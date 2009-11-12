Shiplevsky fights off the heat for a close win
Buts involved in finale crash, retains yellow jersey
Russia's Boris Shiplevsky claimed a narrow sprint victory on stage two of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Stage one winner and race leader Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was brought down in a crash within the final kilometre, but retained his overall race lead.
Baking in Baoting
The Tour of Hainan's 182.8 kilometre stage two, from Baoting to Xinglong, was always going to be tough for the riders, with three category climbs and searing heat to contend with.
With the peak of the first climb just 18 kilometres into the stage the early pace bore close resemblance to the temperature. William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) attacked as the route approached the climb and was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) shortly afterwards. Zagorodniy (Ukraine) crossed the line first on the category 2 climb, with one minutes advantage over the rest of the field.
After the descent the two riders were joined by a small group when Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) attacked off the front approaching the category 1 climb 48 kilometre into the stage. However, Schulter faultered in the heat and was overtaken by Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans), Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) and Mateusz Taciak (Mroz). The three riders lead over the 757 metre high mountain and at the base of the long descent they had one minutes worth of their advantage intact.
The Ukrainian team took the front of the main group and eventually reeled in the escapees. With over 100 kilometres still to race Jelly Belly's Phillip Gaimon then tried his luck. He managed to stay in front until after the third mountain prime of the day, but the strength of the Ukrainian team slowly reeled him back into the fold. Ukraine stayed on the front until 10 kilometres to go, as several attempts at a winning break broke the unofficial armistice of the pack.
The main bunch entered the final kilometres together. A crash inside the final kilometre, brought down a number of riders, including yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine). Ahead, a delighted Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) took out the close sprint.
With the crash occurring within the final kilometre Buts received the same time as the lead group and retained the yellow jersey. He was taken to hospital but is expected to start Friday's third stage.
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|4:45:56
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|7
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|11
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|13
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|14
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|16
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|17
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|18
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|19
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|20
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|22
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|23
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|24
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|26
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|27
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|28
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|29
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|30
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|32
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|33
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|34
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|35
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|36
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|37
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|38
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|39
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|40
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|43
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|43
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|45
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|46
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|47
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|48
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|49
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|50
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|51
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|52
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|53
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|54
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|56
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|57
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|58
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|59
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|60
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|61
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|62
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|63
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|64
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|65
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|66
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|67
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:32
|68
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|69
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|70
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:47
|71
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|72
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|73
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:02
|74
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|75
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|76
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|77
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|78
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:02:17
|79
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:22:12
|80
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|81
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|82
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|83
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|84
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|85
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|86
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|87
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|88
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|89
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|90
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|91
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:34:20
|92
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|93
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|94
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|95
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|96
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|97
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|98
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|99
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|100
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|101
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|102
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|103
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|104
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|105
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|106
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|107
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|108
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|109
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|110
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|111
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|112
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|113
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|114
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|115
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|116
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|117
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|118
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:51:30
|119
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|120
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|121
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|122
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|HD
|Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|HD
|Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
|DNF
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
|DSQ
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|3
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|3
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|16
|pts
|2
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|13
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|5
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|7
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|8
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|7
|10
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|6
|11
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|12
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|13
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|15
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|4
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|4
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|5
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|1
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|pts
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|3
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|4
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|1
|People's Republic of China
|14:17:48
|2
|Ukraine
|3
|Mroz Continental Team
|4
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|Kazakhstan
|6
|Jelly Belly
|7
|Carmiooro - A-Style
|8
|ELK Haus
|9
|LeTua Cycling Team
|10
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|12
|Netherlands
|13
|Seoul Cycling
|14
|Russia
|15
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|16
|Giant Asia Cycling Team
|17
|Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|18
|Slovenia
|0:01:02
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:22:12
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|0:34:20
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|7:32:26
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|0:00:12
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:16
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:18
|7
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:21
|8
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:24
|13
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|18
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|20
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|21
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|22
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|23
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|24
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|25
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|26
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|27
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|28
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|29
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|30
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|31
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|34
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|35
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|36
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|37
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|38
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|39
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|40
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|41
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|42
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|44
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|45
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|46
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|47
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|48
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|49
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|50
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|51
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|52
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|53
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|54
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|55
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|56
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|57
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|58
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|59
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|60
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|61
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|62
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|63
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|64
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|65
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|66
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|67
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|68
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|69
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:56
|70
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|71
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:04
|72
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:11
|73
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:01:19
|74
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:26
|75
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|76
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:02:41
|77
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|78
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:29
|79
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:22:36
|80
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|81
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|82
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|83
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|84
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|85
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|86
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|87
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|88
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|89
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|90
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:23:34
|91
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:34:40
|92
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:44
|93
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|94
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|95
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|96
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|97
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|98
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|99
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|100
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|101
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|102
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|103
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|104
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|105
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|106
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|107
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|108
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|109
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|110
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|111
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|112
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|113
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|114
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|115
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|116
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|117
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:35:22
|118
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:51:54
|119
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|120
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|121
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|122
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:52:41
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|pts
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|3
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|26
|4
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|24
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|20
|6
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|7
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|12
|9
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|12
|10
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|10
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|10
|12
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|13
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|14
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|8
|16
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|7
|17
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|19
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|20
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|21
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|22
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|23
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|4
|24
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|25
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|27
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|29
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|5
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|7
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|8
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|10
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7:32:50
|2
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|10
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|13
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|14
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|18
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|19
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|20
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|21
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|22
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|23
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|24
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|27
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|28
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:05
|29
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:22:12
|30
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|32
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|33
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:34:16
|34
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:34:20
|35
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|36
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|37
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|39
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|40
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|41
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|42
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|1
|Ukraine
|22:38:14
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|People's Republic of China
|0:00:16
|4
|Mroz Continental Team
|5
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Kazakhstan
|7
|Jelly Belly
|8
|Carmiooro - A-Style
|9
|ELK Haus
|10
|LeTua Cycling Team
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|12
|Netherlands
|13
|Seoul Cycling
|14
|Russia
|15
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|16
|Giant Asia Cycling Team
|17
|Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|18
|Slovenia
|0:01:18
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:22:28
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|0:34:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy