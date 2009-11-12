Image 1 of 23 The peloton during the neutral zone in Baoting. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 23 William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) makes an early attack as the first KOM aproaches. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 23 Marc DeMaar (Netherlands) leads the chasers up the first climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 23 William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) on the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 23 Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) is cheered on by roadside fans as he heads off on his own. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 23 The main group head up the Catagorie 1 climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 23 Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) attacks off the front half way up the main climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 23 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) leads the front trio as they near the top of the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 23 Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans) applys the presure after the descent, but they would soon be caught. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 23 The race was held under hot blue skies for stage two. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 23 Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) put in a big solo effort heading towards the last catagorie climb for the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 23 Ukraine was on the front of the main group most of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 23 The peloton head upwards once again. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 23 Phillip Gaimon (Jelly Belly) reaches the top of the third climb with still a couple of minutes up. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 23 Hui Guo (China) leads a small group in chase of the lone leader. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 23 School children cheers on the racers as they speed by. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 23 Tropical Hainan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 23 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) wins stage two by a whisker. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 23 James Williamson (Subway-Avanti) refreshes himself after a hot day in the saddle. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 23 The place getters enjoying the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 23 Ablay Shugaipov (Kazakhstan) is the new Asian leader. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 23 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) in the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 23 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) retains the yellow jersey but after being invloved in a crash in the final kilometre manager Roman Tkachivskyi did the honours. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Russia's Boris Shiplevsky claimed a narrow sprint victory on stage two of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. Stage one winner and race leader Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) was brought down in a crash within the final kilometre, but retained his overall race lead.

Baking in Baoting

The Tour of Hainan's 182.8 kilometre stage two, from Baoting to Xinglong, was always going to be tough for the riders, with three category climbs and searing heat to contend with.

With the peak of the first climb just 18 kilometres into the stage the early pace bore close resemblance to the temperature. William Dickeson (Savings and Loans) attacked as the route approached the climb and was joined by Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) shortly afterwards. Zagorodniy (Ukraine) crossed the line first on the category 2 climb, with one minutes advantage over the rest of the field.

After the descent the two riders were joined by a small group when Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) attacked off the front approaching the category 1 climb 48 kilometre into the stage. However, Schulter faultered in the heat and was overtaken by Jai Crawford (Savings and Loans), Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) and Mateusz Taciak (Mroz). The three riders lead over the 757 metre high mountain and at the base of the long descent they had one minutes worth of their advantage intact.

The Ukrainian team took the front of the main group and eventually reeled in the escapees. With over 100 kilometres still to race Jelly Belly's Phillip Gaimon then tried his luck. He managed to stay in front until after the third mountain prime of the day, but the strength of the Ukrainian team slowly reeled him back into the fold. Ukraine stayed on the front until 10 kilometres to go, as several attempts at a winning break broke the unofficial armistice of the pack.

The main bunch entered the final kilometres together. A crash inside the final kilometre, brought down a number of riders, including yellow jersey wearer Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine). Ahead, a delighted Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) took out the close sprint.

With the crash occurring within the final kilometre Buts received the same time as the lead group and retained the yellow jersey. He was taken to hospital but is expected to start Friday's third stage.



Results 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 4:45:56 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 7 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 11 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 14 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 16 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 17 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 18 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 19 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 20 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 22 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 23 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 24 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 25 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 26 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 27 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 28 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 29 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 30 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 31 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 32 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 33 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 34 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 35 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 36 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 37 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 38 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 39 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 40 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 41 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 43 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 43 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 45 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 46 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 47 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 48 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 49 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 50 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 51 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 52 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 53 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 54 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 56 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 57 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 58 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 59 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 60 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 61 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 62 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 63 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 64 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 65 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 66 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 67 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:32 68 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:33 69 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 70 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:47 71 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:55 72 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 73 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:02 74 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 75 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 76 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 77 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 78 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:02:17 79 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 0:22:12 80 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 81 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 82 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 83 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 84 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 85 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 86 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 87 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 88 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 89 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 90 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 91 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:34:20 92 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 93 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 94 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 95 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 96 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 97 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 98 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 99 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 100 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 101 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 102 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 103 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 104 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 105 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 106 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 107 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 108 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 109 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 110 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 111 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 112 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 113 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 114 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 115 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 116 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 117 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 118 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:51:30 119 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 120 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 121 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 122 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team HD Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha HD Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha DNF Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia DNF Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia DNF Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha DNF Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha DNF Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly DNF Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team DNF Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands DSQ Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Sprint 1 1 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 pts 2 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 3 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Sprint 2 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 3 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 1 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 1

Finish 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 16 pts 2 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 14 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 13 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 12 5 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 7 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 8 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 8 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 7 10 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 6 11 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 12 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 13 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 3 14 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 15 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat.2) 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 3 3 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 2 4 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 7 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 5 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 4 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 5 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) 1 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 pts 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 3 3 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 2 4 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1

Teams 1 People's Republic of China 14:17:48 2 Ukraine 3 Mroz Continental Team 4 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 Kazakhstan 6 Jelly Belly 7 Carmiooro - A-Style 8 ELK Haus 9 LeTua Cycling Team 10 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 11 Hong Kong, China 12 Netherlands 13 Seoul Cycling 14 Russia 15 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 16 Giant Asia Cycling Team 17 Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:55 18 Slovenia 0:01:02 19 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:22:12 20 AC Sparta Praha 0:34:20

General classification after stage 2 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 7:32:26 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 0:00:12 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:16 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:18 7 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:21 8 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 9 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 10 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:22 11 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:00:23 12 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:24 13 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 16 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 18 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 20 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 21 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 22 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 23 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 24 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 25 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 26 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 27 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 28 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 29 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 30 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 31 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 32 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 33 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 34 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 35 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 36 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 37 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 38 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 39 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 40 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 41 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 42 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 43 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 44 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 45 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 46 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 47 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 48 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 49 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 50 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 51 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 52 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 53 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 54 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 55 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 56 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 57 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 58 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 59 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 60 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 61 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 62 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 63 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 64 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 65 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 66 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 67 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 68 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 69 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:56 70 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:57 71 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:01:04 72 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:11 73 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 0:01:19 74 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:26 75 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:56 76 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:02:41 77 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:20 78 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:29 79 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:22:36 80 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 81 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 82 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 83 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 84 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 85 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 86 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 87 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 88 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 89 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 90 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:23:34 91 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 0:34:40 92 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:44 93 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 94 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 95 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 96 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 97 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 98 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 99 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 100 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 101 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 102 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 103 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 104 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 105 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 106 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 107 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 108 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 109 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 110 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 111 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 112 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 113 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 114 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 115 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 116 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 117 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:35:22 118 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:51:54 119 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 120 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 121 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 122 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:52:41

Points classification 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 26 pts 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 26 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 26 4 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 24 5 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 20 6 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 7 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 8 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 12 9 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 12 10 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 10 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 10 12 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 13 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 14 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 9 15 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 8 16 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 7 17 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 6 18 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 5 19 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 20 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 21 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 22 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 23 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 4 24 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 25 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 3 26 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 2 27 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 28 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 1 29 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1

Mountains classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 3 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 5 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 5 5 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 7 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 8 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1 10 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1

Asian rider classification 1 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7:32:50 2 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 6 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 10 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 12 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 13 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 14 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 17 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 18 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 19 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 20 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 21 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 22 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 23 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 24 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 27 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:32 28 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:05 29 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:22:12 30 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 32 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 33 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 0:34:16 34 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:34:20 35 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 36 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 37 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 39 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 40 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 41 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 42 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling