Boonen storms to victory in Al Khor Corniche

Belgian takes stage win and overall jersey

Image 1 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the stage and took the lead

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the stage and took the lead
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) leads the points competition.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) leads the points competition.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 30

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start.

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 30

Matt Brammeier and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in Dukhan.

Matt Brammeier and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in Dukhan.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 30

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) was one of the day's aggressors.

Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) was one of the day's aggressors.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 30

Gold jersey Lars Boom (Rabobank) with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).

Gold jersey Lars Boom (Rabobank) with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 30

No radios in sight at the stage start.

No radios in sight at the stage start.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 30

Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) chat before the off.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) chat before the off.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins stage one of the Tour of Qatar.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins stage one of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was one of the mainstays of the day's break.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was one of the mainstays of the day's break.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 30

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) came close to the win.

Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) came close to the win.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) immediately after crossing the line.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) immediately after crossing the line.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 30

Tom Boonen and Quick Step celebrate the win.

Tom Boonen and Quick Step celebrate the win.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) speaks after winning stage 1.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) speaks after winning stage 1.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) before the start in Dukhan.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) before the start in Dukhan.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 30

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) started in spite of crashing in the prologue.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) started in spite of crashing in the prologue.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 17 of 30

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) fell during the prologue.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) fell during the prologue.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 18 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) phones Belgium with the good news.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) phones Belgium with the good news.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 19 of 30

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) showed no ill effects from his prologue crash.

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) showed no ill effects from his prologue crash.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 20 of 30

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) emerges from the team car.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) emerges from the team car.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 21 of 30

Astana gather before the start in Dukhan.

Astana gather before the start in Dukhan.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 22 of 30

Sandy Casar (FDJ) begins his season in Qatar.

Sandy Casar (FDJ) begins his season in Qatar.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 23 of 30

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs on in Dukhan.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs on in Dukhan.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 24 of 30

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) will be worth watching in the sprints this year.

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) will be worth watching in the sprints this year.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 30

White jersey Alex Dowsett (Sky) signs on.

White jersey Alex Dowsett (Sky) signs on.
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 26 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the podium

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 27 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pulls on the leaders jersey after a winning spring

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pulls on the leaders jersey after a winning spring
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the leader's jersey

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes his first win in nearly a year

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes his first win in nearly a year
(Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) got his season off to the best possible start with a resounding sprint victory from an elite group of 18 riders on stage one of the Tour of Qatar. In beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), the Belgian took his 18th stage win in the event and he inherited the gold jersey from Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Boonen’s speed in the finishing sprint was in itself cause for celebration in the Quick Step camp, but the impressive manner of the win is a clear indication that he is fully recovered from the knee injuries that tempered his 2010 season. The former world champion won an 18-man sprint after spending over 140km at the front of the peloton in a very elite echelon that formed in windy conditions.

 

It was Boonen’s first victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in March of last year, and he admitted that it was liberation after months of what he called “Rocky-style training.”

“I hadn’t done any sprints in almost a year,” Boonen told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I had the crash at the Tour de Suisse but my last real sprint was from Tirreno-Adriatico. I did a lot of work this winter. For the first year in I think six years I was really working on speed and sprinting. I didn’t know what to expect but I was eager to try.”

Strongmen Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) also made the split with Boonen on a day that illustrated just why the Tour of Qatar is the preferred testing ground of so many classics specialists.

Overnight leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was initially in the lead group too, but was forced to drop back to the chasing group at the feed station with stomach problems. The unfortunate Dutchman ultimately finished in the chasing group, 5 minutes down.

In spite of his crash in Sunday’s prologue, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) also had the wherewithal to be at the head of affairs early on. However, when the rider in front of him failed to hold his place in the echelon, the Manxman lost his place in the lead group. He rolled in with the main peloton, over 12 minutes in arrears.

“Somebody left a gap open in front and we were left behind,” he said. “It happens.”

A rapid start

Right from the neutralised zone at the beginning of stage 1, the peloton maintained a hyperactive pace. With a tailwind blowing over their left shoulders, the riders were jostling for position even before the flag dropped and within the first kilometre of the stage, the first echelon had formed.

Boonen, Cancellara, Cavendish and Boom were among the 26 riders who made that first split, as the bunch was scattered into five separate groups. The Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo squads were among those keen to drive the break, but a frantic chase behind saw a bunch of 50 riders form 23km into the race.

There was still no relenting of the pace, however, and one by one riders began to deposited out the back of the lead group, as it covered a leg-stinging 54.8km in the first hour of racing. In the type of battle that could well repeat itself later in the spring, the Garmin-Cervélo, Leopard Trek and Quick Step teams did battle on the front end of the echelon, and the break was soon whittled down to 19 riders. Among those to bid farewell to the head of the race were Cavendish, Danilo Honda (Lampre-ISD) and Alex Dowsett (Sky).

After 50km, the men left in front were Tom Boonen, Gert Steegmans, Nicolas Maes (Quick Step), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), Fabian Cancellara, Daniele Bennati, Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom, Graeme Brown (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha, Jeremy Hunt (Sky), Heinrich Haussler, Roger Hammond, Andreas Klier, Gabriel Rasch, Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), Marcus Bughardt (BMC) and Dominique Rollin (FDJ).

