Image 1 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) won the stage and took the lead (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) leads the points competition. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 30 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri) and Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 30 Matt Brammeier and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) in Dukhan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 30 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) was one of the day's aggressors. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 30 Gold jersey Lars Boom (Rabobank) with Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 30 No radios in sight at the stage start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 30 Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) chat before the off. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) wins stage one of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) was one of the mainstays of the day's break. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 30 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) came close to the win. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) immediately after crossing the line. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 30 Tom Boonen and Quick Step celebrate the win. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) speaks after winning stage 1. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) before the start in Dukhan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 30 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) started in spite of crashing in the prologue. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 30 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) fell during the prologue. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) phones Belgium with the good news. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 30 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) showed no ill effects from his prologue crash. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 30 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) emerges from the team car. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 30 Astana gather before the start in Dukhan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 30 Sandy Casar (FDJ) begins his season in Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 30 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs on in Dukhan. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 30 Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri) will be worth watching in the sprints this year. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 30 White jersey Alex Dowsett (Sky) signs on. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) pulls on the leaders jersey after a winning spring (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) takes his first win in nearly a year (Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) got his season off to the best possible start with a resounding sprint victory from an elite group of 18 riders on stage one of the Tour of Qatar. In beating Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervélo) and Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), the Belgian took his 18th stage win in the event and he inherited the gold jersey from Lars Boom (Rabobank).

Boonen’s speed in the finishing sprint was in itself cause for celebration in the Quick Step camp, but the impressive manner of the win is a clear indication that he is fully recovered from the knee injuries that tempered his 2010 season. The former world champion won an 18-man sprint after spending over 140km at the front of the peloton in a very elite echelon that formed in windy conditions.

It was Boonen’s first victory since Tirreno-Adriatico in March of last year, and he admitted that it was liberation after months of what he called “Rocky-style training.”

“I hadn’t done any sprints in almost a year,” Boonen told Cyclingnews afterwards. “I had the crash at the Tour de Suisse but my last real sprint was from Tirreno-Adriatico. I did a lot of work this winter. For the first year in I think six years I was really working on speed and sprinting. I didn’t know what to expect but I was eager to try.”

Strongmen Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) also made the split with Boonen on a day that illustrated just why the Tour of Qatar is the preferred testing ground of so many classics specialists.

Overnight leader Lars Boom (Rabobank) was initially in the lead group too, but was forced to drop back to the chasing group at the feed station with stomach problems. The unfortunate Dutchman ultimately finished in the chasing group, 5 minutes down.

In spite of his crash in Sunday’s prologue, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) also had the wherewithal to be at the head of affairs early on. However, when the rider in front of him failed to hold his place in the echelon, the Manxman lost his place in the lead group. He rolled in with the main peloton, over 12 minutes in arrears.

“Somebody left a gap open in front and we were left behind,” he said. “It happens.”

A rapid start

Right from the neutralised zone at the beginning of stage 1, the peloton maintained a hyperactive pace. With a tailwind blowing over their left shoulders, the riders were jostling for position even before the flag dropped and within the first kilometre of the stage, the first echelon had formed.

Boonen, Cancellara, Cavendish and Boom were among the 26 riders who made that first split, as the bunch was scattered into five separate groups. The Quick Step and Garmin-Cervélo squads were among those keen to drive the break, but a frantic chase behind saw a bunch of 50 riders form 23km into the race.

There was still no relenting of the pace, however, and one by one riders began to deposited out the back of the lead group, as it covered a leg-stinging 54.8km in the first hour of racing. In the type of battle that could well repeat itself later in the spring, the Garmin-Cervélo, Leopard Trek and Quick Step teams did battle on the front end of the echelon, and the break was soon whittled down to 19 riders. Among those to bid farewell to the head of the race were Cavendish, Danilo Honda (Lampre-ISD) and Alex Dowsett (Sky).

After 50km, the men left in front were Tom Boonen, Gert Steegmans, Nicolas Maes (Quick Step), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad), Fabian Cancellara, Daniele Bennati, Stuart O’Grady (Leopard Trek), Lars Boom, Graeme Brown (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha, Jeremy Hunt (Sky), Heinrich Haussler, Roger Hammond, Andreas Klier, Gabriel Rasch, Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Cervélo), Marcus Bughardt (BMC) and Dominique Rollin (FDJ).

With a lead of a minute at the first intermediate sprint (56km), won by Renshaw ahead of Boom and O’Grady, there was still the faint possibility that they might be reeled in. But with so many riders willing to collaborate on the front and the strongest teams so well represented in the break, the gap gradually began to stretch out. They barrelled across Qatar’s barren desert interior towards the seaside finish at Al Khor Corniche, and took full advantage of the tailwind at their backs.

