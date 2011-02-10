Renshaw wins in Al Kharaitiyat
HTC-Highroad rider takes stage and overall lead
Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) took a classy sprint victory in Al Kharaitiyat to move into the overall lead of the Tour of Qatar. The Australian had too much for Daniele Bennati (Leopard Trek) and Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the finishing straight, and now leads previous gold jersey Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) by six seconds going into the race’s final day.
So often called upon to sacrifice his own ambitions in the service of Mark Cavendish, Renshaw was afforded the opportunity to lead the line this week once it became apparent that the Manxman was not as advanced in his form as his usual lead-out man. After finishing second behind Haussler on Wednesday, Renshaw was understandably relieved to get the win.
“I don’t get the opportunity very often,” Renshaw said. “At the start of this week when I was still second on GC, the plan was to try and get a result for Cav. Luckily he’s not on the best form so that gave me an opportunity.”
In a rapid finale, Renshaw’s teammate Bernhard Eisel was hugely impressive in shutting down dangerous moves from both Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), but it was once again Leopard Trek who led out the finishing sprint. They did a fine job in setting up their sprinter Daniele Bennati, who has been pedalling fluidly all week, but once again the Italian was frustrated in the finishing sprint as Renshaw came around him for the win.
Renshaw launched his sprint when he sensed Tom Boonen moving up on his shoulder. After timing his leap off Bennati’s wheel to perfection, he did well to hold off Boonen. The Belgian was lacking the sharpness he showed earlier in the week, and was ultimately beaten by Bennati for second.
“I had the perfect wheel,” Renshaw said. “I was behind Bennati and then I had a bit of a tussle with Boonen.”
Heinrich Haussler, so dominant on stage 3, was never a significant factor in the finishing sprint this time around as he finished outside the time bonuses in fourth place. He loses his overall lead to his fellow countryman Renshaw and explained that he simply didn’t have the freshness to be competitive in the closing metres.
“We worked well as a team and we did everything we could but in the finishing sprint I just didn’t have the legs to go with them,” Haussler admitted. He also expressed his admiration for the manner of Renshaw’s win.
“Mark’s getting stronger each year and I think he’s at a stage where he’s probably going to start to go for more races for himself,” Haussler said. “He proved he can win races today. He’s in good form, he was at the Tour Down Under already leading out Matt Goss. He’s a good sprinter.”
How it unfolded
While crosswinds saw the race torn asunder in the early part of stage 3, Thursday’s action began at a slightly less frenetic pace. Nonetheless, the first significant break formed just 8km into the stage, when an 11-man group featuring Tomas Vaitkus (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Xavier Florencio (Geox-TMC). Although they quickly built up a minute’s advantage, they were never able to slip the leash completely, and were followed by Florencio, who took the first intermediate sprint.
The day’s main break was to come a little later, when a strong 20-man group headed by the Quick Step trio of Gert Steegmans, Andreas Stauff and Kevin Van Impe forged clear. Vaitkus and Visconti were again present, along with strongmen of the calibre of Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Gabriel Rasch (Garmin-Cervélo).
In spite of their collective strength, however, the peloton was reluctant to let the leaders get too far up the road, and their advantage remained steady at around the two-minute mark. Back in the main field, the rising pace and exposed roads were taking their toll, and by the time the break was caught 20km from the line, the peloton had been whittled down to fewer than 40 riders, with the likes of Cavendish and Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) losing touch.
Maarteen Tjallinghi (Rabobank) made a bold bit to upset the sprinters’ applecart with 12km to go and even opened a healthy 20-second gap over the chasers, but he was swept up a little over 5km later. In spite of Bernhard Eisel’s best efforts to keep a lid on attacks, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) also enjoyed a brief sally off the front in the closing stages, although the Englishman was eventually brought to heel.
Inside the red kite, it was Leopard Trek who seized the initiative, but in spite of their show of power, the Luxembourg team remains empty-handed in this Tour of Qatar. In the finishing sprint, it was Renshaw who proved the quickest, but the man he dispossessed of the gold jersey hinted that the fight for overall victory will go down to the wire.
“Tomorrow there’s still a chance as there are still 10 or even 16 seconds up for grabs,” Haussler said. “We’re still going to try and get the yellow jersey back, so hopefully it comes down to a sprint tomorrow.”
