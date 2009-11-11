Image 1 of 22 Time to clean up, I suppose someone has to do it. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 22 The peloton leave the bustling tourist city of Sanya. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 22 Diego Martinez (Carmiooro A-Style) leads an early break away attempt. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 22 Grischa Janorschke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) out front on the smooth roads during stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 22 Eventually the peloton started to split with the high speeds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) leads the main break of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 22 The peloton leave the bustling head over a bridge near the town of Lingshui. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 22 With the break now over two minutes ahead the chase started. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 22 Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) couldn’t keep up with the pace and fell away from the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 22 Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) leads the break up a small incline. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 22 The break was still looking strong with 10Km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 22 The riders rode through tropical vegetation during stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 22 With only a 44 second lead with 5Km to go Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) put in some exrta effort. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) takes the win with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 22 The bunch sprint for the minor placings. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 22 The place getters from stage 1 enjoying the spoils. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 22 Mohd Salleh (LeTua) is the leading Asian rider after stage 1. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 22 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) wears the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) in the sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) on the podium stage in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 22 Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) signs autographs for the eager fans. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 22 Back stage after the podium performance by traditional dancers. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Stage one of the Tour of Hainan was predicted to be a quick one thanks to its flat profile. And fast it was with the riders heading north along the coast of Hainan Island. The stage started in the tourist hub of Sanya with the finish line in Baoting 128.6Km away.

After a quick teams presentation the race was on its way. The humidity was the first challenge of the day, but the smooth dual lane motorway made life a little easier for the peloton.

Several break attempts were made early on, but the peloton remained intact up the Category 3 KOM at 21.7Km, with Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) gaining top points for the day.

After nearly 50Km a five-man break including eventual winner Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) managed to escape. They held a break of 2 minutes 41 seconds with 40Km to go, but the with the pace and heat high Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) fell away from the break totally spent. With four riders now in the break and the sprinters teams back in the peloton working well the pressure was on.

Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) was soon to be alone with the two Ukrainian riders as Mohd Salleh (LeTua) was dropped on a small climb with 5Km to go. 44 seconds was the gap and the trio managed to hold off the chasing bunch to the finish line.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) took line honours with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second and McCauley in third.

Tomorrow's stage heads into the hills and at 182Km it is sure to be an early decisive stage for overall GC honours.

Results 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 2:46:46 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:01 4 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:08 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 6 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 7 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 8 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 11 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 12 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 15 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 17 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 18 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 19 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 21 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 22 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 23 Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly 24 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 25 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 26 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 27 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 28 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 29 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 30 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 31 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 32 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 33 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 34 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 35 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 36 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 37 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 38 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 39 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 40 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 41 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 42 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 43 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 44 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 45 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 46 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 47 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 48 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 49 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 50 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 51 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 53 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 54 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 55 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 56 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 57 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 58 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 59 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 60 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 61 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 62 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 64 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 65 Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 66 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 67 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 68 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 69 Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 71 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 72 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 73 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 74 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 75 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 76 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 77 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 78 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 79 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 80 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 81 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 82 Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China 83 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 84 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 85 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 86 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 87 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 88 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 89 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 90 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 91 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 92 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 93 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 94 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 95 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 96 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 97 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 98 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 99 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 100 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 101 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 102 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 103 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 104 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 105 Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 106 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 107 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 108 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 109 Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia 110 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 111 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 111 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 113 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 114 Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 115 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 116 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 117 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia 118 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 119 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 120 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 121 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 122 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 123 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 124 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:45 125 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:46 126 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:00:48 127 Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 128 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 0:00:08 129 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:55 130 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:06 131 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:51 132 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:04 133 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:13 134 Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:09:51 DNF 135 TPE19680103

Sprint 1 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 3 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 5 pts 2 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 3 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 1

Finish 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 14 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 13 4 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 12 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 11 6 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 9 8 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 8 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 10 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 6 11 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 12 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 4 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 14 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 15 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 pts 2 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 2 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1

Teams 1 Ukraine 8:20:26 2 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 LeTua Cycling Team 0:00:16 4 ELK Haus 5 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Slovenia 7 Kazakhstan 8 Mroz Continental Team 9 People's Republic of China 10 Hong Kong, China 11 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 12 Netherlands 13 Carmiooro - A-Style 14 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 15 Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 16 Giant Asia Cycling Team 17 Seoul Cycling 18 Jelly Belly 19 Russia 20 AC Sparta Praha

General classification after stage 1 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 2:46:30 2 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:10 3 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:11 4 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:24 6 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 7 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 8 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 9 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 10 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 12 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 13 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 15 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 16 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 18 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 19 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 20 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 21 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 22 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 23 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly 25 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 26 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 27 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 28 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 29 Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team 30 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 31 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 32 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 33 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 34 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 35 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 36 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 38 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 40 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 41 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 42 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 43 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 44 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 45 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 46 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 47 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 48 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 49 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 50 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 51 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 53 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 54 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 55 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 56 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 57 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 58 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 59 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 60 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 61 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 62 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 63 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 64 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 65 Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 66 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 67 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 68 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 69 Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands 70 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 71 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 72 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 73 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 74 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 75 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 76 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 77 Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 78 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 79 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 80 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 81 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 82 Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China 83 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 84 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 85 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 86 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly 87 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 88 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 89 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 90 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 91 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 92 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 93 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 94 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 95 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 96 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 97 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 98 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 99 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 100 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 101 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 102 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 103 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 104 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 105 Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 106 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 107 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 108 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 109 Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia 110 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 111 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 111 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 113 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 114 Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 115 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 116 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 117 Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia 118 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 119 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 120 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 121 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 122 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 123 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 124 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 125 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:01 126 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:02 127 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:01:04 128 Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 129 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:11 130 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:22 131 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:07 132 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:20 133 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:29 134 Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:10:07

Points classification 1 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 26 pts 2 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 3 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 14 4 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 12 5 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 11 6 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 7 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 9 8 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 8 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 10 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 6 11 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 6 12 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 5 13 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 4 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 3 15 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 2 16 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 1

Mountains classification 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 pts 2 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 2 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1

Asian rider classification 1 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 2:46:50 2 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:04 3 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 5 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 6 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 7 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 8 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 11 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 12 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 16 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 17 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 19 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 21 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 22 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 23 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 24 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 25 Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 26 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 27 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 28 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 29 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 30 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 31 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 32 Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China 33 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 34 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 35 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 36 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 38 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 39 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 40 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 41 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 42 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 43 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:41 44 Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:47 45 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:09