By the feed zone, the leaders had 2:20 over the chasing group, which was itself splintering in the wind. Gold jersey Lars Boom stopped at the feed zone with stomach problems, and eventually rejoined the race with the chase group, giving Cancellara the virtual overall lead. That would change hands to Steegmans at the second sprint, when he pipped Renshaw and Haussler for the bonus seconds. With 25km to go, the break had three minutes over the chasers, and they would tack on a further two in the finale.

Surprisingly, there were few attempts to slip clear of the lead group in the closing kilometres, although Boonen explained afterwards that it was simply that the riders themselves were running on empty after a long day in front.

In the finishing sprint, Renshaw went early, but Boonen reacted well and opened up the gas 250 metres from the line to take a fine win. Boonen’s shout of joy on crossing the line illustrated just what victory meant after his long battle with injury, while his mastery of the day’s classics-like conditions will no doubt have added an extra lustre to his gold jersey.

Full Results 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2:59:29 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 7 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 8 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 14 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:10 16 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:22 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:39 18 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:01 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 23 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 24 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 25 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 28 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 39 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 40 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:30 43 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 44 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 46 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 49 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 50 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 51 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 53 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 54 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 57 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 58 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 59 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 61 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 64 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 65 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 66 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 67 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 70 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 71 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 73 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 78 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 79 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 80 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 81 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 82 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 83 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 84 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 87 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 90 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 91 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 95 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 96 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 97 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:14:49 98 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 99 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 100 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 104 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:35 105 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 107 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 108 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 109 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 110 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 111 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 112 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 113 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 115 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 116 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 117 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 118 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 119 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 120 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 122 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 123 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 124 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano DNS Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Al Otouriyah, 56.0km 1 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 3 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 2 - Al Ghuwairiya, 96.5km 1 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 2 3 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Points - Al Khor Corniche, 145.5km 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 7 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 7 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 8 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 9 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 10 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Young riders 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:00:08 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:22 3 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 5 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 6 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:51 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 12 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 14 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 17 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 24 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 26 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:14:10 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 28 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:56 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 31 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 35 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 36 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 37 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 38 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator

Teams 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 8:58:27 2 Team Leopard Trek 3 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:00:49 4 Sky Procycling 0:05:01 5 HTC - Highroad 0:05:23 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:02 7 Katusha Team 0:15:03 8 FDJ 0:17:31 9 Skil-Shimano 0:22:32 10 Pro Team Astana 11 BMC Racing Team 0:25:00 12 Lampre - ISD 0:30:01 13 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:35:06 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:37:30 15 An Post-Sean Kelly 16 Geox - TMC

General classification after stage 1 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:02:32 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:04 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:08 4 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:16 7 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:19 10 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 11 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20 12 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:00:40 16 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 17 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:53 18 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:58 19 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:13 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:14 22 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 23 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:17 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:18 25 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:05:19 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:05:20 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:21 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 30 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:22 31 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 33 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:05:23 34 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 35 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:25 37 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 38 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:05:27 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:29 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:12:39 43 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:12:40 44 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:12:42 45 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 0:12:43 46 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:12:44 47 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:12:46 48 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 49 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:47 50 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:12:48 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:49 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 59 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 60 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:12:50 61 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 62 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 64 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 67 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:12:51 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 70 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 71 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 72 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:52 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:12:53 74 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 76 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:54 77 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 78 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:55 79 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 80 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 81 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 82 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:56 84 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 85 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:57 88 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 91 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:12:58 92 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:59 93 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 94 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:13:01 95 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:03 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:13:47 97 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:15:04 98 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 99 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:05 100 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:15:07 101 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:19 102 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:21 103 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:15:22 104 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:17:50 105 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:51 106 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:17:53 107 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:54 108 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:55 109 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:56 110 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 111 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:57 113 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:17:58 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 116 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:00 117 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:01 119 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:03 120 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 121 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:04 122 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:18:10 123 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:18:14 124 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:18:18

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 19 pts 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 14 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 12 6 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 12 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 8 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 4 13 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 14 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 15 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 16 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 2 17 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 18 Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad 1

Young riders classification 1 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 3:03:25 2 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:21 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:04:26 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:27 5 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:28 6 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:29 7 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:04:32 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:34 9 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 10 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:51 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:55 12 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad 0:11:57 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:58 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:59 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:12:01 20 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:12:02 21 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 22 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:12:03 23 Frederique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:04 25 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:12:08 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:14:11 27 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad 0:14:14 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:58 29 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:01 30 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:02 31 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:03 32 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:17:04 34 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:05 36 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:07 37 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:17:08 38 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:25