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3:12:36
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:03
|13
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|24
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:12
|25
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:19
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|27
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|28
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|29
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|34
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|39
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:43
|44
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|46
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:06
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|48
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|50
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|51
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|52
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:04:14
|53
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:04:44
|54
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|55
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|60
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|61
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|62
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|65
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|66
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|72
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|76
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|80
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:16
|84
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:51
|85
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|86
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|87
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|89
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|92
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|93
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|96
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|97
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|99
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|100
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|102
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|103
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|106
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|108
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|112
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|113
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|115
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|116
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:57
|117
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|pts
|2
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|6
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|5
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|9
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:12:36
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:31
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:06
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:44
|15
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|21
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:51
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|24
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|27
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|31
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|32
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|34
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|35
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|9:37:48
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:15
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|0:02:14
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:02:17
|11
|Skil-Shimano
|0:02:49
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:28
|13
|Geox - TMC
|0:10:11
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:10:34
|15
|FDJ
|0:14:12
|16
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:18:19
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|12:47:00
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:06
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:15
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|5
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:36
|6
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:37
|7
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:40
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:03
|9
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|11
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:38
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|14
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:03:56
|15
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:05:18
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|17
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:34
|18
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:58
|20
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:06:09
|21
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:21
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:07:27
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:45
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:08:40
|27
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:43
|28
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|29
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:24
|30
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:27
|31
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:12:33
|32
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:13:16
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:13:26
|34
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:13:31
|35
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:57
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:36
|37
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:06
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|39
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:19
|40
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:40
|41
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:48
|42
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:49
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:50
|44
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:20:51
|45
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:53
|46
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|48
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:06
|49
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:24:58
|50
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:03
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:27:12
|52
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:48
|53
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:36:35
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:37:27
|55
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:10
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:39:15
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:48
|59
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:42:18
|60
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:46
|61
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:54
|62
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:45:58
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:06
|64
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:39
|65
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:46:40
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:41
|67
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:43
|68
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|69
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:15
|70
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:55
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:59
|72
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:36
|73
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:38
|75
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:50:39
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:40
|77
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:50:42
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:45
|79
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:50:48
|80
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:50:50
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:50:52
|82
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:50:59
|83
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:51:13
|84
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:51:42
|85
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:53:09
|86
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:53:11
|87
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:22
|88
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:53:44
|89
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:54:46
|90
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:54:47
|91
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:54:48
|92
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:54:49
|93
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:54:51
|94
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|95
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:54:53
|96
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:55:49
|98
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:50
|100
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:55:59
|101
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:56:53
|102
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:57:31
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:19
|104
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:58:35
|105
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:58:39
|106
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:49
|107
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:59:51
|108
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:52
|110
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:53
|111
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:59:59
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|1:00:06
|113
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|1:00:10
|114
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:18
|115
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|1:00:27
|116
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1:00:35
|117
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:58
|1
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|50
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|44
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|41
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|33
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|19
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|16
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|11
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|11
|11
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|12
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|13
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|14
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|17
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|19
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|2
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|23
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|24
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|25
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|26
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|-3
|28
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|-9
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|-9
|30
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-10
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|-10
|32
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-12
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|-14
|34
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|-14
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-14
|36
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-14
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|38
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|40
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|-15
|41
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|42
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|-15
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|45
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|46
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|-15
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|49
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|50
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|-15
|51
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|-15
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-15
|55
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|56
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|58
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|59
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|60
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|61
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|62
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|63
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|64
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|-15
|66
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|-15
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|68
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|69
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|70
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|-15
|71
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|-15
|72
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|73
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|-15
|74
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|75
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|76
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|77
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|-15
|78
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|79
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|80
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|81
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|-15
|82
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|-15
|83
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|-15
|84
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|-15
|85
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|-15
|86
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|-15
|87
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|-15
|88
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|-15
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|12:48:39
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:55
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:19
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:48
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:06
|6
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:45
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:14
|8
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:53
|10
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:33
|11
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:09
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:34:56
|13
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:09
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:44:27
|15
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:00
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:02
|17
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:45:04
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:36
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:46:20
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:49:00
|21
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:49:11
|22
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:49:20
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:50:03
|24
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:53:07
|25
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:53:09
|26
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:53:12
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:53:14
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:11
|29
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:54:20
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:55:52
|31
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:58:12
|32
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:58:13
|34
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:58:14
|35
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:58:56
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|38:22:40
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:00:38
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:54
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:07:38
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:20:23
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:28:00
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:31:15
|10
|FDJ
|0:34:45
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|1:02:19
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|1:45:11
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1:46:06
|14
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|1:46:23
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:56:49
|16
|Geox - TMC
|2:26:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy