awarded at stage finishes.

The fight for those bonus seconds will begin on Monday's second stage over 147km from the Camel Race Track to the Qatar Foundation near Doha.



Results 1 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 2 Garmin-Transitions 0:00:08 3 Team Saxo bank 0:00:13 4 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 5 Quick Step 0:00:20 6 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:21 7 Liquigas - Doimos 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 10 Team Milram 0:00:25 11 Team Katusha 0:00:33 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 14 AG2R - La mondiale 0:00:37 15 Trek Livestrong U23 0:00:39 16 Cervélo Test Team 0:01:08

Results 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 2 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 5 Lars-Peter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 6 Russel Downing (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:08 8 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 12 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 13 Stuart O’Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 14 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 15 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 Juan Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 18 Luis-Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:18 20 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 22 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Lars Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 27 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:20 28 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 29 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 30 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 31 Kévin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:21 33 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 34 Cédric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 35 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 36 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 37 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 38 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 39 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 40 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 42 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 45 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 48 Zahner Simon (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 51 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 54 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 59 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:25 60 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 61 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 62 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 63 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 64 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 65 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 66 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:26 67 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:27 68 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 69 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:32 70 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:00:33 71 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 72 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 73 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 74 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 75 Styn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha 76 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 77 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 78 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 79 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 80 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 81 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 82 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 83 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 84 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 86 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 87 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 88 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 89 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 90 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 91 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Katusha 0:00:37 92 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 93 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 94 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 95 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 96 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 98 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:39 99 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 100 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 101 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 102 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 103 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 104 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 105 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:08 106 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 107 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 108 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 109 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 110 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 111 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 112 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:11 113 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:13 114 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:01:30 115 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:32 117 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 118 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:34 119 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:35 120 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:02:05 121 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:02:13 122 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:14 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 124 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 125 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:02:25 126 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:52 127 Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 128 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Young Riders Classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:09:41 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:08 4 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:13 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 6 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:21 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:25 18 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 19 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:26 20 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:27 21 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:33 22 Nicolaï Trussov (Rus) Katusha 23 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 29 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 30 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 31 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:37 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 34 Taylor Phinney (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:00:39 35 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 36 Jesse Sergent (Nzl) Trek Livestrong 37 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 38 Ben King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 39 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 40 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:08 41 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 42 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:32 43 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 44 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:01:34 45 Ben King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:02:05 46 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:02:13 47 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:02:14 48 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:52