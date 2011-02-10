Trending

Renshaw wins in Al Kharaitiyat

HTC-Highroad rider takes stage and overall lead

Image 1 of 24

All white: Renshaw wins ahead of Bennati and Boonen

All white: Renshaw wins ahead of Bennati and Boonen
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) leads the Tour of Qatar.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) leads the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 24

Out of the gold jersey, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is still a huge draw in Qatar.

Out of the gold jersey, Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is still a huge draw in Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 24

The peloton lines up for the start.

The peloton lines up for the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 24

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) explains the finishing sprint.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) explains the finishing sprint.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 24

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was over four minutes down.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was over four minutes down.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) waits to step on to podium.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) waits to step on to podium.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is presented with the gold jersey.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) is presented with the gold jersey.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was in demand after the race.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) was in demand after the race.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) explains how he took the sprint.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) explains how he took the sprint.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 24

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) retains the white jersey.

Nikolas Maes (Quick Step) retains the white jersey.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) would swap silver for gold by the end of the day.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) would swap silver for gold by the end of the day.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 24

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) before the start.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 24

Sam Bennett (An Post-Sean Kelly) is one of Irish cycling's top prospects.

Sam Bennett (An Post-Sean Kelly) is one of Irish cycling's top prospects.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) made the most of his opportunity on stage 4.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) made the most of his opportunity on stage 4.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 24

A determined Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start.

A determined Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 24

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) takes a moment to gather his thoughts before the start.

Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) takes a moment to gather his thoughts before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 18 of 24

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) walks past the An Post-Sean Kelly squad.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) walks past the An Post-Sean Kelly squad.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 19 of 24

Sean Kelly is very much a hands-on manager.

Sean Kelly is very much a hands-on manager.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 20 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) rides to the start.

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) rides to the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 21 of 24

HTC-Highroad capture the stage and the win

HTC-Highroad capture the stage and the win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 24

Renshaw celebrates his stage win and taking the race lead

Renshaw celebrates his stage win and taking the race lead
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 24

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) took a classy sprint victory in Al Kharaitiyat to move into the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian had too much for Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the finishing straight, and now leads previous gold jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) by six seconds going into the race’s final day.

So often called upon to sacrifice his own ambitions in the service of Mark Cavendish, Renshaw was afforded the opportunity to lead the line this week once it became apparent that the Manxman was not as advanced in his form as his usual lead-out man. After finishing second behind Haussler on Wednesday, Renshaw was understandably relieved to get the win.

“I don’t get the opportunity very often,” Renshaw said. “At the start of this week when I was still second on GC, the plan was to try and get a result for Cav. Luckily he’s not on the best form so that gave me an opportunity.”

In a rapid finale, Renshaw’s teammate Bernhard Eisel was hugely impressive in shutting down dangerous moves from both Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), but it was once again Leopard Trek who led out the finishing sprint. They did a fine job in setting up their sprinter Daniele Bennati, who has been pedalling fluidly all week, but once again the Italian was frustrated in the finishing sprint as Renshaw came around him for the win.

Renshaw launched his sprint when he sensed Tom Boonen moving up on his shoulder. After timing his leap off Bennati’s wheel to perfection, he did well to hold off Boonen. The Belgian was lacking the sharpness he showed earlier in the week, and was ultimately beaten by Bennati for second.

“I had the perfect wheel,” Renshaw said. “I was behind Bennati and then I had a bit of a tussle with Boonen.”

Heinrich Haussler, so dominant on stage 3, was never a significant factor in the finishing sprint this time around as he finished outside the time bonuses in fourth place. He loses his overall lead to his fellow countryman Renshaw and explained that he simply didn’t have the freshness to be competitive in the closing metres.

“We worked well as a team and we did everything we could but in the finishing sprint I just didn’t have the legs to go with them,” Haussler admitted. He also expressed his admiration for the manner of Renshaw’s win.

