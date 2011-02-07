Boonen storms to victory in Al Khor Corniche
Belgian takes stage win and overall jersey
Tom Boonen (Quick Step) got his season off to the best possible start with a resounding sprint victory from an elite group of 18 riders on stage one of the Tour of Qatar. In beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), the Belgian took his 18th stage win in the event and he inherited the gold jersey from Lars Boom (Rabobank).
Boonen’s speed in the finishing sprint was in itself cause for celebration in the Quick Step camp, but the impressive manner of the win is a clear indication that he is fully recovered from the knee injuries that tempered his 2010 season. The former world champion won an 18-man sprint after spending over 140km at the front of the peloton in a very elite echelon that formed in windy conditions.
It was Boonen’s first victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in March of last year, and he admitted that it was liberation after months of what he called “Rocky-style training.”
“I hadn’t done any sprints in almost a year,” Boonen told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I had the crash at the Tour de Suisse but my last real sprint was from Tirreno-Adriatico. I did a lot of work this winter. For the first year in I think six years I was really working on speed and sprinting. I didn’t know what to expect but I was eager to try.”
Strongmen Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) also made the split with Boonen on a day that illustrated just why the Tour of Qatar is the preferred testing ground of so many classics specialists.
Overnight leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was initially in the lead group too, but was forced to drop back to the chasing group at the feed station with stomach problems. The unfortunate Dutchman ultimately finished in the chasing group, 5 minutes down.
In spite of his crash in Sunday’s prologue, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) also had the wherewithal to be at the head of affairs early on. However, when the rider in front of him failed to hold his place in the echelon, the Manxman lost his place in the lead group. He rolled in with the main peloton, over 12 minutes in arrears.
“Somebody left a gap open in front and we were left behind,” he said. “It happens.”
A rapid start
Right from the neutralised zone at the beginning of stage 1, the peloton maintained a hyperactive pace. With a tailwind blowing over their left shoulders, the riders were jostling for position even before the flag dropped and within the first kilometre of the stage, the first echelon had formed.
Boonen, Cancellara, Cavendish and Boom were among the 26 riders who made that first split, as the bunch was scattered into five separate groups. The Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo squads were among those keen to drive the break, but a frantic chase behind saw a bunch of 50 riders form 23km into the race.
There was still no relenting of the pace, however, and one by one riders began to deposited out the back of the lead group, as it covered a leg-stinging 54.8km in the first hour of racing. In the type of battle that could well repeat itself later in the spring, the Garmin-Cervélo, Leopard Trek and Quick Step teams did battle on the front end of the echelon, and the break was soon whittled down to 19 riders. Among those to bid farewell to the head of the race were Cavendish, Danilo Honda (Lampre-ISD) and Alex Dowsett (Sky).
After 50km, the men left in front were Tom Boonen, Gert Steegmans, Nicolas Maes (Quick Step), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), Fabian Cancellara, Daniele Bennati, Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom, Graeme Brown (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha, Jeremy Hunt (Sky), Heinrich Haussler, Roger Hammond, Andreas Klier, Gabriel Rasch, Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), Marcus Bughardt (BMC) and Dominique Rollin (FDJ).
With a lead of a minute at the first intermediate sprint (56km), won by Renshaw ahead of Boom and O’Grady, there was still the faint possibility that they might be reeled in. But with so many riders willing to collaborate on the front and the strongest teams so well represented in the break, the gap gradually began to stretch out. They barrelled across Qatar’s barren desert interior towards the seaside finish at Al Khor Corniche, and took full advantage of the tailwind at their backs.
By the feed zone, the leaders had 2:20 over the chasing group, which was itself splintering in the wind. Gold jersey Lars Boom stopped at the feed zone with stomach problems, and eventually rejoined the race with the chase group, giving Cancellara the virtual overall lead. That would change hands to Steegmans at the second sprint, when he pipped Renshaw and Haussler for the bonus seconds. With 25km to go, the break had three minutes over the chasers, and they would tack on a further two in the finale.
Surprisingly, there were few attempts to slip clear of the lead group in the closing kilometres, although Boonen explained afterwards that it was simply that the riders themselves were running on empty after a long day in front.
In the finishing sprint, Renshaw went early, but Boonen reacted well and opened up the gas 250 metres from the line to take a fine win. Boonen’s shout of joy on crossing the line illustrated just what victory meant after his long battle with injury, while his mastery of the day’s classics-like conditions will no doubt have added an extra lustre to his gold jersey.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2:59:29
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|7
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|8
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|14
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:22
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|18
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|19
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:01
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|23
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|28
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|39
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|40
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:30
|43
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|44
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|46
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|49
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|51
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|53
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|54
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|58
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|59
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|61
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|64
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|65
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|67
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|70
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|82
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|83
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|90
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|91
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|95
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|96
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|97
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:49
|98
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|104
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:35
|105
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|107
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|109
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|115
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|116
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|117
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|118
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|119
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|120
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|122
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|123
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|1
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|2
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|7
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|8
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|9
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|10
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:00:08
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:22
|3
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:51
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|12
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|14
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|24
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|26
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:10
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|28
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:56
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|31
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|32
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|35
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|36
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|37
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|8:58:27
|2
|Team Leopard Trek
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:01
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:05:23
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:15:03
|8
|FDJ
|0:17:31
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:22:32
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:00
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:01
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:35:06
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:37:30
|15
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|16
|Geox - TMC
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:02:32
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:04
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:08
|4
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:16
|7
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|10
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|11
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|12
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:40
|16
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|17
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:58
|19
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:14
|22
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|23
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:18
|25
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:19
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|31
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:05:23
|34
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|35
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:25
|37
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:27
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:29
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:39
|43
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:12:40
|44
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:42
|45
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:43
|46
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:12:44
|47
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:46
|48
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|49
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:47
|50
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:48
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:49
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|59
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|60
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:12:50
|61
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|62
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|64
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|67
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:12:51
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|70
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|71
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|72
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:52
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:53
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:54
|77
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:55
|79
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:56
|84
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|85
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|86
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|88
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:12:58
|92
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:59
|93
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:13:01
|95
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:03
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:47
|97
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:04
|98
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|99
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:05
|100
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:07
|101
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:19
|102
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:21
|103
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:22
|104
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:17:50
|105
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:51
|106
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:53
|107
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:54
|108
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:55
|109
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:56
|110
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|111
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:57
|113
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:58
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:00
|117
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:01
|119
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:03
|120
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:04
|122
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:18:10
|123
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:18:14
|124
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:18:18
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|14
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|12
|6
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|12
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|8
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|4
|13
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|14
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|16
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|2
|17
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|18
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3:03:25
|2
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:21
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:26
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:27
|5
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|6
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:29
|7
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:32
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:34
|9
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|10
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:51
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:57
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:58
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:59
|18
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:01
|20
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:02
|21
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|22
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:12:03
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:04
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:12:08
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:11
|27
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:14
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:58
|29
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:01
|30
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:02
|31
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:03
|32
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:17:04
|34
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:05
|36
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:07
|37
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:08
|38
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:25
|1
|Team Leopard Trek
|9:08:13
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:10
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:59
|5
|HTC - Highroad
|0:05:30
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:15:26
|8
|FDJ
|0:17:49
|9
|Skil-Shimano
|0:22:35
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:22:43
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:14
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:21
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:35:25
|14
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:37:49
|15
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:37:51
|16
|Geox - TMC
|0:38:03
