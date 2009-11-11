Trending

Buts opens Hainan with stage win and overall lead

Teammate Khalilov second, McCauley third

Image 1 of 22

Time to clean up, I suppose someone has to do it.

Time to clean up, I suppose someone has to do it.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 22

The peloton leave the bustling tourist city of Sanya.

The peloton leave the bustling tourist city of Sanya.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 22

Diego Martinez (Carmiooro A-Style) leads an early break away attempt.

Diego Martinez (Carmiooro A-Style) leads an early break away attempt.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 22

Grischa Janorschke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) out front on the smooth roads during stage 1.

Grischa Janorschke (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) out front on the smooth roads during stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 22

Eventually the peloton started to split with the high speeds.

Eventually the peloton started to split with the high speeds.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 22

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) leads the main break of the day.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) leads the main break of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 22

The peloton leave the bustling head over a bridge near the town of Lingshui.

The peloton leave the bustling head over a bridge near the town of Lingshui.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 22

With the break now over two minutes ahead the chase started.

With the break now over two minutes ahead the chase started.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 22

Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) couldn't keep up with the pace and fell away from the break.

Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) couldn’t keep up with the pace and fell away from the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 22

Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) leads the break up a small incline.

Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) leads the break up a small incline.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 22

The break was still looking strong with 10Km to go.

The break was still looking strong with 10Km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 22

The riders rode through tropical vegetation during stage 1.

The riders rode through tropical vegetation during stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 22

With only a 44 second lead with 5Km to go Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) put in some exrta effort.

With only a 44 second lead with 5Km to go Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) put in some exrta effort.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 22

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) takes the win with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) takes the win with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 22

The bunch sprint for the minor placings.

The bunch sprint for the minor placings.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 22

The place getters from stage 1 enjoying the spoils.

The place getters from stage 1 enjoying the spoils.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 22

Mohd Salleh (LeTua) is the leading Asian rider after stage 1.

Mohd Salleh (LeTua) is the leading Asian rider after stage 1.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 22

Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) wears the KOM jersey.

Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) wears the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 22

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) in the sprinters jersey.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) in the sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 22

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) on the podium stage in the yellow jersey.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) on the podium stage in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 22

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) signs autographs for the eager fans.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) signs autographs for the eager fans.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 22

Back stage after the podium performance by traditional dancers.

Back stage after the podium performance by traditional dancers.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Stage one of the Tour of Hainan was predicted to be a quick one thanks to its flat profile. And fast it was with the riders heading north along the coast of Hainan Island. The stage started in the tourist hub of Sanya with the finish line in Baoting 128.6Km away.

After a quick teams presentation the race was on its way. The humidity was the first challenge of the day, but the smooth dual lane motorway made life a little easier for the peloton.

Several break attempts were made early on, but the peloton remained intact up the Category 3 KOM at 21.7Km, with Valentin Iglinskiy (Kazakhstan) gaining top points for the day.

After nearly 50Km a five-man break including eventual winner Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) managed to escape. They held a break of 2 minutes 41 seconds with 40Km to go, but the with the pace and heat high Xing Yan Dong (Trek-Marco Polo) fell away from the break totally spent. With four riders now in the break and the sprinters teams back in the peloton working well the pressure was on.

Gordon McCauley (Subway-Avanti) was soon to be alone with the two Ukrainian riders as Mohd Salleh (LeTua) was dropped on a small climb with 5Km to go. 44 seconds was the gap and the trio managed to hold off the chasing bunch to the finish line.

Vitaliy Buts (Ukraine) took line honours with teammate Mykhailo Khalilov placing second and McCauley in third.

Tomorrow's stage heads into the hills and at 182Km it is sure to be an early decisive stage for overall GC honours.