“Mark’s getting stronger each year and I think he’s at a stage where he’s probably going to start to go for more races for himself,” Haussler said. “He proved he can win races today. He’s in good form, he was at the Tour Down Under already leading out Matt Goss. He’s a good sprinter.”

How it unfolded

While crosswinds saw the race torn asunder in the early part of stage 3, Thursday’s action began at a slightly less frenetic pace. Nonetheless, the first significant break formed just 8km into the stage, when an 11-man group featuring Tomas Vaitkus (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Xavier Florencio (Geox-TMC). Although they quickly built up a minute’s advantage, they were never able to slip the leash completely, and were followed by Florencio, who took the first intermediate sprint.

The day’s main break was to come a little later, when a strong 20-man group headed by the Quick Step trio of Gert Steegmans, Andreas Stauff and Kevin Van Impe forged clear. Vaitkus and Visconti were again present, along with strongmen of the calibre of Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Gabriel Rasch (Garmin-Cervélo).

In spite of their collective strength, however, the peloton was reluctant to let the leaders get too far up the road, and their advantage remained steady at around the two-minute mark. Back in the main field, the rising pace and exposed roads were taking their toll, and by the time the break was caught 20km from the line, the peloton had been whittled down to fewer than 40 riders, with the likes of Cavendish and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) losing touch.

Maarteen Tjallinghi (Rabobank) made a bold bit to upset the sprinters’ applecart with 12km to go and even opened a healthy 20-second gap over the chasers, but he was swept up a little over 5km later. In spite of Bernhard Eisel’s best efforts to keep a lid on attacks, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also enjoyed a brief sally off the front in the closing stages, although the Englishman was eventually brought to heel.

Inside the red kite, it was Leopard Trek who seized the initiative, but in spite of their show of power, the Luxembourg team remains empty-handed in this Tour of Qatar. In the finishing sprint, it was Renshaw who proved the quickest, but the man he dispossessed of the gold jersey hinted that the fight for overall victory will go down to the wire.

“Tomorrow there’s still a chance as there are still 10 or even 16 seconds up for grabs,” Haussler said. “We’re still going to try and get the yellow jersey back, so hopefully it comes down to a sprint tomorrow.”

 

Full Results
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3:12:36
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:03
13Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:08
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
24Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:12
25Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:19
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:21
27Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:37
28Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
34Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
39Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
40Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:43
44Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
46Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:06
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
48Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:06
50Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
51Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:08
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:04:14
53Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:04:44
54Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
55Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
59Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
60Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
61Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
62Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
64Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
65Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
66John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
68Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
72Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
80Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:16
84Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:51
85Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
86Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
87Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
88Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
89Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
92Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
93Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
94Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
95Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
96Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
97Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
98Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
99Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
100Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
102Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
103Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
105Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
106Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
107Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
108Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
112Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
113Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
115Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
116Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:57
117Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD

Sprint 1 - Umm Suwaiya Farm, 36.5km
1Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC3pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana1

Sprint 2 - Umm Suwaiya Masjid, 118.0km
1Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo3pts
2Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1

Points - Al Kharaitiyat, 153.5km
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek12
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team6
6Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano5
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4
8Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3
9Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:12:36
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:03
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:21
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:01:31
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:02:06
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:04:44
15Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
21Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:51
23Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
24Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
27Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
30Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
31Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
32Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
35Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad

Teams
1Team Garmin - Cervelo9:37:48
2Sky Procycling0:00:06
3Team Leopard-Trek0:00:15
4Katusha Team0:00:40
5Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:46
6HTC - Highroad
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:56
8BMC Racing Team0:01:26
9Pro Team Astana0:02:14
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:02:17
11Skil-Shimano0:02:49
12Lampre - ISD0:09:28
13Geox - TMC0:10:11
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:10:34
15FDJ0:14:12
16An Post-Sean Kelly0:18:19

