Shiplevsky fights off the heat for a close win

Buts involved in finale crash, retains yellow jersey

Image 1 of 23

The peloton during the neutral zone in Baoting.

The peloton during the neutral zone in Baoting.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 23

William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) makes an early attack as the first KOM aproaches.

William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) makes an early attack as the first KOM aproaches.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 23

Marc DeMaar (Netherlands) leads the chasers up the first climb.

Marc DeMaar (Netherlands) leads the chasers up the first climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 23

William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) on the climb.

William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) on the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 23

Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) is cheered on by roadside fans as he heads off on his own.

Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) is cheered on by roadside fans as he heads off on his own.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 23

The main group head up the Catagorie 1 climb.

The main group head up the Catagorie 1 climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 23

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) attacks off the front half way up the main climb of the day.

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) attacks off the front half way up the main climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 23

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) leads the front trio as they near the top of the climb.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) leads the front trio as they near the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 23

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) applys the presure after the descent, but they would soon be caught.

Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) applys the presure after the descent, but they would soon be caught.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 23

The race was held under hot blue skies for stage two.

The race was held under hot blue skies for stage two.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 23

Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) put in a big solo effort heading towards the last catagorie climb for the day.

Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) put in a big solo effort heading towards the last catagorie climb for the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 23

Ukraine was on the front of the main group most of the day.

Ukraine was on the front of the main group most of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 23

The peloton head upwards once again.

The peloton head upwards once again.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 23

Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) reaches the top of the third climb with still a couple of minutes up.

Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) reaches the top of the third climb with still a couple of minutes up.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 23

Hui Guo (China) leads a small group in chase of the lone leader.

Hui Guo (China) leads a small group in chase of the lone leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 23

School children cheers on the racers as they speed by.

School children cheers on the racers as they speed by.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 23

Tropical Hainan.

Tropical Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 23

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) wins stage two by a whisker.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) wins stage two by a whisker.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 23

James Williamson (Subway-Avanti) refreshes himself after a hot day in the saddle.

James Williamson (Subway-Avanti) refreshes himself after a hot day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 23

The place getters enjoying the podium.

The place getters enjoying the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 23

Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) is the new Asian leader.

Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) is the new Asian leader.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 23

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey.

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 23

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) retains the yellow jersey but after being invloved in a crash in the final kilometre manager Roman Tkachivskyi did the honours.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) retains the yellow jersey but after being invloved in a crash in the final kilometre manager Roman Tkachivskyi did the honours.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russia's Boris Shiplevsky claimed a narrow sprint victory on stage two of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Stage one winner and race leader Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was brought down in a crash within the final kilometre, but retained his overall race lead.

Baking in Baoting

The Tour of Hainan's 182.8 kilometre stage two, from Baoting to Xinglong, was always going to be tough for the riders, with three category climbs and searing heat to contend with.

With the peak of the first climb just 18 kilometres into the stage the early pace bore close resemblance to the temperature. William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) attacked as the route approached the climb and was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) shortly afterwards. Zagorodniy (Ukraine) crossed the line first on the category 2 climb, with one minutes advantage over the rest of the field.

After the descent the two riders were joined by a small group when Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) attacked off the front approaching the category 1 climb 48 kilometre into the stage. However, Schulter faultered in the heat and was overtaken by Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans), Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) and Mateusz Taciak (Mroz). The three riders lead over the 757 metre high mountain and at the base of the long descent they had one minutes worth of their advantage intact.

The Ukrainian team took the front of the main group and eventually reeled in the escapees. With over 100 kilometres still to race Jelly Belly's Phillip Gaimon then tried his luck. He managed to stay in front until after the third mountain prime of the day, but the strength of the Ukrainian team slowly reeled him back into the fold. Ukraine stayed on the front until 10 kilometres to go, as several attempts at a winning break broke the unofficial armistice of the pack.

The main bunch entered the final kilometres together. A crash inside the final kilometre, brought down a number of riders, including yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine). Ahead, a delighted Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) took out the close sprint.

With the crash occurring within the final kilometre Buts received the same time as the lead group and retained the yellow jersey. He was taken to hospital but is expected to start Friday's third stage.
 

Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia4:45:56
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
5Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
7David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
8Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
11Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
13Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
14Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
16Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
17Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
18Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
19Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
20Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
21Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
22James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
23Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
24Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
26Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
27Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
28Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
29Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
30Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
31Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
32Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
33Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
34Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
35Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
36Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
37Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
38Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
39Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
40Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
41Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
43James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
43Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
45Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
46Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
47Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
48Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
49Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
50Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
51Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
52Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
53Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
54Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
56Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
57Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
58Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
59Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
60Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
61Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
62Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
63Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
64Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
65Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
67Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:32
68Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:33
69Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
70Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:47
71Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:55
72Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
73Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:01:02
74Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
75Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
76Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
77Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
78Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:02:17
79Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team0:22:12
80Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
81Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
82Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
83Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
84Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
85Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
86Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
87Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
88Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
89Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
90Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
91Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China0:34:20
92Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
93Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
94Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
95Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
96Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
97Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
98Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
99Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
100Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
101Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
102Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
103William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
104Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
105Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
106Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
107Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
108Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
109Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
110Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
111Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
112Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
113Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
114Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
115Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
116Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
117Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
118Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:51:30
119Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
120Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
121Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
122Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
HDRichard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
HDVobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFAlexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
DNFKirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
DNFLadislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFOndrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFJonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
DNFXing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFEric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFLai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
DNFRoy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
DSQYeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Sprint 1
1Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5pts
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia3
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Sprint 2
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
3Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
1Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia3
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style1

Finish
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia16pts
2Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia14
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style13
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine12
5Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse11
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly10
7David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team9
8Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team8
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China7
10Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus6
11Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China5
12Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China4
13Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team3
14Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
15Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat.2)
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team3
3Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine2
4Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1)
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine7pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team5
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
4Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China2
5Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2)
1Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5pts
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine3
3Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine2
4Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China1

Teams
1People's Republic of China14:17:48
2Ukraine
3Mroz Continental Team
4Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
5Kazakhstan
6Jelly Belly
7Carmiooro - A-Style
8ELK Haus
9LeTua Cycling Team
10Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
11Hong Kong, China
12Netherlands
13Seoul Cycling
14Russia
15Savings & Loans Cycling Team
16Giant Asia Cycling Team
17Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:55
18Slovenia0:01:02
19Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:22:12
20AC Sparta Praha0:34:20

General classification after stage 2
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine7:32:26
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia0:00:12
5Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:16
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:18
7Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:21
8Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
10Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:22
11Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:00:23
12Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:24
13Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
15Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
18Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
20Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
21David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
22Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
23Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
24Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
25Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
26Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
27James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
28Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
29Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
30Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
31Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
33Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
34Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
35Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
36Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
37Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
38Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
39Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
40Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
41Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
42Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
44James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
45Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
46Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
47Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
48Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
49Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
50Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
51Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
52Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
53Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
54Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
56Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
57Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
58Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
59Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
60Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
61Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
62Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
63Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
64Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
65Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
66Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
67Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
68Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
69Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:56
70Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:57
71Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:04
72Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:11
73Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly0:01:19
74Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:01:26
75Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:56
76Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:02:41
77Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:20
78Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:29
79Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:22:36
80Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
81Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
82Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
83Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
84Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
85Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
86Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
87Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
88Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
89Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
90Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:23:34
91Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team0:34:40
92Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:34:44
93Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
94Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
95Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
96Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
97Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
98Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
99Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
100Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
101Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
102Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
103Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
104Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
105Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
106Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
107Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
108Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
109Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
110William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
111Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
112Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
113Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
114Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
115Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
116Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
117Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:35:22
118Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:51:54
119Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
120Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
121Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
122Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:52:41

Points classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine26pts
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine26
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style26
4Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia24
5Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia20
6Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
7Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
8Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus12
9Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling12
10Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team10
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly10
12Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine10
13David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team9
14Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team9
15Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team8
16Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China7
17Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team6
18Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine5
19Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
20Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5
21Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China5
22Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China4
23Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team4
24Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
25Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team3
26Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
27Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
28Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling1
29Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China1

Mountains classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team8
3Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly5
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine5
5Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
7Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China2
8Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1
10Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1

Asian rider classification
1Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan7:32:50
2Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
3Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
5Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
6Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
8Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
10Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
11Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
13Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
14Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
18Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
19Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
20Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
21Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
22Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
23Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
24Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
26Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
27Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:32
28Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:05
29Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:22:12
30Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
32Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
33Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team0:34:16
34Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:34:20
35Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
36Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
37Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
39Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
40Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
41Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
42Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling

Teams classification
1Ukraine22:38:14
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3People's Republic of China0:00:16
4Mroz Continental Team
5Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Kazakhstan
7Jelly Belly
8Carmiooro - A-Style
9ELK Haus
10LeTua Cycling Team
11Hong Kong, China
12Netherlands
13Seoul Cycling
14Russia
15Savings & Loans Cycling Team
16Giant Asia Cycling Team
17Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:11
18Slovenia0:01:18
19Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:22:28
20AC Sparta Praha0:34:36

