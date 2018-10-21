Trending

Sierra wins women's Tour of Guangxi

Barnes and Mustonen make the podium

Image 1 of 2

The podium of the Tour of Guangxi women's race

The podium of the Tour of Guangxi women's race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 2

The women and men share the podium at the Tour of Guangxi

The women and men share the podium at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuban sprinter Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team) won the final race of the 2018 UCI Women's WorldTour, sprinting to victory in the Tour of Guangxi ahead of Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) and Sara Mustonen (Experza-Footlogix).

The 145.8-kilometre race consisted of three parts: The first 86 kilometres were practically flat, containing the first of two intermediate sprints. A hilly section with two mountain sprints (third and second category) was then followed by another flat 30km including the second intermediate sprint before the finish in Guilin.

In fog and rain, Chinese rider Yue Bai (China Liv) was the only one to attempt an early breakaway but did not get further away than 100 metres and was reeled in again soon. The peloton reached the first intermediate sprint after 40km together, and Chiara Consonni (Valcar PBM) beat Tanja Erath (Canyon-SRAM) to the line for two sprint points and a $1000 prime.

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank tried to get a break going. Brodie Chapman was 12 seconds ahead for a short while but was caught again quickly.

When the race reached the hills, Mitchelton-Scott took charge and set a hard pace in order to drop some of the sprinters. The quartet of Katia Ragusa (BePink), Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Winanda Spoor (WNT Rotor), and Xi Sha Zhao (China Liv) went up the road on the lower slopes of the climb. They briefly held a gap of 17 seconds before being caught by Mitchelton-Scott who launched Lucy Kennedy themselves.

Kennedy won the third-category mountain sprint and was joined by Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team) in the descent. The two increased their gap to almost a minute at the second-category mountain sprint. This was again won by Kennedy who takes home a total of $4000 for her exploits.

Behind the front duo, the size of the peloton had been reduced significantly to just over 30 riders of the 71 that started the race. In the foggy and technical descent, Tatiana Guderzo (BePink) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) got away from the bunch and caught up with Kennedy and Pirrone. But the peloton was only fifteen seconds behind by that point and closed the remaining gap at the bottom of the descent.

Jackson won the second intermediate sprint ahead of Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott). Since Consonni had been dropped in the hills, Jackson won the sprint classification and a total of $3000.

The pouring rain did not discourage attacks from riders who wanted to anticipate a mass sprint. Kennedy and Chapman went on the move again just after the intermediate sprint and were joined by Tetyana Riabchenko (Doltcini-Van Eyck) and Dalia Muccioli (Valcar PBM). But this break was short-lived, too, and caught with 15 km to go.

In the finishing straight in Guilin, Amialiusik led out Barnes who looked like a certain winner only to be passed by Arlenis Sierra in the final metres. In Sierra's slipstream, Mustonen sprinted to third place.

The final round of the UCI Women's WorldTour did not cause big changes in the overall rankings. Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the UCI Women's WorldTour overall classification while the youth ranking is topped by Sierra's teammate Sofia Bertizzolo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team3:40:12
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
4Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
5Karalina Savenka (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
6Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
9Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
10Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
12Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
13Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:00:03
14Dexiang Liu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
17Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
18Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
19Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
20Karina Kasenova (Rus) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
21Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
22Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
23Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
24Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
25Anastasiya Dzedzikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
26Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
27Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar PBM
28Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling0:00:07
29Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
30Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
31Wu Peixiao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling0:00:10
32Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:12
33Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:00:20
34Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
35Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:07:42
36Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
37Winanda Spoor (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
38Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
39Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Yixian Pu (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling0:09:06
41Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
42Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
43Mosana Debesay (Eri) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
44Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Team Illuminate
45Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
46Kulacha Chairin (Tha) Team Illuminate
47Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Yue Bai (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
49Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
50Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
51Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
52Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
53Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm
54Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
55Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:09:10
56Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
57Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:13:03
58Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling
59Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
60Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza - Footlogix
61Dong Yanxia (Chn) China Liv Pro Cycling0:17:26
62Olena Novikova (Ukr) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
63Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:17:33
DNFSara Pillon (Ita) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFAurora Gaio (Ita) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling
DNFSofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNFAafke Soet (Ned) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFLotte Van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNSKseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto - Stradalli Cycle - Alurecycling

