Buts opens Hainan with stage win and overall lead
Teammate Khalilov second, McCauley third
Stage one of the Tour of Hainan was predicted to be a quick one thanks to its flat profile. And fast it was with the riders heading north along the coast of Hainan Island. The stage started in the tourist hub of Sanya with the finish line in Baoting 128.6Km away.
After a quick teams presentation the race was on its way. The humidity was the first challenge of the day, but the smooth dual lane motorway made life a little easier for the peloton.
Several break attempts were made early on, but the peloton remained intact up the Category 3 KOM at 21.7Km, with Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) gaining top points for the day.
After nearly 50Km a five-man break including eventual winner Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) managed to escape. They held a break of 2 minutes 41 seconds with 40Km to go, but the with the pace and heat high Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) fell away from the break totally spent. With four riders now in the break and the sprinters teams back in the peloton working well the pressure was on.
Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) was soon to be alone with the two Ukrainian riders as Mohd Salleh (LeTua) was dropped on a small climb with 5Km to go. 44 seconds was the gap and the trio managed to hold off the chasing bunch to the finish line.
Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) took line honours with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second and McCauley in third.
Tomorrow's stage heads into the hills and at 182Km it is sure to be an early decisive stage for overall GC honours.
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|2:46:46
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|6
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|8
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|11
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|12
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|15
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|17
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|18
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|19
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|21
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|22
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|23
|Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
|24
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|25
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|26
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|27
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|29
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|30
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|31
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|36
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|37
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|38
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|39
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|40
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|41
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|42
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|43
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|44
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|45
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|46
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|47
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|48
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|49
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|50
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|51
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|53
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|54
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|57
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|58
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|59
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|60
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|61
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|62
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|64
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|65
|Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|66
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|68
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|69
|Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|71
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|72
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|73
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|74
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|75
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|76
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|77
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|78
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|79
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|80
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|82
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|83
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|84
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|85
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|86
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|87
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|88
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|89
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|90
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|91
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|92
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|93
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|94
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|95
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|96
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|97
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|98
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|99
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|100
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|101
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|102
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|103
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|104
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|105
|Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|106
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|107
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|108
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|109
|Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
|110
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|111
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|111
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|113
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|114
|Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|115
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|116
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|117
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
|118
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|119
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|120
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|121
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|122
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|123
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|124
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|125
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:46
|126
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:00:48
|127
|Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|128
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|129
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|130
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:06
|131
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|132
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|133
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:13
|134
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:09:51
|DNF
|135 TPE19680103
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|pts
|2
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|12
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|11
|6
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|8
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|10
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|6
|11
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|12
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|14
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|15
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|pts
|2
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|1
|Ukraine
|8:20:26
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|LeTua Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|ELK Haus
|5
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Slovenia
|7
|Kazakhstan
|8
|Mroz Continental Team
|9
|People's Republic of China
|10
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|12
|Netherlands
|13
|Carmiooro - A-Style
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|15
|Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Giant Asia Cycling Team
|17
|Seoul Cycling
|18
|Jelly Belly
|19
|Russia
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|2:46:30
|2
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:10
|3
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:24
|6
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|7
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|9
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|10
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|12
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|13
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|16
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|17
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|18
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|20
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|22
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|23
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
|25
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|26
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|27
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|29
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
|30
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|31
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|34
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|35
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|36
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|38
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|40
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|42
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|43
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|44
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|45
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|46
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|47
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|48
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|49
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|50
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|51
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|53
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|54
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|55
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|56
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|57
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|58
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|59
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|60
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|61
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|62
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|63
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|64
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|65
|Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|66
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|67
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|68
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|69
|Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
|70
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|71
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|72
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|73
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|74
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|75
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|76
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|77
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|78
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|79
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|80
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|82
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|83
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|84
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|85
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|86
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
|87
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|88
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|89
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|90
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|91
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|92
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|93
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|94
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|95
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|96
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|97
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|98
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|99
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|100
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|101
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|102
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|103
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|104
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|105
|Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|106
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|107
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|108
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|109
|Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
|110
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|111
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|111
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|113
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|114
|Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|115
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|116
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|117
|Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
|118
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|119
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|120
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|121
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|122
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|123
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|124
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|125
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|126
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:02
|127
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:04
|128
|Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|129
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|130
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:22
|131
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|132
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|133
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:29
|134
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:10:07
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|pts
|2
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|4
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|12
|5
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|11
|6
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|8
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|10
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|6
|12
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|5
|13
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|15
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|2
|16
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|1
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|pts
|2
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|1
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|2:46:50
|2
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|4
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|6
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|7
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|8
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|12
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|17
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|19
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|21
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|22
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|23
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|24
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|25
|Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|26
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|27
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|31
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|32
|Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|33
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|34
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|35
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|36
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|38
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|39
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|40
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|41
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|42
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|43
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|44
|Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|45
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:09
|1
|Ukraine
|8:20:26
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|LeTua Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|ELK Haus
|5
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Slovenia
|7
|Kazakhstan
|8
|Mroz Continental Team
|9
|People's Republic of China
|10
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|12
|Netherlands
|13
|Carmiooro - A-Style
|14
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|15
|Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|16
|Giant Asia Cycling Team
|17
|Seoul Cycling
|18
|Jelly Belly
|19
|Russia
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