General classification after stage 4
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad12:47:00
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:15
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:24
5Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:36
6Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:37
7Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:40
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:03
9Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
10Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:33
11Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:38
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:39
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:13
14Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:03:56
15Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:05:18
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:31
17Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:34
18Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:58
20Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:06:09
21Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:06:21
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:59
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:07
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:07:27
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:45
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:08:40
27Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:43
28Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:07
29Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:10:24
30Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:27
31Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:12:33
32Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:13:16
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:13:26
34Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:13:31
35Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:57
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:36
37Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:06
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:05
39Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:20:19
40Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:20:40
41Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:48
42William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:20:49
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:20:50
44Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:20:51
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:20:53
46Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:57
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:32
48Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:06
49Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:24:58
50Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:03
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:27:12
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:31:48
53Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:36:35
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:37:27
55Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:10
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:39:15
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:48
59Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:42:18
60Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:45:46
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:45:54
62Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:45:58
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:06
64Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:39
65Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:46:40
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:41
67Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:46:43
68Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
69Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:47:15
70Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:47:55
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:47:59
72John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:36
73Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:38
75Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:50:39
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:50:40
77Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:50:42
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:45
79Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:50:48
80Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:50:50
81Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:50:52
82Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:50:59
83Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:51:13
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:51:42
85Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:53:09
86Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:53:11
87Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:53:22
88Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:44
89Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:54:46
90Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:54:47
91Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:54:48
92Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:54:49
93Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:54:51
94Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:54:53
96Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
97Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:55:49
98Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:55:50
100Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:55:59
101Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:56:53
102Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:57:31
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:58:19
104Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:58:35
105Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:58:39
106Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:59:49
107Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:59:51
108Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
109Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:52
110Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:53
111Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:59:59
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC1:00:06
113David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC1:00:10
114Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:00:18
115Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek1:00:27
116Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC1:00:35
117Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ1:00:58

Points classification
1Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo50pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad44
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek41
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team33
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team23
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling19
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team16
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team14
9Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ11
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano11
11Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
12Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
13Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
14Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
16Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
17Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
19Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
20Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad2
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
22Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly2
23Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
24Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
25Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek1
26Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek-3
28Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana-9
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling-9
30Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-10
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad-10
32Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC-12
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team-14
34Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad-14
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-14
36Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-14
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team-15
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad-15
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team-15
41Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
42Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team-15
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
45Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team-15
46Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC-15
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad-15
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano-15
49John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team-15
50Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo-15
51Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad-15
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-15
55Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
56Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
58Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
59Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
60Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-15
61Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
62Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
63Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
64Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana-15
66Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano-15
67Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
68Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
69Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-15
70Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli-15
71Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling-15
72Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
73Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek-15
74Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
75Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
76Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD-15
77Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team-15
78Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-15
79Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
80Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
81Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly-15
82Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-15
83Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC-15
84David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC-15
85Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD-15
86Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek-15
87Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC-15
88Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-15

Best young rider classification
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team12:48:39
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:03:55
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:19
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:05:48
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:06
6Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:08:45
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:19:14
8Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:18
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:53
10Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:25:33
11Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:30:09
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:34:56
13Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:09
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:44:27
15Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:45:00
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:02
17Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:45:04
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:45:36
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:46:20
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:49:00
21Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:49:11
22Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:49:20
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:50:03
24Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:53:07
25Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:53:09
26Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:53:12
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:53:14
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:11
29Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:54:20
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:55:52
31Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:58:12
32Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
33Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:58:13
34Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:58:14
35Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:58:56

Teams classification
1Team Garmin - Cervelo38:22:40
2Team Leopard-Trek0:00:38
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:04:44
4Sky Procycling0:06:54
5HTC - Highroad0:07:38
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:19
7Katusha Team0:20:23
8Pro Team Astana0:28:00
9Skil-Shimano0:31:15
10FDJ0:34:45
11BMC Racing Team1:02:19
12Lampre - ISD1:45:11
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1:46:06
14An Post-Sean Kelly1:46:23
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:56:49
16Geox - TMC2:26:26