Results
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine2:46:46
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:01
4Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:08
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
6Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
8Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
11Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
12Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
13Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
15Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
17Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
18Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
19Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
21Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
22Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
23Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
24Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
25Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
26Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
27Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
29Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
30Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
31Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
32Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
33Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
34Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
36Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
37Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
38Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
39Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
40Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
41David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
42Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
43Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
44Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
45Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
46Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
47James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
48Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
49Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
50Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
51Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
53Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
54Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
57Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
58Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
59Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
60Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
61Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
62James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
64Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
65Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
66Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
67Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
68Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
69Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
71Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
72Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
73Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
74Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
75Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
76Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
77Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
78Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
79Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
80Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
81Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
82Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
83Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
84Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
85Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
86Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
87Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
88Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
89Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
90Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
91Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
92Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
93William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
94Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
95Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
96Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
97Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
98Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
99Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
100Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
101Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
102Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
103Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
104Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
105Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
106Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
107Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
108Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
109Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
110Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
111Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
111Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
113Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
114Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
115Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
116Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
117Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
118Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
119Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
120Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
121Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
122Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
123Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
124Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:45
125Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:46
126Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:00:48
127Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
128Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team0:00:08
129Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:55
130Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:06
131Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:51
132Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:04
133Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:13
134Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:09:51
DNF135 TPE19680103

Sprint 1
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team3
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine5pts
2Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team3
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team1

Finish
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine14
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team13
4Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling12
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style11
6Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team9
8Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team8
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse7
10Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus6
11Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5
12Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team4
13Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia3
14Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
15Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3)
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3pts
2Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine2
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1

Teams
1Ukraine8:20:26
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3LeTua Cycling Team0:00:16
4ELK Haus
5Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Slovenia
7Kazakhstan
8Mroz Continental Team
9People's Republic of China
10Hong Kong, China
11Savings & Loans Cycling Team
12Netherlands
13Carmiooro - A-Style
14Polygon Sweet Nice Team
15Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Giant Asia Cycling Team
17Seoul Cycling
18Jelly Belly
19Russia
20AC Sparta Praha

General classification after stage 1
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine2:46:30
2Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:10
3Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:11
4Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team0:00:20
5Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:24
6Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
7Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
8Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
9Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
10Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
12Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
13Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
14Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
15Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
16Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
18Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
19Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
20Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
22Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
23Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Jonathon Clarke (Aus) Jelly Belly
25Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
26Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
27Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
29Jeremy Yates (NZl) LeTua Cycling Team
30Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
31Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
32Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
33Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
34Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
35Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
36Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
38Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
40Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
41Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
42David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
43Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
44Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
45Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
46Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
47Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
48James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
49Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
50Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
51Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
53Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
54Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
55Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
56Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
57Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
58Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
59Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
60Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
61Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
62James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
63Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
64Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
65Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
66Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
67Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
68Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
69Roy De Waal (Ned) Netherlands
70Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
71Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
72Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
73Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
74Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
75Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
76Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
77Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
78Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
79Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
80Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
81Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
82Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
83Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
84Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
85Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
86Phillip Gaimon (USA) Jelly Belly
87Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
88Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
89Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
90Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
91Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
92Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
93William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
94Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
95Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
96Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
97Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
98Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
99Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
100Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
101Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
102Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
103Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
104Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
105Ondrej Zelinka (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
106Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
107Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
108Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
109Alexander Petrovskiy (Rus) Russia
110Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
111Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
111Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
113Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
114Vobora Ondrej (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
115Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
116Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
117Kirill Baranov (Rus) Russia
118Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
119Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
120Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
121Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
122Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
123Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
124Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
125Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:01
126Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:02
127Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:04
128Richard Faltus (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
129Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:01:11
130Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:22
131Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:07
132Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:20
133Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:29
134Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:10:07

Points classification
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine26pts
2Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
3Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine14
4Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling12
5Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style11
6Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine10
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team9
8Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team8
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse7
10Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team6
11Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus6
12Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia5
13Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team4
14Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia3
15Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team2
16Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China1

Mountains classification
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3pts
2Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine2
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1

Asian rider classification
1Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team2:46:50
2Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:04
3Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
6Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
7Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
8Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
12Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
17Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
19Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
21Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
22Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
23Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
24Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
25Lai Kuan Hua (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
26Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
27Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
31Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
32Yeung Ying Hon (HKg) Hong Kong, China
33Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
34Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
35Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
36Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
38Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
39Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
40Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
41Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
42Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
43Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:41
44Xing Yan Dong (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:47
45Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:09

Teams classification
1Ukraine8:20:26
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3LeTua Cycling Team0:00:16
4ELK Haus
5Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Slovenia
7Kazakhstan
8Mroz Continental Team
9People's Republic of China
10Hong Kong, China
11Savings & Loans Cycling Team
12Netherlands
13Carmiooro - A-Style
14Polygon Sweet Nice Team
15Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
16Giant Asia Cycling Team
17Seoul Cycling
18Jelly Belly
19Russia
20AC Sparta Praha

