Image 1 of 24 All white: Renshaw wins ahead of Bennati and Boonen (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) leads the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 24 Out of the gold jersey, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is still a huge draw in Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 24 The peloton lines up for the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 24 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) explains the finishing sprint. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 24 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was over four minutes down. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) waits to step on to podium. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is presented with the gold jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was in demand after the race. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) explains how he took the sprint. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 24 Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) retains the white jersey. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) would swap silver for gold by the end of the day. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 24 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 24 Sam Bennett (An Post-Sean Kelly) is one of Irish cycling's top prospects. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) made the most of his opportunity on stage 4. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 24 A determined Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 24 Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) takes a moment to gather his thoughts before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 24 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) walks past the An Post-Sean Kelly squad. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 24 Sean Kelly is very much a hands-on manager. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) rides to the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 24 HTC-Highroad capture the stage and the win (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 24 Renshaw celebrates his stage win and taking the race lead (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 24 Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) took a classy sprint victory in Al Kharaitiyat to move into the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian had too much for Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the finishing straight, and now leads previous gold jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) by six seconds going into the race’s final day.

So often called upon to sacrifice his own ambitions in the service of Mark Cavendish, Renshaw was afforded the opportunity to lead the line this week once it became apparent that the Manxman was not as advanced in his form as his usual lead-out man. After finishing second behind Haussler on Wednesday, Renshaw was understandably relieved to get the win.

“I don’t get the opportunity very often,” Renshaw said. “At the start of this week when I was still second on GC, the plan was to try and get a result for Cav. Luckily he’s not on the best form so that gave me an opportunity.”

In a rapid finale, Renshaw’s teammate Bernhard Eisel was hugely impressive in shutting down dangerous moves from both Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), but it was once again Leopard Trek who led out the finishing sprint. They did a fine job in setting up their sprinter Daniele Bennati, who has been pedalling fluidly all week, but once again the Italian was frustrated in the finishing sprint as Renshaw came around him for the win.

Renshaw launched his sprint when he sensed Tom Boonen moving up on his shoulder. After timing his leap off Bennati’s wheel to perfection, he did well to hold off Boonen. The Belgian was lacking the sharpness he showed earlier in the week, and was ultimately beaten by Bennati for second.

“I had the perfect wheel,” Renshaw said. “I was behind Bennati and then I had a bit of a tussle with Boonen.”

Heinrich Haussler, so dominant on stage 3, was never a significant factor in the finishing sprint this time around as he finished outside the time bonuses in fourth place. He loses his overall lead to his fellow countryman Renshaw and explained that he simply didn’t have the freshness to be competitive in the closing metres.

“We worked well as a team and we did everything we could but in the finishing sprint I just didn’t have the legs to go with them,” Haussler admitted. He also expressed his admiration for the manner of Renshaw’s win.

“Mark’s getting stronger each year and I think he’s at a stage where he’s probably going to start to go for more races for himself,” Haussler said. “He proved he can win races today. He’s in good form, he was at the Tour Down Under already leading out Matt Goss. He’s a good sprinter.”

How it unfolded

While crosswinds saw the race torn asunder in the early part of stage 3, Thursday’s action began at a slightly less frenetic pace. Nonetheless, the first significant break formed just 8km into the stage, when an 11-man group featuring Tomas Vaitkus (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Xavier Florencio (Geox-TMC). Although they quickly built up a minute’s advantage, they were never able to slip the leash completely, and were followed by Florencio, who took the first intermediate sprint.

The day’s main break was to come a little later, when a strong 20-man group headed by the Quick Step trio of Gert Steegmans, Andreas Stauff and Kevin Van Impe forged clear. Vaitkus and Visconti were again present, along with strongmen of the calibre of Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Gabriel Rasch (Garmin-Cervélo).

In spite of their collective strength, however, the peloton was reluctant to let the leaders get too far up the road, and their advantage remained steady at around the two-minute mark. Back in the main field, the rising pace and exposed roads were taking their toll, and by the time the break was caught 20km from the line, the peloton had been whittled down to fewer than 40 riders, with the likes of Cavendish and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) losing touch.

Maarteen Tjallinghi (Rabobank) made a bold bit to upset the sprinters’ applecart with 12km to go and even opened a healthy 20-second gap over the chasers, but he was swept up a little over 5km later. In spite of Bernhard Eisel’s best efforts to keep a lid on attacks, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also enjoyed a brief sally off the front in the closing stages, although the Englishman was eventually brought to heel.

Inside the red kite, it was Leopard Trek who seized the initiative, but in spite of their show of power, the Luxembourg team remains empty-handed in this Tour of Qatar. In the finishing sprint, it was Renshaw who proved the quickest, but the man he dispossessed of the gold jersey hinted that the fight for overall victory will go down to the wire.

“Tomorrow there’s still a chance as there are still 10 or even 16 seconds up for grabs,” Haussler said. “We’re still going to try and get the yellow jersey back, so hopefully it comes down to a sprint tomorrow.”

Full Results 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3:12:36 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:03 13 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 19 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 24 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:12 25 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:19 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 27 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:37 28 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 34 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 39 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 40 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:43 44 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 46 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:06 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 48 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 50 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 51 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:08 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:04:14 53 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:04:44 54 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 55 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 56 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 57 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 59 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 60 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 61 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 62 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 64 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 65 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 66 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 68 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 72 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 73 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 78 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 80 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:16 84 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:51 85 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 86 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 87 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 88 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 89 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 92 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 93 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 94 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 96 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 97 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 98 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 99 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 100 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 102 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 103 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 105 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 106 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 107 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 108 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 112 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 113 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 115 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 116 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:57 117 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya Farm, 36.5km 1 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Masjid, 118.0km 1 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 pts 2 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1

Points - Al Kharaitiyat, 153.5km 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 5 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 6 6 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 5 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 8 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3 9 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:12:36 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:01:31 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:02:06 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:04:44 15 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 21 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:08:51 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 24 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 26 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 27 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 30 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 31 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 32 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 34 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 35 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad

Teams 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 9:37:48 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:06 3 Team Leopard-Trek 0:00:15 4 Katusha Team 0:00:40 5 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:46 6 HTC - Highroad 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:56 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:26 9 Pro Team Astana 0:02:14 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:02:17 11 Skil-Shimano 0:02:49 12 Lampre - ISD 0:09:28 13 Geox - TMC 0:10:11 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:10:34 15 FDJ 0:14:12 16 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:18:19

General classification after stage 4 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 12:47:00 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:15 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 5 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:36 6 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:37 7 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:40 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:03 9 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 10 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:33 11 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:38 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:39 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:13 14 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:03:56 15 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:05:18 16 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:31 17 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:34 18 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 19 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:58 20 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:06:09 21 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:06:21 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:59 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:07 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:07:27 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:45 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:08:40 27 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:43 28 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:07 29 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:10:24 30 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:27 31 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:12:33 32 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:13:16 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:13:26 34 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:13:31 35 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:16:57 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:36 37 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:06 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:05 39 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:20:19 40 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:20:40 41 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:48 42 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:20:49 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:20:50 44 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:20:51 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:20:53 46 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:57 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:32 48 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:06 49 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:24:58 50 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:03 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:27:12 52 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:31:48 53 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:36:35 54 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:37:27 55 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:10 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:39:15 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 58 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:48 59 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:42:18 60 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:45:46 61 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:45:54 62 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:45:58 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:06 64 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:39 65 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:46:40 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:41 67 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:46:43 68 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 69 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:47:15 70 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:47:55 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:47:59 72 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:36 73 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:38 75 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:50:39 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:50:40 77 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:50:42 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:45 79 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:50:48 80 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:50:50 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:50:52 82 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:50:59 83 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:51:13 84 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:51:42 85 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:53:09 86 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:53:11 87 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:53:22 88 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:44 89 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:54:46 90 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:54:47 91 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:54:48 92 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:54:49 93 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:54:51 94 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 95 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:54:53 96 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 97 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:55:49 98 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:55:50 100 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:55:59 101 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:56:53 102 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:57:31 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:58:19 104 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:58:35 105 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:58:39 106 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:59:49 107 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:59:51 108 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:59:52 110 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:59:53 111 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:59:59 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 1:00:06 113 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 1:00:10 114 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:00:18 115 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 1:00:27 116 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 1:00:35 117 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 1:00:58

Points classification 1 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 50 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 44 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 41 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 33 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 19 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 16 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 11 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 11 11 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 12 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 13 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 14 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 16 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 17 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 19 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 20 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 2 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 23 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 24 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 25 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 26 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek -3 28 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana -9 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling -9 30 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -10 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad -10 32 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC -12 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team -14 34 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad -14 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -14 36 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -14 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team -15 38 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad -15 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team -15 41 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 42 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 43 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team -15 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 45 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team -15 46 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC -15 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad -15 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano -15 49 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team -15 50 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo -15 51 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad -15 53 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -15 55 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 56 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 58 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 59 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 60 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -15 61 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 62 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 63 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 64 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana -15 66 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano -15 67 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 68 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 69 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ -15 70 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli -15 71 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling -15 72 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 73 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek -15 74 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 75 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 76 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD -15 77 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team -15 78 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ -15 79 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 80 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 81 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly -15 82 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -15 83 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC -15 84 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC -15 85 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD -15 86 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek -15 87 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC -15 88 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ -15

Best young rider classification 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 12:48:39 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:03:55 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:19 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:05:48 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:06 6 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:08:45 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:19:14 8 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:18 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:53 10 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:25:33 11 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:30:09 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:34:56 13 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:09 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:44:27 15 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:45:00 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:02 17 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:45:04 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:45:36 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:46:20 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:49:00 21 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:49:11 22 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:49:20 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:50:03 24 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:53:07 25 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:53:09 26 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:53:12 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:53:14 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:11 29 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:54:20 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:55:52 31 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:58:12 32 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:58:13 34 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:58:14 35 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:58:56