With a lead of a minute at the first intermediate sprint (56km), won by Renshaw ahead of Boom and O’Grady, there was still the faint possibility that they might be reeled in. But with so many riders willing to collaborate on the front and the strongest teams so well represented in the break, the gap gradually began to stretch out. They barrelled across Qatar’s barren desert interior towards the seaside finish at Al Khor Corniche, and took full advantage of the tailwind at their backs.

By the feed zone, the leaders had 2:20 over the chasing group, which was itself splintering in the wind. Gold jersey Lars Boom stopped at the feed zone with stomach problems, and eventually rejoined the race with the chase group, giving Cancellara the virtual overall lead. That would change hands to Steegmans at the second sprint, when he pipped Renshaw and Haussler for the bonus seconds. With 25km to go, the break had three minutes over the chasers, and they would tack on a further two in the finale.

Surprisingly, there were few attempts to slip clear of the lead group in the closing kilometres, although Boonen explained afterwards that it was simply that the riders themselves were running on empty after a long day in front.

In the finishing sprint, Renshaw went early, but Boonen reacted well and opened up the gas 250 metres from the line to take a fine win. Boonen’s shout of joy on crossing the line illustrated just what victory meant after his long battle with injury, while his mastery of the day’s classics-like conditions will no doubt have added an extra lustre to his gold jersey.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2:59:29
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
7Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
8Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
9Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
10Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
12Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
14Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:10
16Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:22
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:39
18Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
19Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:01
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
22Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
23Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
24Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
25Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
27Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
28Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
31Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
39Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
40Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:30
43Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
44Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
45Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
46Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
49Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
51Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
53Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
54Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
58Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
59Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
61Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
64Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
65Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
66Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
67Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
70Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
71Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
73Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
79Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
80Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
81Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
82Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
83Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
84Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
90Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
91Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
95Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
96Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
97Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:14:49
98Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
99Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
104Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:35
105Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
107Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
109Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
110Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
111Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
115Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
116Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
117Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
118Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
119Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
120Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
122Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
123Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNSWesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Al Otouriyah, 56.0km
1Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad3pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 2 - Al Ghuwairiya, 96.5km
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad2
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Points - Al Khor Corniche, 145.5km
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team15pts
2Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad9
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek7
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
7Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
8Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
9Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
10Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Young riders
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:00:08
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:22
3Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
5Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
6Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:51
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
12Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
14Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
17Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
24Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
26Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:14:10
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
28Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:56
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
31Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
32Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
35Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
36Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
38Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams
1Team Garmin - Cervelo8:58:27
2Team Leopard Trek
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:49
4Sky Procycling0:05:01
5HTC - Highroad0:05:23
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:02
7Katusha Team0:15:03
8FDJ0:17:31
9Skil-Shimano0:22:32
10Pro Team Astana
11BMC Racing Team0:25:00
12Lampre - ISD0:30:01
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:35:06
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:37:30
15An Post-Sean Kelly
16Geox - TMC

General classification after stage 1
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:02:32
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:04
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:08
4Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:09
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:16
7Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:17
9Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:19
10Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
11Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
12Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:00:40
16Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:46
17Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:53
18Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:58
19Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:13
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:14
22Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek0:05:15
23Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:17
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:18
25Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:05:19
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:05:20
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:21
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
30Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:22
31Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
33Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:05:23
34Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
35Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:25
37Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
38Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:05:27
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:29
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:12:39
43Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:12:40
44Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:12:42
45Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad0:12:43
46Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:12:44
47Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:12:46
48Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
49John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:47
50Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:12:48
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:49
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
59Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
60Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:12:50
61Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
62Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
64Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
67Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:12:51
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
70Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
71Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
72Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:52
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:12:53
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
76Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:54
77Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
78Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:55
79Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
82Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:56
84Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
85Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
87Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:57
88Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
91Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:12:58
92Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:59
93Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
94Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:13:01
95Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:03
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:13:47
97Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:15:04
98Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
99Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:05
100Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:15:07
101Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:19
102Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:21
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:15:22
104Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:17:50
105Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:51
106Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:17:53
107Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:54
108Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:55
109Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:56
110Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
111Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:57
113Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:17:58
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
116Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:00
117Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:01
119Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:03
120Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:04
122Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:18:10
123David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:18:14
124Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:18:18

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad14
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek12
6Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling12
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
8Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek8
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling6
12Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ4
13Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
14Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team3
15Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
16Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana2
17Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
18Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad1

Young riders classification
1Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team3:03:25
2Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:21
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:04:26
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:27
5Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:28
6Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:04:29
7Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:04:32
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:34
9Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:47
10Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:51
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:55
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad0:11:57
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
15Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:58
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:59
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:12:01
20Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:02
21Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
22Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek0:12:03
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:04
25Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:12:08
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:14:11
27Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad0:14:14
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:58
29Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:01
30Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:02
31Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:03
32Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:17:04
34Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:05
36Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:07
37Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:17:08
38Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:25

Teams classification
1Team Leopard Trek9:08:13
2Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:10
3Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:46
4Sky Procycling0:04:59
5HTC - Highroad0:05:30
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:57
7Katusha Team0:15:26
8FDJ0:17:49
9Skil-Shimano0:22:35
10Pro Team Astana0:22:43
11BMC Racing Team0:25:14
12Lampre - ISD0:30:21
13Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:35:25
14An Post-Sean Kelly0:37:49
15Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:37:51
16Geox - TMC0:38:03

 

